Dog Born with Six Legs Stuns Animal Rescue After Being Found Abandoned in Parking Lot
Greenacres Rescue in the United Kingdom said vets plan to remove the female spaniel’s “additional limbs and explore the function of her remaining leg”
An animal shelter in the United Kingdom has rescued a puppy born with six legs and other anomalies.
Greenacres Rescue at the Ebbs Acres Farm in Pembrokeshire shared on Facebook that a female spaniel puppy with six legs was “handed in to a local veterinary practice” on Sept. 27 after she was found abandoned in the parking lot at the Pembroke Dock location of the B&M home improvement and garden store chain.
Urging the owner or anyone with information about the animal to come forward, the rescue said that, in the meantime, they would “begin a diagnosis and treatment plan with our vets.”
“We are hoping she can live a normal life, if her tests prove favorable,” the rescue noted.
Greenacres wrote in an update on Facebook the following day that “internally [the dog] is normal” and “her organs are all as they should be.”
“We have no idea why she would be born with a defect,” Greenacres’ Mikey Lawlor told Newsweek. “Never seen this before.”
Lawlor added that the shelter named the puppy Ariel after The Little Mermaid character because her “extra legs look like a tail.”
The rescue shared the vets’ assessment of Ariel on Facebook, which states that she “has two additional back legs and the beginnings of an additional vulva. Her pelvis hasn’t formed properly due to the extra hip joint.”
The rescue said the vets will evaluate Ariel again in a month “with the aim of removing the additional limbs and exploring the function of her remaining leg.”
“There is a possibility she may lose one of her own legs due to the structure of the additional limbs and pelvis, but time will tell,” the shelter wrote. “For now, we can relax and just let her be a pup. She has a long road of surgery and recovery ahead, but we are confident we can ‘get her right,’ and that’s all that matters.”
“The extra appendages do not impede her ability to move, although because they are on her pelvis they will cause damage over time,” Lawlor said, per Newsweek.
As of Thursday, Ariel “has settled into her foster home wonderfully, and we are now looking at starting her vaccinations,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.
This exercise improved my full-body strength and endurance – here’s why you should try it
Compound exercises are my favourite, they build strength, burn calories and work multiple muscles in the body at once. But one thing I love even more is a full-body compound exercise. They’re pretty special, because you’re not just targeting all the muscles in one particular region of the body, but the entire body. And, recently, there’s one exercise I’ve been doing that not only ticks this box (no it’s not a deadlift), but it’s also fun and anyone can do it, even beginners.
The exercise is a sled-pull, the sister movement to the sled-push (another exercise I’ve been thoroughly enjoying since swapping from weightlifting to HYROX training). “The sled pull allows great loading into the legs and trunk without direct spinal loading that can lead to lower back issues,” says Aimee Cringle, one of the UK’s top CrossFit athletes. Alongside this, your upper body muscles, including the forearms, biceps and back are also working hard too.
It may not come across as the most thrilling exercise out there, as you are quite literally pulling a sled across the floor via a long rope, but anyone can pick it up and that’s what I think makes it so good. Plus, you feel pretty cool doing it. There’s also a variety of different ways you can do it ( the most popular being pulling back on the rope or doing one hand over the other), so there’s scope to make the movement work for you.
When I first started using the sled three months ago, I was only able to pull around 75kg. Now, I can pull over 100kg, multiple times. Afterwards, it’s not just my shoulders that are left with a serious pump, but my core feels solid and my lower body (especially my quads) burn. I always have to think about my breathing too, because the sled isn’t just a strength workout, it’s also an aerobic one.
If you have one at your local gym, but are yet to try it, I highly recommend giving it a go. But, if you’re still unsure here’s a few more reasons to convince you otherwise, as well as how to do it.
Benefits of the sled pull
Great for building muscle and burning calories
As we mentioned earlier, the sled pull is an exercise that works your entire body, “from your calves to your lats you’ll feel this all over”, says Aimee. It’s also a compound exercise. Not only do compound exercises elevate your heart rate, resulting in a higher calorie burn, but they also encourage the release of growth hormones, like testosterone, which aids muscle growth and strength.
It helps with everyday activities
Whether it’s pulling a stiff door shut, a chair out from under the table, or a luggage trolley, the sled pull is a functional exercise, that can help your body manage everyday activities that use similar movements.
Anyone can do them
The sled pull is pretty straight-forward, beginner-friendly and doesn’t require any skill as such, which makes it accessible to pretty much everyone. It’s also a safer compound exercise than something like a squat which, if goes wrong, can cause serious injuries.
Perfect for building power
“The sled pull is a concentric movement, this means it’s all muscle shortening because there is no ‘downward’ movement (eccentric loading),” says Aimee. “From an athletic point of view, this builds great stimulus for power development.” People who therefore do a sport that require you to exert maximum force in a short time frame (like weightlifting, spiriting and rugby) may find it useful.
How to do the sled pull
Going to give the sled pull a go for yourself? Follow Aimee’s guidance below on how to perform the movement correctly and for the best full-body experience.
The set-up
-
Start with the sled 10m away from you, Imagine you are in a 2m x 2m box (you could also set this out so you can see) you can’t move out of that box in this movement – start at the ‘front’ of that box.
-
Have the rope attached to the sled at the closest edge to you and the rope in a straight line running towards you.
The movement
-
Grab the rope with both arms and pull the slack out so it’s not touching the floor.
-
With your legs shoulder width apart, lean forward and grab the rope as far in front of you as you can.
-
Sink your hips down and back into a quarter squat and from here drive backwards whilst stepping (you want your arms to stay straight at this point so all the force is being driven from your legs).
-
As you walk the sled back, use small powerful steps.
-
Once you reach the back of the box start to pull with your arms, try and use the momentum of the sled you’ve built up with your legs to let you make big pulls with your arms.
-
Once you reach the back of the box and can’t pull any further drop the rope, walk back to the front of the box and repeat, until you finish with the sled at the start of the box.
Parachutist dies after landing in Titusville yard, fire crews say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A skydiver died Saturday afternoon, according to the Titusville Fire Department.
The man fell to his death in the middle of a Titusville neighborhood. One resident said his home security camera caught what happened. It shows that the parachute had been deployed when the man crashed to his death in a resident’s driveway.
The incident happened on Merry Lane which is adjacent to Arthur-Dunn Airpark.
**Skydiver down** Report of skydiver down on Merry Ln. this located just adjacent to Arthur-Dunn Airpark.
— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) October 7, 2023
“He hit the ground. Bounced off the driveway into their grass. Almost like a basketball that’s just how hard he hit the ground like someone bounced him up. It’s hard,” said James Sconiers, who lives in the home.
Many residents in the neighborhood are shaken by the tragedy.
“I’m so heartbroken for the family,” said Sconiers. “And for those he jumped with that saw it from up there. I hurt for them.”
Titusville Police is now investigating.
$361 million Mega Millions jackpot won by single ticketholder
(WFLA) – The winning ticket for the $361 million Mega Millions jackpot has been sold after 15 drawings.
The ticket, which was sold in Texas, matched all five white balls — 12, 24, 46, 57, 66 — as well as the gold Mega Ball 22.
The $361 million prize ($157.3 million cash) is also the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the Lone Star State, according to Mega Millions. (The last jackpot won in Texas, in Sept. 2019, was valued at $227 million.)
Why an Oklahoma Powerball jackpot winner wouldn’t get $1.4 billion
In addition to the jackpot, six ticketholders for Friday’s drawing won second-tier prizes worth $1 million or more: Winners in California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington purchased tickets worth $1 million each, while ticketholders in Michigan and New Jersey, who purchased the optional $1 Megaplier, earned $3 million apiece.
Prior to Friday’s drawing, a Mega Millions jackpot hadn’t been won since Aug. 15. Still, Friday’s drawing marked the ninth Mega Millions jackpot won in a single year — an occurrence which hasn’t happened since 2014.
The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10. The jackpot will reset to $20 million.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
