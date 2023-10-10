News
Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents
A coalition of mostly House and Senate Democrats penned a letter to President Biden on Friday urging him to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist convicted in the 1970s of fatally shooting two FBI agents at point-blank range.
The Democrats – led by House Natural Resources Committee ranking member Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., and joined by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. – cast doubt on the circumstances under which Peltier was found guilty in 1977 of killing the two agents two years prior. The letter was sent ahead of Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 9. One House Republican has also signed on to the letter.
“As Members of Congress, we sign this letter with a deep commitment to the crucial role we play in upholding justice for all Americans – and to also hold our government accountable when we see a case of injustice, as demonstrated by the long incarceration of Leonard Peltier,” the lawmakers wrote to Biden. ” We stand with the Tribal Nations of the United States, Indigenous voices worldwide, and leading voices on human rights and criminal justice around the globe in support of Mr. Peltier’s release.”
“Over the course of his incarceration, particularly in recent years, key figures involved in Mr. Peltier’s prosecution have stepped forward to underscore the constitutional violations and prosecutorial misconduct that took place during the investigation and trial that led to his conviction,” the letter continued.
NEW YORK DEM’S CAPITOL HILL FIRE ALARM INCIDENT REFERRED TO FEDS FOR CHARGES SIMILAR TO JAN. 6 RIOTERS
The Democratic lawmakers also noted in their letter to President Biden that Peltier is 79 years old, is suffering from numerous health issues, has been imprisoned for nearly five decades, and is currently being held in a high-security prison in Florida.
In 1977, after a 25-day trial, Peltier was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences of murdering FBI Special Agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams during a shootout in June 1975 at Jumping Bull Ranch located on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
CONSERVATIVES CHEER BIDEN OMB DIRECTOR WARNING GOP CUTS COULD PURGE THOUSANDS OF FBI, ATF AGENTS: ‘GOOD START’
The two agents entered the reservation to arrest an individual wanted for burglary before they engaged in the shootout with several individuals, including Peltier. The agents were wounded by gunfire before they were ultimately murdered, the court found, by Peltier at point-blank range. Peltier fled after the shooting to Canada, where he was captured and extradited back to America to stand trial.
While he, Democrats and various activist organizations have repeatedly claimed the trial was marked by lack of sufficient evidence proving he killed the agents, Peltier’s conviction has been upheld several times on appeal, even after making its way to the U.S. Supreme Court on two occasions, in 1979 and 2004. The U.S. Parole Commission rejected Peltier’s request for parole in 2009.
“We in the Federal Bureau of Investigation vehemently oppose granting Mr. Peltier parole,” former FBI Executive Assistant Director Thomas Harrington remarked in a statement during the parole proceedings.
“The intentional and vicious attack by Mr. Peltier was not simply a blatant attack on two FBI special agents; it was an attack on law enforcement as a whole – an attack on the rule of law,” Harrington said. “The inevitable haziness brought on by the passage of time does not diminish the brutality of the crimes or the lifelong torment to the surviving families.”
And the FBI Agents Association (FBIAA), a professional association that mainly represents active FBI special agents, has repeatedly argued against granting Peltier clemency. As part of that effort, the group penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in late 2021, stating the facts of the case and expressing concern that advocates are “working to mislead the public, the Department of Justice, and the White House.”
“The FBI Agents Association strongly opposed executive clemency for Leonard Peltier,” FBIAA President Natalie Bara told Fox News Digital in a statement Friday. “Activists sympathetic to Peltier continue to mislead elected officials and the public in order to secure an early release for this unremorseful murderer of FBI Special Agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams.”
“FBIAA will continue to counter these efforts, and we stand with the entire FBI family in our determination to ensure that Peltier serves his full sentence.”
In addition to Grijalva, Jayapal, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders, Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ted Lieu, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar also signed the letter. A single Republican, Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, has also signed the letter.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Geraldo Rivera Gives CNN An Unfiltered Response To Trump’s Latest ‘Vile’ Comment
Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera ripped former President Donald Trump for claiming that undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Rivera also slammed a Trump spokesperson’s claim that the phrase is “used in everyday life” as “absolute bulls**t.”
“I think it’s vile. I think it’s disgusting. It’s very disappointing,” Rivera told CNN’s Abby Phillip about Trump’s comment in a video shared online by Mediaite.
“To sink to that level, it’s for me a personal embarrassment that we were friends for so long,” he continued. “This language is racist, it is really disgusting, and, you know, some things cannot abide. We cannot abide certain things and he has crossed the line. I beseech his followers to listen to what he said about poison blood.”
The Nazis used similar “poisonous rhetoric,” Rivera noted.
“I hate to use Nazi or Hitler references, but it is impossible to miss the obvious parallels,” he said. “Poison blood, it was a direct reference. He made a direct reference that the migrants, the immigrants, mostly Latinos now, may I say, are poisoning, polluting the blood of real Americans. It is intolerable. I mean it’s absolutely beyond the pale.”
A spokesperson for Trump downplayed the comment, claiming it was “a normal phrase that is used in everyday life.”
Rivera told Phillip: “Excuse me, I apologize to you and your audience, but I have to say that the spokesman’s excuse was absolute bullshit.”
“It is lowdown and dirty,” he added. “Give me a break.”
News
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March in California
Supporters of Palestine marched in an ‘All Out For Palestine’ rally in Anaheim, California, on Sunday, October 8, after a large-scale Hamas attack on Israel followed by Israeli counteroffensive measures.
Footage taken by Sergio Olmos on October 8, captures people gathered holding signs and Palestinian flags, chanting “Free, free, free Palestine” and “Resistance is justified when people are colonized.”
Israel’s emergency services organization, Magen David Adom, said that as of 4:30 pm on Sunday, more than 600 Israelis had been killed in the Hamas attack.
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told CNN on Sunday that several American citizens were killed, adding that State Department personnel were working to verify reports of missing and dead Americans in Israel.
At least 413 people, including 78 children, were killed as Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza following the attack by Hamas, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on October 8. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful
Video Transcript
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– Free, free, free Palestine!
– Free, free, free Palestine!
– Free, free Palestine!
– End, end the occupation.
– End, end, the occupation.
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [? When people ?] are occupied–
– When people are occupied–
– –resistance is justified.
– –resistance is justified.
– When people are colonized–
– –when people are colonized–
– –resistance is justified.
– –resistance is justified.
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
[CHEERING]
– [INAUDIBLE] Palestine!
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
– Free, free Palestine!
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
– Free, free Palestine!
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
– Free, free, free Palestine!
– End, end the occupation!
– End, end the occupation!
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
[HONK]
– Free, free, free Palestine!
– Free, free–
The mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk who was paraded semi-naked on a Hamas truck makes a public plea for more information
-
The mother of a woman whose body was paraded through the streets has pleaded for help finding her.
-
A video showed the semi-naked German tattoo artist Shani Louk on the back of a pickup truck.
-
Louk was attending a dance festival when Hamas attacked. It’s not known whether she’s alive.
The mother of a woman whose body was paraded through the streets by Hamas has pleaded for help finding her daughter.
A video showing German tattoo artist Shani Louk on the back of a pickup truck circulated on social media after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
Louk had been attending an outdoor “Festival for Peace” party near Kibbutz Urim when the area was targeted. First, rockets were launched, and then gunmen appeared and shot into the crowd, CNN reported. Party attendees told the outlet people immediately started to flee, passing dead bodies on the ground as they tried to escape the massacre.
The attack and resulting conflict has left hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians dead, with Israel’s prime minister declaring war.
A video of a young woman with dreadlocks on the back of a pickup truck and surrounded by Hamas soldiers started circulating on social media shortly after the attack. In it, she appeared to be stripped to her underwear, and her legs were bent at unnatural angles while one soldier grabbed her hair. People were also seen spitting on her body.
Her face isn’t visible, but her characteristic dreadlocks and tattoos helped her family identify her as Louk, The Washington Post reported.
Louk’s mother, Ricarda Louk, shared a video that has also circulated on social media, where she pleaded for more information about what happened to her daughter, who is in her early 20s and a German-Israeli dual citizen.
“This morning, my daughter Shani Louk, a German citizen who was with a tourist group in the south of Israel, was kidnapped by Palestinian Hamas. I was sent a video where I could clearly see my daughter unconscious in a car with Palestinians,” she said in German, which Insider has translated. “Please send any help or news. Thank you.”
Louk’s cousin Tom Weintraub Louk spoke with the Washington Post, saying the family tried to contact Louk after news of the attack spread.
“We knew she was in the party. She didn’t answer,” he said.
It’s unknown whether she is alive.
“We have some kind of hope,” Tom said. “Hamas is responsible for her and the others.”
On Louk’s Instagram, where she has 36,000 followers, she describes herself as a tattoo artist and hair stylist. Her posts show her traveling the world, attending festivals, and spreading messages of spirituality.
Comments underneath her photos are now full of messages hoping she is alive and condemning the war and the actions of the Hamas fighters in the video.
“One day you are having fun at the festival, the next day the whole world is watching your lifeless body behind the pickup on the internet… scary and brutal,” one comment reads. “My only wish is that those who did this will not go unpunished.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
