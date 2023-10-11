News
Arlington police release dash and body camera video from Vandergriff Honda shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas – The Arlington Police Department released new dash and body camera video from a car dealership shooting.
Police said former sales employee Abbas Al-Mutairy had a rifle and started shooting outside Vandergriff Honda late last month.
Security cameras captured images of the 25-year-old when he briefly entered the sales showroom and the service bay area before police arrived.
“Based on everything I’ve seen, this, it could have been much different, it could’ve had a more horrific outcome,” said Arlington police chief Al Jones on Monday.
Jones gave his initial assessment of the department’s response and addressed some commands officers can be heard saying on the video.
“Guys, do not let him break, somebody needs to take a shot. Where is he? Now he’s going to run, where is he?” officers can be heard saying in the video.
“Pretty much we had a perimeter, and we didn’t want him to start making his way through the city of Arlington holding a rifle and whatever we already knew he fired some rounds,” Jones said.
In another moment, officers lose sight of Al-Mutairy.
“Where is he in the parking lot? Guys, he’s pointing the rifle at us, we need to take a shot!” an officer is heard saying.
Video previously obtained by FOX 4 from a neighboring dealership shows him running through the parking lot with his gun. Gunshots can be heard in the video.
When police arrived, they found the 25-year-old former dealership employee in the parking lot still shooting.
Dash camera video provides the clearest overview of what happened next.
Several officers can be seen approaching the parking lot with their weapons drawn.
“He’s got a rifle,” an officer says.
The video shows the officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots ring out.
Three officers fired shots critically-injuring the suspect.
Only two minutes passed from the time officers arrived to the moment they took down the shooter.
There were customers and employees at the dealership at the time but no one was hurt besides Al-Mutairy.
“I truly believe this incident could have ended much differently and more tragically than it did,” Chief Jones said. “I’m extremely relieved it did not. I’m also incredibly grateful that no officers or innocent bystanders were injured.”
Al-Mutairy is now charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct.
Police haven’t been able to interview him yet because he is still in the hospital in critical condition. So, they are still not sure what his motive was.
Chief Jones would not speculate on a motive and would not share specific details about why Al-Mutairy was terminated.
Two investigations are underway: One looking into the suspect’s actions and possible motive, and a review of the officers’ actions to stop him.
They are also working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine where the rifle came from.
Vandergriff Honda reopened four days after the shooting because the sprinkler system went off during the chaos and caused some water damage.
Today’s white working-class young men who turn to racist violence are part of a long, sad American history
In recent years, the United States has seen a surge of white supremacist mass shootings against racial minorities. While not always the case, mass shooters tend to be young white men.
Some journalists and researchers have argued that class and ideals of white masculinity are partly to blame.
This argument is not surprising. Throughout U.S. history, white men’s anxieties over their manhood and social class help explain many violent attacks on Black people, whom the perpetrators blame for denying them their rightful privileges.
Such was the case with Dylann Roof, a then 22-year-old white supremacist who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2015 deaths of nine Black worshippers at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
In another case involving a racist mass shooting, Payton Gendron, a white supremacist who believed a slew of racist conspiracy theories he discovered online, was sentenced to life in prison after his convictions on the 2022 murders of 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
One such unfounded conspiracy that then 18-year-old Gendron frequently cited was the “great replacement theory,” the false idea that a group is attempting to replace white Americans with nonwhite people through immigration, interracial marriage and, eventually, violence. Such ideas reflect white supremacist beliefs, but they also reveal deep insecurities about white men’s social status in America.
It’s my belief as a scholar of U.S. history, labor, ethnicity and masculinity that Roof, Gendron and other recent mass shooters in racist attacks share similar insecurities with their historical predecessors.
Though finding solutions is not an easy task, recognizing the link between white anxiety and racial violence is a first step in addressing the problem.
Class, masculinity and violence
In modern-day society, young men face many hurdles to traditional avenues of masculine success. It’s more difficult than ever for young people to purchase a home, secure a high-paying job or find a marriage partner. These difficulties result in a great degree of anxiety among young people who struggle to achieve the security of their parents’ generation.
Many young men become particularly resentful of these conditions. Male socioeconomic power is traditionally linked with patriarchal authority, a position to which many white men may feel they are entitled.
Throughout American history, white manhood was often defined “through the subjugation of racialized and gendered others,” according to historian Eduardo Obregón Pagán. But when they felt their superiority was threatened, white men acted against the supposed enemies whom they felt blocked them from enjoying these benefits of their white male privilege.
The 1863 New York City draft riots
During the Civil War, northern states like New York instituted a lottery draft of fighting-age white men. At the time, Black men were exempted from the draft because they were not considered U.S. citizens.
The draft infuriated the white working-class population of New York in part because rich white men could hire a substitute or pay $300 to secure an exemption to the draft. This sum was roughly the average yearly salary of an American worker.
In response, thousands of white workers rioted between July 13 and July 16, killing over 100 people. They concentrated their attacks on African Americans, whom they beat, tortured and killed. Most egregiously, rioters burned down the Colored Orphanage Asylum, which sheltered over 200 Black children.
In one particular display of gendered symbolism, a 16-year-old white youth dragged a Black corpse through the street by his genitals.
The rioters’ anger over their subordinate social class largely drove their attacks against Black men who were an easier target than the real cause of the draft inequalities – elite white men and government agents.
The 1919 Chicago race riot
During the turn of the 20th century, the Great Migration saw many southern Black people move from the rural South to northern cities like Chicago. As waves of Black people moved into the city, white Chicagoans on the city’s South Side began bombing campaigns against Black-owned homes to keep them out of white neighborhoods.
In July 1919, a Black teenager inadvertently drifted into what was considered the white section of Lake Michigan. Angry white people threw rocks at him and he eventually drowned. The incident sparked the infamous Chicago race riot, which left 38 people dead, most of whom were Black.
The main perpetrators of riot violence were organized white youth gangs operating under the moniker of “athletic clubs,” a phenomenon that is the primary focus of my own research. While these clubs participated in athletic competitions, they were, in effect, violent gangs who targeted Black men.
These gangs prowled the streets in automobiles and attacked African Americans, burned black homes and businesses, and kept the fires of racial violence inflamed for days. They blamed Black men for invading their communities.
Many of the youth gang members were the sons of Chicago packinghouse workers and did not want to endure the menial wage work of their parents. Unable to secure social and financial success through legitimate means, such youths turned to crime and violence to make money and build a sense of masculine identity.
Instead of traditional notions of manhood centered on the family, they internalized what historians call “rough masculinity,” which prioritized fighting and physical toughness.
The 1943 Los Angeles Zoot Suit Riots
During World War II, the U.S government rationed many foods and materials for the war effort. One such item was fabric, which forced clothing designers to fashion clothes using less material.
Most Americans embraced wartime rations, viewing sacrifice as their patriotic duty. But in communities on the West Coast, young Mexican American men flaunted flamboyant “zoot suits.” Zoot suits were brightly colored and distinctly flashy, but more importantly, they required a large amount of fabric.
White Americans viewed the zoot suits as a mockery of the war effort. On June 3, 1943, a series of riots broke out in Los Angeles as white servicemen attacked young Mexican Americans sporting zoot suits.
Demonstrating their fury over the clothing, servicemen stripped the suits off many victims and burned them. Over the course of three days, over 150 Latino men were injured, but the police did not arrest a single white serviceman.
In many ways, the zoot suiters challenged the masculinity of the servicemen. On one hand, the white men felt affronted by the Mexican Americans’ audacity to scoff at their manly sacrifice to go to war. On the other hand, by attacking the zoot suiters and ripping off their clothes, the servicemen effectively denied their claims to manhood.
There are many parallels between racial violence of the past and mass shootings of today. Understanding anxieties about class and masculinity can perhaps go a long way to addressing such concerns in a new generation of young white men.
This article is republished from The Conversation, an independent nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts.

It was written by: Colin Kohlhaas, Binghamton University, State University of New York.
It was written by: Colin Kohlhaas, Binghamton University, State University of New York.
Colin Kohlhaas does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
Florida woman breezes past Walmart checkout because she thought guard was trying to ‘holler’ at her: deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman was arrested for leaving Walmart without paying for her items because she thought the security guard was trying to “holler” at her,” according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Catherine Eaves was arrested and charged with petit retail theft for the incident that unfolded last Thursday at the Walmart at 34 Bahia Ave. in Ocala.
The asset protection specialist at Walmart told deputies that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eaves left the store without paying for her items and refused to go back inside to check out, according to an arrest affidavit.
Surveillance footage from Walmart showed Eaves walking around the store for about three hours before walking into the tire center, passing several cash registers and leaving the store, the affidavit said. As Eaves was walking toward the exit, the asset protection specialist tried to talk to her, telling her several times to go back inside.
That’s when Eaves yelled back at him and walked away, the affidavit said.
In a post-Miranda interview, Eaves told deputies the security guard started talking to her, but “she thought he was trying to ‘holler,'” so she ran out of the store, the affidavit said. Eaves also said she was at Walmart in the first place because she “had nothing to do” and was “killing time,” adding that she had to return a few things and grab a few more.
Among the items she walked out of the store with were two hair color kits, two drill batteries, shampoo and a few other random items totaling over $160, deputies said.
Eaves said there were no cashiers in the tire center area, so that’s why she left the store, according to the affidavit. When deputies asked her why she didn’t go to a different area to pay, she “wasn’t able to give a valid answer,” deputies said.
She was transported to the Marion County Jail, but has since been released on recognizance, arrest records show.
Is Mar-a-Lago worth $1 billion? Trump’s winter home valuations are at the core of his fraud trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — How much is Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago worth? That’s been a point of contention after a New York judge ruled that the former president exaggerated the Florida property’s value when he said it’s worth at least $420 million and perhaps $1.5 billion.
Siding with New York’s attorney general in a lawsuit accusing Trump of grossly overvaluing his assets, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump consistently exaggerated Mar-a-Lago’s worth. He noted that one Trump estimate of the club’s value was 2,300% times the Palm Beach County tax appraiser’s valuations, which ranged from $18 million to $37 million.
But Palm Beach real estate agents who specialize in high-end properties scoffed at the idea that the estate could be worth that little, in the unlikely event Trump ever sold.
“Ludicrous,” agent Liza Pulitzer said about the judge citing the county’s tax appraisal as a benchmark. Homes a tenth the size of Mar-a-Lago on tiny inland lots sell for that in the Town of Palm Beach, a wealthy island enclave.
“The entire real estate community felt it was a joke when they saw that figure,” said Pulitzer, who works for the firm Brown Harris Stevens.
“That thing would get snapped up for hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Rob Thomson, owner of Waterfront Properties and a Mar-a-Lago member. “There is zero chance that it’s going to sell for $40 million or $50 million.”
In the ongoing trial over the lawsuit, though, what a private buyer might pay for a place like Mar-a-Lago isn’t the only factor in determining whether Trump is liable for fraud.
WHAT IS MAR-A-LAGO?
The 126-room, 62,500-square-foot (5,810-square-meter) mansion is Trump’s primary home. It is also a club, private beach resort, historical artifact and banquet hall with a ballroom that features gold leaf. It is where Trump stored government documents federal prosecutors say he took illegally after leaving office in 2021.
While Trump has long admitted using “truthful hyperbole” in his business dealings, he is not exaggerating when he calls Mar-a-Lago unique.
Built in 1927 by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post and her second husband, financier E.F. Hutton, she gave the property its name — Spanish for “sea-to-lake” — because its 17 acres (7 hectares) stretch from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway.
Post kept the mansion after the couple’s divorce, using it to host opulent galas. In 1969, Mar-a-Lago was designated a National Historic Landmark.
Post, who died in 1973, bequeathed the property to the U.S. government as a winter get-away for presidents, but Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter never used it. The government, citing the high upkeep costs, returned it to Post’s foundation in 1981.
The property fell into disrepair. Trump bought it in 1985 for about $10 million, the equivalent of $30 million today. He invested heavily in its refurbishment.
By the early 1990s, however, Trump was in financial distress after several of his businesses flopped. He told Palm Beach town officials he couldn’t afford the $3 million annual upkeep, and proposed subdividing the property and building mansions. The town rejected the plan.
Negotiations continued and in 1993 the town agreed he could turn the estate into a private club, giving him cash flow he could use for maintenance. He built the ballroom, but signed away development rights.
The agreement limits the club to 500 members — the initiation fee is $500,000 with annual dues of $20,000.
Trump typically lives at Mar-a-Lago from October to May before summering in New Jersey.
SO WHAT IS MAR-A-LAGO WORTH?
That’s hard to say. The biggest problem is there are no comparable properties. No one builds mansions in Palm Beach like Mar-a-Lago anymore and those that did exist were demolished long ago, broken up or turned into a museum.
Trump, in an April deposition, justified his belief that Mar-a-Lago could be worth $1 billion by comparing it to the price the Mona Lisa or a painting by Renoir would command — the ultra-wealthy will pay a premium to buy something that’s one-of-a-kind.
Eli Beracha, chair of Florida International University’s Hollo School of Real Estate, agreed it’s difficult to assess the value of any unique property. The fact that Trump owned Mar-a-Lago would likely increase its sale price.
“Some people are going to argue that not everyone likes Trump — some people would actually pay less because of that. … But the high bidder is probably going to be a person who buys it because it belonged to Trump,” Beracha said.
Pulitzer said the rock-bottom price for Mar-a-Lago would be $300 million. Thomson said at least $600 million. If uber-billionaires got into a bidding war, they said, a sale of a billion dollars or more would be possible.
The much smaller Palm Beach compound once owned by the Kennedy political dynasty sold for $70 million three years ago.
SO HOW DID PALM BEACH COUNTY COME UP WITH SUCH A LOW TAX ASSESSMENT?
The county gives Mar-a-Lago its current value for taxation of $37 million based on its annual net operating income as a club and not on its resale value as a home or its reconstruction cost. It is one of nine private clubs in the county taxed that way.
Becky Robinson, the tax assessor’s spokesperson, said that method is used because private clubs are so rarely sold or built, making it impossible to set their tax rates by comparing them to similar properties. Mar-a-Lago’s property tax bill will be $602,000 this year, county records show.
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a South Florida Democrat, wrote the county saying if Trump claims Mar-a-Lago is worth $1 billion, he should be taxed accordingly. If Mar-a-Lago had a $1 billion assessed value, it’s property tax bill would be approximately $18 million.
Robinson said the county bases its assessments on the law and its formulas, not the value owners claim.
WHY IT MATTERS
In her lawsuit against Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Mar-a-Lago was one of multiple assets Trump overvalued in financial statements given to banks and others.
On those statements, Trump valued Mar-a-Lago as high as $739 million — a figure James said ignored deed restrictions requiring the property to be used as a social club — not a private home. Her lawyers have argued that in his financial statements, Trump should have valued Mar-a-Lago the same way the county does, based on its club status.
Trump’s financial statements, the New York lawyers wrote, valued the club “based on the false and misleading premise that it was an unrestricted residential plot of land that could be sold and used as a private home, which was clearly not the case.”
Trump’s lawyers have said no trickery was involved, and that banks probably didn’t rely on his financial statements anyway when determining whether to lend him money.
