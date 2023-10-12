News
32 Of The Dumbest, Most Mind-Numbing Things People Have Seen Their Coworkers Do While At Work
Reddit user u/Adrian0091 posed the question, “What’s the dumbest thing you’ve seen a coworker do on the job?” The thread quickly filled with jaw-dropping, eye-roll-inducing stories of workplace chaos. Here’s what people shared:
1.“I worked at Chick-fil-A, and the kid in the cow costume decided to walk over to the nearby Walmart and ride bikes around while still in the costume. The manager called and was like, ‘Hey, do you know your cow is riding bicycles around in our store?'”
—u/hubertcumberdale420
2.“A dude once photocopied a slice of pizza. We found cheese and stuff inside the machine for weeks. It was pretty funny, though.”
—u/LinusMeindl
3.“I worked with a lot of hazardous chemicals. I had a coworker who was notorious for being on his phone. We had to use a pump to put a hazardous chemical into a tank. The problem was that you couldn’t look at the destination and pump the pump at the same time. Someone had to pump, and someone had to watch. So, I specifically asked said coworker to not look at his phone this ONE time. The tank overflowed and spilled the chemical everywhere because he was staring at his phone. It took hours to clean up.”
—u/BigTiddyOstrogothGF
4.“A guy superglued himself to the component he was fixing twice. The second time, he was showing us how he had done it. Then, he superglued his eyelids together — all within half an hour.”
—u/floydie1962
5.“I saw a tattooist I worked with tattoo ‘Laugh now, cry ladder’ across a guy’s chest. He was let go. A few years later, a guy came in with ‘Warior’ across his upper back in bold letters wanting it fixed. Same tattooist.”
—u/hurrythisup
6.“My coworker blasted his music, not realizing the jack wasn’t connected to his phone. He thought he was hearing it from his earphones. Our CFO, whose office is near our department, came marching outside to the employee floor and shouted, ‘Who the hell is playing that?’ Someone had to get his attention. We couldn’t laugh at the time, but it was really funny later that day. The song was ‘Low’ by Flo Rida.”
—u/junerlegion
7.“The general manager, who was new to the company, walked in and told all the women they weren’t qualified to do their jobs. Sacked instantly.”
—u/p4ttl1992
8.“I watched a woman with long, acrylic nails fish a raw chicken breast out of the marinade bucket with her bare hands, drop it on the grill, wipe her hands on her apron, and move to grab a fist full of lettuce with the same bare hands. She did not understand why this was a problem. She did not finish her shift.”
—u/gwart_
9.“I asked one of the new kids to stack the shoe department. Easy, but a bit boring. I showed her what to do: stack by brand, then size, with bigger at the bottom and smaller at the top. She decided to organize by the color of the boxes instead because it looked prettier. It took me hours to fix that mess.”
—u/Lizzy_Of_Galtar
10.“I worked in the kitchen, and one of my colleagues forgot to put oil into the oil fryer, and he turned it on without noticing it. A fire shot up, and he stupidly put water on it. You now what happened next: bigger fire. Luckily, there were no injuries and just some black spots near the fryer wall.”
—u/PT4rd
11.“I worked in a restaurant that had a large mixer for baking. Imagine the KitchenAid one, but five feet tall. I watched one guy hang on to the mixing paddles while another guy turned on the mixer. The guy holding the paddles was thrown across the kitchen.”
—u/DriedUpSquid
12.“A coworker of mine was fired for using his cellphone in an electrically classified area. The cellphone wasn’t explosion-proof, not to mention that there were no cellphones allowed on the floor. They gave him a warning the first time, and the second time, they walked him out. The worst part for him was that his wife found out he was talking to his girlfriend. Twenty years down the drain. As we liked to say, he fired himself.”
—u/big_d_usernametaken
13.“They told the manager on duty, ‘I’m not the one eating it, so why should I care?’ while the manager was trying to explain to her how to correctly prepare a customer’s food.”
—u/2gecko1983
14.“They put a bunch of freshly-sharpened knives into a sink that was full of soapy water and didn’t tell anyone. Another coworker got, like, five large cuts on his hand while reaching in to start cleaning dishes.”
—u/WillardFist
15.“In the late ’90s, I was a custodian at a New York City public school to pay for college. One of my coworkers accidentally spilled about 15 gallons of gasoline in the school parking lot. He didn’t want to get in trouble for spilling that much gas, so he thought the best course of action was to burn off the gasoline. Of course, gasoline burns with huge billows of black smoke, so he panicked and tried to put out the fire BY DRIVING HIS CAR OVER THE GIANT PUDDLE OF BURNING GASOLINE. The fire department showed up within minutes and saw him doing donuts in the giant fire. They spent a whole hour screaming at my coworker about how stupid he was.”
—u/-Words-Words-Words-
16.“I watched a coworker of mine at a Pizza Hut (1976) clean off the food prep counter with a gross floor broom. He came into work after doing a hit of acid. The kitchen was open, so people at the tables could see the food being made. Someone saw him and yelled out to the other customers, and people started walking out. The place cleared out. Once the manager figured out what happened, he fired the guy on the spot.”
—u/big_d_usernametaken
17.“He opened a Skype window (yes, this was ~10 years ago) and started messaging me to talk crap about a person who was in the same call as us. He forgot he was sharing his screen.”
—u/zyygh
18.“At an old warehouse job, on this dude’s first day, he offered the general manager a cup of Hennessy he was drinking out of. I’ve never seen someone get fired faster.”
—u/TheShadowDemon247
19.“Back when I worked at a pizza place, we had a new guy that lasted only a couple days because he said he couldn’t poop without smoking a cigarette at the same time. We found out after he clearly smoked a cigarette in the bathroom.”
—u/PupEDog
20.“My coworker took his girlfriend through a secure area of the airport to bypass screening before their flight. The airport was locked down, they were both arrested, and, of course, he was fired.”
—u/Weary-Writer758
21.“In high school, I worked at a Chinese restaurant taking orders and bussing tables. Another dude I vaguely knew from high school got hired there. He was a nice, popular dude, but he didn’t have much common sense. Within his first two weeks, he went to make himself some food (we were allowed to do that to a certain extent), and he dropped some wontons into the deep fryer. When he decided they were done, and as we were having a conversation, he just REACHED HIS HAND into the oil to retrieve them. I don’t think I even reacted for a moment or two, and then rushed forward. He somehow ALSO didn’t react for a moment or two before pulling his hand out and yelling out a cartoon-style ‘YEEOUCH!’ He went to the hospital…and quit the job.”
—u/CwAbandon
22.“He cut his hair at the bar. He was the bartender…”
—u/Express_Let8362
23.‘Without any hesitation, this guy swallowed his joint to avoid detection as the manager came around the corner. The manager still smelled it, and he ended up failing a drug test and being sacked, so it was all for nothing in the end.”
—u/Ok_Bottle_8796
24.“Another employee put the wrong cream and sugar measurements in a cup, and once they realized their mistake, they threw the contents of the cup into our ice bin and started over.”
—u/HighQuality_H20
25.“On his first day, he wore a shirt that said ‘leg rest here’ with two arrows pointing to his shoulders.”
—u/Ech0shift
26.“At one of my previous jobs, a guy thought it was a good idea to scratch his head with a hot glue gun. He had to shave his head. Another guy at another place was working with some drugs (pharmaceutical wholesaler company), and a bunch of powder spilled from one of the broken packs, and he thought it was a good idea to blow on it to clear it. Thing is, we work with narcotics and cytotoxic drugs, among others, so that could’ve potentially caused harm or even death (if it was fentanyl, for example).”
—u/1921Zeljo
27.“I worked at Lowe’s. A guy got fired for driving the forklift to McDonald’s across the street to get a Big Mac.”
—u/BurghFinsFan
28.“We had a sales assistant pry open a container of copier toner and try to pour it into the machine. Everything was covered in fine black powder, including her.”
—u/FlowerGi1015
29.“A junior developer once sent me a chat message in his native language. I did not know what it said, but Google Translate is a thing, so I could see that he was saying some very unkind things about me. I did not let on that I knew; I just replied with ‘?.’ He was very apologetic and said it was intended for someone else. He was obviously hoping I did not know what it said. He asked me to ignore and delete it. I saved a screenshot instead.”
—u/FansForFlorida
30.“Someone did donuts on a forklift in front of the store and the store manager, all about 10 feet from customer cars and people. I have never seen someone get fired so fast.”
—u/CaucasianHumus
31.“A couple contractors were given the job of testing large screen monitors that had been returned. They decided the best way to test them was by watching porn in a corporate environment. The best part of all was that they put the monitors up on a shelf, so they could be seen at quite a distance.”
—u/frito123
32.And: “She was a receptionist and sat at her desk right outside her boss’s office while reading a self-help book about dealing with awful coworkers. She’d ignore anyone who came up to her until she finished what she was reading, including the president of the company. She would go downstairs to ‘file,’ but would either very obviously take a book and snacks with her, or would take her purse and leave the building for a couple hours without telling anyone. Also, she’d spend hours a day ‘filing’ three documents. She wasn’t smart enough to hide it from anyone either. You needed a key to enter the file room, and she’d leave it in the lock, which was a huge issue with confidential info (it was the legal department). There were stacks of files piled on the floor all the time because she couldn’t understand how to file in alphabetical order. When she got called out, she was mad at people for ‘disrespecting’ her, and then she rage-quit.”
—u/totally_tiredx3
What’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever seen a coworker do? Tell us in the comments!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
104-year-old Chicago woman dies days after making a skydive that could put her in the record books
Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old Chicago woman whose recent skydive could see her certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to ever jump from a plane, has died.
Hoffner’s close friend, Joe Conant, said she was found dead Monday morning by staff at the Brookdale Lake View senior living community. Conant said Hoffner apparently died in her sleep on Sunday night.
Conant, who is a nurse, said he met Hoffner — whom he called Grandma at her request — several years ago while he was working as a caregiver for another resident at the senior living center. He said she had amazing energy and remained mentally sharp.
“She was indefatigable. She just kept going,” he said Tuesday. “She was not someone who would take naps in the afternoon, or not show up for any function, dinner or anything else. She was always there, fully present. She kept going, always.”
On Oct. 1, Hoffner made a tandem skydive that could land her in the record books as the world’s oldest skydiver. She jumped out of a plane from 13,500 feet (4,100 meters) at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois, 85 miles (140 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
“Age is just a number,” Hoffner told a cheering crowd moments after landing. It was not her first time jumping from a plane — that happened when she was a spry 100 years of age.
Conant said he was working through paperwork to ensure that Guinness World Records certifies Hoffner posthumously as the world’s oldest skydiver, but he expects that will take some time. The current record was set in May 2022 by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson of Sweden.
Conant said Hoffner didn’t skydive to break a record. He said she had so thoroughly enjoyed her first jump that she just wanted to do it again.
“She had no intention of breaking the record. And she had no interest in any publicity or anything. She wasn’t doing it for any other reason than she wanted to go skydiving,” he said.
Skydive Chicago and the United States Parachute Association celebrated Hoffner in a joint statement Tuesday.
“We are deeply saddened by Dorothy’s passing and feel honored to have been a part of making her world-record skydive a reality.
“Skydiving is an activity that many of us safely tuck away in our bucket lists. But Dorothy reminds us that it’s never too late to take the thrill of a lifetime. We are forever grateful that skydiving was a part of her exciting, well-lived life,” they said.
Conant said Hoffner worked for more than four decades as a telephone operator with Illinois Bell, which later became AT&T, and retired 43 years ago. The lifelong Chicago resident never married, and Conant said she had no immediate family members.
A memorial service for Hoffner will be held in early November.
“She was a dear friend who was an inspiration,” Conant said.
Rep. Lauren Boebert is officially divorced after tense hearing where the congresswoman rejected a judge’s plan for $1800 a month child support
-
Rep. Lauren Boebert is now officially divorced from her husband Jayson.
-
The congresswoman and her now ex-husband both attended the final hearing on Tuesday.
-
Boebert carried her grandson into the hearing.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert on Tuesday finalized her divorce with her now ex-husband Jayson Boebert.
Magistrate Katherine Barnes issued her final approval after a tense and relatively quick hearing. The Boeberts left the courtroom together and largely ignored questions from reporters as a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy escorted them to a black Mazda.
The hearing itself was delayed for unknown reasons for nearly 30 minutes, during which the door to the courtroom was locked. Raised voices and the former couple’s six-month-old grandchild crying could be heard through the door. The congresswoman brought her grandson to the hearing, which Jayson Boebert told reporters was so he could pick up the child from her.
Boebert filed for divorce in May, announcing her intent to separate from her husband of nearly two decades, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
The couple has four children. In March, The Colorado Republican announced that their oldest son was expecting a child with his girlfriend, making her a grandmother. She was recently spotted on Capitol Hill holding her grandson. As for her kids, Boebert’s lawyer, Annie Le Fleur, announced that the initial plan for $1833.43 would be reduced to nothing. Le Fleur said Jayson Boebert provided “ample” support for the couple’s children.
A spokesperson for Boebert’s congressional office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The congresswoman will not be changing her name, Boebert’s lawyer said at the hearing.
Jayson Boebert’s attendance came after he appeared to be largely uncooperative with the divorce. He did not have a lawyer present at the hearing. Afterward, an Insider reporter observed him nearly licking the phone of a Daily Mail reporter who was recording a video.
Boebert recently came to his now ex-wife’s defense after Boebert and her reported date were thrown out of a Denver performance of the Beetlejuice musical last month. Boebert said he was unfaithful “in so many ways” and he was the “root” of problems in their relationship.
“I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season,” Boebert wrote in his lengthy Facebook post. “She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust. I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I.”
Footage appeared to show Boebert and her date groping each other during Beetlejuice. Boebert also vaped. She later apologized for “maybe overtly animated” behavior.
In Washington, Boebert quickly made a name for herself as a far-right representative.
She is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and was one of the holdouts that pushed then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy to 15 rounds of voting to claim the gavel. She did not support Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s push last week to oust McCarthy, but notably said on the House floor that she was just a “no for now.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose own divorce was finalized last December, reportedly lashed at Boebert for opposing McCarthy in January, the first in a series of clashes between the pair. Greene, a Georgia Republican, later called Boebert “a little bitch” on the House floor amid a battle over who was trying harder to impeach President Joe Biden and other top administration officials.
Boebert’s future in the Capitol is far from secure. She won reelection in 2022 by just 546 votes. Democrat Adam Frisch is already running for a rematch. His campaign claimed he raised a staggering $3.4 million in the most recent quarter.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Teen arrested for violently carjacking Uber driver after she wouldn’t let him bring his Yorkie
WASHINGTON – A teenager accused of attacking his Uber driver and stealing her car is now behind bars – three days after he hailed the ride in Northeast, D.C.
Dax Franco Willis, 19, was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Metropolitan Police Department. He’s facing unarmed carjacking and robbery charges for what allegedly took place on Sunday, Oct. 8.
That morning, just after 7 a.m., Willis arranged for an Uber driver to pick him up from a location in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue Northeast. Police records show there was a disagreement regarding Willis bringing his pet Yorkie Terrier along for the ride.
The driver told FOX 5 that’s when Willis hopped in her car and demanded she start driving.
According to the victim – who did not want to disclose her identity – things escalated, and Willis pulled out a bottle of pepper spray, threatened to use it, and told her, “B**** drive the f****** car, I’m not getting out,”
At some point during the ride, police believe Willis pulled the driver out of her car and began punching and kicking her in the face and her body.
Willis got so enraged, the victim said, he punched her windshield.
The police report states he later dragged her from the car and stole her phone, before speeding off toward Eastern Avenue in Southeast. The stolen vehicle was later located on Southern Avenue Southeast.
Willis was arrested one day after the Metropolitan Police Department released the dashboard camera photos from his Uber ride to the public.
