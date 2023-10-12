News
Iran’s allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten U.S. over intervention in Israel
BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Powerful Iraqi and Yemeni armed groups aligned with Iran have threatened to target U.S. interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervenes to support Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza that already shows signs of expanding to further fronts.
The comments come amid strong support by the United States for Israel’s response to the attacks and a U.S. pledge to rapidly provide additional munitions to Israel and deploy a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean.
In Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful armed faction with close ties to Iran, said it would target U.S. bases with missiles, drones and its special forces if Washington intervened in the conflict.
U.S. officials have accused the group of previous attacks on U.S interests in Iraq. The group has denied the claims.
The United States currently has 2,500 troops in Iraq – and an additional 900 in neighbouring Syria – on a mission to advise and assist local forces in combating Islamic State, which in 2014 seized swathes of territory in both countries.
Iraqi politician Hadi Al-Amiri, leader of political and military group the Badr Organization that is close to Iran, had made similar threats on Monday.
“If they intervene, we would intervene … we will consider all American targets legitimate,” Al-Amiri said on Monday.
Badr comprises a large part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), the state paramilitary organisation that contains many Iran-backed factions.
The PMF has voiced its “unequivocal support” for the Palestinian factions fighting Israel and the Iraqi government has said the Palestinian operations were a natural outcome of what it calls “oppressive” policies by Israel.
In past years, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq regularly targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and the U.S. embassy in Baghdad with rockets, though such attacks have abated under a truce in place since last year, as Iraq enjoys a period of relative calm.
‘AXIS OF RESISTANCE’
In Yemen, the leader of the powerful Houthi Movement warned on Tuesday that the group would respond to any U.S. intervention in Gaza with drones, missiles and other military options.
He said the group was ready to coordinate intervention with other members of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” which encompasses Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim factions in Iraq and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, which has already entered the fray.
Yemen’s Houthi movement has battled a Saudi-led coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands, during which it has targeted strategic assets in the Gulf, most notably energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Yemen has enjoyed a year of relative calm as peace negotiations gain traction.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Amina Ismail and Timour Azhari; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Stephen Coates)
News
Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel
DUBAI (Reuters) – Tehran was not involved in the militant Hamas group’s weekend attack on Israel, Iran’s top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, but hailed what he called Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.
“We kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime,” said Khamenei, who was wearing a Palestinian scarf, in his first televised speech since the attack.
“This destructive earthquake (Hamas’ attack) has destroyed some critical structures (in Israel) which will not be repaired easily … The Zionist regime’s own actions are to blame for this disaster,” said Khamenei.
Israel has long accused Iran’s clerical rulers of stoking violence by supplying arms to Hamas. Tehran, which does not recognize Israel, says it gives moral and financial support to the group, which controls the Gaza Strip.
Backing the Palestinian cause has been a pillar of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution and a way the Shi’ite-dominated country has fashioned itself as a leader of the Muslim world.
The United States said on Monday Iran was complicit in Hamas’ assault on Israel, but added it had no intelligence or evidence supporting this assertion. The top U.S. general on Monday warned Iran not to get involved in the crisis, saying he did not want the conflict to broaden.
Israel said earlier on Tuesday it had re-established control over the Gaza border and was planting mines where militants had toppled the barrier during their bloody weekend assault, after another night of relentless Israeli air raids on the enclave.
Khamenei said an attack on Gaza would “unleash a much heavier torrent of anger’.
“The occupying regime seeks to portray itself as a victim to escalate its crimes further … this is a misguided calculation … It will result in even greater disaster,” Khamenei said.
Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Hamas attack had climbed to 900, with at least 2,600 injured. Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 687 Palestinians were killed and 3,726 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.
(This story has been refiled to remove an extraneous word in paragraph 6)
(Additional reporting Elwely Elwelly in Dubai,; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Gareth Jones and Bernadette Baum)
News
‘Beware … your car will just start floating out of control’
A storm in New Mexico created an incredible scene Monday, with drivers navigating “rivers of hail.”
KRQE News 13 chief meteorologist Grant Tosterud shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Dorothea Delgado that showed debris covering a road and a small river full of hail running alongside it.
The 18-second clip was filmed in Las Vegas, east of Santa Fe. The storm — with heavy rain and strong winds — was so bad that snowplows were used to clear Interstate 25.
While maneuvering through the dangerous conditions, the driver of the car in which the video was shot said: “It’s flooding. I don’t think I can go up this way.”
That is one of the keys to safety in flooding events: Turn around; don’t drown. It takes only a foot of water to sweep a car off a road, and it’s nearly impossible to tell what’s under the water — or even whether the road is still there.
“Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard,” according to the National Weather Service. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.”
Walking into or near flood waters is the second-leading cause of death in storm events because “people underestimate the force and power of water,” per NWS.
Drivers should never bypass barriers on a flooded road, as it takes just six inches of fast-moving water to knock over an adult and only 12 inches to carry away most cars. SUVs and trucks can be overcome by two feet of rushing water.
This is vital information, as the warming of the planet has caused increasingly severe rain events. That’s because the air can hold more moisture.
“A 1 degree centigrade increase in the atmosphere’s temperature corresponds to a 7 percent increase in water vapor that it’s able to hold, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions,” Vox reported.
The Associated Press relayed a study from Nature that showed the risk of extreme rainfall increases by 8.3% at higher elevations for every degree Fahrenheit the world warms.
“Heavy rain in mountains causes a lot more problems than big snow, including flooding, landslides and erosion, scientists said,” Seth Borenstein wrote. “And the rain is not conveniently stored away like snowpack that can recharge reservoirs in spring and summer.”
And the Environmental Defense Fund noted “roads, sidewalks, buildings, shipping canals, dams, and agricultural practices have eliminated many natural landscape features that would otherwise slow rainwater’s path across the land and absorb it deeply underground.”
So, follow the cue of this cautious driver who looked to avoid that high water.
“The black black sky is so ominous too, like you’d better expect something big and icy to come out of it,” one commenter said on Tosterud’s post.
Another advised: “Beware, hail is [more] slippery than snow. Your car will just start floating out of control.”
Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
News
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s second attempt at student loan cancellation moved forward Tuesday with a first round of negotiations to help guide the administration to a new plan.
The Biden administration vowed to try again after the Supreme Court rejected an earlier plan in June. In opening remarks at Tuesday’s hearing, Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said the debt crisis threatens to undercut the promise of higher education.
“Student loan debt in this country has grown so large that it siphons off the benefits of college for many students,” Kvaal said in prepared remarks. “Some loans made to young adults stretch into retirement with no hope of being repaid. These debt burdens are shared by families and communities.”
Biden directed the Education Department to find another path to loan relief after conservatives on the high court ruled that he couldn’t cancel loans using a 2003 law called the HEROES Act.
The latest attempt will rest on a sweeping law known as the Higher Education Act, which gives the education secretary authority to waive student loans, although how far that power extends is the subject of legal debate.
The Education Department hopes to settle the dispute by adding federal rules that clarify when the secretary can waive student loans. To change those rules, however, the department is required to assemble a committee of outside negotiators to help hash out details.
The first day of negotiations, held virtually, lasted more than five hours but appeared to bring the department no closer to clarity. Much of the discussion centered on the shortcomings of existing student loan cancellation programs or problems caused by student loan interest.
Department officials repeatedly intervened to say those problems don’t fall under the scope of the current process.
The negotiators all come from outside the federal government and represent a range of viewpoints on student loans. The panel includes students and officials from a range of colleges, along with loan servicers, state officials and advocates including the NAACP.
It’s unclear who will be eligible for forgiveness under the new plan and how much relief they would get. Those details will be decided after the administration takes input from the negotiators, who meet in a series of sessions scheduled to continue into December.
Responding to suggestions from the panel, administration officials said they aren’t considering blanket cancellation.
“We are not looking at a broad-based debt cancellation where we are going to wipe off debt in its entirety. We are looking at individual ways that the secretary can exercise the authority to grant waivers,” said Tamy Abernathy, who leads a policy group in the department.
She later clarified that the department’s next proposal “could cancel some borrowers’ debt completely, but it could not cancel all borrowers debt completely.”
At the end of the process, negotiators will vote on a proposed rule drafted with input from their discussions. If they reach consensus on a proposal, the department will move forward with it. If they don’t, the agency will propose its own plan, which can be finalized after a public comment period.
The Education Department routinely uses negotiated rulemaking to enact federal regulation, and it’s required for any regulation related to student financial aid. It can be a long and painstaking process, and it often finishes without consensus among negotiators.
Biden has called for a new plan to help “as many borrowers as possible,” but it’s unclear whether it will be as expansive as his first proposal. That plan would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal student loans for borrowers with incomes below $125,000 or couples below $250,000.
Republicans rallied against the cancellation, saying it would add an unfair benefit for college graduates at the expense of millions of taxpayers who didn’t attend college. In 2022, about 47% of Americans age 25 or older had at least an associate degree, along with 15% who went to college but had no degree, according to the Census Bureau.
The administration plans to finalize the new rule sometime next year, but Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has declined to say if it will be in place before next fall’s presidential election. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, he said he’s working “as quickly as possible.”
He also noted that the court’s ruling “will have to factor in to the steps we take moving forward.”
Some legal analysts see the court’s decision as a rejection of any mass cancellation without action from Congress. The court concluded that the education secretary has power “to make modest adjustments and additions to existing provisions, not transform them.”
As a starting point for negotiators, the Education Department published an issue paper outlining some of the primary questions that will be up for debate. It offers few clues on the department’s vision for loan cancellation, but it identifies five groups of borrowers who may be in need of relief.
Negotiators are being asked how the agency should help:
— Borrowers whose interest grows so much that their balances exceed what they initially owed;
— Those who are eligible for loan cancellation under existing income-driven repayment plans but have not applied for those programs;
— Those who borrowed loans to attend college programs that didn’t lead to jobs with enough earnings to repay their loans;
— Borrowers with older loans taken out before Congress created benefits meant to ease the burden of student debt;
— Those who face hardships “that the current student loan system does not adequately address.”
It also asks negotiators to discuss the types of factors that would merit loan cancellation. The paper notes that, when deciding whether to collect on debt, some other federal agencies consider whether it “would be against equity and good conscience,” or if it would “impose financial hardship.”
At a White House briefing last week, Biden drew attention to the problem of ballooning interest. Many college graduates have been making payments for years, he said, “but because of interest, they still owe more than they originally borrowed.”
“My administration is doing everything it can to deliver student debt relief to as many as we can, as fast as we can,” Biden said.
The negotiators will meet virtually for two-day sessions on Nov. 6 and Dec. 11.
___
The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Iran’s allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten U.S. over intervention in Israel
Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel
‘Beware … your car will just start floating out of control’
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Powerball jackpot is now $1.73 billion. Here’s what you’d pocket after taxes.
Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
Thousands of Las Vegas workers to picket MGM, Caesars casinos
UN chief ‘deeply distressed’ by planned Israeli siege of Gaza
Resurfaced Video from 2012 Shows White South African Students Wearing Blackface Because They Believe They’re Victims of Discrimination
Egypt moves to prevent exodus of Palestinians from besieged Gaza
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
Iran’s allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten U.S. over intervention in Israel
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BAGHDAD...
Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp DUBAI...
‘Beware … your car will just start floating out of control’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WASHINGTON...
Powerball jackpot is now $1.73 billion. Here’s what you’d pocket after taxes.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Oleg...
Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp NEW...
Thousands of Las Vegas workers to picket MGM, Caesars casinos
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
UN chief ‘deeply distressed’ by planned Israeli siege of Gaza
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Resurfaced Video from 2012 Shows White South African Students Wearing Blackface Because They Believe They’re Victims of Discrimination
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Egypt moves to prevent exodus of Palestinians from besieged Gaza
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
A cop is under investigation for having an OnlyFans account after a guy she pulled over said he was a subscriber
-
News2 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News6 days ago
South Carolina Hunters Bag 11-Foot Gator with Deer Antler Stuck in Its Mouth
-
News6 days ago
College student escapes kidnapping suspect after stranger dragged her into his car: report
-
News5 days ago
Police found 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home while investigating putrid smells
-
News6 days ago
Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky buy a house in Kansas City? This Ward Parkway area is abuzz
-
News4 days ago
North Dakota Fossil Site Reveals When Asteroid Killed Dinosaurs
-
News6 days ago
Do I need to worry about sleeping with my phone next to my bed?