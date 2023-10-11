News
Florida woman breezes past Walmart checkout because she thought guard was trying to ‘holler’ at her: deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman was arrested for leaving Walmart without paying for her items because she thought the security guard was trying to “holler” at her,” according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Catherine Eaves was arrested and charged with petit retail theft for the incident that unfolded last Thursday at the Walmart at 34 Bahia Ave. in Ocala.
The asset protection specialist at Walmart told deputies that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eaves left the store without paying for her items and refused to go back inside to check out, according to an arrest affidavit.
Surveillance footage from Walmart showed Eaves walking around the store for about three hours before walking into the tire center, passing several cash registers and leaving the store, the affidavit said. As Eaves was walking toward the exit, the asset protection specialist tried to talk to her, telling her several times to go back inside.
That’s when Eaves yelled back at him and walked away, the affidavit said.
In a post-Miranda interview, Eaves told deputies the security guard started talking to her, but “she thought he was trying to ‘holler,'” so she ran out of the store, the affidavit said. Eaves also said she was at Walmart in the first place because she “had nothing to do” and was “killing time,” adding that she had to return a few things and grab a few more.
Among the items she walked out of the store with were two hair color kits, two drill batteries, shampoo and a few other random items totaling over $160, deputies said.
Eaves said there were no cashiers in the tire center area, so that’s why she left the store, according to the affidavit. When deputies asked her why she didn’t go to a different area to pay, she “wasn’t able to give a valid answer,” deputies said.
She was transported to the Marion County Jail, but has since been released on recognizance, arrest records show.
Is Mar-a-Lago worth $1 billion? Trump’s winter home valuations are at the core of his fraud trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — How much is Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago worth? That’s been a point of contention after a New York judge ruled that the former president exaggerated the Florida property’s value when he said it’s worth at least $420 million and perhaps $1.5 billion.
Siding with New York’s attorney general in a lawsuit accusing Trump of grossly overvaluing his assets, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump consistently exaggerated Mar-a-Lago’s worth. He noted that one Trump estimate of the club’s value was 2,300% times the Palm Beach County tax appraiser’s valuations, which ranged from $18 million to $37 million.
But Palm Beach real estate agents who specialize in high-end properties scoffed at the idea that the estate could be worth that little, in the unlikely event Trump ever sold.
“Ludicrous,” agent Liza Pulitzer said about the judge citing the county’s tax appraisal as a benchmark. Homes a tenth the size of Mar-a-Lago on tiny inland lots sell for that in the Town of Palm Beach, a wealthy island enclave.
“The entire real estate community felt it was a joke when they saw that figure,” said Pulitzer, who works for the firm Brown Harris Stevens.
“That thing would get snapped up for hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Rob Thomson, owner of Waterfront Properties and a Mar-a-Lago member. “There is zero chance that it’s going to sell for $40 million or $50 million.”
In the ongoing trial over the lawsuit, though, what a private buyer might pay for a place like Mar-a-Lago isn’t the only factor in determining whether Trump is liable for fraud.
WHAT IS MAR-A-LAGO?
The 126-room, 62,500-square-foot (5,810-square-meter) mansion is Trump’s primary home. It is also a club, private beach resort, historical artifact and banquet hall with a ballroom that features gold leaf. It is where Trump stored government documents federal prosecutors say he took illegally after leaving office in 2021.
While Trump has long admitted using “truthful hyperbole” in his business dealings, he is not exaggerating when he calls Mar-a-Lago unique.
Built in 1927 by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post and her second husband, financier E.F. Hutton, she gave the property its name — Spanish for “sea-to-lake” — because its 17 acres (7 hectares) stretch from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway.
Post kept the mansion after the couple’s divorce, using it to host opulent galas. In 1969, Mar-a-Lago was designated a National Historic Landmark.
Post, who died in 1973, bequeathed the property to the U.S. government as a winter get-away for presidents, but Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter never used it. The government, citing the high upkeep costs, returned it to Post’s foundation in 1981.
The property fell into disrepair. Trump bought it in 1985 for about $10 million, the equivalent of $30 million today. He invested heavily in its refurbishment.
By the early 1990s, however, Trump was in financial distress after several of his businesses flopped. He told Palm Beach town officials he couldn’t afford the $3 million annual upkeep, and proposed subdividing the property and building mansions. The town rejected the plan.
Negotiations continued and in 1993 the town agreed he could turn the estate into a private club, giving him cash flow he could use for maintenance. He built the ballroom, but signed away development rights.
The agreement limits the club to 500 members — the initiation fee is $500,000 with annual dues of $20,000.
Trump typically lives at Mar-a-Lago from October to May before summering in New Jersey.
SO WHAT IS MAR-A-LAGO WORTH?
That’s hard to say. The biggest problem is there are no comparable properties. No one builds mansions in Palm Beach like Mar-a-Lago anymore and those that did exist were demolished long ago, broken up or turned into a museum.
Trump, in an April deposition, justified his belief that Mar-a-Lago could be worth $1 billion by comparing it to the price the Mona Lisa or a painting by Renoir would command — the ultra-wealthy will pay a premium to buy something that’s one-of-a-kind.
Eli Beracha, chair of Florida International University’s Hollo School of Real Estate, agreed it’s difficult to assess the value of any unique property. The fact that Trump owned Mar-a-Lago would likely increase its sale price.
“Some people are going to argue that not everyone likes Trump — some people would actually pay less because of that. … But the high bidder is probably going to be a person who buys it because it belonged to Trump,” Beracha said.
Pulitzer said the rock-bottom price for Mar-a-Lago would be $300 million. Thomson said at least $600 million. If uber-billionaires got into a bidding war, they said, a sale of a billion dollars or more would be possible.
The much smaller Palm Beach compound once owned by the Kennedy political dynasty sold for $70 million three years ago.
SO HOW DID PALM BEACH COUNTY COME UP WITH SUCH A LOW TAX ASSESSMENT?
The county gives Mar-a-Lago its current value for taxation of $37 million based on its annual net operating income as a club and not on its resale value as a home or its reconstruction cost. It is one of nine private clubs in the county taxed that way.
Becky Robinson, the tax assessor’s spokesperson, said that method is used because private clubs are so rarely sold or built, making it impossible to set their tax rates by comparing them to similar properties. Mar-a-Lago’s property tax bill will be $602,000 this year, county records show.
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a South Florida Democrat, wrote the county saying if Trump claims Mar-a-Lago is worth $1 billion, he should be taxed accordingly. If Mar-a-Lago had a $1 billion assessed value, it’s property tax bill would be approximately $18 million.
Robinson said the county bases its assessments on the law and its formulas, not the value owners claim.
WHY IT MATTERS
In her lawsuit against Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Mar-a-Lago was one of multiple assets Trump overvalued in financial statements given to banks and others.
On those statements, Trump valued Mar-a-Lago as high as $739 million — a figure James said ignored deed restrictions requiring the property to be used as a social club — not a private home. Her lawyers have argued that in his financial statements, Trump should have valued Mar-a-Lago the same way the county does, based on its club status.
Trump’s financial statements, the New York lawyers wrote, valued the club “based on the false and misleading premise that it was an unrestricted residential plot of land that could be sold and used as a private home, which was clearly not the case.”
Trump’s lawyers have said no trickery was involved, and that banks probably didn’t rely on his financial statements anyway when determining whether to lend him money.
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Monday warned the Philippines against further “provocations” at an atoll in the South China Sea, saying such acts had violated Chinese territorial sovereignty, contravened international law and disrupted regional peace and stability.
The Philippines’ territory is defined by a series of international treaties, and the atoll has never been part of its territory, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a strongly worded statement, referring to the atoll as Renai Reef.
In recent months, the Philippines has been sending supplies to its troops stationed on a World War Two-era, transport-ship-turned-military outpost on the Second Thomas Shoal, prompting the China Coast Guard to repeatedly deploy vessels to block the resupply missions.
China claims sovereignty over nearly the entire South China Sea, pointing to a line on its maps that cuts into the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said the line on China’s maps had no legal basis, which Beijing rejects.
The atoll is known as Ayungin in the Philippines, while China calls it the Renai Reef, lying 190 km (118 miles) off the Philippine island of Palawan.
“The Philippines has no legal basis at all to claim sovereignty over Renai Reef on the grounds of its comparative proximity to Philippine territory,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
Since the grounding of the BRP Sierra Madre at the atoll in 1999 in Manila’s attempt to assert its sovereignty claim, China has repeatedly called on the Philippines to tow away the vessel.
“The Philippines repeatedly promised to do so as soon as possible,” the Chinese ministry said.
“However, 24 years have passed, and the Philippine warship is still there. China cannot accept the Philippines’ acts of going back on its words again and again and violating China’s territorial sovereignty,” it said.
The Philippines must stop “making provocations” and “creating troubles” at sea, the ministry added.
China will continue to do what is necessary to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, it said.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing and Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Heinrich)
‘Dwarf’-like clawed creature found lurking in caves of India. It’s a new species
In a forest in India, several “dwarf”-like creatures scampered around a rock formation. Some of the clawed animals sat in the shade, while others lurked inside a cave. Passing scientists spotted the animals — and discovered two new species.
Researchers ventured into the Pakkamalai Reserve Forest on two field surveys in 2021 and 2022, according to a study published Oct. 2 in the journal Vertebrate Zoology. Around some rocks, they noticed dozens of lizards.
Intrigued, the researchers collected 11 lizards, the study said. Taking a closer look, they realized they’d discovered two new species of dwarf geckos: Cnemaspis cavernicola and Cnemaspis pakkamalaiensis.
Cnemaspis cavernicola, or the cave-dwelling dwarf gecko, is considered “small,” reaching about 2.7 inches in length, the study said. It has silver eyes, claws and a “relatively slender” body with spiky bumps scattered along its back, sides and tail.
Photos show the cave-dwelling dwarf gecko. Its body is a brown-gray color mixed with darker brown, black and orange speckles. Lighter beige patches run down the length of its body and tail.
The coloring of adult geckos is darker than baby geckos, which look more translucent, photos show.
Researchers said they named the first new species after the Latin words for cave, “caverna,” and dweller, “cola,” after its preferred habitat.
Cave-dwelling dwarf geckos were seen in “small numbers … and only in the higher reaches of Pakkamalai in shaded and relatively cooler areas among very large granite boulders,” the study said. The geckos were also found inside a rocky cave.
The second new species, Cnemaspis pakkamalaiensis, or the Pakkamalai dwarf gecko, is also considered “small,” reaching about 2.5 inches in size, the study said. It has claws, silver eyes and spikes along its back, tail and sides. The gecko’s body is a “straw brown” color with a “chain-link” pattern running down its back.
Photos show the Pakkamali dwarf gecko. Its body is an orange-brown color with bow-tie shaped darker brown patches down its back. These darker patches and the lighter areas in between form the “chain-link” pattern. The gecko blends in with the surrounding rock.
The Pakkamali dwarf gecko was found in “large numbers … in shaded and relatively cooler areas among large granite boulders” and on the ground, the study said.
The second new species was named after the Pakkamalai Reserve Forest, the area where it was discovered and the only area where both new species are known to live, researchers said. This forest is in the southeastern state of Tamil Nadu and about 1,300 miles southeast of New Delhi.
The new species were identified by their coloring, scale patterns and spikes, the study said. DNA analysis found the new species had between about 7% and about 21% genetic divergence from other known species of dwarf gecko.
The research team included Akshay Khandekar, Tejas Thackeray, Ayuthavel Kalaimani and Ishan Agarwal.
