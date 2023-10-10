An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee camp

A £1.25 million clifftop lair with two swimming pools and a helipad. A luxury superyacht worth £4.35 million. Three private jets. A priceless collection of vintage cars. And a family fortune estimated at an eye-watering £16.4 billion.

It might sound like the setting of a James Bond film, where a mysterious villain has built a sprawling empire on corrupt and nefarious means. This is, in fact, not far from the truth: all these assets belong to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late Russian oligarch and founder of the mercenary army Wagner, which is accused of heinous war crimes in Ukraine, Syria and the Central African Republic.

Prigozhin, 62, died in a mysterious plane crash in August just months after he instigated a failed coup against the Russian military in June.

His only son, Pavel, 25, now stands to inherit not only his father’s power, but the entirety of his fortune. According to reports in the Russian media, Pavel publicly accepted the terms of his father’s will – a copy of which is believed to be circulating online – earlier this month.

But though much was reported about Prigozhin Sr, known as “Putin’s chef” because one of his many companies provided catering services to the Kremlin, state hospitals and schools for contracts worth £2.5 billion over the past 10 years, surprisingly little is known about his heir.

According to Vera Tolz-Zilitinkevic, professor of Russian Studies at the University of Manchester, the secrecy shrouding the Prigozhin family is deliberate.

“Putin himself and people who are – or were – very close to him… surround their families with secrecy for protection purposes,” she says.

So who is the man left holding the reins of his father’s brutal empire – and what could this change of personnel mean for Russia and the West?

Pavel was born in June 1998, the middle child to Yevgeny and Lyubov, a pharmacist and business woman who owns a network of boutiques, spas and hotels around St Petersburg.

His sisters, Polina, 31, and Veronika, 18, are equestrians, using their father’s vast fortune to buy, train and ride horses in international competitions.

There is scant record of Pavel’s childhood or teenage years, other than the bizarre existence of a Russian children’s book, supposedly authored by Pavel, Polina and their father some 20 years ago. Entitled Indraguzik, a made-up name, the 90-page tome tells the story of a tiny boy and girl who live with their family inside a chandelier – and, according to the preface, is based on bedtime tales Yevgeny used to tell his young children.

Last December, the young militia’s social media post reportedly gave away the whereabouts of his unit – leading to a bomb attack by Ukrainian forces that killed 18 of his comrades

Social media posts on Polina’s now-private Instagram account suggest a pampered, travel-loving playboy: in one picture, he is seen aboard a private jet apparently licking the soles of his pristine white trainers as a dare.

He first came to public attention in 2016 aged 18 when an investigation by Russia’s Anti-Corruption Foundation published a photograph of him posing naked on the deck of his family’s opulent superyacht, the 37-metre-long St Vitamin. Mercifully, he was pictured from behind.

The image was at odds with that of the upstanding, patriotic young man who appeared on his father’s social media: according to Yevgeny, Pavel fought with the Wagner group in Syria (a Wagner presence in the country has been recorded between 2015 and 2021) and was awarded the organisation’s “Black Cross” for outstanding military service.

Indeed, says Serge Poliakoff, an expert in Russian influence and propaganda at the University of Passau in Germany, Prigozhin Sr spent much of the past few years trying to restore Pavel’s reputation.

“After the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Prigozhin’s official channels tried to repair his public image by saying that he and other Prigozhin descendants had an ‘unfancy’ lifestyle,” he says.

One such method was publishing a photograph purportedly showing Pavel in a military camp in Karelia, up by the Russian border with Finland, slumming it by eating instant noodles.

But even his father couldn’t magic away the furore allegedly surrounding Pavel in December last year, after the young militia’s social media post reportedly gave away the whereabouts of his unit – leading to a bomb attack by Ukrainian forces that killed 18 of his comrades.

Off the battlefield, Pavel’s assets – and those of his father before him – are multiple and, perhaps intentionally, difficult to catalogue.

Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking in Ukraine earlier this year – Prigozhin Press Service

As well as the yacht, jets and rare car collection, there are at least three separate residences: the 10-acre high-security estate overlooking the Black Sea, a lavish Italian villa worth £3 million, and an £85 million St Petersburg mansion which, in a recent raid, was found to house weapons, a stuffed alligator, wads of cash and a wardrobe full of wigs.

Though all of Prigozhin Sr’s children have some role in the family’s complex network of businesses, which range from management consultancy to catering, it is Pavel who has been positioned as the chief successor.

“Pavel has been a businessman since he was 20, with stakes in construction and development, thanks to his father,” explains Anna Arutunyan, global fellow at the Wilson Centre, a Washington think tank, and author of Hybrid Warriors: Proxies, Freelancers and Moscow’s Struggle for Ukraine.

“This is pretty typical – Russian businessmen tend to bring their family in, handing over assets to keep them safe and in the family.”

Pavel’s business influence extends across oil and gas, luxury real estate, art, hotels and catering – making him, according to state media reports, one of the richest men in St Petersburg.

But life has not been so easy of late: while previously Western sanctions focused on Pavel’s father, as of March this year they have applied to his offspring, too – making trade and international travel almost impossible for him.

The restrictions have hit both Pavel and his wife, Ekaterina Inkina, the daughter of a banking mogul and restaurateur, hard. The pair enjoy the finer things in life: a video shared online shows them enjoying a boating holiday on a lake.

Another more controversial film, published on Russian messaging service Telegram earlier this year, appears to show Pavel and his younger sister Veronika singing a song by a campfire, in which they call themselves “elite” while others mime begging for coins and scrubbing floors.

But Poliakoff warns against believing everything disseminated about the family online: a recent Telegram account, purporting to belong to Pavel himself, was revealed last week to be a fake.

There is no doubt that, at 25, Pavel Prigozhin is extremely young to find himself at the helm of the family firm; especially one charged with doing the dirty work of the Russian military. Reports say that he is currently in negotiations with the Kremlin to return Wagner fighters to the front in Ukraine.

His age, says Arutunyan, could be his downfall. “It is more likely that the Kremlin will try to strike a deal with him to keep him out of the mercenary business,” she predicts.

“There is certainly no reason to expect that Prigozhin Jr is poised to play anywhere near the same role as his father at home or internationally.”

Poliakoff agrees, adding that he is “pessimistic about the future of Prigozhin’s empire – with or without Pavel”.

So will he step into the shoes left by the sudden demise of his father? Or ditch this sinking ship and resume his well-honed playboy lifestyle? Only time will tell.

