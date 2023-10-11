News
Resurfaced Video from 2012 Shows White South African Students Wearing Blackface Because They Believe They’re Victims of Discrimination
A resurfaced news video showing several white South African students wearing Blackface is drawing a lot of attention on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
That video from January 2012 shows students from Afriforum Youth, a group that protests minority rights, staging a demonstration at the Department of Higher Education and Training to dispute the admissions policies of the country’s sole veterinary institute at the University of Pretoria.
Members of the organization accused school officials of unjustly discriminating against and refusing entry to white students while favoring Black students. So, to attempt to make a point, they painted their faces black to try to underscore their claim that they need to be Black to be treated fairly.
According to news outlet Independent Online, the group alleged at the time that 30 prospective students with numerous accolades and distinctions were not admitted to the school because they weren’t Black.
“Every year, 140 students are admitted to the veterinary science faculty and only 22 white matriculants from the 2011 group may be admitted,” Afriforum Youth Chairman Charl Oberholzer said.
While the university said it was true that only 22 white students would be enrolled in the institute that year, it noted that other white students also would’ve been admitted, but they matriculated before last year. Those students had also already been exposed to tertiary education and would be considered for admission after completing a year’s worth of study in an animal science or biological science degree program.
The policy the group protested against is intended to provide more spaces and educational opportunities to disadvantaged students and those from marginalized parts of the country so they can train as veterinarians.
However, the Afriforum Group perceives that this policy only exercises what they call “racial targeting.”
Many people, including university officials, have dismissed and discredited the group’s claims and believe its members don’t understand the inequities in higher education established by the country’s past conflicts.
Watch the video below:
People in the comments shared varied reactions to the video:
“WTF they doing black face?” one person commented.
“All these kids have distinctions. They don’t get space because they are too white. Well, I think the issue got the attention loud and clear,” another X user wrote.
One person even alluded to the chant Julius Malema, head of the Economic Freedom Fighters Party, made in a rally over the summer where he recited an anti-apartheid struggle song, “Kill the Boer, the Farmer.”
“We should never condemn Malema when he sings Kill the Boer,” that X user wrote.
The Boer refers to the white descendants of Dutch settlers in South Africa.
News
Egypt moves to prevent exodus of Palestinians from besieged Gaza
By Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Nidal al-Mughrabi
CAIRO/GAZA (Reuters) -Egypt is moving to avert a mass exodus from the Gaza Strip into its Sinai Peninsula, as Israeli bombardment halted crossings at the main exit point from the Palestinian enclave on Tuesday, Gaza officials and Egyptian security sources said.
Israel’s assault on Gaza has caused alarm in Egypt, which has urged Israel to provide safe passage for civilians from the enclave rather than encouraging them to flee southwest towards Sinai, two Egyptian security sources said.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that the escalation in Gaza was “highly dangerous” and that Egypt was pursuing a negotiated solution to the violence with regional and international partners.
Egypt would not allow the issue to be settled at the expense of others, Sisi said in comments reported by state news agency MENA, an apparent reference to the risk that Palestinians could be pushed into Sinai.
The Rafah border crossing remained shut on Wednesday morning, after Egyptian military planes conducted flights nearby overnight, security sources said. The military has also taken up new positions close to the border, running patrols to monitor the area, said Ahmed Salem of the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights.
Rafah is the sole possible crossing point into Sinai for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. The rest of the densely populated strip is surrounded by the sea, and by Israel, which has announced a total siege of Gaza and could launch a ground offensive.
The passage of people and goods in and out of Gaza is strictly controlled under a blockade enforced by Egypt and Israel.
On Tuesday, the Israeli military revised a recommendation by one of its spokespeople that Palestinians fleeing its air strikes in Gaza head to Egypt.
Israel has been pounding Gaza with the fiercest strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians since Hamas launched a deadly incursion into Israel on Saturday.
MEDIATION ROLE
Egypt, the first Arab country to make peace with Israel, has mediated between Israel and Palestinian factions during previous conflicts in Gaza and has pressed to prevent further escalation in the current fighting.
Gaza’s Hamas-run Interior Ministry said bombardments on both Monday and Tuesday had hit an entry gate on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing. The crossing was also closed from the Egyptian side and Palestinians planning to travel to Gaza retreated to north Sinai’s main city of Al Arish, Egyptian sources said.
On Monday, about 800 people left Gaza through the Rafah crossing and about 500 people entered, though the crossing was closed for the movement of goods, according to the United Nations humanitarian office.
North Sinai’s governor met local authorities on Monday to plan for any crises resulting from events in Gaza, his office said, and ambulances have been mobilised in Sinai for possible evacuations from Gaza. So far, there has been no sign of mass gatherings of Palestinians at the Rafah crossing, with only scheduled departures proceeding until Tuesday.
In 2008, tens of thousands of Palestinians crossed into Sinai after Hamas blasted holes in a border wall.
Security in the area around Rafah is also of concern to Egypt because Sinai has been the site of an Islamist insurgency that flared a decade ago. Hamas, which has run the Gaza Strip since 2007, shares the Islamist ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement outlawed in Egypt.
Egypt’s military has in recent years largely asserted its control over northern Sinai, facing sporadic attacks there.
(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, Yusri Mohamed and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Additional reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Ahmed Eliman, Aidan Lewis and Mai Shams Eldin; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams, Gareth Jones, Susan Fenton and Nick Macfie)
News
The mobs cheering Hamas on the streets of Britain have proved Suella right
When Suella Braverman declared last month that multiculturalism had failed, liberal commentators rubbished her. Of course multiculturalism hadn’t failed. Why, the Home Secretary was living proof of its success. She was the daughter of two immigrants. And now here she was, occupying one of the highest offices in the land. A clear triumph for multiculturalism.
Or so these liberal commentators tried to argue. Yet they’d completely misunderstood what Mrs Braverman was saying. If they still don’t get it, perhaps they could reflect on the scenes in certain British cities over the weekend, after the terrorist attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel. Because those scenes perfectly illustrate her point.
On Saturday, Rachel Riley, the star of Countdown, was in Acton in West London when she witnessed something disturbing. “I just passed two cars driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party,” she wrote on social media.
Then, on Sunday, as hundreds of pro-Palestine activists marched through Manchester, one attendee said she was “full of joy [and] pride” at what had happened. And, at a similar demonstration in Brighton, a woman described Hamas’s attacks as “beautiful and inspiring”.
Which brings me back to Suella Braverman’s speech. When she criticised “multiculturalism”, she was not criticising the countless immigrants who, like her own parents, have happily integrated into British society. She was criticising those who haven’t integrated. Those, in fact, who refuse to integrate, and who actively reject British values. Or, in the Home Secretary’s phrase, those who are “in the society but not of the society”.
The scenes from the weekend make Mrs Braverman’s point for her. Here, before our eyes, were people who apparently have so little respect for British values that they will saunter out into the streets of this country and joyfully salute atrocities perpetrated by a gang of Middle Eastern terrorists proscribed by our Government.
I do appreciate that “British values” is not an easy term to define. We can debate whether or not it means “fair play”, “respect for the rule of law” and a near-pathological obsession with Paddington Bear. I would argue, however, that it does not encompass the gleeful cheering of rape and murder.
How to lose weight… the woke way
Each January, the bestseller lists are flooded with fad diet books, promising us that we can be slim without having to give up our favourite treats. Sadly, however, any such hopes are bound to be dashed.
Or so I thought – until now.
The revelation struck me while I was reading an ad posted by a university in Canada. Academics at Queen’s University, Ontario are organising a PhD project on “historical marginalisation” in “outdoor culture” (hiking, camping and so on). The project’s objective, explains the ad, is to “amplify the work of traditionally marginalised groups who (re)claim space in outdoor culture”, and to “challenge dominant narratives that reproduce the white heteropatriarchy”.
To this end, the organisers wish to recruit two students, at $12,000 CDN a year. And, to reflect the “historical marginalisation” theme, those students must come from one or more of the following minorities. “Black, Indigenous and People of Colour”, “non-gender-conforming”, “disabled” – and “those who identify as fat”.
It was this last item on the list that fascinated me. Previously, I’d always assumed that you either were fat, or you weren’t. I didn’t realise that that fat was something you could simply “identify as”.
But then, in our wonderfully inclusive new world, I suppose it makes perfect sense. Nowadays, all identities must be respected and affirmed. So, if you say you identify as fat, everyone must agree that you are fat. In which case, presumably, thin students can apply for the roles in the “historical marginalisation” project – and, as long as they say they’re fat, they cannot be rejected.
This is an exciting thought. Because, if a thin person can identify as fat, then a fat person can identify as thin. Which is wonderful news for the overweight. From now on, any time a doctor tells you that you’re morbidly obese, you can indignantly retort that you identify as skinny – and then report the doctor to the General Medical Council for cruelly mis-sizing you.
The fad diet industry, meanwhile, will be overjoyed about this glorious breakthrough. Because it means that, at long last, it won’t be dishonest to tell people that they can be slim without having to give up their favourite treats.
That’s why, in January, I’ll be publishing my surefire bestseller, The Deacon Diet – in which I spend 400 pages telling the reader to identify as Kate Moss.
Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday
News
Hamas’ attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s defense minister said Tuesday he would push to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement in order to resume frontline surveillance on rival North Korea, as the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants raised concerns in South Korea about similar assaults by the North.
The agreement, reached during a brief period of diplomacy between South Korea’s former liberal President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries and no-fly zones above the border to prevent clashes.
Talking with reporters in Seoul, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-shik cited the violence in Israel and Gaza to stress the need to strengthen monitoring on the North. Shin was appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday.
Shin was particularly critical of the inter-Korean agreement’s no-fly zones, which he said prevents South Korea from fully utilizing its air surveillance assets at a time when North Korean nuclear threats are growing.
Relations between the Koreas have decayed following the collapse of larger talks between Washington and Pyongyang in 2019 over the North’s nuclear weapons program. North Korea has threatened to abandon the 2018 agreement while dialing up missile tests to a record pace, prompting the conservative Yoon to take a harder line on Pyongyang than his dovish predecessor.
While it would take a complicated legal process for South Korea to fully abandon the agreement, pausing the agreement would only require a decision from a Cabinet meeting, Shin said.
“Hamas has attacked Israel, and the Republic of Korea is under a much stronger threat,” Shin said, invoking South Korea’s formal name.
“To counter (that threat), we need to be observing (North Korean military movements) with our surveillance assets, to gain prior knowledge of whether they are preparing provocations or not. If Israel had flown aircraft and drones to maintain continuous monitoring, I think they might have not been hit like that,” he said.
Shin’s comments are likely to draw fierce criticism from South Korea’s liberal opposition, which has described the agreement as a safety valve between the Koreas as relations continue to worsen.
There haven’t been major skirmishes between the Koreas since the agreement was reached in September 2018. But South Korea last November accused the North of violating the agreement’s tensions-reducing requirements when it fired a missile near a populated South Korean island near their sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents to evacuate.
In June 2020, North Korea blew up an empty inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong to demonstrate anger over South Korea’s unwillingness to prevent its civilian activists from flying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border. North Korean troops also shot and killed a South Korean government official who was found drifting near their sea boundary in September that year.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years as the pace of both North Korea’s weapons demonstrations and the United States’ combined military exercises with South Korea and Japan have both intensified in tit-for-tat.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group will arrive in the South Korean mainland port of Busan on Thursday in the allies’ latest show of force against North Korea. The ministry said the Reagan’s Carrier Strike Group 5 conducted joint training with South Korean and Japanese naval assets on Monday and Tuesday in waters near the southern South Korean island of Jeju.
Kim, in turn, has been boosting the visibility of his partnerships with Moscow and Beijing as he attempts to break out of diplomatic isolation and insert Pyongyang into a united front against Washington.
Recent commercial satellite photos show a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border, indicating the North is supplying munitions to Russia to fuel President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in a report last week.
Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores drained in its protracted war with Ukraine flared last month, when Kim traveled to Russia to meet Putin and visit key military sites. Foreign officials suspect Kim is seeking advanced Russian weapons technologies in return for to boost his nuclear program.
North Korea is expected to make its third attempt to launch a military spy satellite this month following consecutive failures in recent months, as Kim stresses the importance of acquiring space-based reconnaissance capacities to monitor U.S. and South Korean military movements and enhance the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles.
In an editorial published Monday, South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper called for South Korea to take lessons from Israel’s failures to prevent the attack by the Hamas militants while strengthening its readiness against potential North Korean aggression.
“Israel, surrounded by enemies and terrorist forces, is reminiscent of (South) Korea’s current security situation. Even the Mossad failed to detect signs of the attack and Israel’s all-weather air defense system Iron Dome exposed a hole,” the newspaper said. “The government must be thoroughly prepared for North Korea’s possible military provocations when the United States and other allies focus their attention on the Middle East.”
The inter-Korean military agreement is one of the few tangible remnants from Moon’s ambitious diplomacy with Kim. Moon’s efforts helped set up Kim’s first summit with former U.S. President Donald Trump in June 2018.
