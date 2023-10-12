News
104-year-old Chicago woman dies days after making a skydive that could put her in the record books
Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old Chicago woman whose recent skydive could see her certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to ever jump from a plane, has died.
Hoffner’s close friend, Joe Conant, said she was found dead Monday morning by staff at the Brookdale Lake View senior living community. Conant said Hoffner apparently died in her sleep on Sunday night.
Conant, who is a nurse, said he met Hoffner — whom he called Grandma at her request — several years ago while he was working as a caregiver for another resident at the senior living center. He said she had amazing energy and remained mentally sharp.
“She was indefatigable. She just kept going,” he said Tuesday. “She was not someone who would take naps in the afternoon, or not show up for any function, dinner or anything else. She was always there, fully present. She kept going, always.”
On Oct. 1, Hoffner made a tandem skydive that could land her in the record books as the world’s oldest skydiver. She jumped out of a plane from 13,500 feet (4,100 meters) at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois, 85 miles (140 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
“Age is just a number,” Hoffner told a cheering crowd moments after landing. It was not her first time jumping from a plane — that happened when she was a spry 100 years of age.
Conant said he was working through paperwork to ensure that Guinness World Records certifies Hoffner posthumously as the world’s oldest skydiver, but he expects that will take some time. The current record was set in May 2022 by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson of Sweden.
Conant said Hoffner didn’t skydive to break a record. He said she had so thoroughly enjoyed her first jump that she just wanted to do it again.
“She had no intention of breaking the record. And she had no interest in any publicity or anything. She wasn’t doing it for any other reason than she wanted to go skydiving,” he said.
Skydive Chicago and the United States Parachute Association celebrated Hoffner in a joint statement Tuesday.
“We are deeply saddened by Dorothy’s passing and feel honored to have been a part of making her world-record skydive a reality.
“Skydiving is an activity that many of us safely tuck away in our bucket lists. But Dorothy reminds us that it’s never too late to take the thrill of a lifetime. We are forever grateful that skydiving was a part of her exciting, well-lived life,” they said.
Conant said Hoffner worked for more than four decades as a telephone operator with Illinois Bell, which later became AT&T, and retired 43 years ago. The lifelong Chicago resident never married, and Conant said she had no immediate family members.
A memorial service for Hoffner will be held in early November.
“She was a dear friend who was an inspiration,” Conant said.
Rep. Lauren Boebert is officially divorced after tense hearing where the congresswoman rejected a judge’s plan for $1800 a month child support
-
Rep. Lauren Boebert is now officially divorced from her husband Jayson.
-
The congresswoman and her now ex-husband both attended the final hearing on Tuesday.
-
Boebert carried her grandson into the hearing.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert on Tuesday finalized her divorce with her now ex-husband Jayson Boebert.
Magistrate Katherine Barnes issued her final approval after a tense and relatively quick hearing. The Boeberts left the courtroom together and largely ignored questions from reporters as a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy escorted them to a black Mazda.
The hearing itself was delayed for unknown reasons for nearly 30 minutes, during which the door to the courtroom was locked. Raised voices and the former couple’s six-month-old grandchild crying could be heard through the door. The congresswoman brought her grandson to the hearing, which Jayson Boebert told reporters was so he could pick up the child from her.
Boebert filed for divorce in May, announcing her intent to separate from her husband of nearly two decades, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
The couple has four children. In March, The Colorado Republican announced that their oldest son was expecting a child with his girlfriend, making her a grandmother. She was recently spotted on Capitol Hill holding her grandson. As for her kids, Boebert’s lawyer, Annie Le Fleur, announced that the initial plan for $1833.43 would be reduced to nothing. Le Fleur said Jayson Boebert provided “ample” support for the couple’s children.
A spokesperson for Boebert’s congressional office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The congresswoman will not be changing her name, Boebert’s lawyer said at the hearing.
Jayson Boebert’s attendance came after he appeared to be largely uncooperative with the divorce. He did not have a lawyer present at the hearing. Afterward, an Insider reporter observed him nearly licking the phone of a Daily Mail reporter who was recording a video.
Boebert recently came to his now ex-wife’s defense after Boebert and her reported date were thrown out of a Denver performance of the Beetlejuice musical last month. Boebert said he was unfaithful “in so many ways” and he was the “root” of problems in their relationship.
“I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season,” Boebert wrote in his lengthy Facebook post. “She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust. I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I.”
Footage appeared to show Boebert and her date groping each other during Beetlejuice. Boebert also vaped. She later apologized for “maybe overtly animated” behavior.
In Washington, Boebert quickly made a name for herself as a far-right representative.
She is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and was one of the holdouts that pushed then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy to 15 rounds of voting to claim the gavel. She did not support Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s push last week to oust McCarthy, but notably said on the House floor that she was just a “no for now.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose own divorce was finalized last December, reportedly lashed at Boebert for opposing McCarthy in January, the first in a series of clashes between the pair. Greene, a Georgia Republican, later called Boebert “a little bitch” on the House floor amid a battle over who was trying harder to impeach President Joe Biden and other top administration officials.
Boebert’s future in the Capitol is far from secure. She won reelection in 2022 by just 546 votes. Democrat Adam Frisch is already running for a rematch. His campaign claimed he raised a staggering $3.4 million in the most recent quarter.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Teen arrested for violently carjacking Uber driver after she wouldn’t let him bring his Yorkie
WASHINGTON – A teenager accused of attacking his Uber driver and stealing her car is now behind bars – three days after he hailed the ride in Northeast, D.C.
Dax Franco Willis, 19, was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Metropolitan Police Department. He’s facing unarmed carjacking and robbery charges for what allegedly took place on Sunday, Oct. 8.
That morning, just after 7 a.m., Willis arranged for an Uber driver to pick him up from a location in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue Northeast. Police records show there was a disagreement regarding Willis bringing his pet Yorkie Terrier along for the ride.
The driver told FOX 5 that’s when Willis hopped in her car and demanded she start driving.
According to the victim – who did not want to disclose her identity – things escalated, and Willis pulled out a bottle of pepper spray, threatened to use it, and told her, “B**** drive the f****** car, I’m not getting out,”
At some point during the ride, police believe Willis pulled the driver out of her car and began punching and kicking her in the face and her body.
Willis got so enraged, the victim said, he punched her windshield.
The police report states he later dragged her from the car and stole her phone, before speeding off toward Eastern Avenue in Southeast. The stolen vehicle was later located on Southern Avenue Southeast.
Willis was arrested one day after the Metropolitan Police Department released the dashboard camera photos from his Uber ride to the public.
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
Dani and Evan Benton sold their farm and Airbnb in New Orleans and set out to find their new home.
-
The couple first house-sat in Mexico for a year before moving to Japan.
-
They bought a house for $7,500 and are converting it into an Airbnb and beekeeping business.
In the space of just three years, Dani and Evan Benton have moved from their urban farm in New Orleans to living nomadically and house-sitting in different parts of Mexico to finally settling in rural Japan.
Originally from Dallas, Oregon, the couple moved to New Orleans in 2016 and were married in 2018.
Evan, now 40, worked as a massage therapist, while Dani, now 39, was a self–employed photographer. They also bought a property that they ran as an urban farm and Airbnb in the Lower Ninth Ward.
The couple had $100,000 to set up a new life
In 2021, financial pressures and itchy feet led the Bentons to sell their home and travel. Thanks to a combination of savings and selling their home, they started their adventure with a little over $100,000.
Dani told Insider they considered countries where Evan knew the language and had reasonable immigration processes.
“We settled on Mexico or Japan for a variety of reasons: ideal climate, potential for our business, cost of living, housing prices, our desire to live more rurally but retain modern amenities,” she added.
They tried living in Mexico first
“Mexico was obviously much closer. We could drive our car and the cost of living was low enough that we wouldn’t be blowing through our savings very quickly while searching for our next home,” Dani said.
The couple drove over the border into Mexico on December 5, 2021.
Dani said the immigration procedures were straightforward — they just needed to file paperwork to extend their temporary residency.
What it cost to move to Mexico
The Bentons said they spent about $1,260 to gain residency in Mexico and broke down their costs:
-
US passport renewal for 10 years: $245
-
Temporary visas: $130
-
Temporary resident ID cards for one year: $405
-
Immigration lawyer’s fees: $380
-
Copies of documents: $100
And they spent about $985 to import their car:
-
Car insurance for one year: $440
-
Temporary import permit: $380
-
Internation driver’s licenses for one year: $40 ($20 each)
-
Dash-cam: $125 (recommended but not required)
House-sitting was a way to live rent-free in Mexico
The couple became house-sitters in Mexico so they could live rent-free and travel around the country.
Dani read about house-sitting online. She said it’s common for people to hire house-sitters in Mexico when they travel. “Within a few months, we had back-to-back sits booked for the foreseeable future. We could’ve continued pretty much indefinitely,” she said.
The couple booked about a quarter of their sits through www.housesitmexico.com; the remainder came through Facebook groups and recommendations from previous hosts.
“Our job was to babysit people’s pets, collect their mail, and otherwise keep their household running while they were away,” she said.
Some house-sits were easy, while others were fairly time-consuming — in one case, they had to take care of 11 rescue dogs and cats.
Dani said their temporary neighbors and the people they met in Mexico were welcoming and friendly.
Japan was their final stop because of cheaper house prices
After 14 months in Mexico, the couple concluded that Japan “would be a better fit for us.”
“The real kicker was property prices,” she said. The couple wanted to find a home with arable land to restart their farm business. “While Mexico’s cost of living is low, property prices are not ideal. And while Japan’s cost of living is higher, rural property prices are incredibly low.”
Evan, who had studied Japanese in college and spent a year teaching English in Tokyo, was keen to return.
They arrived in Japan on February 15, on 90-day tourist visas. After 90 days of scouting areas to settle down, they took a ferry to South Korea for a week and then returned on another 90-day tourist visa. They eventually purchased an “akiya” on the small island of Omishima in the Ehime Prefecture. Akiyas are abandoned houses in rural Japan.
After buying a house, they completed the paperwork that allowed them to get startup-business visas. The startup-business visa was only recently introduced for certain parts of Japan.
Applicants need to provide a plan for their proposed business and can live in Japan for up to a year to launch their idea. Dani and Evan presented their vision for a smallholding business with a number of beehives producing honey, a guesthouse, and Dani’s photography
It cost the couple $4,450 to complete the paperwork to settle in Japan; setting up a company required the assistance of a lawyer and cost $3,600.
The house cost $7,500 and the realtor’s fees were an additional $1,500. They estimate the DIY renovations will cost up to $24,000.
Old, abandoned homes in rural areas of Japan are cheap
Over the past seven months, they’ve been living in and renovating the house. They aim to have it listed on Airbnb by November and are optimistic about bookings because the house is near the famous Shimanami Kaido, a cycling trail of suspension bridges in Japan.
The couple already have their eye on another nearby abandoned building with surrounding land — listed for less than $19,000 — that they plan to turn into their own home.
Dani and Evan studied beekeeping in Louisiana, so they’ve started a honey business. One of their 10 planned bee colonies is up and running. Their goal is to have as many as 50 colonies active in the next four years.
“Each colony is approximately $150 plus $100 for initial hive boxes, so for our first 10 hives, that’s $2,500,” she said.
The Japanese island is full of friendly grandmas and grandpas
“It’s a simplification, but Omishima is an island of friendly grandmas and grandpas who were seemingly ready to take us under their wings. No hesitation,” Dani said.
“News spreads fast on a small island, so many people we meet have already heard about the foreign beekeepers moving in. We feel overwhelmingly welcome.”
For anyone planning to set up a business in Japan, the Bentons recommend hiring professionals for all the paperwork. The “investment is well worth it for sanity, ease, time, and accuracy,” Dani said.
What the couple misses about America
Both Dani and Evan admit there are things they miss.
“I miss people from the US,” Dani said. “We’ve been trying to maintain friendships and connections via video calls, and encourage them to come visit us.”
Evan said he hankers after craft beer, cheap beef, and proper tools.
The couple see Japan as home “hopefully permanently.”
However, they were adamant they never want to appropriate the cultures of where they live. “I wouldn’t dream of having any other perspective: We are foreigners here, appreciative, open, and curious,” Dani concluded.
Read the original article on Business Insider
