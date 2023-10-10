News
A woman lives on a floating island in Canada that she built with her late husband 31 years ago – it’s a challenging life, but she isn’t leaving anytime soon
-
Catherine King and Wayne Adams hand-built a floating home together in Canada 31 years ago.
-
The home is known as Freedom Cove and is made up of several buildings floating on Styrofoam.
-
As idyllic as it looks, the upkeep is tough work, which King is now doing solo after Adams’ death.
For 31 years, Catherine King and her husband, Wayne Adams, lived side by side on a floating island in Canada they built with their own hands.
Living off-grid was a dream the couple discovered they shared when they first crossed paths at a friend’s place in the summer of 1987. Back then, King — a healer, artist, and dancer — was working as a massage therapist in Toronto, where she grew up, and Adams — a sculptor artist — was working in Victoria.
“In those first conversations, we talked about having the mutual dream of living out in nature,” King, 64, said, adding that the desire stemmed from their childhoods.
“We were unique kids — we were both small, we were both thin, and we got made fun of a lot and bullied a lot,” she said. “So we found that nature was healing. We had that in common.”
Following their first meeting, which King described as “cosmic,” the pair quickly moved in together and began searching for a place to build a life together.
Finding Freedom Cove
King and Adams eventually settled on building their forever home on a small inlet nestled off the coast of Tofino, British Colombia, known locally as Freedom Cove.
As a spiritual person, King said she was drawn to the cove not only because it was secluded and only accessible via a 10-mile boat ride but because there was a “magic” to it.
“You can’t hide from yourself here. You have to be truthful to yourself,” she said.
King said that upon discovering the cove, she and Adams quickly decided they wanted to build a floating home close to the shore so they could be part of nature “without interfering with it.”
Call it fate, but the very same summer they found Freedom Cove, a storm blew through the coast, leaving discarded planks of wood on the shore.
“We thought that was a pretty good sign that the universe was in favor of what we were going to do,” King said.
By February 1992, the pair completed work on the float house and moved it out into the cove.
The floating home changed drastically over the decades
In the beginning, their home — which floats using Styrofoam and is tied together using rope in a spiderweb formation — was simply made up of a house. But the couple quickly expanded it with new buildings to accommodate their hobbies and needs.
Adams gathered the materials by putting the word out in local communities. “He would get a pile and then look at the pile and say, ‘Okay, so what can we create from that?'”
As a dancer, King said having a space to move was important to her, so the next part of the island to be built was her first dance floor.
Bit by bit, as they came across more wood and later discarded metal fish-farm equipment, the island evolved to include several greenhouses, a chicken coop, and a large kitchen, as well as a water-purification system.
At one point, they also had a candle-making factory, which burned down in 2011 after Adams accidentally left a wooden stove on.
After that, King said Adams decided to build a gallery in its place. She said he then rebuilt the candle factory outside rather than inside a building, telling King, “If I ever made the same mistake again, we can just cut the ropes and push it off.”
Living on the island has come with its challenges
The fire was far from the only challenge King said they dealt with in the three decades they called Freedom Cove home.
Living so close to nature meant they were often subject to it.
“We have winter storms every year, which create destruction,” King said. Each year, storms would destroy whole aspects of their homes, and they would have to rebuild them.
They also had to replace parts of the home built on old pieces of wood, which had rotted away over time. “I’ve had four rebuilds of the dance floor due to simply nature rotting things,” she said.
It became a maintenance lifestyle, King said. “We always just took that destruction as, ‘Okay, so that broke down. So what can we build from those materials, and what do we need to build?'”
Another challenge they faced was the modern-world problem of making enough money to afford the upkeep of their home. Things such as buying solar panels and replacing them from time to time required making payments.
Seven years after they built the island, they were also discovered by the municipal government and had to start paying yearly taxes. In 2013, they decided to join the rest of the world online by installing internet on the island, which King said cost more out on the island than it did in the city.
She said as artists, they pulled together to work on a “shoestring” budget but added that they “went for many years where all we made was $6,000 a year.”
“Now that I’m a senior and I have a pension, I feel like I’ve got tons of money, which I don’t,” she added. “But it’s money that comes in regularly, which I’ve never had before in my life.”
Adams died earlier this year, but King has no plans to leave
This year has been a difficult one for King, as she told Insider.
Not only did she experience the death of her mother, but also Adams, who died in March following an eight-year rectal-cancer diagnosis.
“He stayed as vital as possible, as active as possible. Even right up until his last couple of weeks, he was still working on a major big carving, which I will finish for him,” she said.
Becoming the sole owner of the island had been an adjustment, she said. She’s had to take on the “chores” that once fell to Adams, such as running the generators, fueling and changing the propane systems, doing boat runs to the nearby town (which can be perilous depending on the weather), on top of carrying out constant home repairs.
“It’s been a steep learning curve,” she said. Thankfully, she’s had help from friends and family, who’ve been taking turns staying with King, so she’s never alone.
Asked if she ever sees herself leaving, King said: “As I’m going through my grieving process, of course, there’s been moments where everything has just felt too hard, too challenging, but ultimately it always comes back to, no. This is where I want to be.”
Read the original article on Insider
News
Lake Stevens, Renton gun store smash-and-grabs thwarted by basic security
RENTON, Wash. – Simple security measures in a Lake Stevens parking lot may have kept an untold number of firearms off Western Washington streets.
GunNation in Lake Stevens narrowly avoided a break-in early Friday morning. This after a group of suspects attempted to use a stolen Kia sedan to break open the front of the building.
“They ram into these bollards the first time, it didn’t do anything—backs up, tries again, and killed the car basically.” Owner Justin Michaud said.
“The bollards were here mainly just to protect my investment, but also to protect the citizens and the surrounding area of Lake Stevens.” He said.
The attempt comes just one month after thieves broke into a Monroe gun store in a similar manner, using an SUV to break through the front entrance.
READ MOER: Multiple guns stolen from Monroe shop during burglary
“All of our firearms are locked up and in safe rooms at night and stuff, anyways,” Michaud said. “Long guns are all cabled, so there’s not really much of a way for them to get anything.”
Less than an hour earlier, a similar make and model vehicle, with individuals wearing similar clothing, can be seen on a Renton gun store’s security cameras peering through the windows, before ultimately driving away.
Pantel Tactical in Renton shared their security footage with FOX 13, owner Josh Pantel believes the individuals caught on their camera around 1:40 a.m. were the same seen ramming the posts outside GunNation in Lake Stevens just before 2:20 a.m.
Pantel Tactical was rammed by a vehicle in March, causing extensive damage to the front of the store, the suspect attempted to steal firearms as well.
“A lot of us are frustrated. We’re pissed.” Michaud said. “Not only because of current political laws—that I’m going to say [Governor] Inslee and [Attorney General] Ferguson have put in place that supposedly protect people from guns, guns aren’t violent. People are violent.”
Michaud has been in the firearm business since 2009, with his location in Lake Stevens open for about two years.
“Gun shops have been broken into… I know a couple that have been busted into more than once.” Michaud said. “I know other shops as well that are catching video of them scoping out their shops and trying to figure out how to get in.”
“I mean, we’re people who work long hours, hard days.” He said. “We work for what we have. Nothing we have is given to us. We shouldn’t have to worry about criminals coming to take that from us, especially with firearms getting stolen, because it’s not safe in the community.”
The Lake Stevens Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 this is an active investigation.
News
Does the Pioneer Woman Really Own All the Land from Killers of the Flower Moon ? The Real Story Is Stranger.
At the height of the “boys think about the Roman Empire daily” discourse of mid-September, when everyone on the internet seemed to be saying what their “Roman Empire” was, @thenoasletter issued a tweet that went viral and quickly got millions of views: “my mom just said her ‘roman empire’ is how the pioneer woman’s family owns all the land killers of the flower moon is about.” Is this really true? Did the family of Ree Drummond—the folksy ranch wife, blogger, and Food Network star, famous for her cans-based approach to cooking and for being married to a guy she calls “the Marlboro Man”—somehow end up holding the land in Osage County, Oklahoma, where greedy white settlers murdered members of the Osage Nation for their mineral rights during the 1920s, the “Reign of Terror” that became the subject of a bestselling David Grann book and a forthcoming Martin Scorsese movie?
The person to ask about this history is Rachel Adams-Heard, a Bloomberg reporter whose 2022 podcast, In Trust, looked at what happened to the Osage Nation’s land and mineral rights after the Reign of Terror. Adams-Heard shows how the transfer of wealth from Osage to white hands wasn’t just a matter of murder, but also happened within the boundaries of the law. Because many Osages were assigned white “guardians” by the state, and couldn’t make financial transactions without their approval, there was ample room for corruption.
The Drummond family that the Pioneer Woman married into, some members of which acted as guardians for Osage wards, ends up being a big part of this story. Adams-Heard interviews several present-day Drummonds, including Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, about what she finds out. I spoke with Adams-Heard this week. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Rebecca Onion: Let’s look first at the numbers. How much of the former Osage land is actually currently Drummond land, in that area?
Rachel Adams-Heard: Osage County is almost 1.5 million acres, which is massive. It’s bigger than the state of Delaware. When you add up all of the land that the extended members of the Drummond family own today—or as of last year, when we did our analysis—it is nearly 9 percent of the entire county. My colleagues Linly Lin and Devon Pendleton also valued the land. It’s valued at $275 million at least, because this land is really prime grazing land. It’s covered in bluestem grass, which is one of the best ways to fatten cattle.
One thing the Drummonds we interviewed would stress to us when we brought them these findings is that they respect each other’s fence lines. So it’s not that all of that 9 percent is owned by one immediate family. We’re talking about second, third cousins in some cases.
Some of the biggest single ranches in the Drummond family are the one run by Ree Drummond’s husband, Ladd, and his brother Tim, as well as the one run by current Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
If people have read David Grann’s book, they know that the dispute covered in it is not about land, per se—it was about what was called “headrights,” which was about Osage access to money from the oil that was making that land so valuable. Oil isn’t such a big factor in Osage County now, 100 years later. So what’s at stake has changed.
Yeah. It might be helpful to do a little history here. Osage County, we already established, biggest county in Oklahoma. You’ll hear “Osage County” and you’ll also hear “the Osage Reservation,” and they have the same boundaries. Former Osage Chief Jim Gray explained it like this to me, which I found helpful: Basically, when Oklahoma became a state, Osage County was established directly on top of the Osage Reservation. Through this policy called “allotment,” the surface land was divided up into these individual parcels and distributed to individual Osage citizens. But all the mineral rights beneath the surface were put into one big pot and divided into equal shares, between 2,229 Osage tribal members in all, and those are what later became called “headrights.”
So before allotment, all the land had been owned by the Osage Nation. It was for the nation to decide how it would be used. But now it was all divided into sections. Some were too small to profitably farm, so it was these headrights that ended up being far more lucrative in this time period, because oil production took off in the 1910s and ’20s. Because of the way that those headrights could, for the most part, be transferred only through inheritance, that was when you saw these horrible schemes like the ones depicted in Killers of the Flower Moon.
But yes, the bulk of Killers of the Flower Moon really focuses on the transfer of those headrights, not necessarily the land itself. But land was still a huge part of all this. William K. Hale [played by Robert De Niro in the movie], who was convicted for aiding and abetting the murder of the Osage man Henry Roan—he was a rancher. That was one of his biggest business enterprises. When he was arrested, he sold his land to a partnership between the Drummond family and another prominent Oklahoma ranching family, the Mullendore family.
So, if you’re talking about the surface land in Killers of the Flower Moon, you might be thinking about that land, the land that William K. Hale owned when he was arrested.
If you search for “Drummond” in the Kindle version of Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon, there’s only one appearance—a citation to a biography of A.A. “Jack” Drummond, one of the generation alive at the time of the Reign of Terror. So it’s not like you’re going to go to the movie and see, Oh, look, it’s Pioneer Woman’s husband’s great-grandfather.
A lot of Killers of the Flower Moon looks at one particular community within the Osage Reservation, the Fairfax/Gray Horse District, and where the early Drummond family members in Osage County primarily had their businesses was around Hominy. We’re talking about the same county, but it’s a slightly different community. Hominy doesn’t really come up as much in the book.
One of the more interesting and probably more relevant-to-the-movie things that we found was about the William K. Hale land that was sold. It was a big contiguous position, which was hard to come by at the time because allotment had divided the land into such small parcels, and there were a lot of rules around how and when Osage families could sell that land. After I found out that the Drummond family was part of this partnership that bought it, I just kept an eye out for anything that indicated how they paid for it, what they ended up doing with that land.
As part of this collection at the University of Central Oklahoma that one of the Drummond brothers’ biographers donated, there’s this memo between two of the original three Drummond brothers who really started the big ranching enterprise. It seems to indicate that they borrowed $15,000 from their Osage ward to pay for the land that they bought from William K. Hale. There’s no other indication that I’ve seen of that borrowing, in any of the other records, so we’re not sure what actually happened.
This particular Osage man, Myron Bangs Jr., he was incredibly skeptical of his guardians. He on several occasions wrote U.S. officials and suggested that he thought that his guardians—one was Roy Cecil Drummond, and later it was Fred Gentner Drummond—were improperly using his land, that he didn’t trust the way that they were managing his money. But because U.S. policy basically determined that Osage citizens were incompetent, he really had no power to get out from under that guardianship. So to see that he might not have known that his money was used to purchase this land from a man who was convicted of aiding and abetting a murder of another Osage man—I mean, that was really striking to see.
It was very interesting to hear Gentner Drummond’s reactions to the documents you brought him, about the Bangs guardianship. His reaction was—I wouldn’t say defensive, but he said, since the federal judiciary found that there was no wrongdoing in the guardianship, that’s what he was going to focus on, not on Bangs’ allegations. These transactions, where the Drummonds ended up with land or the fraction of a headright they do have, were actually legal, so it’s hard to say where the wrongdoing lies.
It’s really hard to look at individual land transactions and know the reason why that land was sold by an Osage family, or the reason why it was purchased by the original three Drummond brothers. That was one of the biggest challenges of reporting this. But what we were able to see is really that this family was able to amass so much wealth relatively quickly, in a place that had all been entirely owned by the Osage Nation just a decade or two earlier.
It’s important to go back to their original business in Osage County, when the three brothers’ father, Frederick Drummond, first came to Oklahoma. This was before statehood, and he got into the trading business. He would sell goods to Osages. When their oil wealth took off, these trading posts run by white settlers were able to take advantage of that. They started charging more and more, and Osage families started shopping more and more, just like you’d expect any wealthy person to do. But these places weren’t really like a store, like we think of today. They sold farming supplies and food and clothes and even caskets. In fact, the undertaking business was probably one of the most lucrative parts.
So you just had a tremendous amount of money coming through the door. Because there were all these restrictions by the U.S. government on how Osages could spend their own money, a lot of them wound up in debt, because they would have to buy things on credit at the store. What we can see from congressional testimony is that some families would be thousands of dollars in debt, which at the time was a tremendous amount of money, to the Drummonds’ store in Hominy. In some cases, we saw while a family was in $2,000 to $3,000 of debt, their land would be deeded over to a member of the Drummond family for what we can tell was a very low price. But again, it’s impossible to know for sure whether that land was used to settle that debt.
And the other thing, too, is that it’s easy to look at the annual guardianship fees that were charged, $1,000 here or there, and think, like, Oh, well, that’s not enough to really change things, but it adds up over time. In the case of Myron Bangs Jr.’s guardianship alone, there was some $15,000 that ultimately went to his guardians as a fee, which is a quarter of a million dollars, at least, in today’s money.
Then the other element to all this is the access to financing from Osage accounts the guardians had, because they were in charge and they and their friends and business associates were overseeing these Osage bank accounts. And so what we also noticed is that Osage money was being used to finance land purchases and land improvements by the Drummonds and their business associates.
Another layer of wealth-building.
With the Hale land, the Drummonds did end up selling most of that to the Mullendore family. And then a lot of that was later sold to other parties. But there was a portion that was passed on through later generations of Drummonds and eventually went to Charles Drummond, who was Ree Drummond’s father-in-law. In the early 2000s, he sold that piece, which was around 400 acres, along with many, many other acres, to Ted Turner, who ended up with a portion of what had been the William K. Hale land. But some 15 or so years later, Turner put it up for sale. It was the Osage Nation who ended up winning the bid.
So that piece of land that had gone from Osage families, to William K. Hale, to the Drummonds and Mullendores, to the Drummonds, to Ted Turner, is now back with the Osage Nation.
Have you heard anything from the Drummonds about your series since it went up?
Generally speaking, they still stand by the idea that they never heard anything about their ancestors that alarmed them, or that indicated that they were anything other than trustworthy men. They said that they either didn’t know that their ancestors were guardians, or if they did, they had always heard it was because they were trusted by their Osage neighbors.
We never heard from Ree Drummond. We obviously reached out several times.
Have you been to her businesses in Pawhuska? I’ve never been there. I think it’s interesting that she has a store there now. Very full-circle.
Yeah. Every time I was in Pawhuska, the store was really busy. It’s called the Mercantile, and everyone calls it “the Merc.” Then she has a kind of high-end hotel or boutique hotel called the Boarding House. She has several other restaurants.
A lot of Osage citizens have conflicted feelings when we bring up her name in Osage County, because a lot of people will say, “She’s done a lot for Pawhuska,” but it’s still a really difficult, challenging, traumatic history. It’s important to know that when I first stepped foot in Osage County, I was not the first to ask this question about the land, or to talk to people about it. This has been something that was circulating in Osage circles for a really long time.
The Osage Nation has been very active through all of this. Myron Bangs was active in fighting his guardianship. Osage leaders back in the early 20th century were active in making sure that the mineral estate and their retention of all the mineral rights as a nation wasn’t terminated. The Osage Nation government is very active today in trying to buy back as much land as possible, and really use that ranch that they bought to further the interests of the Osage Nation as a whole. They would say to us, “We were really fighting for our sovereignty, and our future.”
News
US Marshals to auction off multimillion dollar car collection seized from YouTuber ‘Omi in a Hellcat’
A YouTuber’s Power-Rangers-themed Lamborghini, once the shining star of his extravagant car collection, is among 32 of his vehicles that will be sold at auction after the content creator was sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and other crimes.
Bill Omar Carrasquillo, better known by his YouTube handle “Omi in a Hellcat,” was sentenced in March to five and a half years in prison “for crimes arising from a wide-ranging criminal scheme that involved piracy of cable TV, access device fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and hundreds of thousands of dollars of copyright infringement,” according to a news release from the US Marshals Service.
In addition to his prison sentence, Carrasquillo is also subject to a $30 million forfeiture money judgment and must pay $15 million in restitution, the agency said.
The Lamborghini Aventador, wrapped in Power Rangers imagery, is one of the flamboyant pieces among the lot. The ostentatious vehicle already reached a bid of $387,000.00 by Friday night.
The live auction, set for October 13, will include over 55 of Carrasquillo’s unique and luxury cars, motorcycles, ATVs and other vehicles. The in-person sale will take place at B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore, although online bidding has already started.
Jewelry seized from Carrasquillo will also be sold in a separate online auction, according to the news release. The lot includes the massive diamond-studded pendant the YouTuber sported in many of his videos, featuring the words “Omi in a Hellcat” around a snarling cat icon.
A total of 57 vehicles are being sold by Apple Auctioneering Co. in coordination with the US Marshals Service. In addition to the Power Rangers Lamborghini, the lot also includes three other Lamborghinis, a Bentley, a Mercedes-Benz, four Jeeps, three Dodge Charger Hellcats and a number of ATVs and motorcycles.
On his YouTube channel, Carrasquillo documented his journey in the world of luxury cars, taking viewers with him as he purchased new vehicles or showed off his collection. His account boasts more than 818,000 subscribers and some of his videos have accumulated over a million views.
“I wanted to wrap this car like my childhood,” he said in a 2019 video about his Lamborghini Aventador.
According to a news release from the Justice Department, Carrasquillo and his co-defendants operated a “large-scale internet protocol television (IPTV) piracy scheme in which they fraudulently obtained cable television accounts and then resold copyrighted content to thousands of their own subscribers.”
The group earned more than $30 million through the scheme, says the department, which Carrasquillo used to buy a number of homes and luxury vehicles.
For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com
Lake Stevens, Renton gun store smash-and-grabs thwarted by basic security
Does the Pioneer Woman Really Own All the Land from Killers of the Flower Moon ? The Real Story Is Stranger.
A woman lives on a floating island in Canada that she built with her late husband 31 years ago – it’s a challenging life, but she isn’t leaving anytime soon
US Marshals to auction off multimillion dollar car collection seized from YouTuber ‘Omi in a Hellcat’
Walmart Customer and State Trooper Make a Scene in the Checkout Line
Trump Shows Love To ‘Hannibal Lecter’ In Killer Blunder At Iowa Rally
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It’s a glimpse of future tech
Judge’s order cancels event that would have blocked sole entrance to a Kansas abortion clinic
Dog Born with Six Legs Stuns Animal Rescue After Being Found Abandoned in Parking Lot
This exercise improved my full-body strength and endurance – here’s why you should try it
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Interesting Articles
Lake Stevens, Renton gun store smash-and-grabs thwarted by basic security
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp RENTON,...
Does the Pioneer Woman Really Own All the Land from Killers of the Flower Moon ? The Real Story Is Stranger.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp At...
A woman lives on a floating island in Canada that she built with her late husband 31 years ago – it’s a challenging life, but she isn’t leaving anytime soon
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Catherine...
US Marshals to auction off multimillion dollar car collection seized from YouTuber ‘Omi in a Hellcat’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Walmart Customer and State Trooper Make a Scene in the Checkout Line
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp It’s...
Trump Shows Love To ‘Hannibal Lecter’ In Killer Blunder At Iowa Rally
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Former...
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It’s a glimpse of future tech
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ATHENS,...
Judge’s order cancels event that would have blocked sole entrance to a Kansas abortion clinic
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WICHITA,...
Dog Born with Six Legs Stuns Animal Rescue After Being Found Abandoned in Parking Lot
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Greenacres...
This exercise improved my full-body strength and endurance – here’s why you should try it
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Compound...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
-
News7 days ago
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
-
News7 days ago
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
-
News6 days ago
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
-
News5 days ago
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
-
News5 days ago
Kevin O’Leary says the persistence of remote work is now harming sectors other than just real estate — here’s why he’s predicting certain ‘banks are going to fail’
-
News7 days ago
Grant Cardone argues these two major US cities are some of ‘the worst markets to be in right now’ for real estate investors — here’s why
-
News5 days ago
A cop is under investigation for having an OnlyFans account after a guy she pulled over said he was a subscriber