Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump signed a document 30 years ago that gave the true size of his New York penthouse which was later listed as far larger on financial statements, according to evidence Tuesday at the former president’s civil business fraud trial.
The evidence appeared in an email attachment shown as Allen Weisselberg, the former finance chief of Trump’s company, testified in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against Trump and his Trump Organization. Trump denies any wrongdoing.
The attachment was a 1994 document, signed by Trump, that pegged his Trump Tower triplex at 10,996 square feet — not the 30,000 square feet later claimed for years on financial statements that were given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans.
Weisselberg said he recalled seeing the email but not the attachment, explaining that the attachments were documents he already had on file in the company’s offices. But in any event, he said, he didn’t pay much mind to the apartment’s size because its value amounted to a fraction of Trump’s wealth.
“I never even thought about the apartment. It was de minimis, in my mind,” Weisselberg said, using a Latin term that means, essentially, too small to care about.
“It was not something that was that important to me when looking at a $6 billion, $5 billion net worth,” said Weisselberg, whose questioning will resume after an ex-bank official testifies Wednesday.
Later, Weisselberg was asked about an appraisal that came in $230 million below what Trump’s financial statements showed for his Seven Springs estate north of New York City. Weisselberg said he was aware of the appraisal but didn’t think the disparity was worth flagging to the outside accountants who prepared the statements.
Nevertheless, Weisselberg acknowledged signing documents certifying that financial summaries given to banks to meet loan requirements were “true, correct, and completely and fairly” represented Trump’s financial condition.
Weisselberg repeatedly said he couldn’t remember whether he discussed the financial statements with Trump while they were being finalized. The ex-CFO said he reviewed drafts “from a 30,000-foot level” (9,100-meter level) but paid special attention to something “very important” to Trump: the descriptions of his properties.
“It was a little bit of a marketing piece for banks to read about our properties, how well they’re taken care of, that they’re first-class properties,” said Weisselberg, who added that Trump scrutinized the language used in such descriptions.
“He might say, ‘Don’t use the word “beautiful” — use the word “magnificent,”’ or something like that,” Weisselberg testified.
Meanwhile, in Trump’s election interference case in Washington, prosecutors on Tuesday urged the judge to protect prospective jurors’ identities, citing the former president’s “continued use of social media as a weapon of intimidation in court proceedings.” Trump lawyer John Lauro declined to comment.
In that federal criminal case, Trump has pleaded not guilty to illegally plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
In New York, Weisselberg said Tuesday he learned of the Trump Tower penthouse size discrepancy only when a Forbes magazine reporter pointed it out to him in 2016. He testified that he initially disputed the magazine’s findings but said he couldn’t recall whether he directed anyone to look into the matter.
“You don’t recall if you did anything to confirm who was right?” state lawyer Louis Solomon asked.
Weisselberg said he did not.
As Forbes zeroed in on the apartment size question in 2017, emails show, a company spokesperson told another Trump executive that, per Weisselberg, they weren’t to engage on the issue. A week later, Trump’s 2016 financial statement was released, using the incorrect square footage.
Over the years, Trump Organization executives had greatly boosted their estimate of the apartment’s value for reasons ranging from the boss’s fame to comparing it to an asking price on another triplex — though that other one ultimately sold for 60% less, another former exec testified last week.
When The Wall Street Journal wrote about the $135 million listing for a property near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in 2018, Weisselberg wrote a note telling a staffer to hang onto the article and “see what it ends up selling for.”
Asked Tuesday to explain, Weisselberg testified: “Anybody can ask anything for a dollar amount. That doesn’t mean it’s going to sell.”
Weisselberg, testifying as a prosecution witness, is also a defendant in the lawsuit. He took the stand after a recent jail stint for evading taxes on perks he got while working for Trump.
James’ lawsuit alleges that Weisselberg engineered Trump’s financial statements to meet his demands that they show increases in his net worth and signed off on lofty valuations for assets despite appraisals to the contrary.
Trump attended the first three days of the non-jury trial last week but hasn’t returned since.
Weisselberg left a New York City jail six months ago after serving 100 days for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras that came with his Trump Organization job, including a Manhattan apartment, school tuition for his grandchildren and luxury cars for him and his wife.
During sworn pretrial questioning in May, Weisselberg, 76, testified that he was having trouble sleeping, started seeing a therapist and was taking a generic form of Valium as he tried to “reacclimate myself back to society.”
Trump, in a pretrial deposition in April, said his former longtime lieutenant was liked and respected, and “now, he’s gone through hell and back.”
“What’s happened to him is very sad,” Trump said.
In a pretrial ruling last month, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump, Weisselberg and other defendants committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Trump’s assets and net worth on his financial statements.
As punishment, Engoron ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in doubt. An appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of that aspect of Engoron’s ruling, at least for now.
The civil trial concerns allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.
Follow Sisak at x.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips
Thousands of Las Vegas workers to picket MGM, Caesars casinos
By Doyinsola Oladipo
(Reuters) -Thousands of Las Vegas workers will picket MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment casinos on Thursday for the first time in nearly two decades, the unions said, as they contemplate a possible strike.
The Culinary Workers and Bartenders Unions seek a new five-year contract with improved wages and benefits as casino operators post record profits. In prior negotiations, a strike threat was enough to spur a deal, but these talks have been slow, union representatives said on Monday.
“We’re not really seeing anything that’s sufficient to try to avert a strike and that’s unfortunate,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, told reporters.
Union workers will picket in front of eight MGM and Caesars resort locations on Thursday. The unions have asked casino customers not to cross picket lines.
Unions in the auto, rail, healthcare and other industries have kept companies off balance in recent months with labor actions. The unions are among the most powerful in the United States, representing 53,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas.
The unions met last week with MGM, Caesars and Wynn Resorts – the three largest private employers in Las Vegas.
Pappageorge said that negotiations were “very disappointing” and the companies did not make substantive wage proposals. The unions are demanding higher wages, stronger protections against new technology that may threaten jobs, lower housekeeping quotas and improved safety.
MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Some 95% of union members voted in September to authorize a citywide strike. Tourism is the city’s lifeblood and Las Vegas is gearing up for major events including a Formula 1 race expected to bring more than 100,000 tourists to the city in November.
In August, there were 7% fewer visitors to Las Vegas than in August 2019 before the pandemic. But room rates were more than 30% higher.
MGM has said that every 1% increase in wages would add about $10 million to labor costs, according to Truist analyst Barry Jonas. He estimated wage increases could cost Caesars $40 million to $60 million a year and double that for MGM based on their employee count.
(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)
UN chief ‘deeply distressed’ by planned Israeli siege of Gaza
By Jasper Ward and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was “deeply distressed” by an announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas over the weekend.
“I am deeply distressed by today’s announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, nothing allowed in – no electricity, food, or fuel,” Guterres said.
The Israeli military said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas attacks that killed hundreds of Israelis and prompted retaliatory Israeli air strikes.
Guterres said the situation in Gaza was “extremely dire” before the surprise assault by the militant group, adding that it will “only deteriorate exponentially.”
While noting that medical equipment, food and other humanitarian supplies and personnel are needed, Guterres said that relief and entry of essential supplies into the area must be facilitated.
“I urge all sides and the relevant parties to allow United Nations access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and helpless in the Gaza Strip,” he said while appealing to the international community to mobilize immediate humanitarian support.
Hamas gunmen burst across the fence from Gaza on Saturday, killing Israeli soldiers and civilians and taking dozens of hostages back to the coastal enclave. Israel responded with its heaviest bombardment of Gaza and could be contemplating a ground assault on the territory it withdrew from nearly two decades ago after 38 years of occupation.
The “abhorrent attacks” by Hamas have left 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,500 injured, according to Guterres, who noted alarming reports of more than 500 Palestinians killed and over 3,000 injured as a result of Israeli air strikes.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Paul Simao)
Resurfaced Video from 2012 Shows White South African Students Wearing Blackface Because They Believe They’re Victims of Discrimination
A resurfaced news video showing several white South African students wearing Blackface is drawing a lot of attention on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
That video from January 2012 shows students from Afriforum Youth, a group that protests minority rights, staging a demonstration at the Department of Higher Education and Training to dispute the admissions policies of the country’s sole veterinary institute at the University of Pretoria.
Members of the organization accused school officials of unjustly discriminating against and refusing entry to white students while favoring Black students. So, to attempt to make a point, they painted their faces black to try to underscore their claim that they need to be Black to be treated fairly.
According to news outlet Independent Online, the group alleged at the time that 30 prospective students with numerous accolades and distinctions were not admitted to the school because they weren’t Black.
“Every year, 140 students are admitted to the veterinary science faculty and only 22 white matriculants from the 2011 group may be admitted,” Afriforum Youth Chairman Charl Oberholzer said.
While the university said it was true that only 22 white students would be enrolled in the institute that year, it noted that other white students also would’ve been admitted, but they matriculated before last year. Those students had also already been exposed to tertiary education and would be considered for admission after completing a year’s worth of study in an animal science or biological science degree program.
The policy the group protested against is intended to provide more spaces and educational opportunities to disadvantaged students and those from marginalized parts of the country so they can train as veterinarians.
However, the Afriforum Group perceives that this policy only exercises what they call “racial targeting.”
Many people, including university officials, have dismissed and discredited the group’s claims and believe its members don’t understand the inequities in higher education established by the country’s past conflicts.
Watch the video below:
People in the comments shared varied reactions to the video:
“WTF they doing black face?” one person commented.
“All these kids have distinctions. They don’t get space because they are too white. Well, I think the issue got the attention loud and clear,” another X user wrote.
One person even alluded to the chant Julius Malema, head of the Economic Freedom Fighters Party, made in a rally over the summer where he recited an anti-apartheid struggle song, “Kill the Boer, the Farmer.”
“We should never condemn Malema when he sings Kill the Boer,” that X user wrote.
The Boer refers to the white descendants of Dutch settlers in South Africa.
Read the original story here.
A cop is under investigation for having an OnlyFans account after a guy she pulled over said he was a subscriber
News6 days ago
South Carolina Hunters Bag 11-Foot Gator with Deer Antler Stuck in Its Mouth
News1 day ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
News6 days ago
College student escapes kidnapping suspect after stranger dragged her into his car: report
News5 days ago
Police found 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home while investigating putrid smells
News6 days ago
Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky buy a house in Kansas City? This Ward Parkway area is abuzz
-
North Dakota Fossil Site Reveals When Asteroid Killed Dinosaurs
-
Do I need to worry about sleeping with my phone next to my bed?