Arrest of 125-pound woman thrown to the ground by NC Highway Patrol trooper
ASHEVILLE – The Citizen Times has obtained North Carolina Highway Patrol video of the arrest of a Macon County woman in which she screams for help after being thrown to the ground by a much larger trooper.
Heather Gunn, whose driving while impaired charge was later dismissed, sued State Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Padgett in federal court for his actions during the 2018 arrest, saying he used excessive force and caused lasting injuries. U.S. District Court Judge Max Cogburn for the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville threw the case out Sept. 27, ruling that “Padgett likely violated Ms. Gunn’s Fourth Amendment right to be free of unreasonable seizure, but that this right was not clearly established under the circumstances at issue on June 23, 2018.”
Gunn had sued without the aid of a lawyer.
In the Sept. 5 hearing before Cogburn’s ruling, the judge watched videos taken from the trooper’s car. Following the case’s dismissal, the Citizen Times obtained the videos. They show the long interaction between Gunn and Padgett that followed her car crash on N.C. 28 north of Franklin, which was violent enough to knock off her shoes and in which Gunn struck her head, leaving a large lump.
The videos include the trooper testing her for impairment, his attempt to arrest her while she refuses to give him her wrists, Padgett’s takedown of Gunn and her screams of pain and protest.
Gunn, 51, has said she weighs 125 pounds, “a fraction of the size” of Padgett, 36, the judge said in his ruling.
After Gunn resists giving Padgett her wrists, he says, “I’m going to put you on the ground. I’m going to put you on the ground,” and “please, just turn around.”
Gunn then apparently hits the ground, though it can’t be seen on camera, and screams, “look at what you’ve done,” then yells for help several times. “Look at what he did to my face,” she says.
The footage also shows the aftermath in which she gets into his car with a black eye and they argue about the need for his force.
“I didn’t want to put you down on the ground, but I told you to turn around put your hands behind your back,” he said.
“I totally agree that these guys are amazing,” Gunn says, referring to the first responders, “and I appreciate everything you do, but I don’t appreciate being slammed to the ground on my face for no reason.”
On Oct. 6 Gunn called the ruling “a travesty of justice” and told the Citizen Times she planned to respond in a court filing to the ruling.
Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force.
Remember The Smiling Cop Who Beat The Black Vet? Well… The DOJ Remembers Him Too
About this time last year, photos were leaked of a Colorado Springs Police Officer smiling a little too hard while showing his bloodied knuckles after violently arresting a Black man. He and his colleagues escaped punishment from the police brutality allegations but the DOJ is asking to spin the block with their own probe.
On October 9, 2022, Gadson was pulled over by Officer Matthew Anderson for driving under the speed limit and having no license plate displayed. However, the body camera footage shows Gadson’s vehicle parked and the officer mentioning nothing about the driving speed. At the time of the traffic stop, Gadson was unhoused and suffering PTSD from serving in the Army. Authorities said the responding officers had suspicions of Gadson being under the influence and that he refused to exit the vehicle when asked.
Read from the DOJ’s letter:
The Office of Justice Programs, Office for Civil Rights, has received a Complaint against the Colorado Springs Police Department (the Department). The Complainant, Dalvin Gadson Ochoa, alleged that the Department discriminated against him based on his race. Specifically, the Complainant alleged that the Department’s officers used excessive force during a traffic siop on October 9, 2022. The incident garnered public interest and generated several media reports.
The Complainant also filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Civil Action No. 1:22-cv-03278, which involves similar allegations as his OCR Complaint.” The OCR will suspend its review of the Complaint (23-OCR-0142) during the pendency of the federal court proceedings.
Given the nature of the law enforcement misconduct allegation, we are referring the enclosed Complaint to your office for review and appropriate action.
News of the traffic stop spread quickly after images of Gadson lying bloodied on the ground circulated the media as well as one officer smiling while showing off his bloodied knuckles. His attorneys said Gadson suffered eye injuries, a ruptured eardrum and chest wall contusions, via KOAA. The DOJ’s inquiry comes over a year after an internal investigation cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.
“By referring this case for criminal investigation, the Department of Justice is putting these officers on notice,” said attorney Kevin Mehr. “The CSPD may not take brutality seriously, but the DOJ does.”
Tributes Removed from Israeli Embassy in Denmark by Group With Palestine Flags
CCTV footage from the Embassy of Israel in Denmark showed what the mission described as a “disturbing” incident in which several masked individuals threw away flowers that had been left outside the building in the wake of Hamas’s attack.
The embassy said the incident took place on Sunday, October 8, the day after Hamas gunmen crossed into Israel and killed hundreds of people.
The footage shows people in Palestinian colors and with a Palestinian flag picking up and throwing away the bunches of flowers.
“Deeply disturbing to see how some people treat others’ grief and suffering so disrespectfully. We came into work today and found flowers and personal messages scattered all over. Disturbing,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.
The embassy press service told Storyful the incident had not been reported to the police. Credit: Israel i Danmark via Storyful
Sleeper Dedicates Its Pink October Campaign to the Beauty of the Female Form
Sleeper has just revealed its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign honoring every body and everybody–a beautiful initiative the Ukrainian label has been doing since 2016.
The Pink October editorial seeks to encourage women to schedule a preventive check at the mammalogist as an act of self-care, as recommended by health experts. Besides, Sleeper is donating up to 10% of sales revenue from its pink styles sold online throughout October to the Charitable Foundation Kvitna, which supports Ukrainian breast cancer patients.
For this year’s campaign, the Kyiv-born imprint teamed up with a Ukrainian photographer, Sonya Sem, to capture images representing the female form in all its diversity and worth. “Through this campaign, our goal is to showcase the inherent beauty of the female form and inspire our wonderful women to engage in self-care, self-love and prioritize their health by doing a breast ultrasound,” explain Sleeper Co-Founders Asya Varetsa and Kate Zubareva.
Take a look at the campaign in the gallery above and head over to Sleeper’s website to support the cause.
