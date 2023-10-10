News
This finance expert says once you attain this credit score, there’s really ‘no benefit’ to scoring higher — here are 3 ways to hit that key threshold
Having a good credit score is important: It gets you access to lower borrowing rates, higher credit card limits and may even improve your apartment and insurance options. But to land the best of these opportunities, you don’t need the absolute highest credit score.
Don’t miss
“Typically, once you hit the mid-700s, you’re considered to have excellent credit and there’s no practical benefit to scoring any higher,” Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, told CNBC in an interview. “It’s just bragging rights above that threshold.”
The ideal score will vary based on the lender and the product you apply for, Rossman said. For instance, 740 to 750 is all you need for the best credit card and auto loan rates, but for the best mortgage rates you’ll want a 760.
First step is to find out your credit score, then use these three tips to reach that ideal mid-700s range.
Catch-up on late payments first
Credit card delinquency rates are on the rise across the country. So if you are one of many Americans with past-due bills, the next step to improve your credit score is to catch up on those delinquent accounts:
Payment history is the most important factor in determining your credit score. That said, one or two late payments won’t ruin your score, according to myFICO, the consumer division of the company that invented the FICO credit risk score. But making sure all your payments are on time can still go a long way towards improving your credit score — and will save you from the snowball effect of stacking interest charges and late fees.
If you’re in a debt hole and having trouble digging your way out, a debt consolidation loan could help you roll all those debts together into one payment and interest rate. The faster you get these outstanding debts paid off, the faster you can work your way up the credit score ladder.
Be careful how much of your credit you use
Another crucial factor that sets your FICO score is “accounts owed,” or how much debt you carry. But your total debt isn’t as important as the proportion of available credit you use, called your credit utilization rate.
For example, someone who carries $30,000 of debt with $60,000 of available credit is utilizing 50% of their available credit, while a person with $90,000 of available credit and $30,000 debt is only utilizing 30%.
Experts recommend keeping your credit utilization ratio below 30% but lower is not always better. You don’t want a credit utilization rate of 0% because lenders want to see that you manage your available credit well.
Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here’s how
If your credit utilization ratio is more than 30%, you can lower it by carrying less debt or getting a credit limit increase on your accounts. But be careful asking for credit limit increases as they can result in a hard inquiry, which may temporarily lower your credit score. This impact is usually less than a five point drop and only lasts for about a year. Still, too many hard inquiries can start to chip away at your score.
Also, a credit limit increase could lead to carrying more debt if you’re not careful with your spending.
Don’t close old accounts
The next greatest factor that determines a FICO score is your credit history. This one is harder to manipulate as you can’t go back in time and open more accounts.
You can, however, refrain from closing old accounts, which may have the added benefit of increasing your overall available credit and lowering your credit utilization ratio, especially if you don’t use them. Just watch the account closely to make sure no fraud occurs behind your back and no errors make their way on to your credit report. Making a habit of regularly monitoring your credit report can really pay off when it comes to making sure you’re clear of errors and staying on track toward that coveted 750.
If a lack of credit history is preventing you from accessing new credit, you can also apply for a secured credit card. You pre-fund these by giving the lender a deposit as collateral. They’re a common first step for individuals trying to build their credit history.
What to read next
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
News
Sierra Space Inflatable Habitat And Building Housing It Blew Up In ‘Creep Space’ Test
A 1/3 scale prototype of Sierra Space’s LIFE inflatable habitat was run through an Accelerated Systematic Creep Test within a NASA-designed disposable building. The testing has demonstrated that the “pressure shell design has a predicted life of far greater than 60 years,” according to Sierra Space. Credit: Space.com | footage courtesy: Sierra Space | edited by Steve Spaleta
News
Authoritarianism Expert Says Nikki Haley’s Trump Comment Means 1 Chilling Thing
Authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat on Sunday said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s refusal to condemn Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric showed America is “living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown.”
Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told Kristen Welker of NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump’s floating of the idea of executing retired Gen. Mark Milley, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was “irresponsible.”
But Haley claimed it wasn’t enough to disqualify Trump from running for the White House again.
“Apparently the idea of executing Milley is now the Party Line,” Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University, commented on X, formerly Twitter.
“We are living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown,” she continued. “We are in a phase of ‘getting the public used to the idea of violence.’”
“Having authoritative voices like Haley endorse violence is key,” added the author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.”
Apparently the idea of executing Milley is now the Party Line. We are living through real-time preparation for an authoritarian crackdown. We are in phase of “getting the public used to the idea of violence.” Having authoritative voices like Haley endorse violence is key. https://t.co/aRFxYDcbVe
— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) October 8, 2023
Trump’s attack on Milley prompted the top military leader to take “safety precautions” for himself and his family. The comment drew sparse criticism from conservatives, however.
Four-times-indicted Trump remains the 2024 Republican front-runner, polling at around 57%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in second with 12%, and Haley is in third with 7%.
Haley has been suggested as a potential running mate for Trump, should he win the nomination. Other potential candidates for the role reportedly include far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
In June, Ben-Ghiat predicted Trump will “never leave” if he wins back the White House. “That’s very clear, because like all authoritarians, he needs to get back into power because he’s so corrupt and shut down all investigations,” she wrote at the time, describing the GOP as “an autocratic party operating in a democracy.”
Later, Ben-Ghiat warned Trump should be believed when he threatens to do things like obliterate the civil service and seize total control of government.
“Authoritarians always tell you what they are going to do as a kind of challenge and as a warning, and people don’t listen until it’s too late,” she said.
Related…
News
Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents
A coalition of mostly House and Senate Democrats penned a letter to President Biden on Friday urging him to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist convicted in the 1970s of fatally shooting two FBI agents at point-blank range.
The Democrats – led by House Natural Resources Committee ranking member Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., and joined by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. – cast doubt on the circumstances under which Peltier was found guilty in 1977 of killing the two agents two years prior. The letter was sent ahead of Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 9. One House Republican has also signed on to the letter.
“As Members of Congress, we sign this letter with a deep commitment to the crucial role we play in upholding justice for all Americans – and to also hold our government accountable when we see a case of injustice, as demonstrated by the long incarceration of Leonard Peltier,” the lawmakers wrote to Biden. ” We stand with the Tribal Nations of the United States, Indigenous voices worldwide, and leading voices on human rights and criminal justice around the globe in support of Mr. Peltier’s release.”
“Over the course of his incarceration, particularly in recent years, key figures involved in Mr. Peltier’s prosecution have stepped forward to underscore the constitutional violations and prosecutorial misconduct that took place during the investigation and trial that led to his conviction,” the letter continued.
NEW YORK DEM’S CAPITOL HILL FIRE ALARM INCIDENT REFERRED TO FEDS FOR CHARGES SIMILAR TO JAN. 6 RIOTERS
The Democratic lawmakers also noted in their letter to President Biden that Peltier is 79 years old, is suffering from numerous health issues, has been imprisoned for nearly five decades, and is currently being held in a high-security prison in Florida.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
In 1977, after a 25-day trial, Peltier was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences of murdering FBI Special Agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams during a shootout in June 1975 at Jumping Bull Ranch located on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
CONSERVATIVES CHEER BIDEN OMB DIRECTOR WARNING GOP CUTS COULD PURGE THOUSANDS OF FBI, ATF AGENTS: ‘GOOD START’
The two agents entered the reservation to arrest an individual wanted for burglary before they engaged in the shootout with several individuals, including Peltier. The agents were wounded by gunfire before they were ultimately murdered, the court found, by Peltier at point-blank range. Peltier fled after the shooting to Canada, where he was captured and extradited back to America to stand trial.
While he, Democrats and various activist organizations have repeatedly claimed the trial was marked by lack of sufficient evidence proving he killed the agents, Peltier’s conviction has been upheld several times on appeal, even after making its way to the U.S. Supreme Court on two occasions, in 1979 and 2004. The U.S. Parole Commission rejected Peltier’s request for parole in 2009.
“We in the Federal Bureau of Investigation vehemently oppose granting Mr. Peltier parole,” former FBI Executive Assistant Director Thomas Harrington remarked in a statement during the parole proceedings.
“The intentional and vicious attack by Mr. Peltier was not simply a blatant attack on two FBI special agents; it was an attack on law enforcement as a whole – an attack on the rule of law,” Harrington said. “The inevitable haziness brought on by the passage of time does not diminish the brutality of the crimes or the lifelong torment to the surviving families.”
And the FBI Agents Association (FBIAA), a professional association that mainly represents active FBI special agents, has repeatedly argued against granting Peltier clemency. As part of that effort, the group penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in late 2021, stating the facts of the case and expressing concern that advocates are “working to mislead the public, the Department of Justice, and the White House.”
“The FBI Agents Association strongly opposed executive clemency for Leonard Peltier,” FBIAA President Natalie Bara told Fox News Digital in a statement Friday. “Activists sympathetic to Peltier continue to mislead elected officials and the public in order to secure an early release for this unremorseful murderer of FBI Special Agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams.”
“FBIAA will continue to counter these efforts, and we stand with the entire FBI family in our determination to ensure that Peltier serves his full sentence.”
In addition to Grijalva, Jayapal, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders, Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ted Lieu, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar also signed the letter. A single Republican, Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, has also signed the letter.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Original article source: Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents
This finance expert says once you attain this credit score, there’s really ‘no benefit’ to scoring higher — here are 3 ways to hit that key threshold
Sierra Space Inflatable Habitat And Building Housing It Blew Up In ‘Creep Space’ Test
Authoritarianism Expert Says Nikki Haley’s Trump Comment Means 1 Chilling Thing
Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents
Geraldo Rivera Gives CNN An Unfiltered Response To Trump’s Latest ‘Vile’ Comment
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March in California
The mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk who was paraded semi-naked on a Hamas truck makes a public plea for more information
Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make
An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee camp
China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines, report says
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
This finance expert says once you attain this credit score, there’s really ‘no benefit’ to scoring higher — here are 3 ways to hit that key threshold
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ‘It’s...
Sierra Space Inflatable Habitat And Building Housing It Blew Up In ‘Creep Space’ Test
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Authoritarianism Expert Says Nikki Haley’s Trump Comment Means 1 Chilling Thing
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Authoritarianism...
Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Geraldo Rivera Gives CNN An Unfiltered Response To Trump’s Latest ‘Vile’ Comment
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Former...
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March in California
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Supporters...
The mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk who was paraded semi-naked on a Hamas truck makes a public plea for more information
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Going...
An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee camp
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp RAFAH,...
China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines, report says
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
-
News6 days ago
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
-
News6 days ago
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
-
News6 days ago
Kevin O’Leary says the persistence of remote work is now harming sectors other than just real estate — here’s why he’s predicting certain ‘banks are going to fail’
-
News5 days ago
A cop is under investigation for having an OnlyFans account after a guy she pulled over said he was a subscriber
-
News5 days ago
South Carolina Hunters Bag 11-Foot Gator with Deer Antler Stuck in Its Mouth
-
News5 days ago
College student escapes kidnapping suspect after stranger dragged her into his car: report
-
News6 days ago
Disturbing New Details Revealed in Charlotte Sena Kidnapping: Reports