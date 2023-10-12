Arrest of 125-pound woman thrown to the ground by NC Highway Patrol trooper

ASHEVILLE – The Citizen Times has obtained North Carolina Highway Patrol video of the arrest of a Macon County woman in which she screams for help after being thrown to the ground by a much larger trooper.

Heather Gunn, whose driving while impaired charge was later dismissed, sued State Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Padgett in federal court for his actions during the 2018 arrest, saying he used excessive force and caused lasting injuries. U.S. District Court Judge Max Cogburn for the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville threw the case out Sept. 27, ruling that “Padgett likely violated Ms. Gunn’s Fourth Amendment right to be free of unreasonable seizure, but that this right was not clearly established under the circumstances at issue on June 23, 2018.”

Gunn had sued without the aid of a lawyer.

In the Sept. 5 hearing before Cogburn’s ruling, the judge watched videos taken from the trooper’s car. Following the case’s dismissal, the Citizen Times obtained the videos. They show the long interaction between Gunn and Padgett that followed her car crash on N.C. 28 north of Franklin, which was violent enough to knock off her shoes and in which Gunn struck her head, leaving a large lump.

The videos include the trooper testing her for impairment, his attempt to arrest her while she refuses to give him her wrists, Padgett’s takedown of Gunn and her screams of pain and protest.

Gunn, 51, has said she weighs 125 pounds, “a fraction of the size” of Padgett, 36, the judge said in his ruling.

After Gunn resists giving Padgett her wrists, he says, “I’m going to put you on the ground. I’m going to put you on the ground,” and “please, just turn around.”

Gunn then apparently hits the ground, though it can’t be seen on camera, and screams, “look at what you’ve done,” then yells for help several times. “Look at what he did to my face,” she says.

The footage also shows the aftermath in which she gets into his car with a black eye and they argue about the need for his force.

“I didn’t want to put you down on the ground, but I told you to turn around put your hands behind your back,” he said.

“I totally agree that these guys are amazing,” Gunn says, referring to the first responders, “and I appreciate everything you do, but I don’t appreciate being slammed to the ground on my face for no reason.”

On Oct. 6 Gunn called the ruling “a travesty of justice” and told the Citizen Times she planned to respond in a court filing to the ruling.

