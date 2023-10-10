News
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
A £1.25 million clifftop lair with two swimming pools and a helipad. A luxury superyacht worth £4.35 million. Three private jets. A priceless collection of vintage cars. And a family fortune estimated at an eye-watering £16.4 billion.
It might sound like the setting of a James Bond film, where a mysterious villain has built a sprawling empire on corrupt and nefarious means. This is, in fact, not far from the truth: all these assets belong to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late Russian oligarch and founder of the mercenary army Wagner, which is accused of heinous war crimes in Ukraine, Syria and the Central African Republic.
Prigozhin, 62, died in a mysterious plane crash in August just months after he instigated a failed coup against the Russian military in June.
His only son, Pavel, 25, now stands to inherit not only his father’s power, but the entirety of his fortune. According to reports in the Russian media, Pavel publicly accepted the terms of his father’s will – a copy of which is believed to be circulating online – earlier this month.
But though much was reported about Prigozhin Sr, known as “Putin’s chef” because one of his many companies provided catering services to the Kremlin, state hospitals and schools for contracts worth £2.5 billion over the past 10 years, surprisingly little is known about his heir.
According to Vera Tolz-Zilitinkevic, professor of Russian Studies at the University of Manchester, the secrecy shrouding the Prigozhin family is deliberate.
“Putin himself and people who are – or were – very close to him… surround their families with secrecy for protection purposes,” she says.
So who is the man left holding the reins of his father’s brutal empire – and what could this change of personnel mean for Russia and the West?
Pavel was born in June 1998, the middle child to Yevgeny and Lyubov, a pharmacist and business woman who owns a network of boutiques, spas and hotels around St Petersburg.
His sisters, Polina, 31, and Veronika, 18, are equestrians, using their father’s vast fortune to buy, train and ride horses in international competitions.
There is scant record of Pavel’s childhood or teenage years, other than the bizarre existence of a Russian children’s book, supposedly authored by Pavel, Polina and their father some 20 years ago. Entitled Indraguzik, a made-up name, the 90-page tome tells the story of a tiny boy and girl who live with their family inside a chandelier – and, according to the preface, is based on bedtime tales Yevgeny used to tell his young children.
Social media posts on Polina’s now-private Instagram account suggest a pampered, travel-loving playboy: in one picture, he is seen aboard a private jet apparently licking the soles of his pristine white trainers as a dare.
He first came to public attention in 2016 aged 18 when an investigation by Russia’s Anti-Corruption Foundation published a photograph of him posing naked on the deck of his family’s opulent superyacht, the 37-metre-long St Vitamin. Mercifully, he was pictured from behind.
The image was at odds with that of the upstanding, patriotic young man who appeared on his father’s social media: according to Yevgeny, Pavel fought with the Wagner group in Syria (a Wagner presence in the country has been recorded between 2015 and 2021) and was awarded the organisation’s “Black Cross” for outstanding military service.
Indeed, says Serge Poliakoff, an expert in Russian influence and propaganda at the University of Passau in Germany, Prigozhin Sr spent much of the past few years trying to restore Pavel’s reputation.
“After the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Prigozhin’s official channels tried to repair his public image by saying that he and other Prigozhin descendants had an ‘unfancy’ lifestyle,” he says.
One such method was publishing a photograph purportedly showing Pavel in a military camp in Karelia, up by the Russian border with Finland, slumming it by eating instant noodles.
But even his father couldn’t magic away the furore allegedly surrounding Pavel in December last year, after the young militia’s social media post reportedly gave away the whereabouts of his unit – leading to a bomb attack by Ukrainian forces that killed 18 of his comrades.
Off the battlefield, Pavel’s assets – and those of his father before him – are multiple and, perhaps intentionally, difficult to catalogue.
As well as the yacht, jets and rare car collection, there are at least three separate residences: the 10-acre high-security estate overlooking the Black Sea, a lavish Italian villa worth £3 million, and an £85 million St Petersburg mansion which, in a recent raid, was found to house weapons, a stuffed alligator, wads of cash and a wardrobe full of wigs.
Though all of Prigozhin Sr’s children have some role in the family’s complex network of businesses, which range from management consultancy to catering, it is Pavel who has been positioned as the chief successor.
“Pavel has been a businessman since he was 20, with stakes in construction and development, thanks to his father,” explains Anna Arutunyan, global fellow at the Wilson Centre, a Washington think tank, and author of Hybrid Warriors: Proxies, Freelancers and Moscow’s Struggle for Ukraine.
“This is pretty typical – Russian businessmen tend to bring their family in, handing over assets to keep them safe and in the family.”
Pavel’s business influence extends across oil and gas, luxury real estate, art, hotels and catering – making him, according to state media reports, one of the richest men in St Petersburg.
But life has not been so easy of late: while previously Western sanctions focused on Pavel’s father, as of March this year they have applied to his offspring, too – making trade and international travel almost impossible for him.
The restrictions have hit both Pavel and his wife, Ekaterina Inkina, the daughter of a banking mogul and restaurateur, hard. The pair enjoy the finer things in life: a video shared online shows them enjoying a boating holiday on a lake.
Another more controversial film, published on Russian messaging service Telegram earlier this year, appears to show Pavel and his younger sister Veronika singing a song by a campfire, in which they call themselves “elite” while others mime begging for coins and scrubbing floors.
But Poliakoff warns against believing everything disseminated about the family online: a recent Telegram account, purporting to belong to Pavel himself, was revealed last week to be a fake.
There is no doubt that, at 25, Pavel Prigozhin is extremely young to find himself at the helm of the family firm; especially one charged with doing the dirty work of the Russian military. Reports say that he is currently in negotiations with the Kremlin to return Wagner fighters to the front in Ukraine.
His age, says Arutunyan, could be his downfall. “It is more likely that the Kremlin will try to strike a deal with him to keep him out of the mercenary business,” she predicts.
“There is certainly no reason to expect that Prigozhin Jr is poised to play anywhere near the same role as his father at home or internationally.”
Poliakoff agrees, adding that he is “pessimistic about the future of Prigozhin’s empire – with or without Pavel”.
So will he step into the shoes left by the sudden demise of his father? Or ditch this sinking ship and resume his well-honed playboy lifestyle? Only time will tell.
Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make
Going to the dentist can be a daunting experience for some. However, as you get older, you quickly learn that it’s one of those appointments that you know you can’t cancel because it’s detrimental to your teeth — and overall health.
Whether you’re someone who only visits your dentist for your routine cleanings or you’re at the dentist often because you need extra work done, there is likely something you’re skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your teeth. I spoke to a few experts — including dentists, prosthodontists, and orthodontists — to find out more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their mouths. Here’s what they had to say.
MISTAKE #1: Brushing your teeth too aggressively.
MISTAKE #2: Rinsing with water immediately after you brush your teeth.
MISTAKE #3: Using mouthwash immediately after brushing.
MISTAKE #4: Not replacing your toothbrush every three months.
MISTAKE #5: Brushing your teeth immediately after eating certain foods and drinks.
MISTAKE #6: Not realizing your diet has an effect on your teeth, too.
MISTAKE #7: Putting a wet toothbrush in a closed case.
MISTAKE #8: Flossing *after* brushing, rather than before.
MISTAKE #9: Brushing your teeth with charcoal or baking soda.
How you brush your teeth is also crucial.
Brushing your teeth is extremely important and while most people know this, they fail to brush with the proper technique. Brushing should consist of small circles for a minimum of two minutes twice a day,” added Sedeño.
Many electric toothbrushes have built-in timers and can help by improving technique as well. Brushing is only as effective as how well we do it,” she said.
MISTAKE #10: Relying on veneers to improve your smile.
Overall, it’s important to stay on top of your dental hygiene and get routine cleanings at your dentist. If you have any issues or concerns regarding your teeth, it’s best to talk with a professional.
An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee camp
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The evacuation warning came shortly after dark. The Israeli military fired the shot just a short distance from Nasser Abu Quta’s home in the southern Gaza Strip, a precautionary measure meant to allow people to evacuate before airstrikes.
Abu Quta, 57, thought he and his extended family would be safe some hundred meters (yards) away from the house that was alerted to the pending strike. He huddled with his relatives on the ground floor of his four-story building, bracing for an impact in the area.
But the house of Abu Quta’s neighbor was never hit. In an instant, an explosion ripped through his own home, wiping out 19 members of his family, including his wife and cousins, he said. The airstrike also killed five of his neighbors who were standing outside in the jam-packed refugee camp, a jumble of buildings and alleyways.
The airstrike in Rafah, a southern town on the border with Egypt, came as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip following a big, multi-front attack by Hamas militants Saturday that had killed over 700 people in Israel by Sunday night. Hamas also took dozens of Israelis hostage and fired thousands of rockets toward Israeli population centers, although most were intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome defense system.
So far, the waves of airstrikes had killed over 400 Palestinians, including dozens of women and children, health officials reported Sunday. There appeared to be several similar deadly airstrikes on crowded residential buildings.
The Israeli military said late Saturday that it had struck various Hamas offices and command centers in multi-story buildings.
But Abu Quta doesn’t understand why Israel struck his house. There were no militants in his building, he insisted, and his family was not warned. They would not have stayed in their house if they were, added his relative, Khalid.
“This is a safe house, with children and women,” Abu Quta, still shell-shocked, said as he recalled the tragedy in fragments of detail.
“Dust overwhelmed the house. There were screams,” he said. “There were no walls. It was all open.”
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the strike on Abu Quta’s home.
The army says that it conducts precision strikes aimed at militant commanders or operation sites and that it does not target civilians. It also points to its adversaries’ practice of embedding militants in civilian areas throughout the impoverished coastal enclave of 2.3 million people, which is under a under a severe land, air and sea blockade by Israel and Egypt.
But human rights groups have previously said that Israel’s pattern of deadly attacks on residential homes display a disregard for the lives of Palestinian civilians and argued they may amount to war crimes.
In past wars and rounds of fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, individual Israeli airstrikes have killed great numbers of civilians — for instance, 22 members of the same family in a single strike in a bloody 2021 war.
Abu Quta was gripped by grief Sunday as he prepared for the rush of burials with his two dozen other surviving relatives, including wounded children and grandchildren. Many corpses pulled out from under the rubble were charred and mangled, he said.
While he managed to identify the bodies of 14 family members, at least four children’s bodies remained in the morgue, unrecognizable. One body was missing.
“Maybe we’ll put them tomorrow in a single grave,” he said. “May they rest in peace.”
China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines, report says
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG (Reuters) – A submarine arms race is intensifying as China embarks on production of a new generation of nuclear-armed submarines that for the first time are expected to pose a challenge to growing U.S. and allied efforts to track them.
Analysts and regional defence attaches say evidence is mounting that China is on track to have its Type 096 ballistic missile submarine operational before the end of the decade, with breakthroughs in its quietness aided in part by Russian technology.
Research discussed at a conference in May at the U.S. Naval War College and published in August by the college’s China Maritime Studies Institute predicts the new vessels will be far harder to keep tabs on. That conclusion is credible, according to seven analysts and three Asia-based military attaches.
“The Type 096s are going to be a nightmare,” said retired submariner and naval technical intelligence analyst Christopher Carlson, one of the researchers. “They are going to be very, very hard to detect.”
The discreet effort to track China’s nuclear-powered and -armed ballistic missile submarines, known as SSBNs, is one of the core drivers of increased deployments and contingency planning by the U.S. Navy and other militaries across the Indo-Pacific region. That drive is expected to intensify when Type 096s enter service.
The Chinese navy is routinely staging fully armed nuclear deterrence patrols with its older Type 094 boats out of Hainan Island in the South China Sea, the Pentagon said in November, much like patrols operated for years by the United States, Britain, Russia and France.
But the Type 094s, which carry China’s most advanced submarine-launched JL-3 missile, are considered relatively noisy – a major handicap for military submarines.
The paper notes that the Type 096 submarine will compare to state-of-the-art Russian submarines in terms of stealth, sensors and weapons. It said that jump in capabilities would have “profound” implications for the U.S. and its Indo-Pacific allies.
Based partly on Chinese military journals, internal speeches by senior People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officers and patent data, the paper charts more than 50 years of the PLA navy’s often-glacial nuclear submarine development.
It contains satellite imagery taken in November at China’s new Huludao shipyard showing pressure hull sections for a large submarine being worked up. That puts construction on schedule to have the boats operational by 2030, the timeline stated in the Pentagon’s annual reports on China’s military.
The research also details potential breakthroughs in specific areas, including pump-jet propulsion and internal quieting devices, based on “imitative innovation” of Russian technology.
Neither the Russian nor the Chinese defence ministries responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.
The vessel is likely to be significantly larger than the Type 094, allowing it to contain an internal “raft” mounted on complex rubber supports to dampen engine noise and other sounds, similar to Russian designs.
Carlson told Reuters he did not believe China had obtained Russia’s “crown jewels” – its very latest technology – but would be producing a submarine stealthy enough to compare to Moscow’s Improved Akula boats.
“We have a hard time finding and tracking the Improved Akulas as it is,” Carlson said.
Singapore-based defence scholar Collin Koh said the research opened a window on discreet research projects to improve China’s SSBNs as well as boosting its anti-submarine warfare capabilities.
“They know they are behind the curve so they are trying to play catch-up in terms of quieting and propulsion,” said Koh, of Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
Carlson said he believed China’s strategists would, like Russia, keep SSBNs within protective “bastions” close to its coasts, utilising recently fortified holdings in the disputed South China Sea.
ECHO OF THE COLD WAR
The prospect of advanced SSBNs will significantly complicate an already intense subsurface surveillance battle.
In an echo of the Cold War-era effort to hunt for Soviet “boomers”, the tracking of Chinese submarines is increasingly an international effort, with the Japanese and Indian militaries assisting the United States, Australia and Britain, analysts and military attaches say.
Anti-submarine warfare drills are increasing, as are deployments of sub-hunting P-8 Poseidon aircraft around Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.
The United States, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Britain and New Zealand operate the advanced plane, which use sonobuoys and other more advanced techniques, such as scanning the ocean surface, to find submarines far below.
The United States is also carrying out the biggest overhaul of its top-secret undersea surveillance network since the 1950s to combat China’s growing presence, Reuters reported in September.
The prospect of a quieter Chinese SSBN is driving, in part, the AUKUS deal among Australia, Britain and the U.S., which will see increased deployments of British and U.S. attack submarines to Western Australia. By the 2030s, Australia expects to launch its first nuclear-powered attack submarines with British technology.
“We are at a fascinating point here,” said Alexander Neill, a Singapore-based defence analyst. “China is on track with a new generation of submarine ahead of the first AUKUS boats – even if they are at parity in terms of capability, that is highly significant,” said Neill, an adjunct fellow at Hawaii’s Pacific Forum think-tank.
Even if China’s submarine force reaches technological parity, it will need to train aggressively and intensively over the next decade to match AUKUS capabilities, he added.
Vasily Kashin, a Moscow-based Chinese military scholar at HSE University, said it was possible Chinese engineers had made the breakthroughs described in the report.
Although China most likely obtained some key Russian technology in the 1990s after the break up of the Soviet Union, Kashin said, there was no known sharing agreement between Beijing and Moscow outside of a 2010 nuclear reactor agreement.
He said China may have made progress via adaptations of Russian designs and through other sources, including espionage, but it is unlikely they have the newest-generation Russian systems.
“China is not an adversary of Russia in the naval field,” Kashin said. “It is not creating difficulties for us, it is creating problems for the U.S.”
(Reporting By Greg Torode; additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow; Editing by Gerry Doyle)
