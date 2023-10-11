News
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s second attempt at student loan cancellation moved forward Tuesday with a first round of negotiations to help guide the administration to a new plan.
The Biden administration vowed to try again after the Supreme Court rejected an earlier plan in June. In opening remarks at Tuesday’s hearing, Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said the debt crisis threatens to undercut the promise of higher education.
“Student loan debt in this country has grown so large that it siphons off the benefits of college for many students,” Kvaal said in prepared remarks. “Some loans made to young adults stretch into retirement with no hope of being repaid. These debt burdens are shared by families and communities.”
Biden directed the Education Department to find another path to loan relief after conservatives on the high court ruled that he couldn’t cancel loans using a 2003 law called the HEROES Act.
The latest attempt will rest on a sweeping law known as the Higher Education Act, which gives the education secretary authority to waive student loans, although how far that power extends is the subject of legal debate.
The Education Department hopes to settle the dispute by adding federal rules that clarify when the secretary can waive student loans. To change those rules, however, the department is required to assemble a committee of outside negotiators to help hash out details.
The first day of negotiations, held virtually, lasted more than five hours but appeared to bring the department no closer to clarity. Much of the discussion centered on the shortcomings of existing student loan cancellation programs or problems caused by student loan interest.
Department officials repeatedly intervened to say those problems don’t fall under the scope of the current process.
The negotiators all come from outside the federal government and represent a range of viewpoints on student loans. The panel includes students and officials from a range of colleges, along with loan servicers, state officials and advocates including the NAACP.
It’s unclear who will be eligible for forgiveness under the new plan and how much relief they would get. Those details will be decided after the administration takes input from the negotiators, who meet in a series of sessions scheduled to continue into December.
Responding to suggestions from the panel, administration officials said they aren’t considering blanket cancellation.
“We are not looking at a broad-based debt cancellation where we are going to wipe off debt in its entirety. We are looking at individual ways that the secretary can exercise the authority to grant waivers,” said Tamy Abernathy, who leads a policy group in the department.
She later clarified that the department’s next proposal “could cancel some borrowers’ debt completely, but it could not cancel all borrowers debt completely.”
At the end of the process, negotiators will vote on a proposed rule drafted with input from their discussions. If they reach consensus on a proposal, the department will move forward with it. If they don’t, the agency will propose its own plan, which can be finalized after a public comment period.
The Education Department routinely uses negotiated rulemaking to enact federal regulation, and it’s required for any regulation related to student financial aid. It can be a long and painstaking process, and it often finishes without consensus among negotiators.
Biden has called for a new plan to help “as many borrowers as possible,” but it’s unclear whether it will be as expansive as his first proposal. That plan would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal student loans for borrowers with incomes below $125,000 or couples below $250,000.
Republicans rallied against the cancellation, saying it would add an unfair benefit for college graduates at the expense of millions of taxpayers who didn’t attend college. In 2022, about 47% of Americans age 25 or older had at least an associate degree, along with 15% who went to college but had no degree, according to the Census Bureau.
The administration plans to finalize the new rule sometime next year, but Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has declined to say if it will be in place before next fall’s presidential election. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, he said he’s working “as quickly as possible.”
He also noted that the court’s ruling “will have to factor in to the steps we take moving forward.”
Some legal analysts see the court’s decision as a rejection of any mass cancellation without action from Congress. The court concluded that the education secretary has power “to make modest adjustments and additions to existing provisions, not transform them.”
As a starting point for negotiators, the Education Department published an issue paper outlining some of the primary questions that will be up for debate. It offers few clues on the department’s vision for loan cancellation, but it identifies five groups of borrowers who may be in need of relief.
Negotiators are being asked how the agency should help:
— Borrowers whose interest grows so much that their balances exceed what they initially owed;
— Those who are eligible for loan cancellation under existing income-driven repayment plans but have not applied for those programs;
— Those who borrowed loans to attend college programs that didn’t lead to jobs with enough earnings to repay their loans;
— Borrowers with older loans taken out before Congress created benefits meant to ease the burden of student debt;
— Those who face hardships “that the current student loan system does not adequately address.”
It also asks negotiators to discuss the types of factors that would merit loan cancellation. The paper notes that, when deciding whether to collect on debt, some other federal agencies consider whether it “would be against equity and good conscience,” or if it would “impose financial hardship.”
At a White House briefing last week, Biden drew attention to the problem of ballooning interest. Many college graduates have been making payments for years, he said, “but because of interest, they still owe more than they originally borrowed.”
“My administration is doing everything it can to deliver student debt relief to as many as we can, as fast as we can,” Biden said.
The negotiators will meet virtually for two-day sessions on Nov. 6 and Dec. 11.
___
The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Powerball jackpot is now $1.73 billion. Here’s what you’d pocket after taxes.
Someone has to win one of these days … right?
After Wednesday night’s drawing came and went without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has ballooned to a staggering $1.73 billion (yes, billion with a b.) The next drawing is Wednesday, Oct. 11, and according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, it’s the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.
The last Powerball winning ticket was sold in California on July 19. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
While the odds of becoming a Powerball winner are slim (1 in 292.2 million to be exact), it’s hard to resist daydreaming about what you’d do with all that money. But how much of the lottery prize would you take home after taxes? We’ll break it down – and suggest five ways to safely invest your windfall.
How are lottery winnings taxed?
No matter how lucky you are, Uncle Sam will still come knocking. The IRS taxes lottery prizes differently depending on how the winner chooses to get paid. You have two choices: lump sum payout or annual payments spread over 30 years. In truth, most lottery winners opt for the cash lump sum upfront, even though it ultimately means fewer dollars in their pocket — but still a whole lot.
What do federal taxes look like on a lump sum payment? The federal tax rate on any prize over $5,000 is 24%, which gets immediately deducted from your winnings. And for a large prize like the Powerball, that lump sum will also catapult you into the highest income tax bracket, so you’ll pay the top federal tax rate of 37% the following year.
The annuity option gives you the whole $1.73 billion pot over a longer time span, but you’ll still see that 24% taken off the top of every payment. And for gigantic lottery prizes like the Powerball, you’ll also be in the highest federal income bracket and have to pay federal taxes you owe beyond that withholding.
There’s also the state tax bill
Just when you thought your windfall was safe, here come state taxes. How much you’ll pay in state income taxes depends on where you live. New Yorkers pay the highest state tax rate at 13%, but the applicable state tax rate across the country varies from 2.9% to 8.82%.
Of course if your luck holds, you might find yourself in one of these states that doesn’t charge state tax on income:
-
Alaska
-
Florida
-
New Hampshire
-
Nevada
-
South Dakota
-
Tennessee
-
Texas
-
Wyoming
-
Washington
What would you pocket after paying Powerball taxes?
Counting your chickens before they hatch might be bad luck, but let’s say you win that billion-dollar-plus jackpot. If you choose the lump sum payout, you’ll be paid $756.6 million up front.
However, because your winnings are also subject to a 24% tax withholding, that cash value means you’ll walk away with “only” $575 million to put in the bank. Depending on your filing status the following year, that sum is also subject to a tax rate as high as 37%, which means that money dwindles down significantly before you even file your state tax return. (You’d still be a millionaire many times over, don’t forget.)
If you’re willing to wait for three decades, the annual payments start at $26 million the first year and increase by 5% every year, topping $107 million by year 30. That’s before federal taxes.
If you want to run the numbers and see the fine print, you can use the Powerball Taxes Calculator to learn more.
5 investments that make lottery winnings pay off
Enough with the tax talk. Let’s say you hit the jackpot (literally) and have joined the billionaires club. Here’s what experts say lottery winners should do to maximize the winnings and secure a less stressful financial future.
1. Hire a financial adviser
Before you even roll up to claim the check, it makes sense to hire a financial adviser and a tax attorney or accountant who can help you manage your tax liabilities and invest money wisely.
2. Diversify your banking strategy
You might think you’re being responsible for stashing money in the bank, but remember banks are only insured for deposits up to $250,000. So be intentional about where you’re putting your money and how you’re splitting it up.
Learn more about high-yield savings, money market, and CD savings accounts.
3. Pay off outstanding debts
It’s going to be a big relief to live debt-free, potentially for the first time. Paying off outstanding loans like mortgages or credit card debt is generally a smart idea as it prevents interest from accumulating. However, keep an eye on your credit scores before leaning into living off cash on hand.
4. Invest wisely
Having extra income might tempt you to try new investment strategies, but be careful about jumping feet first into financial products you don’t understand. Stick with low-risk investments like bonds and safer stocks or equities for the first few months before branching out – and get educated about the power of compound interest.
5. Consider establishing a charitable foundation
While you might choose to keep the fact that you won the lottery quiet, family and friends will inevitably find out. It’s helpful to have a charitable foundation set up to deal with requests or gifting strategies that won’t incur an additional tax burden.
If you do win the Powerball, put your winnings to work living the dream without worrying about your bank account balance.
News
Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump signed a document 30 years ago that gave the true size of his New York penthouse which was later listed as far larger on financial statements, according to evidence Tuesday at the former president’s civil business fraud trial.
The evidence appeared in an email attachment shown as Allen Weisselberg, the former finance chief of Trump’s company, testified in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against Trump and his Trump Organization. Trump denies any wrongdoing.
The attachment was a 1994 document, signed by Trump, that pegged his Trump Tower triplex at 10,996 square feet — not the 30,000 square feet later claimed for years on financial statements that were given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans.
Weisselberg said he recalled seeing the email but not the attachment, explaining that the attachments were documents he already had on file in the company’s offices. But in any event, he said, he didn’t pay much mind to the apartment’s size because its value amounted to a fraction of Trump’s wealth.
“I never even thought about the apartment. It was de minimis, in my mind,” Weisselberg said, using a Latin term that means, essentially, too small to care about.
“It was not something that was that important to me when looking at a $6 billion, $5 billion net worth,” said Weisselberg, whose questioning will resume after an ex-bank official testifies Wednesday.
Later, Weisselberg was asked about an appraisal that came in $230 million below what Trump’s financial statements showed for his Seven Springs estate north of New York City. Weisselberg said he was aware of the appraisal but didn’t think the disparity was worth flagging to the outside accountants who prepared the statements.
Nevertheless, Weisselberg acknowledged signing documents certifying that financial summaries given to banks to meet loan requirements were “true, correct, and completely and fairly” represented Trump’s financial condition.
Weisselberg repeatedly said he couldn’t remember whether he discussed the financial statements with Trump while they were being finalized. The ex-CFO said he reviewed drafts “from a 30,000-foot level” (9,100-meter level) but paid special attention to something “very important” to Trump: the descriptions of his properties.
“It was a little bit of a marketing piece for banks to read about our properties, how well they’re taken care of, that they’re first-class properties,” said Weisselberg, who added that Trump scrutinized the language used in such descriptions.
“He might say, ‘Don’t use the word “beautiful” — use the word “magnificent,”’ or something like that,” Weisselberg testified.
Meanwhile, in Trump’s election interference case in Washington, prosecutors on Tuesday urged the judge to protect prospective jurors’ identities, citing the former president’s “continued use of social media as a weapon of intimidation in court proceedings.” Trump lawyer John Lauro declined to comment.
In that federal criminal case, Trump has pleaded not guilty to illegally plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
In New York, Weisselberg said Tuesday he learned of the Trump Tower penthouse size discrepancy only when a Forbes magazine reporter pointed it out to him in 2016. He testified that he initially disputed the magazine’s findings but said he couldn’t recall whether he directed anyone to look into the matter.
“You don’t recall if you did anything to confirm who was right?” state lawyer Louis Solomon asked.
Weisselberg said he did not.
As Forbes zeroed in on the apartment size question in 2017, emails show, a company spokesperson told another Trump executive that, per Weisselberg, they weren’t to engage on the issue. A week later, Trump’s 2016 financial statement was released, using the incorrect square footage.
Over the years, Trump Organization executives had greatly boosted their estimate of the apartment’s value for reasons ranging from the boss’s fame to comparing it to an asking price on another triplex — though that other one ultimately sold for 60% less, another former exec testified last week.
When The Wall Street Journal wrote about the $135 million listing for a property near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in 2018, Weisselberg wrote a note telling a staffer to hang onto the article and “see what it ends up selling for.”
Asked Tuesday to explain, Weisselberg testified: “Anybody can ask anything for a dollar amount. That doesn’t mean it’s going to sell.”
Weisselberg, testifying as a prosecution witness, is also a defendant in the lawsuit. He took the stand after a recent jail stint for evading taxes on perks he got while working for Trump.
James’ lawsuit alleges that Weisselberg engineered Trump’s financial statements to meet his demands that they show increases in his net worth and signed off on lofty valuations for assets despite appraisals to the contrary.
Trump attended the first three days of the non-jury trial last week but hasn’t returned since.
Weisselberg left a New York City jail six months ago after serving 100 days for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras that came with his Trump Organization job, including a Manhattan apartment, school tuition for his grandchildren and luxury cars for him and his wife.
During sworn pretrial questioning in May, Weisselberg, 76, testified that he was having trouble sleeping, started seeing a therapist and was taking a generic form of Valium as he tried to “reacclimate myself back to society.”
Trump, in a pretrial deposition in April, said his former longtime lieutenant was liked and respected, and “now, he’s gone through hell and back.”
“What’s happened to him is very sad,” Trump said.
In a pretrial ruling last month, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump, Weisselberg and other defendants committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Trump’s assets and net worth on his financial statements.
As punishment, Engoron ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in doubt. An appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of that aspect of Engoron’s ruling, at least for now.
The civil trial concerns allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.
___
Follow Sisak at x.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips
News
Thousands of Las Vegas workers to picket MGM, Caesars casinos
By Doyinsola Oladipo
(Reuters) -Thousands of Las Vegas workers will picket MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment casinos on Thursday for the first time in nearly two decades, the unions said, as they contemplate a possible strike.
The Culinary Workers and Bartenders Unions seek a new five-year contract with improved wages and benefits as casino operators post record profits. In prior negotiations, a strike threat was enough to spur a deal, but these talks have been slow, union representatives said on Monday.
“We’re not really seeing anything that’s sufficient to try to avert a strike and that’s unfortunate,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, told reporters.
Union workers will picket in front of eight MGM and Caesars resort locations on Thursday. The unions have asked casino customers not to cross picket lines.
Unions in the auto, rail, healthcare and other industries have kept companies off balance in recent months with labor actions. The unions are among the most powerful in the United States, representing 53,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas.
The unions met last week with MGM, Caesars and Wynn Resorts – the three largest private employers in Las Vegas.
Pappageorge said that negotiations were “very disappointing” and the companies did not make substantive wage proposals. The unions are demanding higher wages, stronger protections against new technology that may threaten jobs, lower housekeeping quotas and improved safety.
MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Some 95% of union members voted in September to authorize a citywide strike. Tourism is the city’s lifeblood and Las Vegas is gearing up for major events including a Formula 1 race expected to bring more than 100,000 tourists to the city in November.
In August, there were 7% fewer visitors to Las Vegas than in August 2019 before the pandemic. But room rates were more than 30% higher.
MGM has said that every 1% increase in wages would add about $10 million to labor costs, according to Truist analyst Barry Jonas. He estimated wage increases could cost Caesars $40 million to $60 million a year and double that for MGM based on their employee count.
(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Powerball jackpot is now $1.73 billion. Here’s what you’d pocket after taxes.
Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
Thousands of Las Vegas workers to picket MGM, Caesars casinos
UN chief ‘deeply distressed’ by planned Israeli siege of Gaza
Resurfaced Video from 2012 Shows White South African Students Wearing Blackface Because They Believe They’re Victims of Discrimination
Egypt moves to prevent exodus of Palestinians from besieged Gaza
The mobs cheering Hamas on the streets of Britain have proved Suella right
Hamas’ attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea
Jewelry store clerk opens fire on smash-and-grab thieves
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WASHINGTON...
Powerball jackpot is now $1.73 billion. Here’s what you’d pocket after taxes.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Oleg...
Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp NEW...
Thousands of Las Vegas workers to picket MGM, Caesars casinos
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
UN chief ‘deeply distressed’ by planned Israeli siege of Gaza
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Resurfaced Video from 2012 Shows White South African Students Wearing Blackface Because They Believe They’re Victims of Discrimination
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Egypt moves to prevent exodus of Palestinians from besieged Gaza
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
The mobs cheering Hamas on the streets of Britain have proved Suella right
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp When...
Hamas’ attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp SEOUL,...
Jewelry store clerk opens fire on smash-and-grab thieves
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
A cop is under investigation for having an OnlyFans account after a guy she pulled over said he was a subscriber
-
News2 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News6 days ago
South Carolina Hunters Bag 11-Foot Gator with Deer Antler Stuck in Its Mouth
-
News6 days ago
College student escapes kidnapping suspect after stranger dragged her into his car: report
-
News5 days ago
Police found 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home while investigating putrid smells
-
News6 days ago
Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky buy a house in Kansas City? This Ward Parkway area is abuzz
-
News3 days ago
North Dakota Fossil Site Reveals When Asteroid Killed Dinosaurs
-
News6 days ago
Do I need to worry about sleeping with my phone next to my bed?