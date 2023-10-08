News
New York appeals court halts the process of breaking up Trump’s businesses but rejects stopping the trial
A New York appeals court judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to stop the ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial, but temporarily halted the process of breaking up the former president’s businesses.
Associate Justice Peter Moulton issued the ruling after a brief hearing Friday afternoon. It leaves Trump’s empire untouched for at least another month and perhaps offers the former president and his family a glimmer of hope.
Trump sought to put Judge Arthur Engoron’s surprise summary judgment order last week that he is liable for fraud and must cancel business certificates for many of his business entities on hold pending further appeal.
The dissolution of the entities would cause irreparable harm to the businesses and upwards of 1,000 employees, Trump attorney Christopher Kise argued in court.
“We are very pleased the First Department upheld New York law and put a halt to any cancellation of business certificates, receivers or dissolution,” Kise said following Friday’s ruling. “The trial court’s attempt to reach issues, entities and assets beyond the scope of this case has been suspended.”
Engoron had ordered Trump to propose potential receivers by October 26, which would begin the process of dissolution.
During the hearing, Moulton speculated that such a broad interpretation of Engoron’s ruling could mean LLCs holding the private homes of Trump and the other defendants could be at risk of being sold.
“[Engoron] clearly does not comprehend the scope of the chaos its decision has wrought,” Trump’s lawyers said in a court filing earlier in the day.
“We’re not seeking delay. We’re not seeking anything but a fair trial and these errors permeate the ongoing trial,” Kise said in court, referring to “an avalanche of errors” in the summary judgment ruling.
Trump’s legal team believes the appellate court could eventually reverse at least part of Engoron’s bombshell order and gut New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case by dismissing a majority of the lawsuit’s claims that they believe are time barred by an earlier appellate ruling handed down in June.
The New York attorney general’s office opposed the request to delay the trial, saying Trump and the other defendants are attempting “to sow chaos by disrupting an ongoing trial that has now been going for a week. Yet defendants fail to point to any purported irreparable harm from proceeding with a trial that has already begun.”
The attorney general’s office also criticized Trump’s team for waiting days into trial testimony to file the stay request.
“And tellingly, they waited until after Mr. Trump decided to stop attending the trial,” the letter says. Trump attended the first three days of the trial and has returned to Florida.
The response also says a delay would be disruptive to the court and its witnesses, creating a “cascade of delays in not only this case but also other litigation involving Mr. Trump.”
“If the trial here is delayed at all, there is a significant risk that defendants will request further delays of trial based on the deadlines in these other cases. Indeed, defendants already appear to be attempting to play one court against the other,” the motion reads.
With regard to Trump’s request to pause Engoron’s summary judgment, the attorney general stressed it has “informed defendants of its willingness to discuss staying enforcement of portions of that relief pending trial and entry of final judgment, provided that the trial continues to move forward.”
Trump and his co-defendants have not yet agreed to engage in those discussions, the attorney general’s filing adds, saying “there should be no resort to the emergency of this Court when the parties have not even had an opportunity to determine if they can reach an agreement.”
The attorney general’s office says the appellate court should consider the significant court resources arranged for the trial, like “special security arrangements outside and inside the courthouse, many additional security and other court personnel to conduct those security arrangements, and special arrangements to ensure access for the press and public.”
Trump’s attorneys agree to drop lawsuit against Engoron
Separately, Trump’s attorneys agreed to drop a lawsuit they filed against Engoron and the New York attorney general.
Trump attorneys and his co-defendants notified the appellate court that they’ve agreed with James’ office to discontinue the suit.
Engoron handed down the summary judgment ruling last week, causing the appellate court to deny Trump’s request for a stay as moot because Engoron ruled as they requested.
This story has been updated with additional developments.
News
Downers Grove man secretly recorded hundreds of women, 13-year-old girl: prosecutors
DUPAGE COUNTY – A Downers Grove man is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately recording hundreds of women and a teenager.
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries announced Friday the charges against 36-year-old Matthew Morgan, which include unauthorized video recording of a victim under 18, as well as unauthorized video recording without consent.
The allegations against Morgan include recording a 13-year-old girl in a Starbucks lobby by placing his phone under her dress while pretending to tie his shoelaces. Additionally, he is accused of secretly recording a woman in a Goodwill changing room by placing his phone under the stall door.
Authorities say they found about 260 videos on Morgan’s phone, most of which featured young females recorded without their knowledge or consent at various locations, including Goodwill, Starbucks, and Target stores.
Matthew Morgan appeared Friday in court where the judge ordered several conditions of pre-trial release, including weapons surrender, home confinement with electronic monitoring, monitoring software installation on all electronic devices, and no contact with minors under 18 except for his own children.
“The allegations that Mr. Morgan secretly videotaped innocent females in an inappropriate manner, two while they were in a changing room and one thirteen-year-old girl at a Starbucks are extremely disturbing.” Berlin said.
“Also concerning is the fact that the law does not allow a judge to exercise their discretion to detain when unlawful videotaping is charged, as in this case. Since the Safe-T-Act went into effect, in DuPage County the law has largely been working as intended by the legislature. I still believe however, that a judge should have discretion to detain or release pre-trial in any case based on the facts and circumstances of each particular case presented to the judge in court.”
Morgan is next due in court on October 30.
News
Ukraine’s First Lady Goes on $1.1M Cartier Spending Spree During September 2023 NYC Trip?
Claim:
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska spent $1,100,000 on Cartier jewelry and got a salesperson fired in the process during a visit to the U.S. with her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in September 2023.
Rating:
On Oct 4, 2023, a claim went viral that said Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, had spent $1.1 million in New York City during a September 2023 trip to the U.S. to garner more military aid.
The claim in all cases cited is based on a Sept. 30 YouTube video uploaded by user “Marshall Leonard” purporting to show a screen recording of another video from Instagram. That Instagram video came from a user named gorgeous.bb.jeanette, whose account is now private and devoid of public content. The individual in the video describes herself as a recent immigrant from Benin who had weeks earlier landed a job as a sales intern at Cartier’s Fifth Avenue Mansion.
As described in myriad copy-and-pasted versions of this same story and in that YouTube video, this employee allegedly witnessed a rude Zelenska spending a large sum of money on jewelry and ultimately getting the employee fired from her dream job:
According to information collected by Boukari Ouédraogo from the Cartier store ex-employee, Olena Zelenska visited the boutique during her and her husband’s visit to New York. “I tried to take her on a quick tour, but she wasn’t interested,” the ex-employee further recalls.
Zelenska’s visit to the luxury boutique ended up in a very unexpected manner as she snapped at the employee who was trying to assist her with a “Who said I need your opinion?” rant. After that, according to the boutique ex-worker, Zelenska had a talk with the manager. The ex-worker has no idea what the discussion was about but the next day she got fired from the boutique.
After receiving a “you’re fired” call the next day after Zelenska’s visit, the ex-employee decided to share her story about the bizarre encounter on the Instagram. She has managed to sneak away a copy of a receipt containing Zelenska’s purchases while packing her personal belongings at the boutique.
According to the receipt, Zelenska has purchased a white gold bracelet with diamonds, a white gold necklace with diamonds and emeralds, and white gold earrings with diamonds, totaling $1,100,000.
The girl says she wouldn’t have gone public if Zelenska “had just spent all those stolen money [sic] and moved forward to the next luxury brand store.” However, the decision of the Ukrainian president’s wife to ruin the girl’s career for no reason has really pissed her off.
Questionable Sources
This same copied text went viral on pro-Kremlin accounts on Telegram — a social media/messaging app popular in Russia and Ukraine — leading some groups like The Centre for Countering Disinformation to label the effort pro-Russian propaganda.
The two earliest outlets Snopes can identify that shared the claim were the Nigerian website The Nation and the Zimbabweian website iHarare on Oct. 2, 2023. Both attributed their reporting to an individual named Boukari Ouédraogo, whose connection to either Cartier in New York City, the alleged fired intern, or either of these purported news outlets was never explained.
Regardless, the claim that Zelenska was able to shop at Cartier on Fifth Avenue during a trip to New York in October 2023 is suspect because it is nearly identical to a claim made about her on a trip to France in December 2022. In that instance, the claim originated from a junk news website with a satire label and was spread heavily by anti-Ukraine accounts worldwide.
Just as the current news story about the New York trip has been used, that Paris story was also presented as an alleged juxtaposition to the aid that Ukraine was requesting from Western nations. As Ukrainska Pravda observed, the most recent iteration lays it on a bit thick.
Impossible Timeline
Regardless of the ambiguous sourcing and suspect messaging, there is no plausible scenario that places Zelenska anywhere near Cartier on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Sept. 22, 2023, the date shown on the invoice in the viral video. That’s because she and her husband left New York City on the evening of Sept. 20, and left the United States entirely on the evening of the Sept. 21.
Some defending the claim have argued that the date on the invoice does not necessarily reflect the purchase date. Without interrogating the merits of that claim, there is no conceivable time in which Zelenska could have traveled — undetected — to the Fifth Avenue Cartier Mansion for a shopping spree during this trip to North America.
The trip took place between September 18, when the couple arrived in New York City, and Sept. 22, when the couple left Canada. The trip involved not only those two cities, but also a visit to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional and other leaders, and U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, as described by pool reporter Marek Walkuski of Polskie Radio:
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York on Monday September 18. He began his visit to the U.S. by visiting the Staten Island University Hospital where seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers undergo treatment and rehabilitation.
On Tuesday [Sept. 19] he gave a speech at the UN General Assembly and on Wednesday addressed [Sept. 20] the UN Security Council. In New York Zelenskyy held [a] series of meetings with leaders [and] also met with the President of the European Council, President of the European Commission and the UN Secretary General. Zelenskyy held a separate meeting with the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.
In New York Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with business leaders, Wall Street CEO’s and diplomats, including former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Before visiting the White House [on Sept 21] Zelenskyy met with leaders of Congress and visited [the] Pentagon where he met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
For many of these events, including the U.N. General Assembly speech and the meetings at the White House, Zelenska was photographed accompanying her husband. At times when the two were separated, Zelenska had her own, well-documented public events.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, attends the speech of her husband during the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on Sept. 19, 2023, in New York City.
When Zelenskyy was visiting Ukrainian troops at Staten Island University Hospital after their arrival on Sept. 18, Zelenska appeared at the U.N. event celebrating International Equal Pay Day 2023, “where she spoke about the situation with pay for Ukrainian women,” according to the official website of the president of Ukraine.
On Sept. 19, Zelenskyy addressed the U.N. General Assembly with Zelenska in attendance. The president also met with several other world leaders that day. During those meetings, Zelenska met with the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) and spoke at the U.N. event, “Fighting for the Future: Ukrainian Children in War,” in part to “draw attention to the horrific crimes against children committed daily by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, and to the problem of returning deported children,” according to the president’s website.
On Sept. 20, Zelenskyy addressed the U.N. Security Council. At the same time, Zelenska attended a meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative, which is part of the Clinton Foundation, to receive the “Clinton Global Citizen Award for her extraordinary leadership amid unimaginably difficult circumstances and for being a forceful advocate for peace and a relentless champion of her determined people,” according to the Clinton Foundation.
On Sept. 21, the couple traveled early in the morning to Washington, D.C. There, Zelenskyy met with congressional and Pentagon leaders while Zelenska gave remarks at Georgetown University. The couple reunited for their appearance with the Bidens at the White House. That night, they left Washington for Toronto, Canada, arriving at the coincidentally named Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport that evening.
On Sept. 22 — the day of the purported Cartier spending spree in New York — Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament alongside Zelenska and participated in a rally with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later that night. The couple returned to Ukraine following that event.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, right, and Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, at the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
For these reasons, the Cartier trip could not have occurred on Sept. 22, as indicated in the viral video, and almost certainly, based on how packed both of their schedules were, could not have occurred on any of the days prior to that — at least not without media attention.
Because of these facts, combined with the questionable sourcing of the story and its similarity to other, recent false claims about Zelenska, Snopes rates the claim as “False.”
News
Man Uses Aerial Banner to Find His Stolen Purple Rolls-Royce
Bob Benyo bought a $250,000 purple Rolls-Royce as an anniversary gift for his wife. However, two thieves crept into their Miami garage and made off with the pricey vehicle. Since he owns an aerial banner business, Benyo had the idea to fly a banner about his missing vehicle. Sure enough, a woman noticed the fancy purple car parked near her home. Inside Edition’s Les Trent has more.
Downers Grove man secretly recorded hundreds of women, 13-year-old girl: prosecutors
DUPAGE...
Ukraine's First Lady Goes on $1.1M Cartier Spending Spree During September 2023 NYC Trip?
Claim:...
Man Uses Aerial Banner to Find His Stolen Purple Rolls-Royce
Bob...
