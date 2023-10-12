News
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
California became just the third state in the nation to pass a “right to repair” consumer protection law on Tuesday, following Minnesota and New York, when Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 244. The California Right to Repair bill had originally been introduced in 2019. It passed, nearly unanimously, through the state legislature in September.
“This is a victory for consumers and the planet, and it just makes sense,” Jenn Engstrom, state director of CALPIRG, told iFixit (which was also one of SB244’s co-sponsors). “Right now, we mine the planet’s precious minerals, use them to make amazing phones and other electronics, ship these products across the world, and then toss them away after just a few years’ use … We should make stuff that lasts and be able to fix our stuff when it breaks, and now thanks to years of advocacy, Californians will finally be able to, with the Right to Repair.”
Turns out Google isn’t offering seven years of replacement parts and software updates to the Pixel 8 out of the goodness of its un-beating corporate heart. The new law directly stipulates that all electronics and appliances costing $50 or more, and sold within the state after July 1, 2021 (yup, two years ago), will be covered under the legislation once it goes into effect next year, on July 1, 2024.
For gear and gadgets that cost between $50 and $99, device makers will have to stock replacement parts and tools, and maintain documentation for three years. Anything over $100 in value gets covered for the full seven-year term. Companies that fail to do so will be fined $1,000 per day on the first violation, $2,000 a day for the second and $5,000 per day per violation thereafter.
There are, of course, carve outs and exceptions to the rules. No, your PS5 is not covered. Not even that new skinny one. None of the game consoles are, neither are alarm systems or heavy industrial equipment that “vitally affects the general economy of the state, the public interest, and the public welfare.”
“I’m thrilled that the Governor has signed the Right to Repair Act into law,” State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said. “As I’ve said all along, I’m so grateful to the advocates fueling this movement with us for the past six years, and the manufacturers that have come along to support Californians’ Right to Repair. This is a common sense bill that will help small repair shops, give choice to consumers, and protect the environment.”
The bill even received support from Apple, of all companies. The tech giant famous for its “walled garden” product ecosystem had railed against the idea when it was previously proposed in Nebraska, claiming the state would become “a mecca for hackers.” However, the company changed its tune when SB 244 was being debated, writing a letter of support reportedly stating, “We support ‘SB 244′ because it includes requirements that protect individual users’ safety and security as well as product manufacturers’ intellectual property.”
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — New public records have widened questions over when Arkansas Gov. ‘ office planned to use Republican Party funds to reimburse the state for a $19,000 lectern, which was bought in June using a government credit card.
The Arkansas GOP paid for the lectern in September, but the words “to be reimbursed” were only added later to the original invoice, records released this week show. The undated reimbursement note adds to weeks of scrutiny over the purchase, which has dominated political talk in Arkansas.
A legislative panel is expected to vote this week on a lawmaker’s request for an audit of the lectern’s purchase.
An email about the reimbursement note was among dozens of documents released to The Associated Press on Monday under a Freedom of Information Act request related to the lectern. Republican Sen. Jimmy Hickey, who requested the audit, told the AP that the email “further indicates the need for a full blown audit to get all the facts” but declined to comment further.
The custom blue and wood-paneled lectern was bought using a state credit card in June for $19,029.25, significantly higher than prices listed online for other lecterns. The Republican Party of Arkansas reimbursed the state for the purchase on Sept. 14, and Sanders’ office has called the use of a state credit card for the lectern an accounting error. Sanders’ office said it received the lectern in August.
Sanders, a Republican who served as press secretary for former President Donald Trump and was inaugurated governor in January, has said she welcomes an audit of the lectern but has also dismissed questions about the purchase.
Laura Hamilton, executive assistant and office manager for Sanders, added the note after being instructed that she or the agency that handles state purchasing should put it on the original invoice, according to the email released Monday. The Sept. 15 email written by Department of Transformation and Shared Services employee Cassie Cantlon to her superiors doesn’t say who instructed Hamilton.
“I asked if she wanted to date the note and she stated that she was told not to date it, but to just make the note that the invoice was to be reimbursed,” Cantlon, administrative services manager for the department, wrote in the email.
Sanders’ office acknowledged Tuesday that the note was added, but did not say who told Hamilton to add it.
“A note was added to the receipt so that it would accurately reflect that the state was being reimbursed for the podium with private funding the governor raised for her inauguration and the check was properly dated,” Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Sanders’ office, said. She called questions about the invoice “nothing more than a manufactured controversy.”
Tom Mars, an attorney, confirmed Tuesday that the note is the example of a public record about the purchase being altered that he referenced in a letter to Hickey. Mars has said he has a client willing to give a confidential statement to lawmakers who has firsthand knowledge that Sanders’ office interfered with open records requests.
Mars said his client is not Cantlon, who did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday afternoon.
The executive committee of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee will take up Hickey’s request on Thursday.
The AP requested from the state invoices from and communications about Beckett Events LLC, the Virginia company listed as the seller of the lectern. The company did not respond to a message requesting more information about the lectern.
Earlier emails about the purchase released Monday don’t reference plans for the Arkansas Republican Party to reimburse the state. Appearing on the TV program Capitol View on Sunday, state Republican Party Chairman Joseph Wood dismissed questions about the purchase but did not say whether the original plan was for the party to reimburse the state.
Sanders’ office has not said what features contributed to the lectern’s seemingly high cost. The price also included a road case, taxes, shipping and a 3% credit card processing fee.
The lectern’s purchase was first uncovered last month by Matthew Campbell, a lawyer and blogger who has sued the Arkansas State Police and claimed the agency illegally withheld public documents he requested about Sanders’ travel and security. Days after Campbell filed his initial lawsuit, Sanders proposed restricting the public’s access to a broad range of documents.
Sanders signed into law legislation restricting public access to her security and travel records after her original proposal faced backlash from media groups, transparency advocates and some conservatives.
US Labor Dept ‘disappointed’ by VU Manufacturing plant closure in Mexico
By Daina Beth Solomon
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday it is disappointed by the closure of VU Manufacturing’s facility in the northern Mexican city of Piedras Negras, which it said failed to adhere to a labor rights remediation plan under a regional trade pact.
VU Manufacturing, a small car upholstery factory, came under scrutiny for alleged violations twice under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which has tougher rules than its predecessor, NAFTA, regarding protecting the right of workers to form unions.
The case marks the first time the U.S. has rebuked a company for failing to meet its commitments following a USMCA labor probe, in contrast to 13 other workplaces that have also come under review in Mexico.
In March, the U.S. and Mexico pledged to oversee VU Manufacturing carry out a series of commitments to remain neutral in union affairs and allow workers to freely organize.
“Unfortunately, the company undermined the majority union’s ability to represent workers in collective bargaining negotiations and their right to strike,” said Thea Lee, U.S. deputy undersecretary of labor for international affairs, in a statement.
“We note with disappointment VU’s decision to close its facility without adhering to the agreed course of remediation.”
VU Manufacturing, an unlisted company based in Michigan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lee said U.S. officials had anticipated that “employers would not choose compliance in every instance,” but that other USMCA complaints have largely benefited workers.
The Department of Labor urged Mexico to prevent retaliation against former VU workers as they seek new jobs, and to ensure VU makes timely payments to dismissed workers.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Kylie Madry and Matthew Lewis)
Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting abortion rights amendment on 2024 ballot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting a proposed amendment protecting the right to an abortion on next year’s ballot, she told the state Supreme Court when she advised justices Monday that a petition has reached enough signatures to trigger a language review.
A group called Floridians Protecting Freedom has gathered just more than 400,000 of the nearly 900,000 voter signatures it needs to make the ballot, which requires the Supreme Court to make sure the ballot language isn’t misleading and applies to a single subject.
Attorney General notified the court of its responsibility and said she will eventually argue the language isn’t valid, though she didn’t explain why.
Republicans have dominated state politics and controlled the governor’s office and both branches of the Legislature since 1999. In that time, the state has consistently chipped away at abortion rights, including creating a waiting period before the procedure can be performed, parental notification if minors seek abortion and forcing women to have an ultrasound before having an abortion.
A law Gov. DeSantis approved last year banning abortion after 15 weeks is being challenged in court.
If the courts uphold the law — DeSantis appointed five of the Supreme Court’s seven justices — a bill DeSantis signed this year will ban abortion after six weeks, which is before many women know they are pregnant. DeSantis, who is running for president, has said he would support a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks.
If the amendment makes the ballot and is approved by at least 60% of votes cast, it would protect the right to an abortion up to the point the fetus can survive outside the womb.
___
This version clarifies that Moody opposes the measure being on the ballot.
