News
China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines, report says
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG (Reuters) – A submarine arms race is intensifying as China embarks on production of a new generation of nuclear-armed submarines that for the first time are expected to pose a challenge to growing U.S. and allied efforts to track them.
Analysts and regional defence attaches say evidence is mounting that China is on track to have its Type 096 ballistic missile submarine operational before the end of the decade, with breakthroughs in its quietness aided in part by Russian technology.
Research discussed at a conference in May at the U.S. Naval War College and published in August by the college’s China Maritime Studies Institute predicts the new vessels will be far harder to keep tabs on. That conclusion is credible, according to seven analysts and three Asia-based military attaches.
“The Type 096s are going to be a nightmare,” said retired submariner and naval technical intelligence analyst Christopher Carlson, one of the researchers. “They are going to be very, very hard to detect.”
The discreet effort to track China’s nuclear-powered and -armed ballistic missile submarines, known as SSBNs, is one of the core drivers of increased deployments and contingency planning by the U.S. Navy and other militaries across the Indo-Pacific region. That drive is expected to intensify when Type 096s enter service.
The Chinese navy is routinely staging fully armed nuclear deterrence patrols with its older Type 094 boats out of Hainan Island in the South China Sea, the Pentagon said in November, much like patrols operated for years by the United States, Britain, Russia and France.
But the Type 094s, which carry China’s most advanced submarine-launched JL-3 missile, are considered relatively noisy – a major handicap for military submarines.
The paper notes that the Type 096 submarine will compare to state-of-the-art Russian submarines in terms of stealth, sensors and weapons. It said that jump in capabilities would have “profound” implications for the U.S. and its Indo-Pacific allies.
Based partly on Chinese military journals, internal speeches by senior People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officers and patent data, the paper charts more than 50 years of the PLA navy’s often-glacial nuclear submarine development.
It contains satellite imagery taken in November at China’s new Huludao shipyard showing pressure hull sections for a large submarine being worked up. That puts construction on schedule to have the boats operational by 2030, the timeline stated in the Pentagon’s annual reports on China’s military.
The research also details potential breakthroughs in specific areas, including pump-jet propulsion and internal quieting devices, based on “imitative innovation” of Russian technology.
Neither the Russian nor the Chinese defence ministries responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.
The vessel is likely to be significantly larger than the Type 094, allowing it to contain an internal “raft” mounted on complex rubber supports to dampen engine noise and other sounds, similar to Russian designs.
Carlson told Reuters he did not believe China had obtained Russia’s “crown jewels” – its very latest technology – but would be producing a submarine stealthy enough to compare to Moscow’s Improved Akula boats.
“We have a hard time finding and tracking the Improved Akulas as it is,” Carlson said.
Singapore-based defence scholar Collin Koh said the research opened a window on discreet research projects to improve China’s SSBNs as well as boosting its anti-submarine warfare capabilities.
“They know they are behind the curve so they are trying to play catch-up in terms of quieting and propulsion,” said Koh, of Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
Carlson said he believed China’s strategists would, like Russia, keep SSBNs within protective “bastions” close to its coasts, utilising recently fortified holdings in the disputed South China Sea.
ECHO OF THE COLD WAR
The prospect of advanced SSBNs will significantly complicate an already intense subsurface surveillance battle.
In an echo of the Cold War-era effort to hunt for Soviet “boomers”, the tracking of Chinese submarines is increasingly an international effort, with the Japanese and Indian militaries assisting the United States, Australia and Britain, analysts and military attaches say.
Anti-submarine warfare drills are increasing, as are deployments of sub-hunting P-8 Poseidon aircraft around Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.
The United States, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Britain and New Zealand operate the advanced plane, which use sonobuoys and other more advanced techniques, such as scanning the ocean surface, to find submarines far below.
The United States is also carrying out the biggest overhaul of its top-secret undersea surveillance network since the 1950s to combat China’s growing presence, Reuters reported in September.
The prospect of a quieter Chinese SSBN is driving, in part, the AUKUS deal among Australia, Britain and the U.S., which will see increased deployments of British and U.S. attack submarines to Western Australia. By the 2030s, Australia expects to launch its first nuclear-powered attack submarines with British technology.
“We are at a fascinating point here,” said Alexander Neill, a Singapore-based defence analyst. “China is on track with a new generation of submarine ahead of the first AUKUS boats – even if they are at parity in terms of capability, that is highly significant,” said Neill, an adjunct fellow at Hawaii’s Pacific Forum think-tank.
Even if China’s submarine force reaches technological parity, it will need to train aggressively and intensively over the next decade to match AUKUS capabilities, he added.
Vasily Kashin, a Moscow-based Chinese military scholar at HSE University, said it was possible Chinese engineers had made the breakthroughs described in the report.
Although China most likely obtained some key Russian technology in the 1990s after the break up of the Soviet Union, Kashin said, there was no known sharing agreement between Beijing and Moscow outside of a 2010 nuclear reactor agreement.
He said China may have made progress via adaptations of Russian designs and through other sources, including espionage, but it is unlikely they have the newest-generation Russian systems.
“China is not an adversary of Russia in the naval field,” Kashin said. “It is not creating difficulties for us, it is creating problems for the U.S.”
(Reporting By Greg Torode; additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; Editing by Gerry Doyle)
News
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have stopped insurance companies from charging more than $35 for insulin.
The bill would have banned health plans and disability insurance policies from imposing any out-of-pocket expenses on insulin prescription drugs above $35 for a 30-day supply. That would have included deductibles and co-pays.
Newsom, a Democrat, said earlier this year that California would soon start making its own brand of insulin. The state has a $50 million contract with the nonprofit pharmaceutical company Civica Rx to manufacture the insulin under the brand CalRx. The state would sell a 10 milliliter vial of insulin for $30.
“With CalRx, we are getting at the underlying cost, which is the true sustainable solution to high-cost pharmaceuticals,” Newsom wrote in a message explaining why he vetoed the bill on Saturday. “With copay caps however, the long-term costs are still passed down to consumers through higher premiums from health plans.”
State Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who crafted the bill, called Newsom’s veto “a major setback that will keep tens of thousands of diabetic Californians trapped in the terrible choice between buying insulin and buying food.”
“This is a missed opportunity that will force them to wait months or years for relief from the skyrocketing costs of medical care when they could have had it immediately,” Wiener said in a news release.
Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that converts sugar into energy. People who have diabetes don’t produce enough insulin. People with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day to survive.
In January, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the companies that make and promote most of the nation’s insulin, accusing them of colluding to illegally increase the price.
In March, the largest insulin makers announced they would voluntarily reduce the price of their products.
News
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
A £1.25 million clifftop lair with two swimming pools and a helipad. A luxury superyacht worth £4.35 million. Three private jets. A priceless collection of vintage cars. And a family fortune estimated at an eye-watering £16.4 billion.
It might sound like the setting of a James Bond film, where a mysterious villain has built a sprawling empire on corrupt and nefarious means. This is, in fact, not far from the truth: all these assets belong to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late Russian oligarch and founder of the mercenary army Wagner, which is accused of heinous war crimes in Ukraine, Syria and the Central African Republic.
Prigozhin, 62, died in a mysterious plane crash in August just months after he instigated a failed coup against the Russian military in June.
His only son, Pavel, 25, now stands to inherit not only his father’s power, but the entirety of his fortune. According to reports in the Russian media, Pavel publicly accepted the terms of his father’s will – a copy of which is believed to be circulating online – earlier this month.
But though much was reported about Prigozhin Sr, known as “Putin’s chef” because one of his many companies provided catering services to the Kremlin, state hospitals and schools for contracts worth £2.5 billion over the past 10 years, surprisingly little is known about his heir.
According to Vera Tolz-Zilitinkevic, professor of Russian Studies at the University of Manchester, the secrecy shrouding the Prigozhin family is deliberate.
“Putin himself and people who are – or were – very close to him… surround their families with secrecy for protection purposes,” she says.
So who is the man left holding the reins of his father’s brutal empire – and what could this change of personnel mean for Russia and the West?
Pavel was born in June 1998, the middle child to Yevgeny and Lyubov, a pharmacist and business woman who owns a network of boutiques, spas and hotels around St Petersburg.
His sisters, Polina, 31, and Veronika, 18, are equestrians, using their father’s vast fortune to buy, train and ride horses in international competitions.
There is scant record of Pavel’s childhood or teenage years, other than the bizarre existence of a Russian children’s book, supposedly authored by Pavel, Polina and their father some 20 years ago. Entitled Indraguzik, a made-up name, the 90-page tome tells the story of a tiny boy and girl who live with their family inside a chandelier – and, according to the preface, is based on bedtime tales Yevgeny used to tell his young children.
Social media posts on Polina’s now-private Instagram account suggest a pampered, travel-loving playboy: in one picture, he is seen aboard a private jet apparently licking the soles of his pristine white trainers as a dare.
He first came to public attention in 2016 aged 18 when an investigation by Russia’s Anti-Corruption Foundation published a photograph of him posing naked on the deck of his family’s opulent superyacht, the 37-metre-long St Vitamin. Mercifully, he was pictured from behind.
The image was at odds with that of the upstanding, patriotic young man who appeared on his father’s social media: according to Yevgeny, Pavel fought with the Wagner group in Syria (a Wagner presence in the country has been recorded between 2015 and 2021) and was awarded the organisation’s “Black Cross” for outstanding military service.
Indeed, says Serge Poliakoff, an expert in Russian influence and propaganda at the University of Passau in Germany, Prigozhin Sr spent much of the past few years trying to restore Pavel’s reputation.
“After the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Prigozhin’s official channels tried to repair his public image by saying that he and other Prigozhin descendants had an ‘unfancy’ lifestyle,” he says.
One such method was publishing a photograph purportedly showing Pavel in a military camp in Karelia, up by the Russian border with Finland, slumming it by eating instant noodles.
But even his father couldn’t magic away the furore allegedly surrounding Pavel in December last year, after the young militia’s social media post reportedly gave away the whereabouts of his unit – leading to a bomb attack by Ukrainian forces that killed 18 of his comrades.
Off the battlefield, Pavel’s assets – and those of his father before him – are multiple and, perhaps intentionally, difficult to catalogue.
As well as the yacht, jets and rare car collection, there are at least three separate residences: the 10-acre high-security estate overlooking the Black Sea, a lavish Italian villa worth £3 million, and an £85 million St Petersburg mansion which, in a recent raid, was found to house weapons, a stuffed alligator, wads of cash and a wardrobe full of wigs.
Though all of Prigozhin Sr’s children have some role in the family’s complex network of businesses, which range from management consultancy to catering, it is Pavel who has been positioned as the chief successor.
“Pavel has been a businessman since he was 20, with stakes in construction and development, thanks to his father,” explains Anna Arutunyan, global fellow at the Wilson Centre, a Washington think tank, and author of Hybrid Warriors: Proxies, Freelancers and Moscow’s Struggle for Ukraine.
“This is pretty typical – Russian businessmen tend to bring their family in, handing over assets to keep them safe and in the family.”
Pavel’s business influence extends across oil and gas, luxury real estate, art, hotels and catering – making him, according to state media reports, one of the richest men in St Petersburg.
But life has not been so easy of late: while previously Western sanctions focused on Pavel’s father, as of March this year they have applied to his offspring, too – making trade and international travel almost impossible for him.
The restrictions have hit both Pavel and his wife, Ekaterina Inkina, the daughter of a banking mogul and restaurateur, hard. The pair enjoy the finer things in life: a video shared online shows them enjoying a boating holiday on a lake.
Another more controversial film, published on Russian messaging service Telegram earlier this year, appears to show Pavel and his younger sister Veronika singing a song by a campfire, in which they call themselves “elite” while others mime begging for coins and scrubbing floors.
But Poliakoff warns against believing everything disseminated about the family online: a recent Telegram account, purporting to belong to Pavel himself, was revealed last week to be a fake.
There is no doubt that, at 25, Pavel Prigozhin is extremely young to find himself at the helm of the family firm; especially one charged with doing the dirty work of the Russian military. Reports say that he is currently in negotiations with the Kremlin to return Wagner fighters to the front in Ukraine.
His age, says Arutunyan, could be his downfall. “It is more likely that the Kremlin will try to strike a deal with him to keep him out of the mercenary business,” she predicts.
“There is certainly no reason to expect that Prigozhin Jr is poised to play anywhere near the same role as his father at home or internationally.”
Poliakoff agrees, adding that he is “pessimistic about the future of Prigozhin’s empire – with or without Pavel”.
So will he step into the shoes left by the sudden demise of his father? Or ditch this sinking ship and resume his well-honed playboy lifestyle? Only time will tell.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.
News
Personal Injury Politics: From Legislation to Litigation
In the intricate web of legal realms, personal injury law stands as a critical pillar, safeguarding the rights and well-being of individuals who have suffered harm due to someone else’s negligence or wrongdoing. However, the realm of personal injury law is far from an isolated arena; it is deeply entwined with the world of politics. This blog post will take you on a journey through the multifaceted landscape of personal injury politics, starting from its roots in legislation and culminating in the courtroom battles where justice is sought. We’ll delve into the intricate relationship between politics and personal injury law, uncovering how these two realms intersect, influence, and shape each other.
The Political Framework of Personal Injury Law
As stated by lawyers at Donaldson & Weston, personal injury law is a product of legislative decisions made by policymakers and elected officials. This section explores how the political framework sets the stage for personal injury cases.
In the United States, personal injury laws vary from state to state, largely due to the principles of federalism. Each state has its own statutes, regulations, and legal precedents that dictate how personal injury cases are handled. These variations are often a reflection of the political ideology prevalent in each state, highlighting the importance of politics in shaping legal standards.
Furthermore, personal injury law is influenced by federal legislation, such as product liability laws and regulations governing transportation safety. These federal laws are crafted and amended by lawmakers in Congress, making politics an inherent part of the personal injury landscape.
Lobbying and Special Interests
The influence of politics on personal injury law extends beyond the legislative process. Special interest groups and powerful lobbies play a significant role in shaping the legal landscape.
Lobbying efforts from industries like healthcare, insurance, and automotive can impact personal injury legislation and regulations. For instance, healthcare providers may advocate for tort reform to limit their liability in medical malpractice cases, while insurance companies may push for restrictions on compensation awards to reduce their financial burden.
The presence of these special interests often results in a tug-of-war between advocates for injured individuals and those representing corporate or industry interests. The outcome of this battle can significantly impact the rights and remedies available to personal injury claimants.
Judicial Appointments and Ideological Shifts
The appointment of judges at various levels of the judiciary is another crucial aspect where politics and personal injury law intersect. Presidents and governors nominate judges, and these appointments can influence the interpretation and application of personal injury law.
Judicial philosophies vary, with some judges favoring a strict interpretation of laws and others leaning towards a more expansive view of individual rights. The ideological leanings of judges can influence the outcomes of personal injury cases, particularly in matters of liability, damages, and punitive awards.
Notably, the appointment of justices to the U.S. Supreme Court can have profound and lasting effects on personal injury law. These justices have the power to shape legal precedent, impacting cases nationwide.
Public Policy and Safety Regulations
Personal injury law often evolves in response to changing public sentiments and policy concerns. For instance, the increased awareness of environmental issues has led to stricter regulations on toxic substances and pollutants, resulting in personal injury claims related to environmental exposure.
Likewise, safety regulations and standards are heavily influenced by political considerations. The implementation of safety measures in industries like aviation, construction, and pharmaceuticals is often a response to political pressure, public outcry, or lobbying efforts.
These safety regulations not only prevent injuries but also play a pivotal role in determining liability in personal injury cases. Thus, the political landscape directly affects both the prevention and resolution of personal injury claims.
Tort Reform and Its Impact
Tort reform, a term often invoked in political discourse, refers to efforts to change the civil justice system, including personal injury law. Advocates of tort reform argue that it’s necessary to curb frivolous lawsuits, reduce insurance costs, and foster economic growth.
However, opponents contend that tort reform can limit access to justice for injured individuals, restrict their ability to recover fair compensation, and shield negligent parties from accountability. The debate over tort reform exemplifies how politics can shape the legal environment, and its outcomes can have profound implications for personal injury claimants.
The Courtroom Arena: Where Politics and Justice Converge
Ultimately, the political journey from legislation to litigation culminates in the courtroom, where personal injury cases are tried and decided. Here, judges, juries, and lawyers navigate the intricate tapestry of laws and regulations shaped by political processes.
In the courtroom, the active voice of personal injury politics becomes tangible as attorneys present arguments, witnesses testify, and judges make rulings that can profoundly impact the lives of those seeking justice. The courtroom is where the ideals of fairness, accountability, and individual rights intersect with the ever-present influence of politics.
Conclusion
The realm of personal injury law is far from insulated; it is intricately intertwined with politics at every turn. From the legislative halls where laws are crafted to the courtroom battles where justice is pursued, personal injury politics leave an indelible mark on the legal landscape. Understanding this complex relationship is crucial for anyone navigating the world of personal injury law, whether as a plaintiff, defendant, attorney, or concerned citizen. As we continue to grapple with the multifaceted intersections of politics and personal injury law, the pursuit of justice remains at the heart of our legal system, constantly evolving in response to the ever-changing political currents.
China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines, report says
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
How Does a Firewall Help Network security?
Personal Injury Politics: From Legislation to Litigation
Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher
Lake Stevens, Renton gun store smash-and-grabs thwarted by basic security
Does the Pioneer Woman Really Own All the Land from Killers of the Flower Moon ? The Real Story Is Stranger.
A woman lives on a floating island in Canada that she built with her late husband 31 years ago – it’s a challenging life, but she isn’t leaving anytime soon
US Marshals to auction off multimillion dollar car collection seized from YouTuber ‘Omi in a Hellcat’
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines, report says
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at limiting the price of insulin
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp SACRAMENTO,...
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
How Does a Firewall Help Network security?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppIn the...
Personal Injury Politics: From Legislation to Litigation
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppIn the...
Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp eric1513...
Lake Stevens, Renton gun store smash-and-grabs thwarted by basic security
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp RENTON,...
Does the Pioneer Woman Really Own All the Land from Killers of the Flower Moon ? The Real Story Is Stranger.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp At...
A woman lives on a floating island in Canada that she built with her late husband 31 years ago – it’s a challenging life, but she isn’t leaving anytime soon
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Catherine...
US Marshals to auction off multimillion dollar car collection seized from YouTuber ‘Omi in a Hellcat’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
-
News7 days ago
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
-
News7 days ago
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
-
News6 days ago
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
-
News6 days ago
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
-
News6 days ago
Kevin O’Leary says the persistence of remote work is now harming sectors other than just real estate — here’s why he’s predicting certain ‘banks are going to fail’
-
News7 days ago
Grant Cardone argues these two major US cities are some of ‘the worst markets to be in right now’ for real estate investors — here’s why
-
News5 days ago
A cop is under investigation for having an OnlyFans account after a guy she pulled over said he was a subscriber