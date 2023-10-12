News
Remember The Smiling Cop Who Beat The Black Vet? Well… The DOJ Remembers Him Too
About this time last year, photos were leaked of a Colorado Springs Police Officer smiling a little too hard while showing his bloodied knuckles after violently arresting a Black man. He and his colleagues escaped punishment from the police brutality allegations but the DOJ is asking to spin the block with their own probe.
On October 9, 2022, Gadson was pulled over by Officer Matthew Anderson for driving under the speed limit and having no license plate displayed. However, the body camera footage shows Gadson’s vehicle parked and the officer mentioning nothing about the driving speed. At the time of the traffic stop, Gadson was unhoused and suffering PTSD from serving in the Army. Authorities said the responding officers had suspicions of Gadson being under the influence and that he refused to exit the vehicle when asked.
Read from the DOJ’s letter:
The Office of Justice Programs, Office for Civil Rights, has received a Complaint against the Colorado Springs Police Department (the Department). The Complainant, Dalvin Gadson Ochoa, alleged that the Department discriminated against him based on his race. Specifically, the Complainant alleged that the Department’s officers used excessive force during a traffic siop on October 9, 2022. The incident garnered public interest and generated several media reports.
The Complainant also filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Civil Action No. 1:22-cv-03278, which involves similar allegations as his OCR Complaint.” The OCR will suspend its review of the Complaint (23-OCR-0142) during the pendency of the federal court proceedings.
Given the nature of the law enforcement misconduct allegation, we are referring the enclosed Complaint to your office for review and appropriate action.
News of the traffic stop spread quickly after images of Gadson lying bloodied on the ground circulated the media as well as one officer smiling while showing off his bloodied knuckles. His attorneys said Gadson suffered eye injuries, a ruptured eardrum and chest wall contusions, via KOAA. The DOJ’s inquiry comes over a year after an internal investigation cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.
“By referring this case for criminal investigation, the Department of Justice is putting these officers on notice,” said attorney Kevin Mehr. “The CSPD may not take brutality seriously, but the DOJ does.”
Tributes Removed from Israeli Embassy in Denmark by Group With Palestine Flags
CCTV footage from the Embassy of Israel in Denmark showed what the mission described as a “disturbing” incident in which several masked individuals threw away flowers that had been left outside the building in the wake of Hamas’s attack.
The embassy said the incident took place on Sunday, October 8, the day after Hamas gunmen crossed into Israel and killed hundreds of people.
The footage shows people in Palestinian colors and with a Palestinian flag picking up and throwing away the bunches of flowers.
“Deeply disturbing to see how some people treat others’ grief and suffering so disrespectfully. We came into work today and found flowers and personal messages scattered all over. Disturbing,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.
The embassy press service told Storyful the incident had not been reported to the police. Credit: Israel i Danmark via Storyful
Sleeper Dedicates Its Pink October Campaign to the Beauty of the Female Form
Sleeper has just revealed its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign honoring every body and everybody–a beautiful initiative the Ukrainian label has been doing since 2016.
The Pink October editorial seeks to encourage women to schedule a preventive check at the mammalogist as an act of self-care, as recommended by health experts. Besides, Sleeper is donating up to 10% of sales revenue from its pink styles sold online throughout October to the Charitable Foundation Kvitna, which supports Ukrainian breast cancer patients.
For this year’s campaign, the Kyiv-born imprint teamed up with a Ukrainian photographer, Sonya Sem, to capture images representing the female form in all its diversity and worth. “Through this campaign, our goal is to showcase the inherent beauty of the female form and inspire our wonderful women to engage in self-care, self-love and prioritize their health by doing a breast ultrasound,” explain Sleeper Co-Founders Asya Varetsa and Kate Zubareva.
Take a look at the campaign in the gallery above and head over to Sleeper’s website to support the cause.
In case you missed it, Nike and Spotify’s latest collab blends the healing power of music, exercise and community.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises Republican leader against impeachment
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — There should be no effort to impeach a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice based on what is known now, a former justice advised the Republican legislative leader who asked him to review the issue.
Some Republicans had raised the prospect of impeaching newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she did not recuse from a redistricting lawsuit seeking to toss GOP-drawn legislative district boundary maps. On Friday, she declined to recuse herself, and the court voted 4-3 along partisan lines to hear the redistricting challenge.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had asked three former justices to review the possibility of impeachment. One of those three, David Prosser, sent Vos an email on Friday, seemingly just before Protasiewicz declined to recuse, advising against moving forward with impeachment. That was after a state judiciary disciplinary panel rejected several complaints lodged against Protasiewicz that alleged she violated the judicial code of ethics with comments she made during the campaign.
Prosser turned the email over to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight as part of an open records request.
“To sum up my views, there should be no effort to impeach Justice Protasiewicz on anything we know now,” Prosser wrote to Vos. “Impeachment is so serious, severe, and rare that it should not be considered unless the subject has committed a crime, or the subject has committed indisputable ‘corrupt conduct’ while ‘in office.’”
Vos on Monday made his first comments about Protasiewicz since she declined to recuse from the case and Vos got the email from Prosser. In his statement, Vos did not mention impeachment. He did not return text messages Monday or early Tuesday seeking further comment.
Vos raised the threat of impeachment because he argued that Protasiewicz had prejudged the redistricting case when during her campaign she called the current maps “rigged” and “unfair.” Vos also said that her acceptance of nearly $10 million from the Wisconsin Democratic Party would unduly influence her ruling.
Protasiewicz on Friday rejected those arguments, noting that other justices have accepted campaign cash and not recused from cases. She also noted that she never promised or pledged to rule on the redistricting lawsuit in any way.
Other justices, both conservative and liberal, have spoken out in the past on issues that could come before the court, although not always during their run for office like Protasiewicz did. Current justices have also accepted campaign cash from political parties and others with an interest in court cases and haven’t recused themselves. But none of them have faced threats of impeachment.
In his email to Vos, Prosser said he did not think Protasiewicz had met the standard for impeachment, which is reserved for “corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors.”
She has not committed a crime or corrupt conduct, Prosser said.
“In my view, ‘corrupt conduct’ is not a term that is open to a mere political grievance,” Prosser wrote. “If that were the case, legislative bodies could be trading questionable impeachments with considerable frequency.”
Prosser cautioned that using impeachment to delay or affect the outcome of any single case “will be viewed as unreasonable partisan politics.”
Prosser, a former Republican Assembly speaker, was the only one of the former justices who came forward to say they were on the panel created by Vos. But the records he turned over to American Oversight show that he was also apparently working with former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack on looking at impeachment.
The group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the panel Vos created is breaking the state open meetings law.
“Justice Prosser’s opinion letter demonstrates why Speaker Vos’ secret panel needs to operate in public,” said Heather Sawyer, American Oversight’s executive director, in a statement. “We still don’t know everyone involved or what other work has been done, and will keep pressing to ensure that the people of Wisconsin have full transparency and accountability regarding the Speaker’s impeachment plans.”
Vos announced the formation of the impeachment review panel on Sept. 13. Vos refused to say who he asked and Prosser also would not tell a judge when asked during a court hearing on the American Oversight lawsuit last month.
Text messages from Roggensack to Prosser on Sept. 14 show her asking if Prosser is free for a meeting. Prosser also released a voicemail from Roggensack left that same day referring to the text and asking to speak with him on “a matter that I thought we were going to look at together.”
Prosser, during that Sept. 29 hearing, denied the claim made by American Oversight that the panel was a governmental body subject to the state’s open meetings law.
In a voicemail he released from Roggensack from Oct. 2, Roggensack says she wants to talk with him about why “we, whatever we are, are not a governmental body.”
