Downers Grove man secretly recorded hundreds of women, 13-year-old girl: prosecutors
DUPAGE COUNTY – A Downers Grove man is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately recording hundreds of women and a teenager.
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries announced Friday the charges against 36-year-old Matthew Morgan, which include unauthorized video recording of a victim under 18, as well as unauthorized video recording without consent.
The allegations against Morgan include recording a 13-year-old girl in a Starbucks lobby by placing his phone under her dress while pretending to tie his shoelaces. Additionally, he is accused of secretly recording a woman in a Goodwill changing room by placing his phone under the stall door.
Authorities say they found about 260 videos on Morgan’s phone, most of which featured young females recorded without their knowledge or consent at various locations, including Goodwill, Starbucks, and Target stores.
Matthew Morgan appeared Friday in court where the judge ordered several conditions of pre-trial release, including weapons surrender, home confinement with electronic monitoring, monitoring software installation on all electronic devices, and no contact with minors under 18 except for his own children.
“The allegations that Mr. Morgan secretly videotaped innocent females in an inappropriate manner, two while they were in a changing room and one thirteen-year-old girl at a Starbucks are extremely disturbing.” Berlin said.
“Also concerning is the fact that the law does not allow a judge to exercise their discretion to detain when unlawful videotaping is charged, as in this case. Since the Safe-T-Act went into effect, in DuPage County the law has largely been working as intended by the legislature. I still believe however, that a judge should have discretion to detain or release pre-trial in any case based on the facts and circumstances of each particular case presented to the judge in court.”
Morgan is next due in court on October 30.
Ukraine’s First Lady Goes on $1.1M Cartier Spending Spree During September 2023 NYC Trip?
Claim:
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska spent $1,100,000 on Cartier jewelry and got a salesperson fired in the process during a visit to the U.S. with her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in September 2023.
Rating:
On Oct 4, 2023, a claim went viral that said Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, had spent $1.1 million in New York City during a September 2023 trip to the U.S. to garner more military aid.
The claim in all cases cited is based on a Sept. 30 YouTube video uploaded by user “Marshall Leonard” purporting to show a screen recording of another video from Instagram. That Instagram video came from a user named gorgeous.bb.jeanette, whose account is now private and devoid of public content. The individual in the video describes herself as a recent immigrant from Benin who had weeks earlier landed a job as a sales intern at Cartier’s Fifth Avenue Mansion.
As described in myriad copy-and-pasted versions of this same story and in that YouTube video, this employee allegedly witnessed a rude Zelenska spending a large sum of money on jewelry and ultimately getting the employee fired from her dream job:
According to information collected by Boukari Ouédraogo from the Cartier store ex-employee, Olena Zelenska visited the boutique during her and her husband’s visit to New York. “I tried to take her on a quick tour, but she wasn’t interested,” the ex-employee further recalls.
Zelenska’s visit to the luxury boutique ended up in a very unexpected manner as she snapped at the employee who was trying to assist her with a “Who said I need your opinion?” rant. After that, according to the boutique ex-worker, Zelenska had a talk with the manager. The ex-worker has no idea what the discussion was about but the next day she got fired from the boutique.
After receiving a “you’re fired” call the next day after Zelenska’s visit, the ex-employee decided to share her story about the bizarre encounter on the Instagram. She has managed to sneak away a copy of a receipt containing Zelenska’s purchases while packing her personal belongings at the boutique.
According to the receipt, Zelenska has purchased a white gold bracelet with diamonds, a white gold necklace with diamonds and emeralds, and white gold earrings with diamonds, totaling $1,100,000.
The girl says she wouldn’t have gone public if Zelenska “had just spent all those stolen money [sic] and moved forward to the next luxury brand store.” However, the decision of the Ukrainian president’s wife to ruin the girl’s career for no reason has really pissed her off.
Questionable Sources
This same copied text went viral on pro-Kremlin accounts on Telegram — a social media/messaging app popular in Russia and Ukraine — leading some groups like The Centre for Countering Disinformation to label the effort pro-Russian propaganda.
The two earliest outlets Snopes can identify that shared the claim were the Nigerian website The Nation and the Zimbabweian website iHarare on Oct. 2, 2023. Both attributed their reporting to an individual named Boukari Ouédraogo, whose connection to either Cartier in New York City, the alleged fired intern, or either of these purported news outlets was never explained.
Regardless, the claim that Zelenska was able to shop at Cartier on Fifth Avenue during a trip to New York in October 2023 is suspect because it is nearly identical to a claim made about her on a trip to France in December 2022. In that instance, the claim originated from a junk news website with a satire label and was spread heavily by anti-Ukraine accounts worldwide.
Just as the current news story about the New York trip has been used, that Paris story was also presented as an alleged juxtaposition to the aid that Ukraine was requesting from Western nations. As Ukrainska Pravda observed, the most recent iteration lays it on a bit thick.
Impossible Timeline
Regardless of the ambiguous sourcing and suspect messaging, there is no plausible scenario that places Zelenska anywhere near Cartier on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Sept. 22, 2023, the date shown on the invoice in the viral video. That’s because she and her husband left New York City on the evening of Sept. 20, and left the United States entirely on the evening of the Sept. 21.
Some defending the claim have argued that the date on the invoice does not necessarily reflect the purchase date. Without interrogating the merits of that claim, there is no conceivable time in which Zelenska could have traveled — undetected — to the Fifth Avenue Cartier Mansion for a shopping spree during this trip to North America.
The trip took place between September 18, when the couple arrived in New York City, and Sept. 22, when the couple left Canada. The trip involved not only those two cities, but also a visit to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional and other leaders, and U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as described by pool reporter Marek Walkuski of Polskie Radio:
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York on Monday September 18. He began his visit to the U.S. by visiting the Staten Island University Hospital where seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers undergo treatment and rehabilitation.
On Tuesday [Sept. 19] he gave a speech at the UN General Assembly and on Wednesday addressed [Sept. 20] the UN Security Council. In New York Zelenskyy held [a] series of meetings with leaders [and] also met with the President of the European Council, President of the European Commission and the UN Secretary General. Zelenskyy held a separate meeting with the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.
In New York Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with business leaders, Wall Street CEO’s and diplomats, including former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Before visiting the White House [on Sept 21] Zelenskyy met with leaders of Congress and visited [the] Pentagon where he met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
For many of these events, including the U.N. General Assembly speech and the meetings at the White House, Zelenska was photographed accompanying her husband. At times when the two were separated, Zelenska had her own, well-documented public events.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, attends the speech of her husband during the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on Sept. 19, 2023, in New York City.
When Zelenskyy was visiting Ukrainian troops at Staten Island University Hospital after their arrival on Sept. 18, Zelenska appeared at the U.N. event celebrating International Equal Pay Day 2023, “where she spoke about the situation with pay for Ukrainian women,” according to the official website of the president of Ukraine.
On Sept. 19, Zelenskyy addressed the U.N. General Assembly with Zelenska in attendance. The president also met with several other world leaders that day. During those meetings, Zelenska met with the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) and spoke at the U.N. event, “Fighting for the Future: Ukrainian Children in War,” in part to “draw attention to the horrific crimes against children committed daily by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, and to the problem of returning deported children,” according to the president’s website.
On Sept. 20, Zelenskyy addressed the U.N. Security Council. At the same time, Zelenska attended a meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative, which is part of the Clinton Foundation, to receive the “Clinton Global Citizen Award for her extraordinary leadership amid unimaginably difficult circumstances and for being a forceful advocate for peace and a relentless champion of her determined people,” according to the Clinton Foundation.
On Sept. 21, the couple traveled early in the morning to Washington, D.C. There, Zelenskyy met with congressional and Pentagon leaders while Zelenska gave remarks at Georgetown University. The couple reunited for their appearance with the Bidens at the White House. That night, they left Washington for Toronto, Canada, arriving at the coincidentally named Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport that evening.
On Sept. 22 — the day of the purported Cartier spending spree in New York — Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament alongside Zelenska and participated in a rally with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later that night. The couple returned to Ukraine following that event.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, right, and Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, at the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
For these reasons, the Cartier trip could not have occurred on Sept. 22, as indicated in the viral video, and almost certainly, based on how packed both of their schedules were, could not have occurred on any of the days prior to that — at least not without media attention.
Because of these facts, combined with the questionable sourcing of the story and its similarity to other, recent false claims about Zelenska, Snopes rates the claim as “False.”
Sources:
Cole, Brendan. “Fact Check: Did Zelensky’s Wife Go on $40K Shopping Spree in Paris?” Newsweek, 21 Dec. 2022, https://www.newsweek.com/zelenska-zelensky-ukraine-russia-paris-france-shopping-spree-1768736.
Fighting for the Future: Ukrainian Children in War | UN Web TV. 19 Sept. 2023, https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1f/k1fejd3g14.
Masikati, Vincent. “Olena Zelenska Allegedly Spends $1,100,000 on Cartier Jewelry, Gets Sales Employee Fired?” iHarare News, 25 Sept. 2023, https://iharare.com/olena-zelenska-allegedly-spends-1100000-on-cartier-jewelry-gets-sales-employee-fired/.
Norton, Tom. “Fact Check: Did Zelensky’s Wife Spend $1.1 Million at Cartier in New York?” Newsweek, 5 Oct. 2023, https://www.newsweek.com/olena-zelenska-first-lady-ukraine-million-dollar-shopping-trip-new-york-cartier-1832373.
“Olena Zelenska in New York: If Childhood Is under Threat in One Country, It Is under Threat Everywhere.” President of Ukraine, 20 Sept. 2023, https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/olena-zelenska-u-nyu-jorku-yaksho-ditinstvo-pid-zagrozoyu-v-85729.
“Olena Zelenska on the Sidelines of the UN General Assembly: Solidarity Remains the Only Remedy against Barbarism and Aggression.” President of Ukraine, 19 Sept. 2023, https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/olena-zelenska-na-polyah-ga-oon-solidarnist-zalishayetsya-ye-85689.
“OLENA ZELENSKA, POPE FRANCIS, MICHAEL J. FOX, AI WEI WEI, EDDIE NDOPU, PADMA LAKSHMI, AND MORE: 14 VOICES THAT INSPIRED US TO ‘KEEP GOING’ AT #CGI2023.” Clinton Foundation, 27 Sept. 2023, https://www.clintonfoundation.org/stories/olena-zelenska-pope-francis-michael-j-fox-ai-wei-wei-eddie-ndopu-and-padma-lakshmi-x-voices-that-inspire-us-to-keep-going-from-cgi2023/.
“Olena Zelenska Spends $1,100,000 on Cartier Jewelry, Gets Sales Employee Fired.” The Nation, 2 Oct. 2023, https://thenationonlineng.net/olena-zelenska-spends-1100000-on-cartier-jewelry-gets-sales-employee-fired/.
Olena Zelenska Spent $1100000 on Cartier Jewelry in NYC. www.youtube.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsKwuE4LlHk. Accessed 6 Oct. 2023.
Pool Reports of September 21, 2023 | The American Presidency Project. https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/pool-reports-september-21-2023. Accessed 6 Oct. 2023.
“Russians Spread Fake about Zelenska Buying US$1 Worth of Jewellery in US.” Ukrainska Pravda, https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/5/7422752/. Accessed 6 Oct. 2023.
“Ukraine’s Zelensky Wraps Day’s Itinerary in Canada with Appearance in Front of Supporters in Toronto.” The Globe and Mail, 22 Sept. 2023. www.theglobeandmail.com, https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-volodymyr-zelenskyy-canada-trudeau-visit/.
“We Need to Save Not Only Lives, but Also Their Quality – Olena Zelenska during a Meeting with WHO Director-General.” President of Ukraine, 19 Sept. 2023, https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/treba-ryatuvati-ne-lishe-zhittya-i-jogo-yakist-olena-zelensk-85701.
Man Uses Aerial Banner to Find His Stolen Purple Rolls-Royce
Bob Benyo bought a $250,000 purple Rolls-Royce as an anniversary gift for his wife. However, two thieves crept into their Miami garage and made off with the pricey vehicle. Since he owns an aerial banner business, Benyo had the idea to fly a banner about his missing vehicle. Sure enough, a woman noticed the fancy purple car parked near her home. Inside Edition’s Les Trent has more.
The US Navy turned the tables on Iran, sending drones that look like speedboats to spy on its warships and troublesome gunboats
-
The US Navy revealed an operation last month involving drone boats that tracked Iranian ships.
-
The drone boats photographed Iranian speedboats, which constantly harass ships in the Middle East.
-
A Navy official said on Friday that the integration of unmanned systems helps monitor the region.
US forces sent naval drones to keep tabs on Iranian warships and gunboats around key Middle Eastern waters for several days last month, the US Navy revealed on Friday as Washington looks for ways to deter Tehran from consistently harassing foreign military and commercial ships in the region.
The operation, which consisted of a dozen different unmanned platforms and manned ships, saw US assets track vessels belonging to Iran’s two maritime forces — its regular navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) — over several days in September. US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said that the mission occurred “during routine patrols” in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
“This operation bolstered presence in and around a critical chokepoint that in recent months has seen Iran unlawfully seize internationally flagged merchant ships,” NAVCENT said in a statement, adding that unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were all included.
One USV known as the Arabian Fox MAST-13, which is similar in looks and size to a standard speedboat, captured photographs of Iranian fast-attack boats, drones, and helicopters. These fast-attack boats, which are armed with guns, routinely come out to monitor foreign activity in the area and are often called out for harassing American military ships and internationally flagged commercial vessels. In May, for instance, drone video shared by the US Navy showed a dozen of these speedboats swarm and seize a Panama-flagged oil tanker.
Looking for more ways to surveil and patrol the Middle Eastern waters, the US Navy has turned to a fleet of drone boats — operating both above and below the surface — for the job.
In August 2022, the US Navy said it prevented the IRGC from trying to capture one of its USVs in the in the Persian Gulf. The following month, an Iranian ship managed to briefly seize two American drone boats and even tried to hide them by placing them under a tarp. Tehran eventually released the systems the next day following US military intervention, and nothing of the sort has happened in the year since.
“We have been operating UAVs and UUVs in the region for years,” said Capt. Joe Baggett, director of maritime operations for NAVCENT and US 5th Fleet, in the statement. “Adding our new USVs, and then integrating all of these platforms into fleet operations, is how we expect to fly and sail well into the future.”
An unmanned US Navy drone boat, a MAST-13, sailed through the Strait of Hormuz for the first time in April with the Iranians watching closely as it did.
Other images from the September operation that were released by the US Navy on Friday showed an IRGCN warship and an Iranian Navy frigate. The IRGCN ship was photographed by a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray USV, which looks similar to the Arabian Fox, while the frigate was captured by an Aerovel Flexrotor — a small UAV that is capable of vertical take off and landing.
Service members from the US Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard, as well as aircraft and ships — including the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul, across seven different task forces participated in last month’s operation, according to NAVCENT.
“The integration of new, multidomain unmanned platforms into routine fleet operations provides more ‘eyes on the water,’ enhancing maritime domain awareness and increasing deterrence in the region,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT and US 5th Fleet, adding that all these systems will help support the transit of goods around the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered to be one of the world’s most important oil chokepoints and where scores of Iranian harassment incidents have taken place in recent years.
“This enhanced maritime security serves as a deterrent against malign activity and strengthens regional stability, which is good for everybody,” Cooper said.
Beyond the naval drones, the Pentagon has also dispatched a collection of fighter jets and warships to provide a firepower boost and added means of deterrence in the region. This includes the recent deployment of over 3,000 US sailors and Marines with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, the commander of US Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT), said this week that the added American military presence in the region — a mix of naval and airpower — “has deterred Iran from taking any actions against maritime shipping.”
“My view is that deterrence is temporal,” Grynkewich said at a Defense Writers Group event on Wednesday. He explained that the US is trying to message that the surge in forces is in response to a specific threat but even if the American force presence were to shrink and Iran steps up its activity again, they’ll come right back.
“So my hope is that they’ve seen that message and that they remain deterred over the longer term, but it has had good effects in the meantime,” Grynkewich said, according to a transcript of his remarks.
Read the original article on Business Insider
