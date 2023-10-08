News
Couple Dies After Ferrari, Lamborghini And Campervan Crash In Italy
The Lamborghini and Ferrari tried to pass in a no-overtaking zone.
A homicide investigation has been launched by police in Italy following a million-dollar crash that killed two people. A Ferrari Portofino and Lamborghini Huracán collide with a campervan as they both tried to pass the slow-moving RV on a narrow stretch of highway on the island of Sardinia.
According to a report from the Telegraph, the couple driving a red Ferrari Portofino died in the crash when their car rolled and burst into flames after crashing with the RV and the Lamborghini. Authorities identified the victims as Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67, from Switzerland.
The nose of the Lamborghini was pushed under the RV, flipping the camper over and the Ferrari rolled and burst into flames. From the Telegraph:
The occupants of the camper van, a couple from the German-speaking Sud Tyrol region of northern Italy, were injured and taken to hospital.
“We had almost arrived in San Giovanni Suergiu when we heard a terrible crash and I lost control of the camper. The vehicle overturned, we found ourselves with our heads upside down. For a moment we were silent in disbelief,” the husband told Italian media.
“Then I looked into my wife’s eyes and asked her if she was OK. She nodded and said ‘I think so’. When we came out, we thought we were in hell.”
The driver of the Lamborghini is facing homicide charges as dashcam footage shared of the crash shows them attempting the overtake on a solid white line, which means no passing is permitted. According to the Telegraph, Vikas Oberoi from India was at the wheel of the Lamborghini with his wife Gayatri Joshi riding alongside him. The site adds:
Giangiacomo Pilia, the lead prosecutor, said the Indian tycoon was being investigated for “double road homicide”.
Carabinieri police confirmed that he is on a list of suspects who are under investigation. Prosecutors have obtained a number of videos from the crash site and are scrutinizing them.
The drivers were taking part in the Sardinia Supercar Tour when the crash occurred.
Man Uses Aerial Banner to Find His Stolen Purple Rolls-Royce
Bob Benyo bought a $250,000 purple Rolls-Royce as an anniversary gift for his wife. However, two thieves crept into their Miami garage and made off with the pricey vehicle. Since he owns an aerial banner business, Benyo had the idea to fly a banner about his missing vehicle. Sure enough, a woman noticed the fancy purple car parked near her home. Inside Edition’s Les Trent has more.
News
The US Navy turned the tables on Iran, sending drones that look like speedboats to spy on its warships and troublesome gunboats
-
The US Navy revealed an operation last month involving drone boats that tracked Iranian ships.
-
The drone boats photographed Iranian speedboats, which constantly harass ships in the Middle East.
-
A Navy official said on Friday that the integration of unmanned systems helps monitor the region.
US forces sent naval drones to keep tabs on Iranian warships and gunboats around key Middle Eastern waters for several days last month, the US Navy revealed on Friday as Washington looks for ways to deter Tehran from consistently harassing foreign military and commercial ships in the region.
The operation, which consisted of a dozen different unmanned platforms and manned ships, saw US assets track vessels belonging to Iran’s two maritime forces — its regular navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) — over several days in September. US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said that the mission occurred “during routine patrols” in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
“This operation bolstered presence in and around a critical chokepoint that in recent months has seen Iran unlawfully seize internationally flagged merchant ships,” NAVCENT said in a statement, adding that unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were all included.
One USV known as the Arabian Fox MAST-13, which is similar in looks and size to a standard speedboat, captured photographs of Iranian fast-attack boats, drones, and helicopters. These fast-attack boats, which are armed with guns, routinely come out to monitor foreign activity in the area and are often called out for harassing American military ships and internationally flagged commercial vessels. In May, for instance, drone video shared by the US Navy showed a dozen of these speedboats swarm and seize a Panama-flagged oil tanker.
Looking for more ways to surveil and patrol the Middle Eastern waters, the US Navy has turned to a fleet of drone boats — operating both above and below the surface — for the job.
In August 2022, the US Navy said it prevented the IRGC from trying to capture one of its USVs in the in the Persian Gulf. The following month, an Iranian ship managed to briefly seize two American drone boats and even tried to hide them by placing them under a tarp. Tehran eventually released the systems the next day following US military intervention, and nothing of the sort has happened in the year since.
“We have been operating UAVs and UUVs in the region for years,” said Capt. Joe Baggett, director of maritime operations for NAVCENT and US 5th Fleet, in the statement. “Adding our new USVs, and then integrating all of these platforms into fleet operations, is how we expect to fly and sail well into the future.”
An unmanned US Navy drone boat, a MAST-13, sailed through the Strait of Hormuz for the first time in April with the Iranians watching closely as it did.
Other images from the September operation that were released by the US Navy on Friday showed an IRGCN warship and an Iranian Navy frigate. The IRGCN ship was photographed by a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray USV, which looks similar to the Arabian Fox, while the frigate was captured by an Aerovel Flexrotor — a small UAV that is capable of vertical take off and landing.
Service members from the US Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard, as well as aircraft and ships — including the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul, across seven different task forces participated in last month’s operation, according to NAVCENT.
“The integration of new, multidomain unmanned platforms into routine fleet operations provides more ‘eyes on the water,’ enhancing maritime domain awareness and increasing deterrence in the region,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT and US 5th Fleet, adding that all these systems will help support the transit of goods around the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered to be one of the world’s most important oil chokepoints and where scores of Iranian harassment incidents have taken place in recent years.
“This enhanced maritime security serves as a deterrent against malign activity and strengthens regional stability, which is good for everybody,” Cooper said.
Beyond the naval drones, the Pentagon has also dispatched a collection of fighter jets and warships to provide a firepower boost and added means of deterrence in the region. This includes the recent deployment of over 3,000 US sailors and Marines with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, the commander of US Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT), said this week that the added American military presence in the region — a mix of naval and airpower — “has deterred Iran from taking any actions against maritime shipping.”
“My view is that deterrence is temporal,” Grynkewich said at a Defense Writers Group event on Wednesday. He explained that the US is trying to message that the surge in forces is in response to a specific threat but even if the American force presence were to shrink and Iran steps up its activity again, they’ll come right back.
“So my hope is that they’ve seen that message and that they remain deterred over the longer term, but it has had good effects in the meantime,” Grynkewich said, according to a transcript of his remarks.
News
A scientist who researches supplements takes these 3 everyday to reduce inflammation and improve skin health
-
Dr. Bill Gurley has spent decades researching the safety of herbal supplements.
-
He personally takes three supplements a day: turmeric, tea tree oil, and a multivitamin.
-
Gurley said it’s important to check with your doctor before trying any supplements.
Dr. Bill Gurley has spent decades researching all types of different supplements, from St. John’s wort to milk thistle and ginkgo biloba.
It’s part of his job as the principal scientist in the National Center for Natural Products Research at the University of Mississippi, where he researches the safety of herbal supplements and their interactions with modern medications.
His own medicine cabinet, however, is pretty sparse.
“I take dietary supplements,” Gurley told Insider, “but I don’t take a whole lot.”
Gurley shared the three supplements that he thinks are actually worth taking, and that he personally takes every day.
Turmeric
Turmeric has gained popularity as a treatment for indigestion, and could help with other ailments as well, like reducing inflammation.
“I take turmeric on a daily basis,” said Gurley.
Gurley, who is 63, said that turmeric has some “general anti-inflammatory properties” thanks to its active ingredient, curcumin. One study found that curcumin may relieve joint swelling, pain, and morning stiffness in patients with osteoarthritis.
However, it’s important to be cautious of where you buy your turmeric supplements. Some supplement manufacturers aren’t careful about formulating their products, which can lead to supplements containing contaminants that increase the likelihood of dangerous health conditions, like liver damage.
Gurley takes turmeric formulated from the brand Thorne, and specifically likes their phytosome curcumin supplement. He said this particular formulation allows the product to get “absorbed much faster and not metabolized as extensively.”
Tea tree oil
Gurley also uses tea tree oil daily to keep his skin healthy.
Tea tree oil is an extract made from the Australian tea tree, and may help with a variety of skin conditions including acne, dandruff, wound healing, nail fungus, candida infections, and skin allergies.
“Tea tree oil is great stuff,” Gurley said. “I formulate a tea tree oil product and use it every day on my feet.”
For those looking to try tea tree oil, Gurley cautions that some companies will substitute tea tree oil for cheaper products, like eucalyptus oil, unbeknownst to the consumer.
“Not all tea tree oil is created equally,” Gurley said. “Eucalyptus oil is much cheaper, and it smells similar,” Gurley said.
A multivitamin
Finally, Gurley said he takes a good, old-fashioned multivitamin every day.
Multivitamins are formulated with a range of vitamins and minerals, and can be helpful for common vitamin deficiencies.
Gurley said his multivitamin is from the brand Pure Encapsulations.
Not everybody needs a multivitamin, though. The best way to determine if you have a deficiency is to check in with your doctor.
Be careful where you buy supplements, and talk to your doctor first
Gurley said it’s important to do research before buying any supplement. Some supplements end up being contaminated with ingredients not listed on the package, including prescription drugs. This can sometimes lead to dangerous health conditions, like liver or heart injuries.
To avoid this, Gurley recommends buying products that are USP or NSF Sport certified.
Additionally, Gurley said it’s important to check with your doctor before trying out new supplements. Some supplements can interact with prescription medications or other supplements in potentially dangerous ways.
