FTX cofounder Gary Wang says he took out $200 million to $300 million in loans from Alameda Research for investments he couldn’t ‘recall’
Zixiao (Gary) Wang personally signed for hundreds of millions of dollars in loans when he was chief technology officer at the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Why? He couldn’t “recall,” he said during his third day of testimony in the blockbuster trial of former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried.
Wang, who signed a cooperation agreement with the government to testify against Bankman-Fried, said that the former CEO of FTX had directed him to take out the loans from Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund Bankman-Fried also owned. These were for “investments,” Wang said, but he couldn’t remember what most were for, other than some capital allocated for the purchase of LedgerX, which FTX bought in 2021.
Interest payments on the loans became so cumbersome, Wang added, that he took out yet another loan from Alameda Research for $1 million to cover those costs. (He spent $200,000 of that loan on a house in St. Kitts.)
After the defense and prosecution asked him questions about the considerable debt he took on from Alameda, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the trial, intervened. “Why’d you sign a bunch of loan documents when you didn’t know they were for?” he asked.
“Sam told me to, and I trusted him,” Wang responded, in reference to Bankman-Fried, whom he had originally met at a math camp in high school.
Lawyers for the former CEO of FTX drew out the discussion on loans in an apparent attempt to show that previous legal counsel for FTX, specifically Can Sun and Dan Friedberg, gave executives at the exchange unwarranted and risky legal advice, according to a filing Bankman-Fried’s lawyers filed on Monday night. Wang said that both Sun and Friedberg directed him to sign the promissory notes.
This is potentially part of a broader strategy to wage an advice-of-counsel defense, or that Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants acted on allegedly misplaced legal guidance.
In addition to Wang’s willingness to put himself personally on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in debt on Bankman-Fried’s behalf, the third and final day of his testimony included the most precise account of his final days at FTX.
He said that he voluntarily met with prosecutors on Nov. 17, less than a week after the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy. Discussions between Wang, his lawyers, and the government accelerated, and he signed a cooperation agreement with the Justice Department on Dec. 19.
He left the stand on Tuesday afternoon. The next scheduled witness was Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research who also agreed to cooperate with the government.
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
Nazi-clad groups eat at Torchy’s Tacos in Fort Worth, spread fliers at Botanic Garden
A group dressed in Nazi clothing put anti-Semitic material on scores of cars at Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Sunday, the same day people wearing similar paraphernalia were videoed eating at a Torchy’s Tacos.
The Botanic Garden’s CEO and the Austin-based restaurant chain both denounced the incidents on Tuesday. It is unclear whether the same people were involved at the two locations.
A video of the group eating in Torchy’s went viral after it was posted on TikTok on Sunday. The group was eating inside the Torchy’s in Fort Worth’s Medical District, at West Rosedale Street and Forest Park Boulevard. In the TikTok video, one man in the group can be seen wearing a swastika armband over a tan uniform. Another in the group can be seen wearing a sweatshirt with an image of a skull on it and the slogan “Gott Mit Uns,” or “God With Us,” both of which were used in Nazi Germany. The video also shows a swastika patch on that man’s backpack.
The woman who posted the Torchy’s video, Jessica Gregorio, told the Star-Telegram that the group of about 10 people was already sitting down and had finished eating when she walked in. She initially thought they were in costume. Their blatant Nazi paraphernalia, plus the fact that they’d been served food and seemed to feel comfortable sitting in public, made Gregorio extremely uncomfortable, she said.
Gregorio, who was eating with her mom, said that she was staring at the group and talking about them with her mom. Then, one of the men in the group walked by Gregorio, who is Jewish, and said “white power.” That kicked off a verbal altercation, Gregorio said.
“I just felt like, silence is compliance, and I can’t sit and watch these people in public comfortably,” she said. “Because I’m uncomfortable, so if I’m going to feel uncomfortable.”
After the verbal fight, the group left, Gregorio said. When a couple of the men then returned to order more food, Gregorio said, the staff at the Torchy’s denied them service.
Gregorio said that she spoke with a local Torchy’s employee immediately after the incident, and that employee indicated that the restaurant had called a regional manager who had instructed staff to serve the group and get them out of the restaurant as quickly as possible.
Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos sent a statement to the Star-Telegram on Tuesday afternoon, acknowledging the incident and denouncing the Nazi group.
“Let us be clear, we do not stand for hate and do not support this group or any hate group,” the statement said. “In a difficult situation, our team acted to first ensure the safety of the other guests and our team members.”
The statement also said that Torchy’s will work with “local authorities” and is “taking this matter extremely seriously.” The statement ended with, “(EXPLETIVE) HATE.”
Torchy’s posted the same statement on its social media accounts around noon Tuesday, after the initial Star-Telegram story was posted.
Gregorio also said that someone at Torchy’s headquarters called her and told her they would be retraining staff on how to deal with situations like this. The Torchy’s representative indicated that they would deny service to hate groups in the future.
Gregorio said that she was most upset with how the restaurant handled the situation, and that she was also disappointed that no other customers said anything to the group or the restaurant.
“I see all these comments on TikTok with people who say, ‘Oh, if I was there I would have stood up,’” Gregorio said. “But, you know, there were other people in the restaurant and nobody stood up. Nobody said anything.”
Incidents at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, elsewhere
A group of about six people dressed in similar Nazi paraphernalia was seen in the parking lot of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Sunday afternoon, according to garden CEO Patrick Newman.
Newman said the group left about 250 fliers containing anti-Semitic material on cars. When visitors alerted staff to the group’s presence, staff removed the fliers from the vehicles. By the time garden staff found out about the group’s presence, Newman said, the group had already left.
Newman emphasized that the group was not welcome on the property, and that staff would call 911 if a similar incident occurred again. He also said that no one matching the description of the group members was admitted to the garden itself on Sunday.
“Let me be absolutely clear: The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is a garden for all and we have a zero-tolerance policy for the spread of hate speech in any form,” Newman said. “We regret that it happened, and we will certainly be more vigilant.”
Also on that same Sunday, in the morning, a group of people dressed in similar Nazi gear protested outside of a church in Dallas, according to social media posts and a post by LGBTQ+ media outlet Dallas Voice.
Additionally, on Friday, two days before the protests and Gregorio’s encounter, well-known white supremacist Nick Fuentes visited the Fort Worth headquarters of a right-wing consulting group, the Texas Tribune reported. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and others have condemned the head of that consulting group, Jonathan Stickland, who is also a major Republican donor.
This story has been updated.
Texas executes man who questioned evidence presented at trial in deadly carjacking of elderly woman
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who unsuccessfully challenged the safety of the state’s lethal injection drugs and raised questions about evidence used to persuade a jury to sentence him to death for killing an elderly woman decades ago was executed late Tuesday.
Jedidiah Murphy, 48, was pronounced dead after an injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the October 2000 fatal shooting of 80-year-old Bertie Lee Cunningham of the Dallas suburb of Garland. Cunningham was killed during a carjacking.
“To the family of the victim, I sincerely apologize for all of it,” Murphy said while strapped to a gurney in the Texas death chamber and after a Christian pastor, his right hand on Murphy’s chest, prayed for the victim’s family, Murphy’s family and friends and the inmate.
“I hope this helps, if possible, give you closure,” Murphy said.
He then began a lengthy recitation of Psalm 34, ending with: “The Lord redeems the soul of his servants, and none of those who trust in him shall be condemned.”
After telling the warden he was ready, Murphy turned his head toward a friend watching through a window a few feet from him, telling her, “God bless all of y’all. It’s OK. Tell my babies I love them.”
Then he shouted out: “Bella is my wife!”
As the lethal dose of pentobarbital took effect, he took two barely audible breaths and appeared to go to sleep, The pastor stood over him, his left hand over Murphy’s heart, until a physician entered the room about 20 minutes later to examine Murphy and pronounce him dead at 10:15 p.m., 25 minutes after the drug began.
The execution took place hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned an order that had delayed the death sentence from being carried out. The high court late Tuesday also turned down another request to stay Murphy’s execution over claims the drugs he was injected with were exposed to extreme heat and smoke during a recent fire, making them unsafe and leaving him at risk of pain and suffering.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday had upheld a federal judge’s order from last week delaying the execution after Murphy’s lawyers filed a lawsuit seeking DNA testing of evidence presented at his 2001 trial.
But the state attorney general’s office appealed the 5th Circuit’s decision, with the Supreme Court ruling in Texas’ favor.
In their filings, Murphy’s attorneys had questioned evidence of two robberies and a kidnapping used by prosecutors to persuade jurors during the penalty phase of his trial that Murphy would be a future danger — a legal finding needed to secure a death sentence in Texas.
Murphy admitted he killed Cunningham but had long denied he committed the robberies or kidnapping. His attorneys argued these crimes were the strongest evidence prosecutors had to show Murphy would pose an ongoing threat, but that the evidence linking him to the crimes was problematic, including a questionable identification of Murphy by one of the victims.
Prosecutors had argued against the DNA testing, saying state law only allows for post-conviction testing of evidence related to guilt or innocence and not to a defendant’s sentence. They also called Murphy’s request for a stay “manipulative” and say it should have been filed years ago.
“A capital inmate who waits until the eleventh hour to raise long-available claims should not get to complain that he needs more time to litigate them,” the attorney general’s office wrote in its petition to the high court.
Prosecutors said the state presented “significant other evidence” to show Murphy was a future danger.
In upholding the execution stay, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had said another case before it that was brought by a different Texas death row inmate raised similar issues and it was best to wait for a ruling in that case.
Murphy had long expressed remorse for killing Cunningham.
“I wake up to my crime daily and I’ve never gone a day without sincere remorse for the hurt I’ve caused,” Murphy wrote in a message he sent earlier this year to Michael Zoosman, who had corresponded with Murphy and is co-founder of L’chaim! Jews Against the Death Penalty. Murphy is Jewish.
Murphy’s lawyers had said he also had a long history of mental illness, was abused as a child and was in and out of foster care.
Zoosman said Murphy’s repentance should have been considered in his case but “the reality is we don’t have a system that’s based on restorative justice. We have a system that’s based on retributive vengeance.”
Murphy’s lawyers late Tuesday afternoon also asked the high court to stop the execution over allegations the lethal injection drugs the state would use on him were possibly damaged during an Aug. 25 fire at the Huntsville prison unit where they were stored. The Supreme Court denied that request without comment, in line with similar rulings by a federal judge and a state appeals court.
Murphy was the sixth inmate in Texas and the 20th in the U.S. put to death this year.
Tuesday marked World Day Against the Death Penalty, an annual day of advocacy by death penalty opponents.
Although Texas has been the nation’s busiest capital punishment state, it had been seven months since its last execution. Public support and use of the death penalty in the U.S. has been declining in the past two decades.
Three more executions are scheduled in Texas this year.
___
Lozano reported from Houston.
___
Follow Juan A. Lozano on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70
Turkey’s Erdogan says U.S. sending aircraft carrier closer to Israel to commit massacre in Gaza
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday criticised the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, saying that it would commit “serious massacres” in Gaza.
Following a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel on Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday that the U.S. will be moving a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.
“What will the aircraft carrier of the U.S. do near Israel, why do they come? What will boats around and aircraft on it will do? They will hit Gaza and around, and take steps for serious massacres there,” Erdogan said in a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Ankara.
Erdogan has previously said that Turkey was ready to mediate between Israeli and Palestinian forces to ensure calm.
The conflict comes as Turkey, which has backed Palestinians in the past, hosted members of Hamas, and supported a two-state solution to the conflict, works to repair ties with Israel after years of animosity.
(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
