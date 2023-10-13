News
House GOP Finally Picks a Speaker—Now Comes the Hard Part
After nine days of chaos sparked by the sudden downfall of Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans have finally nominated a successor for the Speaker’s gavel: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), McCarthy’s longtime number two.
In a secret ballot vote held behind closed doors on Wednesday morning, 113 lawmakers chose Scalise, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earning 99 votes, a source familiar with the proceeding told The Daily Beast.
For the bitterly divided House GOP, however, a resolution to their leadership crisis is still far off.
To win the party’s nomination, Scalise simply needed a majority of votes. To survive the upcoming roll call vote in the full House of Representatives, he will need near-unanimous support from the GOP conference to secure the Speaker’s gavel and return the House to normal function.
A floor vote could take place as soon as Wednesday afternoon, though that appears unlikely.
Already, however, Scalise’s ability to marshal enough support is in serious doubt. His margin of victory on Wednesday was closer than expected, for one. Beyond that, allies of Jordan have expressed their willingness to vote for the Ohio Republican on the floor, even though Scalise is the nominee.
Exiting Wednesday’s private vote, both Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Max Miller (R-OH) told reporters they planned to vote for Jordan on the floor. Notably, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who orchestrated McCarthy’s ouster, said that he was fully behind Scalise.
Jordan himself pointedly declined to endorse Scalise, according to Punchbowl News, saying he would do so only if the Louisiana Republican picked up the 217 votes needed to win the speakership.
Just a few anti-Scalise holdouts could now have the power to deny Scalise a victory, just as a squad of holdouts did to McCarthy back in January, when it took 15 votes and four days for the California Republican to win the speakership.
House GOP Realizes Ditching McCarthy Didn’t Solve Its Problems
McCarthy’s ultimate path to victory last year was tortured despite his overwhelming victory in the preceding private conference nominating vote. Though Scalise won on Wednesday, there are a number of powers that, if determined enough, could put him through an ordeal far worse than what McCarthy endured.
The lawmakers who booted McCarthy from the speakership are nearly all members of the hard-right faction, which prefers Jordan. Former President Donald Trump, who holds tremendous sway in the party, has publicly endorsed Jordan. A pro-Jordan faction that refuses to accept defeat could easily spark a drawn-out floor battle.
The biggest wildcard may be the former speaker himself. Though he has said he would not seek the gavel again, he hasn’t ruled out the idea of returning to the office. Some McCarthy loyalists have continued to express their determination to get him back in power.
Privately, McCarthy’s team has pushed Jordan hard, as The Daily Beast and other outlets have reported. Though they have worked side by side for years, McCarthy and Scalise have long had bad blood stemming from their competition for the House GOP’s top leadership spot.
On Tuesday night, McCarthy told reporters he would endorse whoever the party nominated.
New York Republicans to move to oust George Santos from US House
By Moira Warburton
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of New York state Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will introduce a motion to expel indicted fellow Republican from the chamber, two of the members said on Wednesday.
The move comes a day after federal prosecutors filed 23 fresh criminal counts against the first-term U.S. representative, accusing him of inflating his campaign’s fundraising numbers and charging campaign contributors’ credit cards without their consent.
Santos, who represents a district including parts of New York City and its eastern suburbs, has been enmeshed in scandal since his November 2022 election, first facing accusations that he fabricated much of his resume and then criminal indictment.
But with a narrow 221-212 majority, the House’s Republican leadership has not taken action.
Santos pleaded not guilty to an initial May indictment and has said he will do the same for the new one.
The charges against Santos include false statements, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud, accusing him of using the credit card information of people who had already donated to his campaign to make additional contributions.
“He has no business being in the halls of the House of Representatives. He’s an immoral person, he’s an untrustworthy person, he’s scammed hundreds of thousands of voters,” Representative Nick LaLota, a Republican who also represents a New York suburb, told reporters on Wednesday.
A motion to expel would require support from two-thirds of members in the House, meaning 290 votes. Democrats have repeatedly called for Santos to be expelled, and over a dozen Republicans have done the same.
“If they want to be judge, jury and arbitrator of the whole goddamn thing, let them do it,” Santos said on Wednesday.
LaLota said the group did not yet have support from the required two-thirds of the House, but predicted the resolution would “catch fire.”
It is unclear when the motion would get a vote on the House floor, given that Republicans are currently trying to elect a new nominee for speaker after eight Republicans sided with all Democrats to oust Kevin McCarthy in a historic first last week.
(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)
James Webb Space Telescope Detected Temperature On Trappist 1 B Exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope has set it sights on Trappist 1 system’s innermost planet, Trappist 1 b. It has discovered that “the planet’s dayside has a temperature of about 500 kelvins (roughly 230°C), and suggests that it has no significant atmosphere,” according to the ESA/Webb team. Credit: Space.com | animation courtesy: ESO/L. Calçada / Space Engine/NASA/GSFC | edited by Space.com’s Steve Spaleta Music: Stay in Orbit by Victor Lundberg / courtesy of Epidemic Sound
Tesla now sells $8,000 vinyl wraps, hinting at clever Cybertruck solution
Model 3 and Model Y owners can now have a “self-healing urethane-based film” installed by Tesla. It costs $7,500 – $8,000 and is only compatible with 2023+ models. The range of colors available include blue, green, gold, white, black, red and, for some reason, grey. Or, for $5,000, Tesla will install a clear wrap, protecting the vehicle’s original paint and body. The service is currently only offered at Tesla Service Centers in West Covina, California and Carlsbad, California.
Similar vinyl wraps have long been applied to vehicles, but this is the first time they have been offered by a major vehicle manufacturer as an after-purchase service. These wraps can be applied in a few hours and offer owners a relatively low-cost and easy option to radically change the look of their vehicle. Tesla only offers wraps in solid colors; third-party services will print basically anything on a wrap.
This product doesn’t come as a surprise. Several Cybertruck prototypes have been spotted sporting various wraps, including ones that mimic the designs of the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra. Others were spotted wearing various forms of camouflage.
These wraps could be how Tesla addresses major concerns around the Cybertruck. As Tesla notes, these urethane-based films feature self-healing properties that would provide extra protection on the Cybertruck’s scratch-prone stainless steel body. And if the wrap rips, tears or gets beat up, the owner can replace just the damaged section, or replace the entire wrap, changing the look of the vehicle in the process. Of course, this is all speculation as Tesla has yet to announce these wraps for the Cybertruck.
Several outfitters already announced plans to offer wraps for the Cybertruck, and launched configurators to let potential buyers explore the options.
