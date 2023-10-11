News
Video of girl dancing got scholarship recommendation pulled. Now, principal apologizes
The principal of a Louisiana high school is taking a leave of absence after he called a girl into his office over a video of her dancing at a party after homecoming.
During that meeting, principal Jason St. Pierre revoked Walker High School’s endorsement of a scholarship for her and stripped her of her title with the student government association, according to a statement the principal shared.
“It felt like my life was over,” senior Kaylee Timonet said in an interview with Unfiltered with Kiran.
Timonet attended an after party following Walker High School’s homecoming dance Sept. 30, she said in the interview. At the party, someone recorded a video of Timonet, seen with a friend twerking. The video made its way to St. Pierre, who later called Timonet into his office and reprimanded her for the video.
St. Pierre’s response to the video drew backlash, prompting him to apologize days later. The community rallied in support of Timonet, and the slogan “let the girl dance” gained traction.
“I felt like I was letting everyone down,” Timonet told Unfiltered with Kiran. “They just kept telling me how I disappointed them. They didn’t hate me, but they were very disappointed.”
The principal now plans to take a leave of absence, Livingston Parish Public Schools shared in an email with McClatchy News on Oct. 9.
“Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre has requested to take leave for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year. The district office is awaiting his paperwork to process his request.”
“Too little too late”
St. Pierre issued a statement Oct. 8 about the incident, saying he had apologized to Timonet and her mother.
“I believe it is necessary to respond to the public attention that has resulted from my actions regarding Kaylee Timonet’s participation in a dance party that was sponsored at an off-site location following WHS Homecoming,” St. Pierre said.
He walked back his decision to revoke the endorsement of Timonet’s scholarship and reinstated her position with the student government association.
“Our student government members are held to a high standard of student behavior,” St. Pierre said. “While I stand by that premise, I do believe that standard deserves the input of not just myself and top administrators, but also those student leaders.”
In a response to the apology, Timonet and her mother appeared in a video saying the scholarship deadline had already passed. It was due the day the principal revoked his support, Timonet told Unfiltered with Kiran.
“It’s too little, too late,” Timonet’s mother Rachel Timonet told WAFB about the apology. “I even told him on the phone conversation when he made it to us at noon today asking us to come into the office and he mentioned reinstating the scholarship, I let him know that the scholarship deadline was done, and the damage that he’s done to her is done.”
In his statement, St. Pierre also addressed “the subject of religious beliefs (that) was broached by Kaylee and myself” during their initial meeting.
“While that conversation was meant with the best intentions, I do understand it is not my responsibility to determine what students’ or others’ religious beliefs may be – that should be the responsibility of the individual,” St. Pierre said.
When Timonet was called into the office that day, St. Pierre and the assistant principal were there when they brought up her faith, she told Unfiltered with Kiran.
“I just cried and cried,” Timonet said. “They basically told me that I should be ashamed of myself. That they were concerned for my afterlife and everything like that, if I wasn’t following basically God’s ideals, which made me cry even more.”
Community support
Many have spoken out, saying St. Pierre is in the wrong, or showing support by buying shirts in support of Timonet.
One community member involved in selling T-shirts wrote on Facebook expressing support for Timonet.
“We are seeing such harsh punishment over a hard working well deserving child that even looked up to and respected administration herself at one time and this makes a whole lot of students at that school question leadership and they are not having it,” she wrote. “None of us at this point can blame them for how they feel. The students are behind Kaylee 100% percent.”
Other parents of students at Walker High School expressed similar stories, saying the school felt “intimidated.”
“Kaylee, hold your head high!” another Facebook user wrote. “Everyone has your back!”
Livingston Parish is about 30 miles east of Baton Rouge.
News
71-year-old shot in head from back seat after being picked up at Atlanta airport, police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. – A 71-year-old man was shot in a vehicle after he was picked up from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by his wife and a 29-year-old man.
According to Troup County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Well Star West Georgia Medical Center around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Once they arrived, they met a sergeant with the LaGrange Police Department who told them that there was a man who had been shot and killed in the Emergency Department and a vehicle that was the possible crime scene parked in an ambulance bay.
Upon examination of the vehicle, investigators noticed blood on the front passenger seat and obvious bullet holes.
Investigators determined that the wife of 71-year-old Andrew Stankiewicz of Texas and 29-year-old Jon Thomas Cloud picked up the victim at the airport.
At some point during their drive on Interstate 85 to Columbus, Cloud, who was sitting in the back seat, allegedly shot Stankiewicz in the back of the head.
The victim’s wife, who was driving, proceeded to the hospital and police were notified.
Cloud has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown.
News
What are the big black boxes popping up in downtown Raleigh? Wander no more.
Eight-foot tall interactive kiosks have arrived in downtown Raleigh, the first of their kind in North Carolina.
These boxes, called IKE or Interactive Kiosk Experience, are meant to help people find their way downtown, highlighting nearby businesses, upcoming events and transit options.
Fifteen IKEs are planned for downtown Raleigh, with five set to be installed and activated in the coming days.
“When visiting other cities, IKE proved invaluable in helping us identify restaurants, museums and fun places to visit — not to mention information on transit,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a news release.. “After my experience, I worked to bring them to Raleigh, and I’m excited they are finally here. These kiosks will provide valuable information to residents, conference goers, and tourists about our downtown businesses and events, improving their experience.”
The Raleigh City Council voted in 2022 to pursue an agreement with IKE Smart City, which will cover the cost to install and maintain the kiosks.
IKE doesn’t require any city or Downtown Raleigh Alliance funding, instead getting its revenue from advertisements. The ads will not include: alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, nudity, pornography, lewd or sexually explicit content, political content or advertisements “that are derogatory to any group,” according to a 2022 presentation to the Raleigh City Council.
How do they work?
The IKE has two modes: passive and engaged.
The kiosk is in passive mode when it’s not being engaged by a pedestrian. It shows a loop of city and community messages, art and commercial ads.
When a pedestrian touches the kiosk, it switches to engaged mode showing a list of applications for people to choose from. These include where to find nearby attractions, restaurants or shops. Other applications include a job board and where to find homeless shelters or city and state buildings.
The boxes are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and multilingual.
“The IKE Kiosks will significantly improve wayfinding for our businesses and destinations in downtown Raleigh,” said Bill King, president and CEO of Downtown Raleigh Alliance, in the news release. “The capacity to update information digitally, in real time, provides much more functionality than static signage.”
Where are the kiosks?
The digital signs are in 16 locations throughout the United States including Baltimore, Miami and Houston. The first five in Raleigh are at:
-
300 Glenwood Ave. (Glenwood Avenue and Lane Street)
-
428 W. Martin St. (South West and West Martin streets)
-
616 N. West St. (North West and West Peace streets)
-
502 Glenwood Avenue (Glenwood Avenue and Tucker Street)
-
301 S. Wilmington St. (South Wilmington and East Martin streets)
Seven other locations are under review:
-
Fayetteville and Martin streets
-
Fayetteville and Hargett streets
-
Hargett and Blount streets
-
Martin and Blount streets
-
Morgan and West streets
-
Salisbury and Lenoir streets
-
Wilmington and Jones streets
Other downtown locations “are being explored,” to round out the 15 IKE spots.
News
Huge ancient solar storm revealed by tree rings in French Alps
By Will Dunham
(Reuters) – Annual growth rings inside the ancient remains of Scots pine trees in the Southern French Alps have revealed evidence of the largest-known solar storm, one that might have fried satellites and knocked out electricity grids had it occurred today.
Researchers said on Monday the solar storm – the sun sending a large burst of energetic particles into space – occurred 14,300 years ago. Evidence for it manifested as a huge spike in radiocarbon – an isotope, or form, of the element carbon – detected in the growth rings of the tree remains along the Drouzet River near the town of Gap.
Earth at the time was in the grips of the last Ice Age, as human hunter-gatherers eked out a living in difficult conditions in many places around the world.
“At the time, those living on Earth would have likely first seen a bright solar flare – a flash in the sky,” said Tim Heaton, a professor of applied statistics at the University of Leeds in England and one of the authors of the study published in the Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences journal.
“Then several hours later, they likely would have seen a huge aurora in the sky that would extend much further towards the equator than current auroras. They wouldn’t have noticed the high-energy particles or been aware that they were experiencing a geomagnetic disturbance,” Heaton added.
Energetic solar particles would have flooded Earth’s upper atmosphere, causing a chain of nuclear reactions and leading to a sudden spike in production of radiocarbon that would have been absorbed into the tissue of growing trees.
“About 10 years ago, scientists discovered that extreme solar events including solar flares and coronal mass ejections can create short-term bursts of energetic particles that can create spikes in radiocarbon production occurring over the course of a single year,” said Edouard Bard, a professor of climate and ocean evolution at the Collège de France and the research center CEREGE.
Nine such extreme solar storms now have been identified using tree-ring radiocarbon evidence, with the most recent in 774 and 993 AD.
The largest directly observed solar storm, called the Carrington Event, occurred in 1859, wreaking havoc on telegraphs and creating a nighttime aurora so bright that birds sang as if the sun was rising. The one 14,300 years ago would have been something like 10 times more severe.
The effects of solar storms can disable electronics.
“If similar solar storms happened today, they could be catastrophic for society, as we are so reliant upon technology,” Heaton said.
“They could do enormous damage to our electricity grids, potentially causing nationwide blackouts lasting months, permanently putting satellites out of action with the huge bursts of energetic particles destroying their solar panels and stopping us communicating with them, and pose severe radiation risks to astronauts and aviation. In the worst-case scenario, the impact could cost us billions, or even trillions, of dollars in lost GDP,” Heaton added.
The trees, buried at the end of the last glaciation period, had begun to fossilize but still retained organic material.
“The good preservation of the trunks and their in-life position – still rooted, with pieces of bark remaining – indicate that the trees were rather quickly buried,” said study co-author Cécile Miramont, a professor of paleoenvironments and paleoclimates at Aix-Marseille University in France and the research institute IMBE. “Subfossil wood originates when wood is buried in an anaerobic environment, with an absence of microbial and chemical degradation.”
The researchers corroborated their findings by detecting a corresponding spike in another chemical isotope in Greenland ice-cores dating to the same year.
“We do not know what causes such extreme solar storms to occur, how frequently they might occur or if we can predict them,” Heaton said. “This is the big question: will our communications, electricity grids and satellites mostly be able to withstand their impacts and just suffer temporary effects before quickly coming back online? Or will they catastrophically fail?”
(Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)
