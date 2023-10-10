News
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have stopped insurance companies from charging more than $35 for insulin.
The bill would have banned health plans and disability insurance policies from imposing any out-of-pocket expenses on insulin prescription drugs above $35 for a 30-day supply. That would have included deductibles and co-pays.
Newsom, a Democrat, said earlier this year that California would soon start making its own brand of insulin. The state has a $50 million contract with the nonprofit pharmaceutical company Civica Rx to manufacture the insulin under the brand CalRx. The state would sell a 10 milliliter vial of insulin for $30.
“With CalRx, we are getting at the underlying cost, which is the true sustainable solution to high-cost pharmaceuticals,” Newsom wrote in a message explaining why he vetoed the bill on Saturday. “With copay caps however, the long-term costs are still passed down to consumers through higher premiums from health plans.”
State Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who crafted the bill, called Newsom’s veto “a major setback that will keep tens of thousands of diabetic Californians trapped in the terrible choice between buying insulin and buying food.”
“This is a missed opportunity that will force them to wait months or years for relief from the skyrocketing costs of medical care when they could have had it immediately,” Wiener said in a news release.
Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that converts sugar into energy. People who have diabetes don’t produce enough insulin. People with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day to survive.
In January, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the companies that make and promote most of the nation’s insulin, accusing them of colluding to illegally increase the price.
In March, the largest insulin makers announced they would voluntarily reduce the price of their products.
The mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk who was paraded semi-naked on a Hamas truck makes a public plea for more information
-
The mother of a woman whose body was paraded through the streets has pleaded for help finding her.
-
A video showed the semi-naked German tattoo artist Shani Louk on the back of a pickup truck.
-
Louk was attending a dance festival when Hamas attacked. It’s not known whether she’s alive.
The mother of a woman whose body was paraded through the streets by Hamas has pleaded for help finding her daughter.
A video showing German tattoo artist Shani Louk on the back of a pickup truck circulated on social media after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
Louk had been attending an outdoor “Festival for Peace” party near Kibbutz Urim when the area was targeted. First, rockets were launched, and then gunmen appeared and shot into the crowd, CNN reported. Party attendees told the outlet people immediately started to flee, passing dead bodies on the ground as they tried to escape the massacre.
The attack and resulting conflict has left hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians dead, with Israel’s prime minister declaring war.
A video of a young woman with dreadlocks on the back of a pickup truck and surrounded by Hamas soldiers started circulating on social media shortly after the attack. In it, she appeared to be stripped to her underwear, and her legs were bent at unnatural angles while one soldier grabbed her hair. People were also seen spitting on her body.
Her face isn’t visible, but her characteristic dreadlocks and tattoos helped her family identify her as Louk, The Washington Post reported.
Louk’s mother, Ricarda Louk, shared a video that has also circulated on social media, where she pleaded for more information about what happened to her daughter, who is in her early 20s and a German-Israeli dual citizen.
“This morning, my daughter Shani Louk, a German citizen who was with a tourist group in the south of Israel, was kidnapped by Palestinian Hamas. I was sent a video where I could clearly see my daughter unconscious in a car with Palestinians,” she said in German, which Insider has translated. “Please send any help or news. Thank you.”
Louk’s cousin Tom Weintraub Louk spoke with the Washington Post, saying the family tried to contact Louk after news of the attack spread.
“We knew she was in the party. She didn’t answer,” he said.
It’s unknown whether she is alive.
“We have some kind of hope,” Tom said. “Hamas is responsible for her and the others.”
On Louk’s Instagram, where she has 36,000 followers, she describes herself as a tattoo artist and hair stylist. Her posts show her traveling the world, attending festivals, and spreading messages of spirituality.
Comments underneath her photos are now full of messages hoping she is alive and condemning the war and the actions of the Hamas fighters in the video.
“One day you are having fun at the festival, the next day the whole world is watching your lifeless body behind the pickup on the internet… scary and brutal,” one comment reads. “My only wish is that those who did this will not go unpunished.”
Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make
Going to the dentist can be a daunting experience for some. However, as you get older, you quickly learn that it’s one of those appointments that you know you can’t cancel because it’s detrimental to your teeth — and overall health.
Whether you’re someone who only visits your dentist for your routine cleanings or you’re at the dentist often because you need extra work done, there is likely something you’re skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your teeth. I spoke to a few experts — including dentists, prosthodontists, and orthodontists — to find out more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their mouths. Here’s what they had to say.
MISTAKE #1: Brushing your teeth too aggressively.
MISTAKE #2: Rinsing with water immediately after you brush your teeth.
MISTAKE #3: Using mouthwash immediately after brushing.
MISTAKE #4: Not replacing your toothbrush every three months.
MISTAKE #5: Brushing your teeth immediately after eating certain foods and drinks.
MISTAKE #6: Not realizing your diet has an effect on your teeth, too.
MISTAKE #7: Putting a wet toothbrush in a closed case.
MISTAKE #8: Flossing *after* brushing, rather than before.
MISTAKE #9: Brushing your teeth with charcoal or baking soda.
How you brush your teeth is also crucial.
Brushing your teeth is extremely important and while most people know this, they fail to brush with the proper technique. Brushing should consist of small circles for a minimum of two minutes twice a day,” added Sedeño.
Many electric toothbrushes have built-in timers and can help by improving technique as well. Brushing is only as effective as how well we do it,” she said.
MISTAKE #10: Relying on veneers to improve your smile.
Overall, it’s important to stay on top of your dental hygiene and get routine cleanings at your dentist. If you have any issues or concerns regarding your teeth, it’s best to talk with a professional.
An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee camp
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The evacuation warning came shortly after dark. The Israeli military fired the shot just a short distance from Nasser Abu Quta’s home in the southern Gaza Strip, a precautionary measure meant to allow people to evacuate before airstrikes.
Abu Quta, 57, thought he and his extended family would be safe some hundred meters (yards) away from the house that was alerted to the pending strike. He huddled with his relatives on the ground floor of his four-story building, bracing for an impact in the area.
But the house of Abu Quta’s neighbor was never hit. In an instant, an explosion ripped through his own home, wiping out 19 members of his family, including his wife and cousins, he said. The airstrike also killed five of his neighbors who were standing outside in the jam-packed refugee camp, a jumble of buildings and alleyways.
The airstrike in Rafah, a southern town on the border with Egypt, came as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip following a big, multi-front attack by Hamas militants Saturday that had killed over 700 people in Israel by Sunday night. Hamas also took dozens of Israelis hostage and fired thousands of rockets toward Israeli population centers, although most were intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome defense system.
So far, the waves of airstrikes had killed over 400 Palestinians, including dozens of women and children, health officials reported Sunday. There appeared to be several similar deadly airstrikes on crowded residential buildings.
The Israeli military said late Saturday that it had struck various Hamas offices and command centers in multi-story buildings.
But Abu Quta doesn’t understand why Israel struck his house. There were no militants in his building, he insisted, and his family was not warned. They would not have stayed in their house if they were, added his relative, Khalid.
“This is a safe house, with children and women,” Abu Quta, still shell-shocked, said as he recalled the tragedy in fragments of detail.
“Dust overwhelmed the house. There were screams,” he said. “There were no walls. It was all open.”
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the strike on Abu Quta’s home.
The army says that it conducts precision strikes aimed at militant commanders or operation sites and that it does not target civilians. It also points to its adversaries’ practice of embedding militants in civilian areas throughout the impoverished coastal enclave of 2.3 million people, which is under a under a severe land, air and sea blockade by Israel and Egypt.
But human rights groups have previously said that Israel’s pattern of deadly attacks on residential homes display a disregard for the lives of Palestinian civilians and argued they may amount to war crimes.
In past wars and rounds of fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, individual Israeli airstrikes have killed great numbers of civilians — for instance, 22 members of the same family in a single strike in a bloody 2021 war.
Abu Quta was gripped by grief Sunday as he prepared for the rush of burials with his two dozen other surviving relatives, including wounded children and grandchildren. Many corpses pulled out from under the rubble were charred and mangled, he said.
While he managed to identify the bodies of 14 family members, at least four children’s bodies remained in the morgue, unrecognizable. One body was missing.
“Maybe we’ll put them tomorrow in a single grave,” he said. “May they rest in peace.”
