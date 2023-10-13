News
Amazon driver faces charges in family cat’s disappearance, death
COBB COUNTY, Ga. – Amazon drivers are known for delivering packages, but one Cobb County family says their experience with a driver took a bizarre and distressing turn when their beloved family cat, Addy, went missing.
Addy, the 13-year-old feline, disappeared last month. Her family was frantic. They went on a relentless search throughout the neighborhood, knocking on doors and asking if anyone saw her.
That’s when the story took an unexpected turn.
A neighbor showed them home surveillance video of a woman wearing an Amazon vest who was dropping off a box at the home. A few minutes later, Addy strolls across the driveway to the van.
According to a court document, the video shows the driver, later identified as Kearston Griggs, “squatting down inside the van and sticking her hand out toward the cat.” The video shows the cat hopping into the van. Several minutes later, the van door slides shut and the driver leaves.
The family says through Amazon, they learned Addy had escaped the van during another delivery about a mile away.
The family knocked on more doors and until they received another home surveillance video showing a woman who appears to be the same driver, petting Addy. Addy got back into the van.
The warrant says the driver continued making deliveries for another four hours. Later that day, Addy was left at a gas station on Fulton Industrial Blvd, 30 miles from home.
Sadly, Addy was later hit and killed by a car.
The driver, 28-year-old Kearston Griggs, was arrested last weekend. She was charged with theft by taking and cruelty to animals.
Branden Baribeau, an Amazon Spokesperson, released the following statement:
“First and foremost, our heart goes out to our customer and their family. While nothing can replace the loss of a beloved pet, we are working with the family to support them during this difficult time. Our delivery service partner has taken initial corrective action against the driver as the investigation continues.”
For the family, Addy was not just a pet but a cherished member of their household for over 13 years. They thought they would spend many more years with her, as she remained healthy and active.
The family wants everyone to know how important it is for people who see an unfamiliar pet to check to see if they ID tag. They believe Addy would be home safe if someone who had seen her that day would have simply called the number on her tag.
News
Nearly naked prostitutes prowl streets in broad daylight, but California law ties police hands: mayor
Women wearing only “g-strings” while bending over in front of traffic has become an increasingly common sight in National City, California, as prostitution issues spiral after the implementation of a controversial state law, the city’s mayor told Fox News Digital.
“They’re waving to people on the freeway or, just to be honest with you, they are bending over for the freeway. I don’t know how else to put it; they’re showing their wares,” National City Mayor Ron Morrison told Fox News Digital in an interview this month.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 357 in July 2022, which repealed a previous law that banned loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution. The law took effect in January this year, with Morrison arguing that the moment Newsom’s pen touched the bill, pimps in the state knew they could expand their prostitution ventures with little repercussions from law enforcement.
“The moment it was signed by the governor, boom, everyone knew the rules were out the window,” Morrison told Fox News Digital.
CALIFORNIA CITIES RATTLED BY PROSTITUTION, HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN BROAD DAYLIGHT AS COPS PIN BLAME ON NEW LAW
“Those that are out there on the street, most of them are wearing less than what you would consider a scanty negligee. It is just flaunting in everybody’s face. And so a lot of people are screaming, ‘Hey, you know, can’t you get them on indecent exposure?’ And the problem is the way our laws read in this state. The definition of indecent exposure is as long … as the genitals are covered. Anything else is fair game out in public.”
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
CALIFORNIA PROSTITUTION LAW ALLOWS SEX ABUSE TO ‘RUN RAMPANT’ IN LOS ANGELES STREETS, VICTIM ADVOCATES WARN
National City is a diverse working-class city of roughly 60,000 residents just outside San Diego on the bay, Morrison said. Prostitution issues are no stranger to the city, with the mayor explaining that as an urban area, sex workers have been known to cross the San Diego city border – but never at the rate he’s currently seeing.
“Very much beyond brazen,” Morrison said of what he’s seeing on his streets.
Prostitutes gather in a downtown area that faces a freeway and are most often seen early in the morning and around 3 p.m. Morrison added that another new California law that legalized jaywalking has compounded the issues as some women stand in traffic to attract a john.
“I was driving on one of the streets the other day, and there’s this young lady standing there in the middle of the street wearing basically a G-string, and that was it, and a couple pasties. But she’s right in front of my car, I couldn’t move. So, I did ask her very politely, ‘Would you please move out of the street?’ And she looked at me and says, ‘If you don’t want to talk to me, you can go around,'” Morrison said.
Businesses, ranging from mom-and-pop stores to national hotel chains, have sounded off to the mayor that the prostitutes are driving away business and have forced some businesses to refund families who were appalled at seeing nearly naked women while on their California getaway.
Even a local school covered its windows after prostitutes were repeatedly found hanging out near its gates, Morrison said.
SUSPECTED PROSTITUTION RING MOVES INTO CA NEIGHBORHOOD OUTSIDE CATHOLIC SCHOOL: ‘PIMP IS BLOCKING MY DRIVEWAY’
The mayor argues that the issue comes down to Senate Bill 357, which he called an “idiotic law” that should be known as the “Safe Streets for Pimps Initiative,” which has allegedly not only left his town and other municipalities in the state dealing with an increase of sex workers on the street, but it has also incentivized human trafficking.
“This one has just opened the doors to prostitution, sex trafficking, child sex trading, I mean, you name it. This has obviously done that. And I don’t think anyone that is not just purely politically motivated could disagree with that,” Morrison said.
The mayor described himself as a “nonpartisan” who has worked at various levels of government over more than 30 years, whose main focus is to “look out for people in National City and their businesses” and not play politics in Sacramento.
Senate Bill 357 was authored by Democrat state Sen. Scott Wiener, who championed the bill as one that would help protect transgender women from being targeted by police.
“[The previous law] allowed police officers to arrest a person, not based on what they did but based solely on how a person looks,” Wiener told local media earlier this year. “So, an officer could arrest someone because they were wearing tight clothing, high heels and extra lipstick.”
Fox News Digital previously spoke with members of the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST), which is one of the largest and oldest direct service providers for sex and labor trafficking survivors in the U.S., who said they supported the bill “because we know that reducing the criminalization of survivors will help prevent human trafficking.”
NATIONWIDE PUSH TO LIBERALIZE PROSTITUTION LAWS PROMPTS CONCERNS ABOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING
“Traffickers rely on our systems to criminalize victims so that they are unable to access safety due to their records and are vulnerable to continued exploitation,” Leigh LaChapelle, CAST’s associate director of survivor advocacy, told Fox News earlier this year after the law took effect.
“The impact of these encounters with law enforcement reinforce already heightened stigma when someone is arrested for this offense due to the difficulties securing employment and safe housing with an arrest record relating to the sex trade,” LaChapelle added. “Violation of this discriminatory law also puts immigrants in jeopardy of deportation, loss of residency or denial of reentry due to a misdemeanor conviction.”
Prostitution is still illegal in California, but Morrison said the new law has effectively legalized the crime as police back off from intervening or interacting with the women.
“Senate Bill 357, which for all intents and purposes made prostitution legal because what it said is that officers can no longer contact people based on the idea of loitering for the purpose of prostitution. So, it basically tells the police your hands are off,” Morrison said.
AS CALIFORNIA POLICE FIGHT RAMPANT PROSTITUTION, JOHNS LINE UP LIKE THEY’RE AT ‘FAST-FOOD DRIVE-THROUGH’
He noted that some of the girls on the street appear underaged, though the amount of makeup the sex workers wear makes it difficult to gauge an age, and the city has previously seen girls as young as 12 working on the streets.
“A lot of the times [police] found out that these were juveniles … or that they were basically being sex trafficked, and they could get them out of that. Now, they basically have no legal opportunity to even talk to them,” Morrison said.
With prostitution blatantly on the streets, other crimes have also followed, including shootings and assaults. Morrison said that just weeks ago an eight-month pregnant prostitute was kidnapped, beaten and raped.
CALIFORNIA POLITICIAN SUGGESTS FIX TO STATE’S BRAZEN PROSTITUTION: LEGALIZE IT
“Those [crime incidents] go on our crime stats. We’ve had shootings, everything else involving the prostitutes and the pimps. So, those crime stats go on us. These people don’t live here in National City and people here don’t want them, but we’re getting the crime stats,” he said.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS
Morrison said he is working with the local district attorney and the police department to craft avenues on how to navigate the state laws while cleaning up the streets. The police department has carried out “john stings” in the past, but such operations require a team of roughly 30 officers, which would translate to half of the city’s police force, and weeks of planning, Morrison said.
“People here are not happy about this in the least. And the problem is they expect us locally to do something about it. And we’re sitting here with our hands behind our back with handcuffs on that Sacramento was placed on us,” Morrison said.
Original article source: Nearly naked prostitutes prowl streets in broad daylight, but California law ties police hands: mayor
News
‘The parent needs to be arrested’
Parents of a young tourist at Yellowstone National Park are being called out as “tourons” (tourist + moron) after alarming footage of a child navigating treacherous waters recently surfaced.
A video from Instagram user Abbey Morales (@itsabbeyhollaaa) shows a boy climbing on rocks in the midst of what appears to be potentially dangerous flowing waters in the park.
The video was shared by the account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), which is dedicated to posting about the outrageous behavior of tourists in America’s national parks. The account quoted Abbey in the caption: “I honestly thought that kid might be swept away and drowned! Also, he was barefoot!”
Clueless tourons are nothing new, and Tourons of Yellowstone has more than 1,000 posts. In June, it shared a video of an elk mom chasing two tourists. The caption explained that she was protecting her babies from people coming in close for photos.
This phenomenon isn’t confined to the United States, either. In another display of selfie-obsessed behavior, tourists on the Gower Peninsula in Wales caused the death of a wild pony foal by crowding it near a cliff’s edge to snap photos. The newborn staggered to its feet before falling over the edge.
Not following the rules at national parks — and in wild places in general — can have terrible consequences for people, wildlife, and the natural environment.
From 2007 to 2018, 2,727 people died in America’s national parks, with a whopping 668 of those deaths because of drowning. Historically, more than 100 people have died in Yellowstone’s lakes and rivers alone.
Obsession with animal selfies is also harming wildlife, but sometimes “do-gooder” tourists also put animals in harm’s way. In 2016, a bison calf passed away after tourists at Yellowstone “rescued” it from the cold. Earlier this year, a man removed another bison calf from a river in the park. Staff were forced to euthanize the young bison after its herd rejected it.
People were livid after watching the video of the child playing in treacherous waters. A few people identified the area as Gibbon Falls, an 84-foot waterfall.
“It is illegal if the rangers have to risk their lives to save someone for their stupidity, turbulent water, and the drop in the waterfall,” one said.
Most of the comments were aimed at the carelessness of the parents.
“The parent needs to be arrested,” one person commented, with another asking, “Who would EVER let their kids do that?”
Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
News
90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren Speak Out About Terrorist Attacks in Israel
‘90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren are addressing the war in Israel, following the terrorist attacks by Hamas that began Saturday. Alexei, an Israel native, gives an update on his and his family’s well-being and expresses the pain he’s feeling. The terrorist attacks come after Alexei and Loren have discussed moving their family to Alexei’s home country multiple times during the last season of their TLC show, ‘Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.’
Amazon driver faces charges in family cat’s disappearance, death
Nearly naked prostitutes prowl streets in broad daylight, but California law ties police hands: mayor
‘The parent needs to be arrested’
90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren Speak Out About Terrorist Attacks in Israel
‘They keep trying to get into my house’; Farm owner claims family targeted by organized crime
Pakistan’s ‘shameful’ first Miss Universe contestant
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
US Labor Dept ‘disappointed’ by VU Manufacturing plant closure in Mexico
Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting abortion rights amendment on 2024 ballot
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
Amazon driver faces charges in family cat’s disappearance, death
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp COBB...
Nearly naked prostitutes prowl streets in broad daylight, but California law ties police hands: mayor
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Women...
‘The parent needs to be arrested’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Parents...
90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren Speak Out About Terrorist Attacks in Israel
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ‘90...
‘They keep trying to get into my house’; Farm owner claims family targeted by organized crime
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp GRAHAM,...
Pakistan’s ‘shameful’ first Miss Universe contestant
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Senator...
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp California...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp LITTLE...
US Labor Dept ‘disappointed’ by VU Manufacturing plant closure in Mexico
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting abortion rights amendment on 2024 ballot
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp TALLAHASSEE,...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News2 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News6 days ago
Police found 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home while investigating putrid smells
-
News5 days ago
North Dakota Fossil Site Reveals When Asteroid Killed Dinosaurs
-
News7 days ago
Do I need to worry about sleeping with my phone next to my bed?
-
News3 days ago
Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher
-
News2 days ago
Hamas’ attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea
-
News3 days ago
Dog Born with Six Legs Stuns Animal Rescue After Being Found Abandoned in Parking Lot