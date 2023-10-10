News
Sierra Space Inflatable Habitat And Building Housing It Blew Up In ‘Creep Space’ Test
A 1/3 scale prototype of Sierra Space’s LIFE inflatable habitat was run through an Accelerated Systematic Creep Test within a NASA-designed disposable building. The testing has demonstrated that the “pressure shell design has a predicted life of far greater than 60 years,” according to Sierra Space. Credit: Space.com | footage courtesy: Sierra Space | edited by Steve Spaleta
Authoritarianism Expert Says Nikki Haley’s Trump Comment Means 1 Chilling Thing
Authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat on Sunday said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s refusal to condemn Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric showed America is “living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown.”
Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told Kristen Welker of NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump’s floating of the idea of executing retired Gen. Mark Milley, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was “irresponsible.”
But Haley claimed it wasn’t enough to disqualify Trump from running for the White House again.
“Apparently the idea of executing Milley is now the Party Line,” Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University, commented on X, formerly Twitter.
“We are living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown,” she continued. “We are in a phase of ‘getting the public used to the idea of violence.’”
“Having authoritative voices like Haley endorse violence is key,” added the author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.”
Apparently the idea of executing Milley is now the Party Line. We are living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown. We are in phase of “getting the public used to the idea of violence.” Having authoritative voices like Haley endorse violence is key. https://t.co/aRFxYDcbVe
— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) October 8, 2023
Trump’s attack on Milley prompted the top military leader to take “safety precautions” for himself and his family. The comment drew sparse criticism from conservatives, however.
Four-times-indicted Trump remains the 2024 Republican front-runner, polling at around 57%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in second with 12%, and Haley is in third with 7%.
Haley has been suggested as a potential running mate for Trump, should he win the nomination. Other potential candidates for the role reportedly include far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
In June, Ben-Ghiat predicted Trump will “never leave” if he wins back the White House. “That’s very clear, because like all authoritarians, he needs to get back into power because he’s so corrupt and shut down all investigations,” she wrote at the time, describing the GOP as “an autocratic party operating in a democracy.”
Later, Ben-Ghiat warned Trump should be believed when he threatens to do things like obliterate the civil service and seize total control of government.
“Authoritarians always tell you what they are going to do as a kind of challenge and as a warning, and people don’t listen until it’s too late,” she said.
Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents
A coalition of mostly House and Senate Democrats penned a letter to President Biden on Friday urging him to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist convicted in the 1970s of fatally shooting two FBI agents at point-blank range.
The Democrats – led by House Natural Resources Committee ranking member Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., and joined by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. – cast doubt on the circumstances under which Peltier was found guilty in 1977 of killing the two agents two years prior. The letter was sent ahead of Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 9. One House Republican has also signed on to the letter.
“As Members of Congress, we sign this letter with a deep commitment to the crucial role we play in upholding justice for all Americans – and to also hold our government accountable when we see a case of injustice, as demonstrated by the long incarceration of Leonard Peltier,” the lawmakers wrote to Biden. ” We stand with the Tribal Nations of the United States, Indigenous voices worldwide, and leading voices on human rights and criminal justice around the globe in support of Mr. Peltier’s release.”
“Over the course of his incarceration, particularly in recent years, key figures involved in Mr. Peltier’s prosecution have stepped forward to underscore the constitutional violations and prosecutorial misconduct that took place during the investigation and trial that led to his conviction,” the letter continued.
NEW YORK DEM’S CAPITOL HILL FIRE ALARM INCIDENT REFERRED TO FEDS FOR CHARGES SIMILAR TO JAN. 6 RIOTERS
The Democratic lawmakers also noted in their letter to President Biden that Peltier is 79 years old, is suffering from numerous health issues, has been imprisoned for nearly five decades, and is currently being held in a high-security prison in Florida.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
In 1977, after a 25-day trial, Peltier was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences of murdering FBI Special Agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams during a shootout in June 1975 at Jumping Bull Ranch located on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
CONSERVATIVES CHEER BIDEN OMB DIRECTOR WARNING GOP CUTS COULD PURGE THOUSANDS OF FBI, ATF AGENTS: ‘GOOD START’
The two agents entered the reservation to arrest an individual wanted for burglary before they engaged in the shootout with several individuals, including Peltier. The agents were wounded by gunfire before they were ultimately murdered, the court found, by Peltier at point-blank range. Peltier fled after the shooting to Canada, where he was captured and extradited back to America to stand trial.
While he, Democrats and various activist organizations have repeatedly claimed the trial was marked by lack of sufficient evidence proving he killed the agents, Peltier’s conviction has been upheld several times on appeal, even after making its way to the U.S. Supreme Court on two occasions, in 1979 and 2004. The U.S. Parole Commission rejected Peltier’s request for parole in 2009.
“We in the Federal Bureau of Investigation vehemently oppose granting Mr. Peltier parole,” former FBI Executive Assistant Director Thomas Harrington remarked in a statement during the parole proceedings.
“The intentional and vicious attack by Mr. Peltier was not simply a blatant attack on two FBI special agents; it was an attack on law enforcement as a whole – an attack on the rule of law,” Harrington said. “The inevitable haziness brought on by the passage of time does not diminish the brutality of the crimes or the lifelong torment to the surviving families.”
And the FBI Agents Association (FBIAA), a professional association that mainly represents active FBI special agents, has repeatedly argued against granting Peltier clemency. As part of that effort, the group penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in late 2021, stating the facts of the case and expressing concern that advocates are “working to mislead the public, the Department of Justice, and the White House.”
“The FBI Agents Association strongly opposed executive clemency for Leonard Peltier,” FBIAA President Natalie Bara told Fox News Digital in a statement Friday. “Activists sympathetic to Peltier continue to mislead elected officials and the public in order to secure an early release for this unremorseful murderer of FBI Special Agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams.”
“FBIAA will continue to counter these efforts, and we stand with the entire FBI family in our determination to ensure that Peltier serves his full sentence.”
In addition to Grijalva, Jayapal, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders, Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ted Lieu, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar also signed the letter. A single Republican, Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, has also signed the letter.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Original article source: Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents
Geraldo Rivera Gives CNN An Unfiltered Response To Trump’s Latest ‘Vile’ Comment
Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera ripped former President Donald Trump for claiming that undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Rivera also slammed a Trump spokesperson’s claim that the phrase is “used in everyday life” as “absolute bulls**t.”
“I think it’s vile. I think it’s disgusting. It’s very disappointing,” Rivera told CNN’s Abby Phillip about Trump’s comment in a video shared online by Mediaite.
“To sink to that level, it’s for me a personal embarrassment that we were friends for so long,” he continued. “This language is racist, it is really disgusting, and, you know, some things cannot abide. We cannot abide certain things and he has crossed the line. I beseech his followers to listen to what he said about poison blood.”
The Nazis used similar “poisonous rhetoric,” Rivera noted.
“I hate to use Nazi or Hitler references, but it is impossible to miss the obvious parallels,” he said. “Poison blood, it was a direct reference. He made a direct reference that the migrants, the immigrants, mostly Latinos now, may I say, are poisoning, polluting the blood of real Americans. It is intolerable. I mean it’s absolutely beyond the pale.”
A spokesperson for Trump downplayed the comment, claiming it was “a normal phrase that is used in everyday life.”
Rivera told Phillip: “Excuse me, I apologize to you and your audience, but I have to say that the spokesman’s excuse was absolute bullshit.”
“It is lowdown and dirty,” he added. “Give me a break.”
