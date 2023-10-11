News
71-year-old shot in head from back seat after being picked up at Atlanta airport, police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. – A 71-year-old man was shot in a vehicle after he was picked up from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by his wife and a 29-year-old man.
According to Troup County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Well Star West Georgia Medical Center around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Once they arrived, they met a sergeant with the LaGrange Police Department who told them that there was a man who had been shot and killed in the Emergency Department and a vehicle that was the possible crime scene parked in an ambulance bay.
Upon examination of the vehicle, investigators noticed blood on the front passenger seat and obvious bullet holes.
Investigators determined that the wife of 71-year-old Andrew Stankiewicz of Texas and 29-year-old Jon Thomas Cloud picked up the victim at the airport.
At some point during their drive on Interstate 85 to Columbus, Cloud, who was sitting in the back seat, allegedly shot Stankiewicz in the back of the head.
The victim’s wife, who was driving, proceeded to the hospital and police were notified.
Cloud has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown.
What are the big black boxes popping up in downtown Raleigh? Wander no more.
Eight-foot tall interactive kiosks have arrived in downtown Raleigh, the first of their kind in North Carolina.
These boxes, called IKE or Interactive Kiosk Experience, are meant to help people find their way downtown, highlighting nearby businesses, upcoming events and transit options.
Fifteen IKEs are planned for downtown Raleigh, with five set to be installed and activated in the coming days.
“When visiting other cities, IKE proved invaluable in helping us identify restaurants, museums and fun places to visit — not to mention information on transit,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a news release.. “After my experience, I worked to bring them to Raleigh, and I’m excited they are finally here. These kiosks will provide valuable information to residents, conference goers, and tourists about our downtown businesses and events, improving their experience.”
The Raleigh City Council voted in 2022 to pursue an agreement with IKE Smart City, which will cover the cost to install and maintain the kiosks.
IKE doesn’t require any city or Downtown Raleigh Alliance funding, instead getting its revenue from advertisements. The ads will not include: alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, nudity, pornography, lewd or sexually explicit content, political content or advertisements “that are derogatory to any group,” according to a 2022 presentation to the Raleigh City Council.
How do they work?
The IKE has two modes: passive and engaged.
The kiosk is in passive mode when it’s not being engaged by a pedestrian. It shows a loop of city and community messages, art and commercial ads.
When a pedestrian touches the kiosk, it switches to engaged mode showing a list of applications for people to choose from. These include where to find nearby attractions, restaurants or shops. Other applications include a job board and where to find homeless shelters or city and state buildings.
The boxes are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and multilingual.
“The IKE Kiosks will significantly improve wayfinding for our businesses and destinations in downtown Raleigh,” said Bill King, president and CEO of Downtown Raleigh Alliance, in the news release. “The capacity to update information digitally, in real time, provides much more functionality than static signage.”
Where are the kiosks?
The digital signs are in 16 locations throughout the United States including Baltimore, Miami and Houston. The first five in Raleigh are at:
-
300 Glenwood Ave. (Glenwood Avenue and Lane Street)
-
428 W. Martin St. (South West and West Martin streets)
-
616 N. West St. (North West and West Peace streets)
-
502 Glenwood Avenue (Glenwood Avenue and Tucker Street)
-
301 S. Wilmington St. (South Wilmington and East Martin streets)
Seven other locations are under review:
-
Fayetteville and Martin streets
-
Fayetteville and Hargett streets
-
Hargett and Blount streets
-
Martin and Blount streets
-
Morgan and West streets
-
Salisbury and Lenoir streets
-
Wilmington and Jones streets
Other downtown locations “are being explored,” to round out the 15 IKE spots.
Huge ancient solar storm revealed by tree rings in French Alps
By Will Dunham
(Reuters) – Annual growth rings inside the ancient remains of Scots pine trees in the Southern French Alps have revealed evidence of the largest-known solar storm, one that might have fried satellites and knocked out electricity grids had it occurred today.
Researchers said on Monday the solar storm – the sun sending a large burst of energetic particles into space – occurred 14,300 years ago. Evidence for it manifested as a huge spike in radiocarbon – an isotope, or form, of the element carbon – detected in the growth rings of the tree remains along the Drouzet River near the town of Gap.
Earth at the time was in the grips of the last Ice Age, as human hunter-gatherers eked out a living in difficult conditions in many places around the world.
“At the time, those living on Earth would have likely first seen a bright solar flare – a flash in the sky,” said Tim Heaton, a professor of applied statistics at the University of Leeds in England and one of the authors of the study published in the Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences journal.
“Then several hours later, they likely would have seen a huge aurora in the sky that would extend much further towards the equator than current auroras. They wouldn’t have noticed the high-energy particles or been aware that they were experiencing a geomagnetic disturbance,” Heaton added.
Energetic solar particles would have flooded Earth’s upper atmosphere, causing a chain of nuclear reactions and leading to a sudden spike in production of radiocarbon that would have been absorbed into the tissue of growing trees.
“About 10 years ago, scientists discovered that extreme solar events including solar flares and coronal mass ejections can create short-term bursts of energetic particles that can create spikes in radiocarbon production occurring over the course of a single year,” said Edouard Bard, a professor of climate and ocean evolution at the Collège de France and the research center CEREGE.
Nine such extreme solar storms now have been identified using tree-ring radiocarbon evidence, with the most recent in 774 and 993 AD.
The largest directly observed solar storm, called the Carrington Event, occurred in 1859, wreaking havoc on telegraphs and creating a nighttime aurora so bright that birds sang as if the sun was rising. The one 14,300 years ago would have been something like 10 times more severe.
The effects of solar storms can disable electronics.
“If similar solar storms happened today, they could be catastrophic for society, as we are so reliant upon technology,” Heaton said.
“They could do enormous damage to our electricity grids, potentially causing nationwide blackouts lasting months, permanently putting satellites out of action with the huge bursts of energetic particles destroying their solar panels and stopping us communicating with them, and pose severe radiation risks to astronauts and aviation. In the worst-case scenario, the impact could cost us billions, or even trillions, of dollars in lost GDP,” Heaton added.
The trees, buried at the end of the last glaciation period, had begun to fossilize but still retained organic material.
“The good preservation of the trunks and their in-life position – still rooted, with pieces of bark remaining – indicate that the trees were rather quickly buried,” said study co-author Cécile Miramont, a professor of paleoenvironments and paleoclimates at Aix-Marseille University in France and the research institute IMBE. “Subfossil wood originates when wood is buried in an anaerobic environment, with an absence of microbial and chemical degradation.”
The researchers corroborated their findings by detecting a corresponding spike in another chemical isotope in Greenland ice-cores dating to the same year.
“We do not know what causes such extreme solar storms to occur, how frequently they might occur or if we can predict them,” Heaton said. “This is the big question: will our communications, electricity grids and satellites mostly be able to withstand their impacts and just suffer temporary effects before quickly coming back online? Or will they catastrophically fail?”
(Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)
An Alabama man asked Dave Ramsey if he should be worried about the US dollar collapsing — and the celeb’s response was cutting. Here’s why
Ever read the story about Chicken Little and the sky falling? Americans may be feeling in a similar situation right now when reading about the “de-dollarization” of the American dollar.
The reports were concerning enough to spur Zack from Alabama to call into finance personality Dave Ramsey’s show to ask how worried he should be as countries attempt to move away from the dollar.
Ramsey gave him a response, but it was delivered in his usual style — naturally.
“You’re spending too much time on the Internet,” Ramsey said during the episode. “China, Brazil and Russia are the three main players here. They already don’t use the U.S. dollar as their basis of international trade.”
Here’s what you need to know about de-dollarization and what it means for regular Americans.
Not a new international currency to replace the USD
While Zack may have felt embarrassed by Ramsey’s directness, the host went on to explain this means there really isn’t anything to fear. Granted, the goal of these three countries, as well as some countries potentially from the Middle East, is to create their own joint currency, Ramsey stated.
Such an idea has brought about the interest of some countries, including Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan who has stated the country would be open to the idea.
Two more countries recently agreed settle trade in their local currencies to cut transaction costs and eliminate dollar conversions. The Indian government recently announced that the country’s leading petroleum refiner, Indian Oil Corp. bought one million barrels of oil from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company using the local rupee for the first time.
But for a new currency to replace the dollar, it would need significant international uptake. The dollar was on one side of nearly 90% of all foreign exchange trades in April 2022, according to the Bank for International Settlements. And estimates from the Fed show that between 1999 and 2019, 96% of trade invoicing in the Americas, 74% in the Asian-Pacific region and 79% of the rest of the world were carried out in USD.
Meanwhile, global trust in the dollar remains high. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said no currency currently exists that could displace the greenback.
The same Fed report found that the dollar made up 60% of globally disclosed official foreign reserves as of 2021 — which the analysts say signifies the currency is expected to hold onto its value in the future without losing too much of its purchasing power.
Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2023
Will this combined dollar devalue the U.S. dollar?
While the dollar has reigned supreme over the better part of the last century, other countries have accused the U.S. of weaponizing that power. And countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia and China are keen to claw back some of that power.
Ramsey points out that similar worries popped up when the European Union put the Euro in place: “We had this exact same crap when France did away with their own currency, Brexit was the big deal when the U.K. was going to get involved or not, and the Euro is now traded all over Europe,” said Ramsey.
He went on to state that just as with the Euro, any new currency would still simply convert to the U.S. dollar. And while these countries may be large, they don’t take up a lot of the gross domestic product on a global scale.
Ramsey goes on to point out that the GDP of Texas alone is higher than that of Brazil — coming in at $2.4 trillion against Brazil’s $1.6 trillion, according World Bank data.
And while China certainly has a large GDP (currently at $17.73 trillion) stacked up to the $23.32 trillion the U.S. accounts for, there’s still a large amount of catching up to do on China’s part.
“When you put them all together, they don’t have the muscle to take down the dollar. They just don’t,” Ramsey said. “Whatever little currency you create in your fantasy world you’ve created over there, you’re still going to trade it for dollars.”
Fear sells
Unfortunately, Ramsey and his team believe this kind of fear over dedollarisation is merely meant to get views for online news outlets. It’s happened before and it’ll happen again, they say.
But as for the second part of the caller’s question: “Should I be concerned about how I’m saving and investing?” the hosts reassured Zack that there’s no need to change his strategy over this potential new currency.
“It’s not arrogance, it’s math. It’s not that I’m blinded by the flag or patriotism,” Ramsey said. “It’s asinine.”
*— with files from Bethan Moorcraft
