News
‘It will change the game, for sure’
All types of transport are going electric these days as people increasingly turn away from gas-powered vehicles in an attempt to save money at the pump and do less damage to our planet. The latest to add to that list is the first-ever electric tugboat, which was just unveiled in Vancouver, Canada.
Created in partnership between Seaspan, a Vancouver-based shipyard, and Haisla Nation, the band government of the indigenous Haisla people, the boat is called HaiSea Marine. It was designed by naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. and constructed at a Turkish shipyard where almost all of the tugboats in the world are built, per Business in Vancouver.
The Haisla Nation pushed Seaspan to make the first ever zero-emissions tugboat as part of its negotiations to approve a new export terminal.
Not only is the HaiSea Marine much better for the environment than a traditional gas-powered tugboat, the fact that it runs on electricity offers an array of other added benefits. While traditional tugboats have two massive smokestacks that release polluting diesel exhaust, the HaiSea Marine has no need for them — as a consequence, it has nothing obstructing its own view of its surroundings in a crucial advantage for tugboats.
“It will change the game, for sure,” Jordan Pechie, senior vice president of Seaspan Marine Transportation, told BIV.
“Visibility is everything,” Pechia added. “Especially when you’re ship-docking, you need to see all points of contact, you need to see your crew, you need to see the lines.”
In addition, the electric motor is far more responsive than what tugboat captains are used to, allowing them to maneuver much more quickly. And an electric motor produces 33% less underwater noise compared to a diesel engine, which makes it less disruptive to marine life.
While the HaiSea Marine, being the first of its kind, was costlier to build than a traditional diesel tugboat, Pechie estimates that the breakeven point will come in a mere eight years because of its reduced operational cost.
Following the example of the HaiSea Marine, 28 additional electric tugboats are now in production.
“This model is the future. This is what belongs in British Columbia. For terminal contracts, electric tugs just make perfect sense,” Pechie said. “So it’s nice to know, we weren’t crazy. Smart people are copying us, which means we’re headed in the right direction.”
Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.
News
How the Hamas attack on Israel unfolded
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, which combined gunmen breaching security barriers with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza, was launched at dawn on Saturday during the Jewish high holiday of Simchat Torah.
The attack came 50 years and a day after Egyptian and Syrian forces launched an assault during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in an effort to retrieve territory Israel had taken during a brief conflict in 1967.
This is how it took place:
COVERING ROCKET BARRAGE
At about 6.30 a.m. (0430 GMT) Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fired a huge barrage of rockets across southern Israel, with sirens heard as far away as Tel Aviv and Beersheba.
Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets in a first barrage. Israel’s military said 2,500 rockets were fired.
Smoke billowed over residential Israeli areas and people sheltered behind buildings as sirens sounded overhead. At least one woman was reported killed by the rockets.
DAWN INFILTRATION
The barrage served as cover for an unprecedented multi-pronged infiltration of fighters, with the Israeli military saying at 7.40 a.m. (0540 GMT) that Palestinian gunmen had crossed into Israel.
Most fighters crossed through breaches in land security barriers separating Gaza and Israel. But at least one was filmed crossing on a powered parachute while a motorboat was filmed heading to Zikim, an Israeli coastal town and military base.
Videos issued by Hamas showed fighters breaching the security fences, with the dim light and low sun suggesting it was at around the time of the rocket barrage.
One video showed at least six motorbikes with fighters crossing through a hole in a metal security barrier.
A photograph released by Hamas showed a bulldozer tearing down a section of security fence.
FIGHTING AT ISRAELI MILITARY BASES
Israel’s military said at 10 a.m. that Palestinian fighters had penetrated at least three military installations around the frontier – the Erez border crossing, the Zikim base and the Gaza division headquarters at Reim. It said fighting at Erez and Zikim continued.
Hamas videos showed fighters running towards a burning building near a high concrete wall with a watchtower and fighters apparently overrunning part of an Israeli military facility and shooting from behind a wall.
Several captured Israeli military vehicles were later pictured being driven into Gaza and paraded there.
BORDER TOWN RAIDS
Fighters raided the Israeli border town of Sderot and were reported to be in another border community, Be’eri, and the town of Ofakim 30km (20 miles) east of Gaza, according to Israeli media citing phone calls from residents.
A video verified by Reuters showed several gunmen riding the back of a white pickup truck moving through Sderot.
Many residents of southern Israeli towns have fortified areas in their homes that function as bomb shelters and on Saturday they were using them as panic rooms.
Israel’s military ordered residents to shelter inside, saying on the radio “we will reach you”.
By mid morning Israel’s police chief Yaacov Shabtai said forces were engaging gunmen in 21 locations and at 1.30 p.m. the military said troops were still working to clear communities that had been overrun by gunmen.
CASUALTIES
A Reuters photographer saw bodies on the streets of Sderot. Israeli news media have reported at least 100 Israelis killed and 800 wounded.
Hamas videos and unverified images circulating on social media showed dead civilians, Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas gunmen had gone house-to-house killing civilians.
TAKING CAPTIVES
Israeli media has reported that gunmen have seized hostages in Ofakim. Islamic Jihad said it was holding several Israeli soldiers captive and Hamas social media accounts showed footage of appearing to show captives being taken alive into Gaza.
One video showed three young men in vests, shorts and slippers being marched through a security installation with Hebrew writing on the wall. Other videos showed female captives.
Another showed fighters dragging at least two Israeli soldiers from a military vehicle.
ISRAELI STRIKES
At 9.45 a.m. blasts were heard in central Gaza and Gaza city and at 10.00 a.m. Israel’s military spokesperson said the airforce was carrying out strikes in Gaza. Medics in Gaza said dozens of people were killed in the strikes.
(Reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Ros Russell)
News
China’s ‘one-child policy’ left at least 1 million bereaved parents childless and alone in old age, with no one to take care of them
A child’s death is devastating to all parents. But for Chinese parents, losing an only child can add financial ruin to emotional devastation.
That’s one conclusion of a research project on parental grief I’ve conducted in China since 2016.
From 1980 to 2015, the Chinese government limited couples to one child only. I have interviewed over 100 Chinese parents who started their families during this period and have since lost their only child – whether to illness, accident, suicide or murder. Having passed reproductive age at the time of their child’s death, these couples were unable to have another child.
In 2015, the Chinese government raised the birth limit to two, an effort to reverse declining birthrates and to rejuvenate an aging population. In May 2021, it announced that Chinese families could have up to three children.
The new “three-child policy” received generally lukewarm responses in China. Many Chinese couples say they prefer not to have multiple children due to the rising cost of child rearing, how it would complicate women’s professional aspirations and declining preference for a son.
The childless parents I interviewed told me they felt forgotten as their government moves further away from the birth-planning policy that left them bereaved, alone and precarious in their old age – in a country where children are the main safety net for the elderly.
Having and losing an only child
China’s one-child policy was a massive social engineering project launched to slow down rapid population growth and aid economic development efforts.
Until the early 1970s, most Chinese women had at least five children. By 1979, China’s population had nearly reached 1 billion – up from 542 million in 1949. The Chinese government claimed that the one-child limit prevented 400 million births in China, although this calculation has been disputed as an exaggeration.
The birth limit was unpopular at first.
“Back then, we wanted to have more children,” said a bereaved mother who was in her 60s when I interviewed her in 2017. “My parents had an even harder time accepting that we were allowed to have only one child.”
To enforce the unpopular one-child policy, the Chinese authorities designed strict measures, including mandatory contraception and, if all else failed, forced abortion.
Those who violated the policy paid a financial penalty, and children from unauthorized births often could not be registered for citizenship status and benefits. Parents who worked for the government – and under China’s economic system, many urban workers did – risked losing their job if they had more than one child.
Several bereaved mothers told me that they had gotten pregnant with a second or third child in the 1980s or 1990s but had an abortion for fear of job loss.
The one-child policy, while painful, contributed to an age structure that benefited the economy: The large working-age population born before and after it grew rapidly compared to the country’s younger and older dependent population.
This “demographic dividend” accounted for 15% of China’s economic growth between 1982 and 2000, according to a 2007 United Nations working paper.
An uncertain old age
Yet China’s one-child policy also created a risk for couples: the possibility of becoming childless in old age.
“Families with an only child are walking on a tightrope. Every family can fall off the tightrope at any moment” if they lose their only child, one bereaved mother explained to me.
“We are the unlucky ones,” she said.
In China, where the pension and health care systems are patchy and highly stratified, adult children are the main safety net for many aging parents. Their financial support is often necessary after retirement.
It is estimated that 1 million Chinese families had lost their only child by 2010. These childless, bereaved parents, now in their 50s and 60s, face an uncertain future.
Due to the country’s longstanding tradition of filial piety, children also have a moral obligation to support their aging parents. Parental care is actually the legal responsibility of children in China; it is written into the Chinese Constitution.
This safety net does not exist for parents who lost the only child the government would let them have.
Help, but not enough
Over the past decade, groups of bereaved parents have negotiated with the Chinese authorities to demand financial support and access to affordable elder care facilities. Those I interviewed said they had fulfilled their obligation as citizens by abiding by the one-child rule and felt the government now had the responsibility to take care of them in their old age.
Eventually, the authorities responded to their grievances.
Starting in 2013, the government has initiated multiple programs for bereaved parents, most notably a monthly allowance, hospital care insurance and in some regions subsidized nursing home care.
However, bereaved parents told me that these programs were insufficient to meet their elder care needs.
For example, adult children often take care of their parents during hospitalization, bathing them and buying meals. Private care aides can charge up to US a day, or 300 yuan, to do these tasks. In regions that now provide government-paid hospital care insurance for childless parents, most plans cover between .50 to – about 100 to 200 yuan – daily for a care aide, based on my research.
Other people I interviewed worried about the high cost and limited availability of quality nursing homes in many regions. China’s elder care facilities cannot meet the demand of its aging population, and living in these facilities is not covered by insurance.
China’s controversial one-child policy is history, but its legacy may depend on how the Chinese authorities treat the grieving parents left in its wake.
[The Conversation’s Politics + Society editors pick need-to-know stories. Sign up for Politics Weekly.]
This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Like this article? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
It was written by: Lihong Shi, Case Western Reserve University.
Read more:
Lihong Shi receives funding from the Wenner-Gren Foundation for Anthropological Research.
News
Iran says attack on Israel is Palestinian ‘self-defence’
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s foreign ministry said attacks by its ally Hamas on Israel on Saturday were an act of self-defence by Palestinians, and called on Muslim countries to support their rights.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas took Israel by surprise with the biggest attack in decades by gunmen who killed scores of people and brought hostages back into the Gaza Strip.
“This operation … is the spontaneous movement of resistance groups and Palestine’s oppressed people in defence of their inalienable rights and their natural reaction to the Zionists’ warmongering and provocative policies,” Iranian state media quoted ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying.
“Iran considers that the Zionist occupier regime and its well-known supporters are responsible … for the violence and killing against Palestinians and calls on Islamic countries to support …the rights of the Palestinian people,” Kanaani said.
Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, said in a statement: “This victorious operation will certainly expedite the collapse of the Zionist regime and promises its imminent annihilation,” the semi-official news agency Fars reported.
Iran’s Nournews, affiliated with a top security body, said the attacks “showed that, contrary to its claims of intelligence-security dominance over the resistance, Israel could not predict their operations, and that its Iron Dome was nothing but a dome of straw above a sand castle”.
Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori-Jahromi told state media that the attacks “proved that the Zionist regime is more vulnerable than ever and that the initiative is in the hands of Palestinian youth”.
Videos carried by state television showed people gathered at Tehran’s Palestine Square to welcome the news of the attack, chanting “Death to Israel” and setting off fireworks. TV footage also showed scenes of jubilation in a number of cities across Iran.
Yahya Rahim Safavi, a former Revolutionary Guards commander who is now an adviser to Khamenei, earlier said: “We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”
State television showed parliament members rising from their seats on Saturday to chant “Death to Israel” and “Palestine is victorious, Israel will be destroyed”.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Jan Harvey, Clelia Oziel and Nick Macfie)
How the Hamas attack on Israel unfolded
China’s ‘one-child policy’ left at least 1 million bereaved parents childless and alone in old age, with no one to take care of them
Iran says attack on Israel is Palestinian ‘self-defence’
Louisiana student punished by school for dancing at private party
Here’s Where They’re Going Instead
Largest Hindu temple outside India in the modern era opens in New Jersey
This California handyman found a creative way to force out squatters — but it’s a dangerous tactic. Here are 3 ways to invest in real estate without putting your safety at risk
‘We just want to move’
‘It will change the game, for sure’
The Social Security COLA Countdown Is On: Here’s How Much Your Increase Is Likely Going to Be
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Interesting Articles
How the Hamas attack on Israel unfolded
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
China’s ‘one-child policy’ left at least 1 million bereaved parents childless and alone in old age, with no one to take care of them
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Iran says attack on Israel is Palestinian ‘self-defence’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp DUBAI...
Louisiana student punished by school for dancing at private party
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Here’s Where They’re Going Instead
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Nastasic...
Largest Hindu temple outside India in the modern era opens in New Jersey
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ROBBINSVILLE,...
This California handyman found a creative way to force out squatters — but it’s a dangerous tactic. Here are 3 ways to invest in real estate without putting your safety at risk
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp This...
‘We just want to move’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp When...
‘It will change the game, for sure’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp All...
The Social Security COLA Countdown Is On: Here’s How Much Your Increase Is Likely Going to Be
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp 1...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
-
News6 days ago
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
-
News6 days ago
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
-
News5 days ago
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
-
News7 days ago
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Be Paid This Astronomical Price To Sit Out the 2024 Presidential Election
-
News5 days ago
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
-
News6 days ago
Grant Cardone argues these two major US cities are some of ‘the worst markets to be in right now’ for real estate investors — here’s why
-
News5 days ago
Kevin O’Leary says the persistence of remote work is now harming sectors other than just real estate — here’s why he’s predicting certain ‘banks are going to fail’