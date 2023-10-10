News
Geraldo Rivera Gives CNN An Unfiltered Response To Trump’s Latest ‘Vile’ Comment
Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera ripped former President Donald Trump for claiming that undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Rivera also slammed a Trump spokesperson’s claim that the phrase is “used in everyday life” as “absolute bulls**t.”
“I think it’s vile. I think it’s disgusting. It’s very disappointing,” Rivera told CNN’s Abby Phillip about Trump’s comment in a video shared online by Mediaite.
“To sink to that level, it’s for me a personal embarrassment that we were friends for so long,” he continued. “This language is racist, it is really disgusting, and, you know, some things cannot abide. We cannot abide certain things and he has crossed the line. I beseech his followers to listen to what he said about poison blood.”
The Nazis used similar “poisonous rhetoric,” Rivera noted.
“I hate to use Nazi or Hitler references, but it is impossible to miss the obvious parallels,” he said. “Poison blood, it was a direct reference. He made a direct reference that the migrants, the immigrants, mostly Latinos now, may I say, are poisoning, polluting the blood of real Americans. It is intolerable. I mean it’s absolutely beyond the pale.”
A spokesperson for Trump downplayed the comment, claiming it was “a normal phrase that is used in everyday life.”
Rivera told Phillip: “Excuse me, I apologize to you and your audience, but I have to say that the spokesman’s excuse was absolute bullshit.”
“It is lowdown and dirty,” he added. “Give me a break.”
News
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March in California
Supporters of Palestine marched in an ‘All Out For Palestine’ rally in Anaheim, California, on Sunday, October 8, after a large-scale Hamas attack on Israel followed by Israeli counteroffensive measures.
Footage taken by Sergio Olmos on October 8, captures people gathered holding signs and Palestinian flags, chanting “Free, free, free Palestine” and “Resistance is justified when people are colonized.”
Israel’s emergency services organization, Magen David Adom, said that as of 4:30 pm on Sunday, more than 600 Israelis had been killed in the Hamas attack.
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told CNN on Sunday that several American citizens were killed, adding that State Department personnel were working to verify reports of missing and dead Americans in Israel.
At least 413 people, including 78 children, were killed as Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza following the attack by Hamas, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on October 8. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful
Video Transcript
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– Free, free, free Palestine!
– Free, free, free Palestine!
– Free, free Palestine!
– End, end the occupation.
– End, end, the occupation.
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [INAUDIBLE]
– [? When people ?] are occupied–
– When people are occupied–
– –resistance is justified.
– –resistance is justified.
– When people are colonized–
– –when people are colonized–
– –resistance is justified.
– –resistance is justified.
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
[CHEERING]
– [INAUDIBLE] Palestine!
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
– Free, free Palestine!
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
– Free, free Palestine!
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
– Free, free, free Palestine!
– End, end the occupation!
– End, end the occupation!
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
[HONK]
– Free, free, free Palestine!
– Free, free–
News
The mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk who was paraded semi-naked on a Hamas truck makes a public plea for more information
-
The mother of a woman whose body was paraded through the streets has pleaded for help finding her.
-
A video showed the semi-naked German tattoo artist Shani Louk on the back of a pickup truck.
-
Louk was attending a dance festival when Hamas attacked. It’s not known whether she’s alive.
The mother of a woman whose body was paraded through the streets by Hamas has pleaded for help finding her daughter.
A video showing German tattoo artist Shani Louk on the back of a pickup truck circulated on social media after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
Louk had been attending an outdoor “Festival for Peace” party near Kibbutz Urim when the area was targeted. First, rockets were launched, and then gunmen appeared and shot into the crowd, CNN reported. Party attendees told the outlet people immediately started to flee, passing dead bodies on the ground as they tried to escape the massacre.
The attack and resulting conflict has left hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians dead, with Israel’s prime minister declaring war.
A video of a young woman with dreadlocks on the back of a pickup truck and surrounded by Hamas soldiers started circulating on social media shortly after the attack. In it, she appeared to be stripped to her underwear, and her legs were bent at unnatural angles while one soldier grabbed her hair. People were also seen spitting on her body.
Her face isn’t visible, but her characteristic dreadlocks and tattoos helped her family identify her as Louk, The Washington Post reported.
Louk’s mother, Ricarda Louk, shared a video that has also circulated on social media, where she pleaded for more information about what happened to her daughter, who is in her early 20s and a German-Israeli dual citizen.
“This morning, my daughter Shani Louk, a German citizen who was with a tourist group in the south of Israel, was kidnapped by Palestinian Hamas. I was sent a video where I could clearly see my daughter unconscious in a car with Palestinians,” she said in German, which Insider has translated. “Please send any help or news. Thank you.”
Louk’s cousin Tom Weintraub Louk spoke with the Washington Post, saying the family tried to contact Louk after news of the attack spread.
“We knew she was in the party. She didn’t answer,” he said.
It’s unknown whether she is alive.
“We have some kind of hope,” Tom said. “Hamas is responsible for her and the others.”
On Louk’s Instagram, where she has 36,000 followers, she describes herself as a tattoo artist and hair stylist. Her posts show her traveling the world, attending festivals, and spreading messages of spirituality.
Comments underneath her photos are now full of messages hoping she is alive and condemning the war and the actions of the Hamas fighters in the video.
“One day you are having fun at the festival, the next day the whole world is watching your lifeless body behind the pickup on the internet… scary and brutal,” one comment reads. “My only wish is that those who did this will not go unpunished.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
News
Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make
Going to the dentist can be a daunting experience for some. However, as you get older, you quickly learn that it’s one of those appointments that you know you can’t cancel because it’s detrimental to your teeth — and overall health.
Whether you’re someone who only visits your dentist for your routine cleanings or you’re at the dentist often because you need extra work done, there is likely something you’re skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your teeth. I spoke to a few experts — including dentists, prosthodontists, and orthodontists — to find out more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their mouths. Here’s what they had to say.
MISTAKE #1: Brushing your teeth too aggressively.
MISTAKE #2: Rinsing with water immediately after you brush your teeth.
MISTAKE #3: Using mouthwash immediately after brushing.
MISTAKE #4: Not replacing your toothbrush every three months.
MISTAKE #5: Brushing your teeth immediately after eating certain foods and drinks.
MISTAKE #6: Not realizing your diet has an effect on your teeth, too.
MISTAKE #7: Putting a wet toothbrush in a closed case.
MISTAKE #8: Flossing *after* brushing, rather than before.
MISTAKE #9: Brushing your teeth with charcoal or baking soda.
How you brush your teeth is also crucial.
Brushing your teeth is extremely important and while most people know this, they fail to brush with the proper technique. Brushing should consist of small circles for a minimum of two minutes twice a day,” added Sedeño.
Many electric toothbrushes have built-in timers and can help by improving technique as well. Brushing is only as effective as how well we do it,” she said.
MISTAKE #10: Relying on veneers to improve your smile.
Overall, it’s important to stay on top of your dental hygiene and get routine cleanings at your dentist. If you have any issues or concerns regarding your teeth, it’s best to talk with a professional.
