Turkey’s Erdogan says U.S. sending aircraft carrier closer to Israel to commit massacre in Gaza
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday criticised the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, saying that it would commit “serious massacres” in Gaza.
Following a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel on Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday that the U.S. will be moving a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.
“What will the aircraft carrier of the U.S. do near Israel, why do they come? What will boats around and aircraft on it will do? They will hit Gaza and around, and take steps for serious massacres there,” Erdogan said in a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Ankara.
Erdogan has previously said that Turkey was ready to mediate between Israeli and Palestinian forces to ensure calm.
The conflict comes as Turkey, which has backed Palestinians in the past, hosted members of Hamas, and supported a two-state solution to the conflict, works to repair ties with Israel after years of animosity.
(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
The great China delusion
China will soon be the world’s economic superpower, we have often been told. For three decades, China has experienced double-digit annual economic growth. She has gone from being a largely agrarian economy that accounted for less than 2 percent of world output in 1980 to almost a fifth of output now.
China’s rise, it has often been implied, is nothing to worry about. As China took off economically, we were reassured, she would become just like the rest of us.
This, at least, was the thinking twenty years ago, when China was admitted to the World Trade Organisation. Back then, President Clinton talked of China as a ‘strategic partner’.
By letting China join the international system, clever people in London and Washington suggested, China would become part of it. Think of all those tens of millions of middle class Chinese, they assured us. Soon, like the middle classes in America and Europe, they would be demanding all the trappings of liberal democracy.
But rather than becoming more Western, it is clear that China under President Xi is not just un-Western, but increasing anti-Western. China today is not part of the international order, but agitating to subvert it. Chinese foreign policy seems to be all about creating rival structures and processes. Chinese government agents engage in the kind of espionage activities you might expect from a hostile foe.
Those that perpetuated this China delusion used to tell us that following the British handover of Hong Kong, China would grow to become more like Hong Kong. Instead, the opposite has happened. Hong Kong has been brought into line with the rest of China, and the freedoms her people had have been taken away.
Far from taking her place at the international table, China behaves as if she wants to overturn it. China masses troops, ships, planes and missiles in the western Pacific, bullying Taiwan and making little secret of her plan to invade the island. This would be the moral equivalent of the United States threatening to annex Vancouver Island.
Rather than becoming more Western, China’s government continually seeks new ways to restrict her citizens from accessing the internet. Digital technology has been harnessed to monitor the day to day activities of her own people. The autocrats that preside over China are so thin skinned and morally bankrupt, they actively clamp down on the Falun Gong movement. This is rather like the US government trying to shut down yoga classes.
The assumption that China, under the communist party, is ever going to emulate the West is wrong. But perhaps the real China fallacy is the notion that the Middle Kingdom is destined to be a great superpower at all.
For decades, highbrow magazines have been publishing articles forecasting that China’s economy will overtake America’s. At one time, we were told this would happen in the 2020s. Then it was the 2030s. Now I read it is supposed to happen before 2050.
I predict that China’s economy will never overtake America’s. Only last year, China ceased to be the most populous country on the planet, as India overtook her. China’s demographic future looks ominous. Today there are 1.4 billion people in China. By the end of this century, some estimate that China’s population will have fallen about 40 percent to 800 million.
The next few years, I predict, will see a significant fall in China’s economic growth.
It is relatively easy to produce big gains in economic output when you move farm workers into factories (see Soviet Russia in the 1950s for details). China was able to accelerate economically as a consequence of Deng Xiaoping’s reforms. Deng’s policies were not only market-friendly: Under Deng, decision-making was relatively decentralized. Provinces and regions had lots of autonomy. Beijing did not try to pre-empt every decision. Business had at least some room to operate in a free-market manner.
Under Xi, China has abandoned the Deng reforms, and reverted to what you might call the Ming tradition of top down control. It is not an encouraging precedent, and its effects on business confidence and the economy have been chilling. Meanwhile the once-low cost of labour – one of the factors which powered all that growth – is rising as China’s population stabilises and ages.
An imminent era of Chinese pre-eminence has been predicted by Western observers since at least the eighteenth century. Somehow it never quite materialises. China’s history is often a story of false starts and stifled innovation.
Yes, from the compass and printing to gunpowder, China was home to many of the great inventions that shaped the modern world. But China’s tendency towards top down control prevented her benefiting from those inventions the way Europeans were able to.
As China shuts her citizens off from the world once again, clamps down on all dissent, and introduces stringent, innovation sapping regulations, I wonder if history is repeating itself?
Far from being an economic dynamo, China today is on course to becoming the next Japan. Like China, Japan was once supposed to overtake America. Instead, a previously thriving, export-driven economy has been reduced to stagnation by demographics and debt.
So China may not become the world’s economic superpower, but this does not mean that China is not a threat. Quite the opposite.
Just over a century ago, a recently industrialized power, Germany, started to challenge the international order. Economically and militarily powerful, Germany nonetheless sensed that other powers were not so far behind. Among Germany’s leaders there was a sense that if Germany was serious about rearranging the furniture in Europe, she had a limited window of opportunity to do so. The consequences of that mindset were catastrophic.
My fear is that China’s leaders today may think themselves to be caught in a similar window of opportunity. China’s demographic calamity, coupled with slow growth, mean that her relative power will only decline.
America is right to be strengthening her fleet in the Pacific. It is also important that America works with an alliance of countries, including Australia, South Korea and Japan to ensure the security of the Pacific.
China may never be the world’s number one economic power. She will, I suspect, be the world’s biggest geopolitical headache for the foreseeable future.
Douglas Carswell is the President & CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. He was previously the UK Member of Parliament for Clacton
Arrest of 125-pound woman thrown to the ground by NC Highway Patrol trooper
ASHEVILLE – The Citizen Times has obtained North Carolina Highway Patrol video of the arrest of a Macon County woman in which she screams for help after being thrown to the ground by a much larger trooper.
Heather Gunn, whose driving while impaired charge was later dismissed, sued State Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Padgett in federal court for his actions during the 2018 arrest, saying he used excessive force and caused lasting injuries. U.S. District Court Judge Max Cogburn for the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville threw the case out Sept. 27, ruling that “Padgett likely violated Ms. Gunn’s Fourth Amendment right to be free of unreasonable seizure, but that this right was not clearly established under the circumstances at issue on June 23, 2018.”
Gunn had sued without the aid of a lawyer.
In the Sept. 5 hearing before Cogburn’s ruling, the judge watched videos taken from the trooper’s car. Following the case’s dismissal, the Citizen Times obtained the videos. They show the long interaction between Gunn and Padgett that followed her car crash on N.C. 28 north of Franklin, which was violent enough to knock off her shoes and in which Gunn struck her head, leaving a large lump.
The videos include the trooper testing her for impairment, his attempt to arrest her while she refuses to give him her wrists, Padgett’s takedown of Gunn and her screams of pain and protest.
Gunn, 51, has said she weighs 125 pounds, “a fraction of the size” of Padgett, 36, the judge said in his ruling.
After Gunn resists giving Padgett her wrists, he says, “I’m going to put you on the ground. I’m going to put you on the ground,” and “please, just turn around.”
Gunn then apparently hits the ground, though it can’t be seen on camera, and screams, “look at what you’ve done,” then yells for help several times. “Look at what he did to my face,” she says.
The footage also shows the aftermath in which she gets into his car with a black eye and they argue about the need for his force.
“I didn’t want to put you down on the ground, but I told you to turn around put your hands behind your back,” he said.
“I totally agree that these guys are amazing,” Gunn says, referring to the first responders, “and I appreciate everything you do, but I don’t appreciate being slammed to the ground on my face for no reason.”
On Oct. 6 Gunn called the ruling “a travesty of justice” and told the Citizen Times she planned to respond in a court filing to the ruling.
Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force.
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times
Remember The Smiling Cop Who Beat The Black Vet? Well… The DOJ Remembers Him Too
About this time last year, photos were leaked of a Colorado Springs Police Officer smiling a little too hard while showing his bloodied knuckles after violently arresting a Black man. He and his colleagues escaped punishment from the police brutality allegations but the DOJ is asking to spin the block with their own probe.
On October 9, 2022, Gadson was pulled over by Officer Matthew Anderson for driving under the speed limit and having no license plate displayed. However, the body camera footage shows Gadson’s vehicle parked and the officer mentioning nothing about the driving speed. At the time of the traffic stop, Gadson was unhoused and suffering PTSD from serving in the Army. Authorities said the responding officers had suspicions of Gadson being under the influence and that he refused to exit the vehicle when asked.
Read more
Read from the DOJ’s letter:
The Office of Justice Programs, Office for Civil Rights, has received a Complaint against the Colorado Springs Police Department (the Department). The Complainant, Dalvin Gadson Ochoa, alleged that the Department discriminated against him based on his race. Specifically, the Complainant alleged that the Department’s officers used excessive force during a traffic siop on October 9, 2022. The incident garnered public interest and generated several media reports.
The Complainant also filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Civil Action No. 1:22-cv-03278, which involves similar allegations as his OCR Complaint.” The OCR will suspend its review of the Complaint (23-OCR-0142) during the pendency of the federal court proceedings.
Given the nature of the law enforcement misconduct allegation, we are referring the enclosed Complaint to your office for review and appropriate action.
News of the traffic stop spread quickly after images of Gadson lying bloodied on the ground circulated the media as well as one officer smiling while showing off his bloodied knuckles. His attorneys said Gadson suffered eye injuries, a ruptured eardrum and chest wall contusions, via KOAA. The DOJ’s inquiry comes over a year after an internal investigation cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.
“By referring this case for criminal investigation, the Department of Justice is putting these officers on notice,” said attorney Kevin Mehr. “The CSPD may not take brutality seriously, but the DOJ does.”
