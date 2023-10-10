News
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It’s a glimpse of future tech
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tourists at the Acropolis this holiday season can witness the resolution of one of the world’s most heated debates on cultural heritage.
All they need is a smartphone.
Visitors can now pinch and zoom their way around the ancient Greek site, with a digital overlay showing how it once looked. That includes a collection of marble sculptures removed from the Parthenon more than 200 years ago that are now on display at the British Museum in London. Greece has demanded they be returned.
For now, an app supported by Greece’s Culture Ministry allows visitors to point their phones at the Parthenon temple, and the sculptures housed in London appear back on the monument as archaeologists believe they looked 2,500 years ago.
Other, less widely known features also appear: Many of the sculptures on the Acropolis were painted in striking colors. A statue of goddess Athena in the main chamber of the Parthenon also stood over a shallow pool of water.
“That’s really impressive … the only time I’ve seen that kind of technology before is at the dentist,” Shriya Parsotam Chitnavis, a tourist from London, said after checking out the app on a hot afternoon at the hilltop Acropolis, Greece’s most popular archaeological site.
“I didn’t know much about the (Acropolis), and I had to be convinced to come up here. Seeing this has made it more interesting — seeing it in color,” she said. “I’m more of a visual person, so this being interactive really helped me appreciate it.”
The virtual restoration works anywhere and could spare some visitors the crowded uphill walk and long wait to see the iconic monuments up close. It might also help the country’s campaign to make Greek cities year-round destinations.
Tourism, vital for the Greek economy, has roared back since the COVID-19 pandemic, even as wildfires chased visitors from the island of Rhodes and affected other areas this summer. The number of inbound visitors from January through July was up 21.9% to 16.2 million compared with a year ago, according to the Bank of Greece. Revenue was up just over 20%, to 10.3 billion euros ($10.8 billion).
The app, called “Chronos” after the mythological king of the Titans and Greek word for “time,” uses augmented reality to place the ancient impression of the site onto the screen, matching the real-world view as you walk around.
AR is reaching consumers after a long wait and is set to affect a huge range of professional and leisure activities.
Medical surgery, military training and specialized machine repair as well as retail and live event experiences are all in the sights of big tech companies betting on a lucrative future in immersive services. Tech giant like Meta and Apple are pushing into VR headsets that can cost thousands of dollars.
The high price tag will keep the cellphone as the main AR delivery platform to consumers for some time, said Maria Engberg, co-author of the book “Reality Media” on augmented and virtual reality.
She says services for travelers will soon offer a better integrated experience, allowing for more sharing options on tours and overlaying archive photos and videos.
“AR and VR have been lagging behind other kinds of things like games and movies that we’re consuming digitally,” said Engberg, an associate professor of computer science and media technology at Malmo University in Sweden.
“I think we will see really interesting customer experiences in the next few years as more content from museums and archives becomes digitized,” she said.
Greece’s Culture Ministry and national tourism authority are late but enthusiastic converts to technology. The popular video game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which allows players to roam ancient Athens, was used to attract young travelers from China to Greece with a state-organized photo contest.
Microsoft partnered with the Culture Ministry two years ago to launch an immersive digital tour at ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games in southern Greece.
Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the innovations would boost accessibility to Greece’s ancient monuments, supplementing the recent installation of ramps and anti-slip pathways.
“Accessibility is extending to the digital space,” Mendoni said at a preview launch event for the Chronos app in May. “Real visitors and virtual visitors anywhere around the world can share historical knowledge.”
Developed by Greek telecoms provider Cosmote, the free app’s designers say they hope to build on existing features that include an artificial intelligence-powered virtual guide, Clio.
“As technologies and networks advance, with better bandwidth and lower latencies, mobile devices will be able to download even higher-quality content,” said Panayiotis Gabrielides, a senior official at the telecom company involved in the project.
Virtual reconstructions using Chronos also cover three other monuments at the Acropolis, an adjacent Roman theater and parts of the Acropolis Museum built at the foot of the rock.
___ AP photographer Petros Giannakouris in Athens contributed.
Judge’s order cancels event that would have blocked sole entrance to a Kansas abortion clinic
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A demonstration planned by a Roman Catholic diocese in Kansas that would have blocked the only entrance to a Wichita abortion clinic on Saturday was canceled after a judge put a hold on the city permit that would have allowed it.
Earlier this year, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita was granted a permit through the city’s Parks and Recreation and police departments to close the street in front of the Trust Women clinic, the Wichita Eagle reported. The diocese had planned to hold a “Mass for Life” demonstration Saturday morning that would have blocked the entrance to the clinic while leaving open the entrance to another clinic on the street that seeks to dissuade people from getting abortions.
A judge on Friday granted a request for a temporary restraining order until the Wichita City Council holds a hearing to address objections to the street closure from the Trust Women clinic and another nearby business. The clinic is normally closed for business on Saturdays but sometimes opens for appointments on weekends, as well as works on administrative and cleaning tasks on Saturdays, the Eagle reported.
Operators of the Trust Women clinic said they learned of the planned street closure last month and filed an objection with the city. When no hearing was called to address objections to the permit, the clinic sought the restraining order.
The legal battle comes more than a year after Kansas voters decisively affirmed abortion rights in the conservative state.
Wichita has often served as the epicenter of conflict over abortion rights. The Trust Women Clinic was founded by George Tiller, a Wichita abortion provider who was shot to death in 2009 by an anti-abortion extremist.
Dog Born with Six Legs Stuns Animal Rescue After Being Found Abandoned in Parking Lot
Greenacres Rescue in the United Kingdom said vets plan to remove the female spaniel’s “additional limbs and explore the function of her remaining leg”
An animal shelter in the United Kingdom has rescued a puppy born with six legs and other anomalies.
Greenacres Rescue at the Ebbs Acres Farm in Pembrokeshire shared on Facebook that a female spaniel puppy with six legs was “handed in to a local veterinary practice” on Sept. 27 after she was found abandoned in the parking lot at the Pembroke Dock location of the B&M home improvement and garden store chain.
Urging the owner or anyone with information about the animal to come forward, the rescue said that, in the meantime, they would “begin a diagnosis and treatment plan with our vets.”
“We are hoping she can live a normal life, if her tests prove favorable,” the rescue noted.
Greenacres wrote in an update on Facebook the following day that “internally [the dog] is normal” and “her organs are all as they should be.”
“We have no idea why she would be born with a defect,” Greenacres’ Mikey Lawlor told Newsweek. “Never seen this before.”
Lawlor added that the shelter named the puppy Ariel after The Little Mermaid character because her “extra legs look like a tail.”
The rescue shared the vets’ assessment of Ariel on Facebook, which states that she “has two additional back legs and the beginnings of an additional vulva. Her pelvis hasn’t formed properly due to the extra hip joint.”
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The rescue said the vets will evaluate Ariel again in a month “with the aim of removing the additional limbs and exploring the function of her remaining leg.”
“There is a possibility she may lose one of her own legs due to the structure of the additional limbs and pelvis, but time will tell,” the shelter wrote. “For now, we can relax and just let her be a pup. She has a long road of surgery and recovery ahead, but we are confident we can ‘get her right,’ and that’s all that matters.”
“The extra appendages do not impede her ability to move, although because they are on her pelvis they will cause damage over time,” Lawlor said, per Newsweek.
As of Thursday, Ariel “has settled into her foster home wonderfully, and we are now looking at starting her vaccinations,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.
This exercise improved my full-body strength and endurance – here’s why you should try it
Compound exercises are my favourite, they build strength, burn calories and work multiple muscles in the body at once. But one thing I love even more is a full-body compound exercise. They’re pretty special, because you’re not just targeting all the muscles in one particular region of the body, but the entire body. And, recently, there’s one exercise I’ve been doing that not only ticks this box (no it’s not a deadlift), but it’s also fun and anyone can do it, even beginners.
The exercise is a sled-pull, the sister movement to the sled-push (another exercise I’ve been thoroughly enjoying since swapping from weightlifting to HYROX training). “The sled pull allows great loading into the legs and trunk without direct spinal loading that can lead to lower back issues,” says Aimee Cringle, one of the UK’s top CrossFit athletes. Alongside this, your upper body muscles, including the forearms, biceps and back are also working hard too.
It may not come across as the most thrilling exercise out there, as you are quite literally pulling a sled across the floor via a long rope, but anyone can pick it up and that’s what I think makes it so good. Plus, you feel pretty cool doing it. There’s also a variety of different ways you can do it ( the most popular being pulling back on the rope or doing one hand over the other), so there’s scope to make the movement work for you.
When I first started using the sled three months ago, I was only able to pull around 75kg. Now, I can pull over 100kg, multiple times. Afterwards, it’s not just my shoulders that are left with a serious pump, but my core feels solid and my lower body (especially my quads) burn. I always have to think about my breathing too, because the sled isn’t just a strength workout, it’s also an aerobic one.
If you have one at your local gym, but are yet to try it, I highly recommend giving it a go. But, if you’re still unsure here’s a few more reasons to convince you otherwise, as well as how to do it.
Benefits of the sled pull
Great for building muscle and burning calories
As we mentioned earlier, the sled pull is an exercise that works your entire body, “from your calves to your lats you’ll feel this all over”, says Aimee. It’s also a compound exercise. Not only do compound exercises elevate your heart rate, resulting in a higher calorie burn, but they also encourage the release of growth hormones, like testosterone, which aids muscle growth and strength.
It helps with everyday activities
Whether it’s pulling a stiff door shut, a chair out from under the table, or a luggage trolley, the sled pull is a functional exercise, that can help your body manage everyday activities that use similar movements.
Anyone can do them
The sled pull is pretty straight-forward, beginner-friendly and doesn’t require any skill as such, which makes it accessible to pretty much everyone. It’s also a safer compound exercise than something like a squat which, if goes wrong, can cause serious injuries.
Perfect for building power
“The sled pull is a concentric movement, this means it’s all muscle shortening because there is no ‘downward’ movement (eccentric loading),” says Aimee. “From an athletic point of view, this builds great stimulus for power development.” People who therefore do a sport that require you to exert maximum force in a short time frame (like weightlifting, spiriting and rugby) may find it useful.
How to do the sled pull
Going to give the sled pull a go for yourself? Follow Aimee’s guidance below on how to perform the movement correctly and for the best full-body experience.
The set-up
-
Start with the sled 10m away from you, Imagine you are in a 2m x 2m box (you could also set this out so you can see) you can’t move out of that box in this movement – start at the ‘front’ of that box.
-
Have the rope attached to the sled at the closest edge to you and the rope in a straight line running towards you.
The movement
-
Grab the rope with both arms and pull the slack out so it’s not touching the floor.
-
With your legs shoulder width apart, lean forward and grab the rope as far in front of you as you can.
-
Sink your hips down and back into a quarter squat and from here drive backwards whilst stepping (you want your arms to stay straight at this point so all the force is being driven from your legs).
-
As you walk the sled back, use small powerful steps.
-
Once you reach the back of the box start to pull with your arms, try and use the momentum of the sled you’ve built up with your legs to let you make big pulls with your arms.
-
Once you reach the back of the box and can’t pull any further drop the rope, walk back to the front of the box and repeat, until you finish with the sled at the start of the box.
