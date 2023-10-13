News
Egypt discusses Gaza aid, rejects corridors for civilians, say sources
By Ahmed Mohamed Hassan
CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt has discussed plans with the United States and others to provide humanitarian aid through its border with Gaza Strip but rejects any move to set up safe corridors for refugees fleeing the enclave, Egyptian security sources said on Wednesday.
Gaza, a tiny coastal strip of land wedged between Israel in the north and east and Egypt to the southwest, is home to some 2.3 million people who have been living under a blockade since Palestinian Islamist group Hamas took control there in 2007.
Egypt has long restricted the flow of Gazans on to its territory, even during the fiercest conflicts.
Cairo, a frequent mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, always insists the two sides resolve conflicts within their borders, saying this the only way Palestinians can secure their right to statehood.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. had been holding consultations with Israel and Egypt about the idea of a safe passage for civilians from Gaza, which was hit by a massive Israeli assault in response to a deadly incursion by Hamas fighters into Israel. Those consultations were ongoing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
One of the Egyptian security sources, who asked not to be identified, said Egypt rejected the idea of safe corridors for civilians to protect “the right of Palestinians to hold on to their cause and their land”.
Several Arab states still have camps for Palestinian refugees who are descendants of those who fled or left their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s 1948 creation. The Palestinians and other Arab states have said a final peace deal needs to include the right of those refugees to return, a move Israel has always rejected.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that crucial life-saving supplies, including fuel, food and water, must be allowed into Gaza.
“We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now,” he told reporters, thanking Egypt “for its constructive engagement to facilitate humanitarian access through the Rafah crossing and to make the El Arish airport available for critical assistance.”
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric later said: “Civilians need to be protected. We do not want to see a mass exodus of Gazans.”
LIMITED CEASEFIRE
Egypt has been intensifying its efforts to contain the situation in Gaza, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during a meeting in Cairo, a statement from Sisi’s office said.
According to the Egyptian security sources, talks between Egypt and the United States, Qatar and Turkey discussed the idea of delivering humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula under a geographically limited ceasefire.
Turkey’s president said work had started to deliver aid, without elaborating.
The Rafah crossing, which is the main exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel, has been closed since Tuesday after Israeli bombardments hit on the Palestinian side, according to officials in Gaza and Egyptian sources.
Egypt has made repeated statements this week warning against the possibility that Israel’s assault on Gaza could lead to the displacement of residents from the enclave on to Egyptian territory.
Israel’s ambassador in Egypt, Amira Oron, said in post on social media that Israel had “no intentions in relation to Sinai, and has not asked Palestinians to move there … Sinai is Egyptian territory.”
Asked about the prospect of displacement following a meeting with Tajani, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said: “Egypt was keen to open the Rafah crossing to provide humanitarian aid, food and medicine, but instability and the expansion of the conflict leads to more hardship and more refugees to safe areas, including Europe.”
(Additional reporting by Omar Abdel Razak, Ahmed Elimam, Michelle Nichols and Humeyra Pamuk;Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams and Toby Chopra)
Startup CEO says ‘the house of the future costs as much as a car’ — here’s how the company plans to make it happen
New technology from Japanese startup Serendix may eventually turn the dream of home ownership from the seemingly impossible into the possible for many Americans — and help us give our planet an assist in the process.
Serendix, which hopes to make housing more affordable, recently combined 3D printing and CNC machining to build a house for the cost of roughly $37,600, according to Adele Peters of Fast Company.
Compare that with the median cost of a house in the United States: approximately $430,300, according to The Ascent, a review platform of The Motley Fool.
“The house of the future costs as much as a car,” Serendix CEO Kunihiro Handa told Peters.
Handa added that the company’s goal is to fully automate the housing industry — much like Japan did with the auto industry more than 40 years ago.
3D printing has been around since the 1980s, when Dr. Hideo Kodama created a machine that hardened material with UV light, according to The American Society of Mechanical Engineers. As the technology — and the laws surrounding its use — has evolved, so have the opportunities for its application.
Today, an array of 3D-printing materials is available. According to Fast Company, in order to keep costs down, Serendix utilized concrete to print the walls of its 538-square-foot “barnacle” unit, giving an individual or a couple a bit of extra stretching room than a typical 100- to 400-square foot tiny house.
The home design is constructed around steel columns and includes one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, and a kitchen.
An added bonus? Small homes are eco-friendly because they need less energy to run, so your bank account and the Earth will be thankful. While an average-sized home in the U.S. is responsible for approximately 28,000 pounds of harmful carbon pollution per year, tiny homes emit around 2,000, according to the American Institute of Architects.
Serendix told Peters that its 3D-printed house only took 44 hours and 30 minutes to build. The efficiency of the construction time means that negative environmental impact is reduced. Globally, the construction industry is responsible for 39% of polluting heat-trapping gases.
Serendix has five printers, according to Peters, each of which can construct 50 houses per year, and the company intends to add more in 2024 in order to reach a goal of 850 per year.
There’s no word yet on when the company’s technology could be available in the U.S.
Jordan’s king says no stability in region without Palestinian state
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Wednesday no peace was possible in the Middle East without the emergence of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.
The latest violence – which broke out when Hamas militants assaulted Israel at the weekend – showed the region would not “enjoy stability, security or peace” without a sovereign Palestinian state on land that Israel had captured in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, he said.
A two-state solution was the only option, the monarch told deputies in a speech at the opening of a new parliamentary session.
“Our region will never be secure nor stable without achieving just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution,” the monarch said.
A two-state solution has long been the bedrock of international peacemaking efforts, but the process has been moribund for years and the possibility of it happening has dimmed even before the renewed bloodshed.
King Abdullah has since the start of the latest conflict been engaged in a flurry of diplomatic efforts with Western and regional leaders urging swift action to de-escalate the situation, officials say.
Officials said the monarch, whom U.S. President Joe Biden called, will voice the kingdom’s concerns with U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken when he arrives in Amman.
Blinken first plans to visit Israel, where he was heading to later on Wednesday. [L1N3BG2OX]
With a large percentage of Jordan’s population made up of Palestinians, and Jordan sharing a border with the West Bank, which the Palestinians hope will be part of their own state together with East Jerusalem and Gaza, its position is sensitive.
“A Palestinian independent and sovereign state should be on June 4th, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and so that the cycles of killing, whose ultimate victims are innocent civilians, end,” King Abdullah said.
Amman lost the West Bank including East Jerusalem to Israel during the 1967 war. Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel is widely unpopular among many citizens who see normalisation as a sellout of the rights of their Palestinian brethren.
The outpouring of anger against Israel also fuelled a large rally on Tuesday in downtown Amman, where several thousand protesters chanted slogans in support of Hamas and demanded the government close the Israeli embassy in Amman and scrap the peace treaty.
The Israeli embassy, where protesters gather daily, has long been a flashpoint of anti-Israel protests at times of turmoil in the Palestinian territories.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams and Angus MacSwan)
Amazon driver faces charges in family cat’s disappearance, death
COBB COUNTY, Ga. – Amazon drivers are known for delivering packages, but one Cobb County family says their experience with a driver took a bizarre and distressing turn when their beloved family cat, Addy, went missing.
Addy, the 13-year-old feline, disappeared last month. Her family was frantic. They went on a relentless search throughout the neighborhood, knocking on doors and asking if anyone saw her.
That’s when the story took an unexpected turn.
A neighbor showed them home surveillance video of a woman wearing an Amazon vest who was dropping off a box at the home. A few minutes later, Addy strolls across the driveway to the van.
According to a court document, the video shows the driver, later identified as Kearston Griggs, “squatting down inside the van and sticking her hand out toward the cat.” The video shows the cat hopping into the van. Several minutes later, the van door slides shut and the driver leaves.
The family says through Amazon, they learned Addy had escaped the van during another delivery about a mile away.
The family knocked on more doors and until they received another home surveillance video showing a woman who appears to be the same driver, petting Addy. Addy got back into the van.
The warrant says the driver continued making deliveries for another four hours. Later that day, Addy was left at a gas station on Fulton Industrial Blvd, 30 miles from home.
Sadly, Addy was later hit and killed by a car.
The driver, 28-year-old Kearston Griggs, was arrested last weekend. She was charged with theft by taking and cruelty to animals.
Branden Baribeau, an Amazon Spokesperson, released the following statement:
“First and foremost, our heart goes out to our customer and their family. While nothing can replace the loss of a beloved pet, we are working with the family to support them during this difficult time. Our delivery service partner has taken initial corrective action against the driver as the investigation continues.”
For the family, Addy was not just a pet but a cherished member of their household for over 13 years. They thought they would spend many more years with her, as she remained healthy and active.
The family wants everyone to know how important it is for people who see an unfamiliar pet to check to see if they ID tag. They believe Addy would be home safe if someone who had seen her that day would have simply called the number on her tag.










