Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — New public records have widened questions over when Arkansas Gov. ‘ office planned to use Republican Party funds to reimburse the state for a $19,000 lectern, which was bought in June using a government credit card.
The Arkansas GOP paid for the lectern in September, but the words “to be reimbursed” were only added later to the original invoice, records released this week show. The undated reimbursement note adds to weeks of scrutiny over the purchase, which has dominated political talk in Arkansas.
A legislative panel is expected to vote this week on a lawmaker’s request for an audit of the lectern’s purchase.
An email about the reimbursement note was among dozens of documents released to The Associated Press on Monday under a Freedom of Information Act request related to the lectern. Republican Sen. Jimmy Hickey, who requested the audit, told the AP that the email “further indicates the need for a full blown audit to get all the facts” but declined to comment further.
The custom blue and wood-paneled lectern was bought using a state credit card in June for $19,029.25, significantly higher than prices listed online for other lecterns. The Republican Party of Arkansas reimbursed the state for the purchase on Sept. 14, and Sanders’ office has called the use of a state credit card for the lectern an accounting error. Sanders’ office said it received the lectern in August.
Sanders, a Republican who served as press secretary for former President Donald Trump and was inaugurated governor in January, has said she welcomes an audit of the lectern but has also dismissed questions about the purchase.
Laura Hamilton, executive assistant and office manager for Sanders, added the note after being instructed that she or the agency that handles state purchasing should put it on the original invoice, according to the email released Monday. The Sept. 15 email written by Department of Transformation and Shared Services employee Cassie Cantlon to her superiors doesn’t say who instructed Hamilton.
“I asked if she wanted to date the note and she stated that she was told not to date it, but to just make the note that the invoice was to be reimbursed,” Cantlon, administrative services manager for the department, wrote in the email.
Sanders’ office acknowledged Tuesday that the note was added, but did not say who told Hamilton to add it.
“A note was added to the receipt so that it would accurately reflect that the state was being reimbursed for the podium with private funding the governor raised for her inauguration and the check was properly dated,” Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Sanders’ office, said. She called questions about the invoice “nothing more than a manufactured controversy.”
Tom Mars, an attorney, confirmed Tuesday that the note is the example of a public record about the purchase being altered that he referenced in a letter to Hickey. Mars has said he has a client willing to give a confidential statement to lawmakers who has firsthand knowledge that Sanders’ office interfered with open records requests.
Mars said his client is not Cantlon, who did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday afternoon.
The executive committee of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee will take up Hickey’s request on Thursday.
The AP requested from the state invoices from and communications about Beckett Events LLC, the Virginia company listed as the seller of the lectern. The company did not respond to a message requesting more information about the lectern.
Earlier emails about the purchase released Monday don’t reference plans for the Arkansas Republican Party to reimburse the state. Appearing on the TV program Capitol View on Sunday, state Republican Party Chairman Joseph Wood dismissed questions about the purchase but did not say whether the original plan was for the party to reimburse the state.
Sanders’ office has not said what features contributed to the lectern’s seemingly high cost. The price also included a road case, taxes, shipping and a 3% credit card processing fee.
The lectern’s purchase was first uncovered last month by Matthew Campbell, a lawyer and blogger who has sued the Arkansas State Police and claimed the agency illegally withheld public documents he requested about Sanders’ travel and security. Days after Campbell filed his initial lawsuit, Sanders proposed restricting the public’s access to a broad range of documents.
Sanders signed into law legislation restricting public access to her security and travel records after her original proposal faced backlash from media groups, transparency advocates and some conservatives.
US Labor Dept ‘disappointed’ by VU Manufacturing plant closure in Mexico
By Daina Beth Solomon
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday it is disappointed by the closure of VU Manufacturing’s facility in the northern Mexican city of Piedras Negras, which it said failed to adhere to a labor rights remediation plan under a regional trade pact.
VU Manufacturing, a small car upholstery factory, came under scrutiny for alleged violations twice under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which has tougher rules than its predecessor, NAFTA, regarding protecting the right of workers to form unions.
The case marks the first time the U.S. has rebuked a company for failing to meet its commitments following a USMCA labor probe, in contrast to 13 other workplaces that have also come under review in Mexico.
In March, the U.S. and Mexico pledged to oversee VU Manufacturing carry out a series of commitments to remain neutral in union affairs and allow workers to freely organize.
“Unfortunately, the company undermined the majority union’s ability to represent workers in collective bargaining negotiations and their right to strike,” said Thea Lee, U.S. deputy undersecretary of labor for international affairs, in a statement.
“We note with disappointment VU’s decision to close its facility without adhering to the agreed course of remediation.”
VU Manufacturing, an unlisted company based in Michigan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lee said U.S. officials had anticipated that “employers would not choose compliance in every instance,” but that other USMCA complaints have largely benefited workers.
The Department of Labor urged Mexico to prevent retaliation against former VU workers as they seek new jobs, and to ensure VU makes timely payments to dismissed workers.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Kylie Madry and Matthew Lewis)
Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting abortion rights amendment on 2024 ballot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting a proposed amendment protecting the right to an abortion on next year’s ballot, she told the state Supreme Court when she advised justices Monday that a petition has reached enough signatures to trigger a language review.
A group called Floridians Protecting Freedom has gathered just more than 400,000 of the nearly 900,000 voter signatures it needs to make the ballot, which requires the Supreme Court to make sure the ballot language isn’t misleading and applies to a single subject.
Attorney General notified the court of its responsibility and said she will eventually argue the language isn’t valid, though she didn’t explain why.
Republicans have dominated state politics and controlled the governor’s office and both branches of the Legislature since 1999. In that time, the state has consistently chipped away at abortion rights, including creating a waiting period before the procedure can be performed, parental notification if minors seek abortion and forcing women to have an ultrasound before having an abortion.
A law Gov. DeSantis approved last year banning abortion after 15 weeks is being challenged in court.
If the courts uphold the law — DeSantis appointed five of the Supreme Court’s seven justices — a bill DeSantis signed this year will ban abortion after six weeks, which is before many women know they are pregnant. DeSantis, who is running for president, has said he would support a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks.
If the amendment makes the ballot and is approved by at least 60% of votes cast, it would protect the right to an abortion up to the point the fetus can survive outside the womb.
___
This version clarifies that Moody opposes the measure being on the ballot.
32 Of The Dumbest, Most Mind-Numbing Things People Have Seen Their Coworkers Do While At Work
Reddit user u/Adrian0091 posed the question, “What’s the dumbest thing you’ve seen a coworker do on the job?” The thread quickly filled with jaw-dropping, eye-roll-inducing stories of workplace chaos. Here’s what people shared:
1.“I worked at Chick-fil-A, and the kid in the cow costume decided to walk over to the nearby Walmart and ride bikes around while still in the costume. The manager called and was like, ‘Hey, do you know your cow is riding bicycles around in our store?'”
—u/hubertcumberdale420
2.“A dude once photocopied a slice of pizza. We found cheese and stuff inside the machine for weeks. It was pretty funny, though.”
—u/LinusMeindl
3.“I worked with a lot of hazardous chemicals. I had a coworker who was notorious for being on his phone. We had to use a pump to put a hazardous chemical into a tank. The problem was that you couldn’t look at the destination and pump the pump at the same time. Someone had to pump, and someone had to watch. So, I specifically asked said coworker to not look at his phone this ONE time. The tank overflowed and spilled the chemical everywhere because he was staring at his phone. It took hours to clean up.”
—u/BigTiddyOstrogothGF
4.“A guy superglued himself to the component he was fixing twice. The second time, he was showing us how he had done it. Then, he superglued his eyelids together — all within half an hour.”
—u/floydie1962
5.“I saw a tattooist I worked with tattoo ‘Laugh now, cry ladder’ across a guy’s chest. He was let go. A few years later, a guy came in with ‘Warior’ across his upper back in bold letters wanting it fixed. Same tattooist.”
—u/hurrythisup
6.“My coworker blasted his music, not realizing the jack wasn’t connected to his phone. He thought he was hearing it from his earphones. Our CFO, whose office is near our department, came marching outside to the employee floor and shouted, ‘Who the hell is playing that?’ Someone had to get his attention. We couldn’t laugh at the time, but it was really funny later that day. The song was ‘Low’ by Flo Rida.”
—u/junerlegion
7.“The general manager, who was new to the company, walked in and told all the women they weren’t qualified to do their jobs. Sacked instantly.”
—u/p4ttl1992
8.“I watched a woman with long, acrylic nails fish a raw chicken breast out of the marinade bucket with her bare hands, drop it on the grill, wipe her hands on her apron, and move to grab a fist full of lettuce with the same bare hands. She did not understand why this was a problem. She did not finish her shift.”
—u/gwart_
9.“I asked one of the new kids to stack the shoe department. Easy, but a bit boring. I showed her what to do: stack by brand, then size, with bigger at the bottom and smaller at the top. She decided to organize by the color of the boxes instead because it looked prettier. It took me hours to fix that mess.”
—u/Lizzy_Of_Galtar
10.“I worked in the kitchen, and one of my colleagues forgot to put oil into the oil fryer, and he turned it on without noticing it. A fire shot up, and he stupidly put water on it. You now what happened next: bigger fire. Luckily, there were no injuries and just some black spots near the fryer wall.”
—u/PT4rd
11.“I worked in a restaurant that had a large mixer for baking. Imagine the KitchenAid one, but five feet tall. I watched one guy hang on to the mixing paddles while another guy turned on the mixer. The guy holding the paddles was thrown across the kitchen.”
—u/DriedUpSquid
12.“A coworker of mine was fired for using his cellphone in an electrically classified area. The cellphone wasn’t explosion-proof, not to mention that there were no cellphones allowed on the floor. They gave him a warning the first time, and the second time, they walked him out. The worst part for him was that his wife found out he was talking to his girlfriend. Twenty years down the drain. As we liked to say, he fired himself.”
—u/big_d_usernametaken
13.“They told the manager on duty, ‘I’m not the one eating it, so why should I care?’ while the manager was trying to explain to her how to correctly prepare a customer’s food.”
—u/2gecko1983
14.“They put a bunch of freshly-sharpened knives into a sink that was full of soapy water and didn’t tell anyone. Another coworker got, like, five large cuts on his hand while reaching in to start cleaning dishes.”
—u/WillardFist
15.“In the late ’90s, I was a custodian at a New York City public school to pay for college. One of my coworkers accidentally spilled about 15 gallons of gasoline in the school parking lot. He didn’t want to get in trouble for spilling that much gas, so he thought the best course of action was to burn off the gasoline. Of course, gasoline burns with huge billows of black smoke, so he panicked and tried to put out the fire BY DRIVING HIS CAR OVER THE GIANT PUDDLE OF BURNING GASOLINE. The fire department showed up within minutes and saw him doing donuts in the giant fire. They spent a whole hour screaming at my coworker about how stupid he was.”
—u/-Words-Words-Words-
16.“I watched a coworker of mine at a Pizza Hut (1976) clean off the food prep counter with a gross floor broom. He came into work after doing a hit of acid. The kitchen was open, so people at the tables could see the food being made. Someone saw him and yelled out to the other customers, and people started walking out. The place cleared out. Once the manager figured out what happened, he fired the guy on the spot.”
—u/big_d_usernametaken
17.“He opened a Skype window (yes, this was ~10 years ago) and started messaging me to talk crap about a person who was in the same call as us. He forgot he was sharing his screen.”
—u/zyygh
18.“At an old warehouse job, on this dude’s first day, he offered the general manager a cup of Hennessy he was drinking out of. I’ve never seen someone get fired faster.”
—u/TheShadowDemon247
19.“Back when I worked at a pizza place, we had a new guy that lasted only a couple days because he said he couldn’t poop without smoking a cigarette at the same time. We found out after he clearly smoked a cigarette in the bathroom.”
—u/PupEDog
20.“My coworker took his girlfriend through a secure area of the airport to bypass screening before their flight. The airport was locked down, they were both arrested, and, of course, he was fired.”
—u/Weary-Writer758
21.“In high school, I worked at a Chinese restaurant taking orders and bussing tables. Another dude I vaguely knew from high school got hired there. He was a nice, popular dude, but he didn’t have much common sense. Within his first two weeks, he went to make himself some food (we were allowed to do that to a certain extent), and he dropped some wontons into the deep fryer. When he decided they were done, and as we were having a conversation, he just REACHED HIS HAND into the oil to retrieve them. I don’t think I even reacted for a moment or two, and then rushed forward. He somehow ALSO didn’t react for a moment or two before pulling his hand out and yelling out a cartoon-style ‘YEEOUCH!’ He went to the hospital…and quit the job.”
—u/CwAbandon
22.“He cut his hair at the bar. He was the bartender…”
—u/Express_Let8362
23.‘Without any hesitation, this guy swallowed his joint to avoid detection as the manager came around the corner. The manager still smelled it, and he ended up failing a drug test and being sacked, so it was all for nothing in the end.”
—u/Ok_Bottle_8796
24.“Another employee put the wrong cream and sugar measurements in a cup, and once they realized their mistake, they threw the contents of the cup into our ice bin and started over.”
—u/HighQuality_H20
25.“On his first day, he wore a shirt that said ‘leg rest here’ with two arrows pointing to his shoulders.”
—u/Ech0shift
26.“At one of my previous jobs, a guy thought it was a good idea to scratch his head with a hot glue gun. He had to shave his head. Another guy at another place was working with some drugs (pharmaceutical wholesaler company), and a bunch of powder spilled from one of the broken packs, and he thought it was a good idea to blow on it to clear it. Thing is, we work with narcotics and cytotoxic drugs, among others, so that could’ve potentially caused harm or even death (if it was fentanyl, for example).”
—u/1921Zeljo
27.“I worked at Lowe’s. A guy got fired for driving the forklift to McDonald’s across the street to get a Big Mac.”
—u/BurghFinsFan
28.“We had a sales assistant pry open a container of copier toner and try to pour it into the machine. Everything was covered in fine black powder, including her.”
—u/FlowerGi1015
29.“A junior developer once sent me a chat message in his native language. I did not know what it said, but Google Translate is a thing, so I could see that he was saying some very unkind things about me. I did not let on that I knew; I just replied with ‘?.’ He was very apologetic and said it was intended for someone else. He was obviously hoping I did not know what it said. He asked me to ignore and delete it. I saved a screenshot instead.”
—u/FansForFlorida
30.“Someone did donuts on a forklift in front of the store and the store manager, all about 10 feet from customer cars and people. I have never seen someone get fired so fast.”
—u/CaucasianHumus
31.“A couple contractors were given the job of testing large screen monitors that had been returned. They decided the best way to test them was by watching porn in a corporate environment. The best part of all was that they put the monitors up on a shelf, so they could be seen at quite a distance.”
—u/frito123
32.And: “She was a receptionist and sat at her desk right outside her boss’s office while reading a self-help book about dealing with awful coworkers. She’d ignore anyone who came up to her until she finished what she was reading, including the president of the company. She would go downstairs to ‘file,’ but would either very obviously take a book and snacks with her, or would take her purse and leave the building for a couple hours without telling anyone. Also, she’d spend hours a day ‘filing’ three documents. She wasn’t smart enough to hide it from anyone either. You needed a key to enter the file room, and she’d leave it in the lock, which was a huge issue with confidential info (it was the legal department). There were stacks of files piled on the floor all the time because she couldn’t understand how to file in alphabetical order. When she got called out, she was mad at people for ‘disrespecting’ her, and then she rage-quit.”
—u/totally_tiredx3
What’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever seen a coworker do? Tell us in the comments!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
