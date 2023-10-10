Connect with us

News

‘Dwarf’-like clawed creature found lurking in caves of India. It’s a new species

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

‘Dwarf’-like clawed creature found lurking in caves of India. It’s a new species

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

In a forest in India, several “dwarf”-like creatures scampered around a rock formation. Some of the clawed animals sat in the shade, while others lurked inside a cave. Passing scientists spotted the animals — and discovered two new species.

Researchers ventured into the Pakkamalai Reserve Forest on two field surveys in 2021 and 2022, according to a study published Oct. 2 in the journal Vertebrate Zoology. Around some rocks, they noticed dozens of lizards.

Intrigued, the researchers collected 11 lizards, the study said. Taking a closer look, they realized they’d discovered two new species of dwarf geckos: Cnemaspis cavernicola and Cnemaspis pakkamalaiensis.

Cnemaspis cavernicola, or the cave-dwelling dwarf gecko, is considered “small,” reaching about 2.7 inches in length, the study said. It has silver eyes, claws and a “relatively slender” body with spiky bumps scattered along its back, sides and tail.

Photos show the cave-dwelling dwarf gecko. Its body is a brown-gray color mixed with darker brown, black and orange speckles. Lighter beige patches run down the length of its body and tail.

The coloring of adult geckos is darker than baby geckos, which look more translucent, photos show.

A baby Cnemaspis cavernicola, or cave-dwelling dwarf gecko.

Researchers said they named the first new species after the Latin words for cave, “caverna,” and dweller, “cola,” after its preferred habitat.

Cave-dwelling dwarf geckos were seen in “small numbers … and only in the higher reaches of Pakkamalai in shaded and relatively cooler areas among very large granite boulders,” the study said. The geckos were also found inside a rocky cave.

The Gingee Hills area of Pakkamalai Reserve Forest where the new species were discovered.

The second new species, Cnemaspis pakkamalaiensis, or the Pakkamalai dwarf gecko, is also considered “small,” reaching about 2.5 inches in size, the study said. It has claws, silver eyes and spikes along its back, tail and sides. The gecko’s body is a “straw brown” color with a “chain-link” pattern running down its back.

Photos show the Pakkamali dwarf gecko. Its body is an orange-brown color with bow-tie shaped darker brown patches down its back. These darker patches and the lighter areas in between form the “chain-link” pattern. The gecko blends in with the surrounding rock.

A Cnemaspis pakkamalaiensis, or Pakkamalai dwarf gecko, perched on a rock.

The Pakkamali dwarf gecko was found in “large numbers … in shaded and relatively cooler areas among large granite boulders” and on the ground, the study said.

The second new species was named after the Pakkamalai Reserve Forest, the area where it was discovered and the only area where both new species are known to live, researchers said. This forest is in the southeastern state of Tamil Nadu and about 1,300 miles southeast of New Delhi.

The new species were identified by their coloring, scale patterns and spikes, the study said. DNA analysis found the new species had between about 7% and about 21% genetic divergence from other known species of dwarf gecko.

The research team included Akshay Khandekar, Tejas Thackeray, Ayuthavel Kalaimani and Ishan Agarwal.

Pregnant ‘dwarf’-like creature found on tree in Uganda is ‘cryptic’ new species

‘Dwarf’-like forest creature found inside hotel in Burundi turns out to be new species

Scaly rainforest creature with ‘leopard-like pattern’ turns out to be new species

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

This finance expert says once you attain this credit score, there’s really ‘no benefit’ to scoring higher — here are 3 ways to hit that key threshold

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2023

By

This finance expert says once you attain this credit score, there's really 'no benefit' to scoring higher — here are 3 ways to hit that key threshold

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

‘It’s just bragging rights’: This finance expert says once you attain this credit score, there’s really ‘no benefit’ to scoring higher — here are 3 ways to hit that key threshold

Having a good credit score is important: It gets you access to lower borrowing rates, higher credit card limits and may even improve your apartment and insurance options. But to land the best of these opportunities, you don’t need the absolute highest credit score.

Don’t miss

“Typically, once you hit the mid-700s, you’re considered to have excellent credit and there’s no practical benefit to scoring any higher,” Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, told CNBC in an interview. “It’s just bragging rights above that threshold.”

The ideal score will vary based on the lender and the product you apply for, Rossman said. For instance, 740 to 750 is all you need for the best credit card and auto loan rates, but for the best mortgage rates you’ll want a 760.

First step is to find out your credit score, then use these three tips to reach that ideal mid-700s range.

Catch-up on late payments first

Credit card delinquency rates are on the rise across the country. So if you are one of many Americans with past-due bills, the next step to improve your credit score is to catch up on those delinquent accounts:

Payment history is the most important factor in determining your credit score. That said, one or two late payments won’t ruin your score, according to myFICO, the consumer division of the company that invented the FICO credit risk score. But making sure all your payments are on time can still go a long way towards improving your credit score — and will save you from the snowball effect of stacking interest charges and late fees.

If you’re in a debt hole and having trouble digging your way out, a debt consolidation loan could help you roll all those debts together into one payment and interest rate. The faster you get these outstanding debts paid off, the faster you can work your way up the credit score ladder.

Be careful how much of your credit you use

Another crucial factor that sets your FICO score is “accounts owed,” or how much debt you carry. But your total debt isn’t as important as the proportion of available credit you use, called your credit utilization rate.

For example, someone who carries $30,000 of debt with $60,000 of available credit is utilizing 50% of their available credit, while a person with $90,000 of available credit and $30,000 debt is only utilizing 30%.

Experts recommend keeping your credit utilization ratio below 30% but lower is not always better. You don’t want a credit utilization rate of 0% because lenders want to see that you manage your available credit well.

Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how

If your credit utilization ratio is more than 30%, you can lower it by carrying less debt or getting a credit limit increase on your accounts. But be careful asking for credit limit increases as they can result in a hard inquiry, which may temporarily lower your credit score. This impact is usually less than a five point drop and only lasts for about a year. Still, too many hard inquiries can start to chip away at your score.

Also, a credit limit increase could lead to carrying more debt if you’re not careful with your spending.

Don’t close old accounts

The next greatest factor that determines a FICO score is your credit history. This one is harder to manipulate as you can’t go back in time and open more accounts.

You can, however, refrain from closing old accounts, which may have the added benefit of increasing your overall available credit and lowering your credit utilization ratio, especially if you don’t use them. Just watch the account closely to make sure no fraud occurs behind your back and no errors make their way on to your credit report. Making a habit of regularly monitoring your credit report can really pay off when it comes to making sure you’re clear of errors and staying on track toward that coveted 750.

If a lack of credit history is preventing you from accessing new credit, you can also apply for a secured credit card. You pre-fund these by giving the lender a deposit as collateral. They’re a common first step for individuals trying to build their credit history.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Sierra Space Inflatable Habitat And Building Housing It Blew Up In ‘Creep Space’ Test

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 10, 2023

By

Sierra Space Inflatable Habitat And Building Housing It Blew Up In 'Creep Space' Test

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

A 1/3 scale prototype of Sierra Space’s LIFE inflatable habitat was run through an Accelerated Systematic Creep Test within a NASA-designed disposable building. The testing has demonstrated that the “pressure shell design has a predicted life of far greater than 60 years,” according to Sierra Space. Credit: Space.com | footage courtesy: Sierra Space | edited by Steve Spaleta

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Authoritarianism Expert Says Nikki Haley’s Trump Comment Means 1 Chilling Thing

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 10, 2023

By

Authoritarianism Expert Says Nikki Haley's Trump Comment Means 1 Chilling Thing

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

Authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat on Sunday said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s refusal to condemn Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric showed America is “living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown.”

Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told Kristen Welker of NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump’s floating of the idea of executing retired Gen. Mark Milley, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was “irresponsible.”

But Haley claimed it wasn’t enough to disqualify Trump from running for the White House again.

“Apparently the idea of executing Milley is now the Party Line,” Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University, commented on X, formerly Twitter.

“We are living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown,” she continued. “We are in a phase of ‘getting the public used to the idea of violence.’”

“Having authoritative voices like Haley endorse violence is key,” added the author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.”

Trump’s attack on Milley prompted the top military leader to take “safety precautions” for himself and his family. The comment drew sparse criticism from conservatives, however.

Four-times-indicted Trump remains the 2024 Republican front-runner, polling at around 57%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in second with 12%, and Haley is in third with 7%.

Haley has been suggested as a potential running mate for Trump, should he win the nomination. Other potential candidates for the role reportedly include far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

In June, Ben-Ghiat predicted Trump will “never leave” if he wins back the White House. “That’s very clear, because like all authoritarians, he needs to get back into power because he’s so corrupt and shut down all investigations,” she wrote at the time, describing the GOP as “an autocratic party operating in a democracy.”

Later, Ben-Ghiat warned Trump should be believed when he threatens to do things like obliterate the civil service and seize total control of government.

“Authoritarians always tell you what they are going to do as a kind of challenge and as a warning, and people don’t listen until it’s too late,” she said.

Related…

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

‘Dwarf’-like clawed creature found lurking in caves of India. It’s a new species ‘Dwarf’-like clawed creature found lurking in caves of India. It’s a new species
News27 seconds ago

‘Dwarf’-like clawed creature found lurking in caves of India. It’s a new species

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp In...
This finance expert says once you attain this credit score, there's really 'no benefit' to scoring higher — here are 3 ways to hit that key threshold This finance expert says once you attain this credit score, there's really 'no benefit' to scoring higher — here are 3 ways to hit that key threshold
News1 hour ago

This finance expert says once you attain this credit score, there’s really ‘no benefit’ to scoring higher — here are 3 ways to hit that key threshold

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ‘It’s...
Sierra Space Inflatable Habitat And Building Housing It Blew Up In 'Creep Space' Test Sierra Space Inflatable Habitat And Building Housing It Blew Up In 'Creep Space' Test
News2 hours ago

Sierra Space Inflatable Habitat And Building Housing It Blew Up In ‘Creep Space’ Test

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Authoritarianism Expert Says Nikki Haley's Trump Comment Means 1 Chilling Thing Authoritarianism Expert Says Nikki Haley's Trump Comment Means 1 Chilling Thing
News3 hours ago

Authoritarianism Expert Says Nikki Haley’s Trump Comment Means 1 Chilling Thing

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Authoritarianism...
Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents
News4 hours ago

Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Geraldo Rivera Gives CNN An Unfiltered Response To Trump's Latest 'Vile' Comment Geraldo Rivera Gives CNN An Unfiltered Response To Trump's Latest 'Vile' Comment
News5 hours ago

Geraldo Rivera Gives CNN An Unfiltered Response To Trump’s Latest ‘Vile’ Comment

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Former...
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March in California Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March in California
News6 hours ago

Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March in California

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Supporters...
The mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk who was paraded semi-naked on a Hamas truck makes a public plea for more information The mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk who was paraded semi-naked on a Hamas truck makes a public plea for more information
News7 hours ago

The mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk who was paraded semi-naked on a Hamas truck makes a public plea for more information

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make
News8 hours ago

Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Going...
An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee camp An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee camp
News9 hours ago

An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee camp

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp RAFAH,...

Trending