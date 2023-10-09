News
‘We just want to move’
When it gets this bad, all you can do is daydream on “revenge candy.”
A Redditor in Canada posted about their nightmare neighbors, though that moniker may be underselling the people who displayed such unimaginable animosity that homeowners of 13 years put their house on the market.
Surely they would have gladly traded the four-year renters for a neighbor who merely revved a loud motorcycle for 10 to 20 minutes at a time.
The nuisances started with idling a “stinky” truck for 1-2 hours, though that is hardly harmless. Idling is not only bad for a vehicle’s engine — causing wear and tear and stripping oil from vital components — but it also costs money and pollutes the air, producing about 30 million tons of carbon pollution per year worldwide.
It can activate respiratory issues such as asthma and bronchitis, especially in children and others with a history of the illnesses.
Instead of idling, it’s better to just get moving. A car can churn through up to a half-gallon of fuel in one hour of idling, and drivers will use more gas by idling longer than 10 seconds than restarting their engines.
These homeowners may have wished their neighbors would’ve taken that route and never looked back.
Among their other misdeeds before things escalated further: parking an RV so the homeowners couldn’t use their back gate; posting false Kijiji ads with their name, address, and phone number; blowing dirt, grass, and leaves onto their lawn and creating a mud pit by parking on it.
The homeowners took the right steps by trying to have a conversation and then documenting the problems. But since the Royal Canadian Mounted Police “weren’t interested or able to help, simply telling us to be good neighbors,” the homeowners built a fence and installed a surveillance camera.
This is when the neighbors got even more aggressive. They ran into the fence (presumably with their truck), put heavy items against it, and pulled and pushed it enough for it to lean.
One day, the man threw garbage over the fence. The homeowners had a dog and were worried it would eat the trash, so they tried talking to the neighbors — not for the first time. They had proposed compromising on the idling truck and offered cookies, which were returned.
The man’s spouse said he wouldn’t do such a thing and “demanded” their camera be removed, and then the neighbors called the RCMP to report the homeowners had threatened them.
“We explained our version, offered them the surveillance footage of both the garbage being tossed over the fence and the conversation that took place after,” the poster wrote. “They reviewed it and decided to read the neighbors the riot act and to stop untoward behaviors against us.”
Of course, the next thing the man did — caught on camera! — was pour antifreeze into the homeowners’ diesel fuel tank. They called the police again.
“They knew he did it. They wanted to act on it. The crown prosecutor said no, because their case load was too busy,” the poster wrote.
Shortly thereafter, the neighbors tossed food from their backyard into the homeowners’ yard, which made them think the hostiles were trying to poison their dog.
“We were legit scared for our safety at this point, because we have had authorities involved frequently … but they can’t do anything about it,” the poster wrote. “The landlords think we should have them over for coffee to see that they’d never do these things and that we are imagining it all. Seriously, what the actual f***.”
A lawyer said going to court might not be worth the cost. The homeowners decided to sell their house and filed a restraining order, which ended up being a mutual restraining order. “Things quieted down,” but they had to wait for a full resolution because the coronavirus pandemic slowed the real estate market.
Despite the apparent easing of tensions, the man swerved toward them on the road.
“We are DONE. We just want to move,” the poster wrote.
“We have taken the higher ground the entire time. We’ve taken measures to protect ourselves and our property. But it’s never enough.”
They wanted to retaliate but decided against it because it would only escalate the problem rather than solve it, and because the offenders and other neighbors had cameras.
“Instead, I’d love to hear what you’d do in this situation. … So please,” they wrote, finishing the post. “Give me some imaginative revenge candy to dream on.”
News
Louisiana student punished by school for dancing at private party
A high school senior in Louisiana was stripped of her student government president title and scholarship opportunities after a video circulating on social media showed the 17-year-old girl dancing with friends at a party last week.
Kaylee Timonet, a senior at Walker high school, was seen dancing at a private homecoming afterparty on 30 September, behind a friend who was twerking. Earlier this week, the school principal said he would revoke her leadership role and assistance in scholarship applications.
“They basically told me that I should be ashamed of myself,” Timonet told a local news outlet. “That I wasn’t basically following God’s ideals, which made me cry even more.”
The event, attended by Timonet’s mother, has sparked outrage and debate within the student body, with many sharing their support on social media by posting “Let the Girl Dance” banners. Some parents compared the school’s approach to the plot of the 1980s film Footloose.
The high school senior said that she was called into the principal’s office, and was made to watch the video of her dancing after she was informed that he was no longer endorsing her for a scholarship. The principal told Timonet that he “questioned her faith” after he saw the clip, according to the teen.
“I just started crying hysterically,” Timonet said. “I was really, really upset because student government is the best thing that happened to me during high school.”
Timonet’s mother, Rachel Timonet, said she was disappointed that she was not present during the meeting earlier this week. The mother, who was present at the event, added that the student body paid for the private venue at the Livingston Parish Country Club, as well as for the DJs performance.
“They were just having fun,” Timonet’s mother said. “She should not be questioned or spoken about faith at all. It’s a public school, not a private school.”
News
Here’s Where They’re Going Instead
Once thought of as the ideal place to live out one’s golden years, Florida is quickly losing favor with retirees. Remote workers and the wealthy are flocking to the state and driving up home prices, leaving those on a fixed income feeling the pinch.
In just half a decade, the median price of a single-family house in Florida rose $150,000 or 60%. According to Redfin, the average cost of a home in March 2018 was approximately $250,000. In March 2023, it was roughly $400,000.
But expensive housing isn’t the only thing repelling retirees from the state. Inflation and stock market dips have also negatively impacted their financial situation.
In response, seniors are seeking more affordable places to call home. For example, many are moving to Limestone County, Alabama, the fastest-growing county in the state. The area boasts lakefront property, warm weather and low property taxes, so it only makes sense that it’s considered a substitute for The Sunshine State.
What Should You Do?
If you’re nearing retirement, you may want to choose a less traditional region to reside in post-work. Towns like Sequim, Washington, Linden, Michigan, and Thermopolis, Wyoming offer perks like more affordable housing, favorable tax treatment and proximity to major metros.
But no matter where you live, there are certain things you should do with your money. For example, you should continue to invest, set aside money for emergencies, maintain an up-to-date estate plan and stay (or become) debt-free. That way, your cash stretches further, and you feel more secure.
News
Largest Hindu temple outside India in the modern era opens in New Jersey
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — If stones could talk, sing and tell stories, Yogi Trivedi believes the marble and limestone that adorn the spires, pillars and archways of the stunning Hindu temple in central New Jersey would compose a paean to the divine.
The tales these stones tell are those of seva (selfless service) and bhakti (devotion), which form the core of the Swaminarayan sect, a branch of Hinduism, said Trivedi, a scholar of Hinduism at Columbia University.
It took a combined total of about 4.7 million hours of work by artisans and volunteers to hand-carve about 2 million cubic feet of stone. The four varieties of marble from Italy and limestone from Bulgaria traveled first to India and then over 8,000 miles across the world to New Jersey.
They were then fitted together like a giant jigsaw to create what is now touted as the largest Hindu temple outside India to be built in the modern era, standing on a 126-acre tract. It will open to the public on Monday.
The largest temple complex in the world is the Ankgor Wat, originally constructed in the 12th century in Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia, and dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu by King Suryavarman II. It is now described as a Hindu-Buddhist temple, and is one of 1,199 UNESCO World Heritage sites.
The Robbinsville temple is one of many built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha or BAPS, a worldwide religious and civic organization within the Swaminarayan sect.
“Service and devotion are the two basic elements that form the subtle foundation of how a temple so majestic gets built here in central New Jersey,” said Trivedi, who studies the Swaminarayan faith tradition and follows it.
This temple will be the third Akshardham or “abode of the divine” the organization has built after two others in New Delhi and Gujarat, where BAPS is headquartered. The former is the largest Hindu temple complex in the world. The sect, which will celebrate its 50th year in North America next year, oversees more than 1,200 temples and 3,850 centers around the world.
The New Jersey Akshardham, which has been in the works for about 12 years, came under scrutiny and criticism after a 2021 civil lawsuit alleging forced labor, meager wages and grim working conditions.
Twelve of the 19 plaintiffs have now retracted their allegations and the lawsuit is on hold pending an investigation “with which BAPS continues to cooperate fully,” Trivedi said.
The complaint alleges that those exploited were Dalits or members of the former untouchable caste in India. Caste is an ancient system of social hierarchy based on one’s birth that is tied to concepts of purity and social status.
The case continues to raise questions among activists fighting caste discrimination and those advocating for workers’ rights, about the blurred lines between uncompensated work and the concept of selfless service, which followers of the faith say constitutes their core belief.
Trivedi said these allegations weighed heavily on community members because their faith has always taught them “to see the divine in all and love and serve them as manifestations of the divine.” He said Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the sect’s fifth spiritual successor, who envisioned such a temple campus in the United States, was a progressive guru who cared deeply about social equality.
“Caste and class do not divide us,” Trivedi said.
The temple project brought forth volunteerism and service, which like the sculptor’s chisel, chip away people’s egos and prime them to learn, he said.
“In that learning, one becomes a better person within and that is the end goal of seva,” Trivedi said. “It’s not just to give to the community or build these (ornate structures), but to better oneself.”
He said the temple would not have been possible without the service of thousands of volunteers many of whom took time off school and work to serve in different capacities. This might be the first Hindu temple where women were involved in the actual temple construction under the artisans’ supervision, he added.
This week, families from across the country, have been streaming into the temple campus to get a sneak peek. Devotees bowed to each other and to monks in saffron robes. As the sun set, two men in white robes performed a ceremony in front of the 49-foot-tall statue of the Bhagwan Nilkanth Varni, who later became known as Bhagwan Swaminarayan, the founder of the sect who ushered in a moral and spiritual renaissance in western India.
Other worshippers prostrated on the floor pressing their foreheads to the ground in reverence. As night fell, Nikita Patel meditated and lit an incense stick before the deity.
“All religions, all communities are welcome here,” she said, “And here, they will feel the peace.”
Avani Patel was visiting from Atlanta with her husband and their two children, ages 11 and 15. She knelt inside the temple and marveled at the ornate ceiling, her hands folded in prayer.
“It’s jaw dropping, mind blowing,” she said. “You can see divinity radiating through it all.”
Patel said she and her husband, Pritesh, were among the volunteers who gave their time to create the complex, and she is proud to be a part of an organization that would build such a resource to pass on these values to posterity.
Trivedi said he does not view the temple “just as a Hindu place of worship.”
“It’s not even just Indian or Indian American,” he said, adding that the temple stands for universal values that can be found in every religious text and in the hearts and minds of great thinkers and leaders of every era.
“What we’ve tried to do is express these universal values in a way that relate to all visitors.”
—-
Bharath reported from Los Angeles
__
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
