News
Hamas’ attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s defense minister said Tuesday he would push to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement in order to resume frontline surveillance on rival North Korea, as the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants raised concerns in South Korea about similar assaults by the North.
The agreement, reached during a brief period of diplomacy between South Korea’s former liberal President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries and no-fly zones above the border to prevent clashes.
Talking with reporters in Seoul, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-shik cited the violence in Israel and Gaza to stress the need to strengthen monitoring on the North. Shin was appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday.
Shin was particularly critical of the inter-Korean agreement’s no-fly zones, which he said prevents South Korea from fully utilizing its air surveillance assets at a time when North Korean nuclear threats are growing.
Relations between the Koreas have decayed following the collapse of larger talks between Washington and Pyongyang in 2019 over the North’s nuclear weapons program. North Korea has threatened to abandon the 2018 agreement while dialing up missile tests to a record pace, prompting the conservative Yoon to take a harder line on Pyongyang than his dovish predecessor.
While it would take a complicated legal process for South Korea to fully abandon the agreement, pausing the agreement would only require a decision from a Cabinet meeting, Shin said.
“Hamas has attacked Israel, and the Republic of Korea is under a much stronger threat,” Shin said, invoking South Korea’s formal name.
“To counter (that threat), we need to be observing (North Korean military movements) with our surveillance assets, to gain prior knowledge of whether they are preparing provocations or not. If Israel had flown aircraft and drones to maintain continuous monitoring, I think they might have not been hit like that,” he said.
Shin’s comments are likely to draw fierce criticism from South Korea’s liberal opposition, which has described the agreement as a safety valve between the Koreas as relations continue to worsen.
There haven’t been major skirmishes between the Koreas since the agreement was reached in September 2018. But South Korea last November accused the North of violating the agreement’s tensions-reducing requirements when it fired a missile near a populated South Korean island near their sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents to evacuate.
In June 2020, North Korea blew up an empty inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong to demonstrate anger over South Korea’s unwillingness to prevent its civilian activists from flying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border. North Korean troops also shot and killed a South Korean government official who was found drifting near their sea boundary in September that year.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years as the pace of both North Korea’s weapons demonstrations and the United States’ combined military exercises with South Korea and Japan have both intensified in tit-for-tat.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group will arrive in the South Korean mainland port of Busan on Thursday in the allies’ latest show of force against North Korea. The ministry said the Reagan’s Carrier Strike Group 5 conducted joint training with South Korean and Japanese naval assets on Monday and Tuesday in waters near the southern South Korean island of Jeju.
Kim, in turn, has been boosting the visibility of his partnerships with Moscow and Beijing as he attempts to break out of diplomatic isolation and insert Pyongyang into a united front against Washington.
Recent commercial satellite photos show a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border, indicating the North is supplying munitions to Russia to fuel President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in a report last week.
Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores drained in its protracted war with Ukraine flared last month, when Kim traveled to Russia to meet Putin and visit key military sites. Foreign officials suspect Kim is seeking advanced Russian weapons technologies in return for to boost his nuclear program.
North Korea is expected to make its third attempt to launch a military spy satellite this month following consecutive failures in recent months, as Kim stresses the importance of acquiring space-based reconnaissance capacities to monitor U.S. and South Korean military movements and enhance the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles.
In an editorial published Monday, South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper called for South Korea to take lessons from Israel’s failures to prevent the attack by the Hamas militants while strengthening its readiness against potential North Korean aggression.
“Israel, surrounded by enemies and terrorist forces, is reminiscent of (South) Korea’s current security situation. Even the Mossad failed to detect signs of the attack and Israel’s all-weather air defense system Iron Dome exposed a hole,” the newspaper said. “The government must be thoroughly prepared for North Korea’s possible military provocations when the United States and other allies focus their attention on the Middle East.”
The inter-Korean military agreement is one of the few tangible remnants from Moon’s ambitious diplomacy with Kim. Moon’s efforts helped set up Kim’s first summit with former U.S. President Donald Trump in June 2018.
News
Jewelry store clerk opens fire on smash-and-grab thieves
A group of smash-and-grab thieves who hit a jewelry store in Manhattan Beach were sent running for their lives when an employee pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Officers with the Manhattan Beach, Gardena and El Segundo police departments responded to the robbery at Prestige Jewelers in the 3000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard at around 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 6 on reports of the robbery.
“Five suspects, who were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, used hammers to smash jewelry showcases, and an employee of the store responded by using a firearm to shoot toward the suspects,” Manhattan Beach police said in a news release.
The group of robbers fled the store and were last seen traveling southbound on Sepulveda Boulevard.
No one was injured during the incident, and the suspects were able to make off with some of the store’s merchandise, police said.
This is not the first time the store has been robbed by smash-and-grabbed thieves. In Aug. 2014, another group of hooded crooks with hammers robbed the jewelry store, which is inside the Manhattan Village shopping mall. In that instance, the thieves got away with some $250,000 worth Rolex watches and diamonds.
L.A. County DA investigator and wife killed in violent crash in Downey
After an intensive investigation into the most recent robbery, Gardena Police in cooperation with officers from Manhattan Beach, arrested one of the men involved in the smash-and-grab incident on Monday, the departments said in a joint release.
Authorities also released the above image taken from the store’s surveillance cameras in the hope that members of the public may be able to identify the other suspects involved in the crime.
Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or has information about the incident is urged to contact MBPD Detective Hartnell at 310-802-5127 or the department’s tip line at 310-802-5171 for those wishing to remain anonymous.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
News
Louisiana public school principal apologizes after punishing student for dancing at a party
WALKER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana public school principal has apologized and requested leave for punishing a student and questioning her religious beliefs after he saw a video of her dancing at an off-campus party.
The 17-year-old student government president and scholarship candidate was videotaped dancing at an off-campus party following Walker High School’s Sept. 30 Homecoming festivities. A hired DJ took the video and posted it on social media. Three days later, Jason St. Pierre, principal of the public high school near the state capital of Baton Rouge, told the student she would be removed from her position with the student government association and that he would no longer recommend her for college scholarships.
At a meeting in his office with the assistant principal, St. Pierre told the student she wasn’t “living in the Lord’s way,” her mother said, according to The Advocate. He printed out Bible verses with highlighted sections and “questioned who her friends were and if they followed the Lord,” the news outlet reported.
In a statement published Sunday on the Livingston Parish Public Schools district Facebook page, St. Pierre reversed course. Citing the significant public attention the episode had received and more time to consider his decision, the principal apologized to the student’s family and undid his previous disciplinary plans. He also addressed his invocation of religion.
“Finally, during my conversation with (the student) regarding the dance party, the subject of religious beliefs was broached by (the student) and myself,” St. Pierre wrote. “While that conversation was meant with the best intentions, I do understand it is not my responsibility to determine what students’ or others’ religious beliefs may be – that should be the responsibility of the individual.”
The student and her mother said St. Pierre brought up religion, not her. The mother and daughter have also said the deadline for her scholarship application was on Oct. 3, and questioned whether St. Pierre could have reinstated his scholarship endorsement sooner, The Advocate reported.
In a statement Monday, district officials said St. Pierre had requested to take leave for the remainder of the school year.
“Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre has requested to take leave for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year,” said Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy. “The district office is awaiting his paperwork to process his request.”
News
An expert trainer says you only need these three exercises to build full-body strength at home
Strength training is good for all kinds of things. It helps you build muscle, improves your bone health and can even boost your metabolism. But it can be expensive and time-consuming to head to the gym every day, which is why it’s useful to have a simple home workout committed to memory.
We asked Ryan Horton—a strength and conditioning coach, sports scientist and founder of Horton Barbell—what three-move routine he’d recommend.
“I’d go for push-ups, pull-ups and dumbbell squats, assuming we have some dumbbells to use at home,” he told Fit&Well.
Combined into a circuit, these exercises will work every major muscle group in your body, providing a time-savvy full-body workout. Scroll down to see explanations of each move along with equipment-free variations.
CAP coated 15lb dumbbell weight: was
$23.99, now $16.97 at Amazon
Save $7.02 You don’t need a lot of kit to build muscle, but having a solid set of dumbbells will help. We like this discounted option from CAP, which has a hex-shaped head to prevent rolling and a robust metal grip. The ‘bells are sold individually but at this price, it’s worth buying a pair for your training routine.View Deal
How to do Ryan Horton’s three-move strength-boosting workout
Perform the three exercises as a circuit, completing eight to 12 repetitions of each one with minimal rest in between moves. Repeat this sequence until you’ve finished four total rounds.
“I would say to try and take minimal rest,” says Horton. “You don’t have to go from one exercise straight into the other, just take a couple of breaths or 10-15 seconds, then, when you feel ready, jump into the next one.”
1. Goblet squat
Sets: 4 Reps: 8-12
-
Hold a dumbbell in both hands tight to your chest (as pictured above). Stand with your feet a little wider than hip-width apart and your toes pointed outwards slightly.
-
Keeping your spine straight and your chest facing forward, push your hips backwards then bend your knees to drop your hips towards the ground. Lower your hips until your thighs are parallel (or below) with the ground.
-
Drive through your feet to return to the starting position.
Alternatives:
For an easier, equipment-free alternative, try doing the squats without any dumbbells. If you need more of a challenge, do some Bulgarian split squats, resting one foot behind you on an elevated surface (like a couch) and squatting down into your active leg.
2. Pull-up
Sets: 4 Reps: 8-12
-
Grab a pull-up bar with an overhand grip, placing your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
-
Pull your shoulders back and down to retract your shoulder blades, then brace your core and pull yourself upwards until your chin is above the bar. Keep your core tight and your legs still during this movement (or you might be tempted to jerk your knees upwards, using momentum to help you propel your chin over the bar).
-
Control yourself back to the starting position—that’s one repetition.
Alternatives
If you need an easier, equipment-free option, try doing some superman pull-ups on the floor instead (demonstrated in the video below). If you have a set of dumbbells, you could also do some bent-over rows to activate the same muscles.
3. Push-up
Sets: 4 Reps: 8-12
-
Start in a high plank position, with only your hands and toes in contact with the floor. Your hands should be directly beneath your shoulders, and your core should be tight so your neck, back and legs form a straight line.
-
Keeping your arms tucked close to your sides, bend your elbows to lower your chest until it’s less than an inch from the ground.
-
Drive through your hands to return to the starting position.
Alternatives
If you find traditional push-ups too challenging, try dropping your knees to the floor during the movement, or placing your hands on an elevated surface.
Benefits of this workout
This is an efficient and effective full-body workout, but that isn’t the only reason Horton selected these specific exercises in a circuit format.
“The exercises themselves are all good strength-builders and muscle-builders,” he explains. “And, by doing it in this format where you’re doing it more circuit-style, as opposed to just one exercise at a time, you can increase your tempo, which is going to increase your calorie burn.”
Horton also recommends adding a few quick core exercises on to the end of the session to make it an even more comprehensive strength-booster (this core workout for beginners is a good option if you’re looking for ideas).
Top tips
Horton provides a range of reps (eight to 12) to complete for each exercise as he wants you to truly test your muscles.
In the first set, when you’re feeling fresh, it should be difficult but achievable to hit all 12 repetitions on each exercise. But, as the rounds go on and your muscles tire, you may find you aren’t able to reach this figure.
At this point, aim to hit the highest number of repetitions you can. This will provide the challenging stimulus your body needs to build strength and muscle—this is called the progressive overload principle.
Need help choosing your weights? Our guide to the best adjustable dumbbells can help
Hamas’ attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea
Jewelry store clerk opens fire on smash-and-grab thieves
Louisiana public school principal apologizes after punishing student for dancing at a party
An expert trainer says you only need these three exercises to build full-body strength at home
Do not get involved in Israel crisis, top U.S. general warns Iran
Man In Wheelchair Punched Inside Florida McDonald’s: Cops
Video of girl dancing got scholarship recommendation pulled. Now, principal apologizes
71-year-old shot in head from back seat after being picked up at Atlanta airport, police say
What are the big black boxes popping up in downtown Raleigh? Wander no more.
Huge ancient solar storm revealed by tree rings in French Alps
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
Hamas’ attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp SEOUL,...
Jewelry store clerk opens fire on smash-and-grab thieves
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Louisiana public school principal apologizes after punishing student for dancing at a party
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WALKER,...
An expert trainer says you only need these three exercises to build full-body strength at home
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Strength...
Do not get involved in Israel crisis, top U.S. general warns Iran
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Man In Wheelchair Punched Inside Florida McDonald’s: Cops
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Video of girl dancing got scholarship recommendation pulled. Now, principal apologizes
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
71-year-old shot in head from back seat after being picked up at Atlanta airport, police say
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp TROUP...
What are the big black boxes popping up in downtown Raleigh? Wander no more.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Eight-foot...
Huge ancient solar storm revealed by tree rings in French Alps
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
-
News7 days ago
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
-
News7 days ago
Kevin O’Leary says the persistence of remote work is now harming sectors other than just real estate — here’s why he’s predicting certain ‘banks are going to fail’
-
News6 days ago
A cop is under investigation for having an OnlyFans account after a guy she pulled over said he was a subscriber
-
News6 days ago
South Carolina Hunters Bag 11-Foot Gator with Deer Antler Stuck in Its Mouth
-
News1 day ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News6 days ago
College student escapes kidnapping suspect after stranger dragged her into his car: report
-
News7 days ago
Philadelphia motorcyclist arrested after kicking in woman’s car windshield during road rage assault, cops say