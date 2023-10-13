News
If you get a call like this, Florida deputies want you to hang up the phone immediately
Floridians are facing a growing threat – and it’s coming through their phones. A couple of sheriff’s offices in Florida are sounding the alarm on a scam that’s gaining traction.
The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of a recent phone call scam where someone is trying to impersonate their staff. The scammer will tell you that you missed jury duty, a grand jury summons or a court date – all in the hopes of you sending money to avoid having a warrant issued, deputies said.
“Don’t fall for it!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, adding that sometimes these phone calls spoof a Volusia Sheriff’s Office phone number. That means the number could look like it’s coming from a legitimate caller rather than a scammer. “If you get one of these calls, hang up. When in doubt, call us.”
SCAM ALERT: UPS package delivery scam on the rise ahead of holiday season, Florida deputies warn
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a similar phone scam on the rise where residents reported getting calls from people posing as a deputy under the name Sergeant Joseph Walker. Walker, apparently, has an “urgent personal matter” and “needs you to call him back,” deputies said.
“THIS IS A SCAM!!! We would not have our deputies call you to have you pay a fine over the phone,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
You can call MCSO’s non-emergency number to double-check if the phone call you received was legit at 352-732-9111.
2nd former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises Republican leader against impeachment
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A second conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice asked to investigate taking the unprecedented step of impeaching a liberal justice on Wednesday came out against it.
Former Justice Jon Wilcox told The Associated Press that there was nothing to justify impeaching Justice , as some Republican lawmakers have floated because of comments she made during the campaign about redistricting and donations she accepted from the Wisconsin Democratic Party.
“I do not favor impeachment,” Wilcox told AP in a telephone interview. “Impeachment is something people have been throwing around all the time. But I think it’s for very serious things.”
The Wisconsin Constitution reserves impeachment for “corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors.”
Wilcox, along with former justices and Patience Roggensack, were tapped by Republican Assembly Speaker to look into possible impeachment.
Prosser advised against impeachment in an email to Vos on Friday, saying “there should be no effort to impeach Justice Protasiewicz on anything we know now.” Prosser told Vos he did not think Protasiewicz had met the standard for impeachment.
Roggensack has not returned numerous messages seeking comment, including Wednesday. Vos did not respond to a text seeking comment Wednesday.
Vos floated impeaching Protasiewicz if she did not recuse from a redistricting lawsuit seeking to toss GOP-drawn legislative district boundary maps. On Friday, she declined to recuse herself, and the court voted 4-3 along partisan lines to hear the redistricting challenge.
Vos asked three former justices to review the possibility of impeachment, but he refused to name them. Prosser told the AP that he was on the panel, but other justices either said they weren’t on it or did not comment.
In a court filing, Vos identified the other two as Roggensack and Wilcox. All three of those picked by Vos are conservatives. Roggensack served 20 years on the court and her retirement this year created the vacancy that Protasiewicz filled with her election win in April.
Wilcox was on the court from 1992 to 2007 and Prosser served from 1998 to 2016.
A state judiciary disciplinary panel has also rejected several complaints lodged against Protasiewicz that alleged she violated the judicial code of ethics with comments she made during the campaign.
Prosser turned that email over to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight as part of an open records request. The group is also suing, arguing that the panel created by Vos is violating the state open meetings law.
Vos, in his court filing Wednesday, said he never asked the three retired justices to prepare a report or any other written work.
Wilcox said he had no plans to submit a written report. He said he, Prosser and Roggensack met one time and he told them then that he didn’t think impeachment was warranted.
Wilcox said he informed Vos of his opinion within the past two days.
Vos said that his seeking advice from the former justices was no different from any lawmaker meeting privately with someone and is not a violation of the state open meetings law.
“I have never asked them to meet with one another, to discuss any topics, or to conduct any governmental business,” Vos told the court. “I do not know whether the retired justices have or will collaborate with one another, as I have not given them a directive on how they are supposed to research the topic of impeachment.”
Vos raised the threat of impeachment in August just after Protasiewicz joined the court, flipping majority control from conservatives to liberals for the first time in 15 years.
Vos argued that Protasiewicz had prejudged the redistricting case when during her campaign she called the maps “rigged” and “unfair.” Vos also said her acceptance of nearly $10 million from the Wisconsin Democratic Party would unduly influence her ruling.
Protasiewicz on Friday rejected those arguments, noting that other justices have accepted campaign cash and not recused from cases. She also noted that she never promised or pledged to rule on the redistricting lawsuit in any way.
Other justices, both conservative and liberal, have spoken out in the past on issues that could come before the court, although not always during their run for office like Protasiewicz did. Current justices have also accepted campaign cash from political parties and others with an interest in court cases and haven’t recused themselves. But none of them has faced threats of impeachment.
Prosser and Roggensack accepted in-kind donations from the Wisconsin Republican Party when they were on the court. Roggensack also accepted campaign cash from Republican candidate committees and county parties during her last run in 2013.
Roggensack and Prosser voted to enact a rule allowing justices to sit on cases involving campaign donors. In 2017, a year after Prosser left the court, Roggensack voted to reject a call from 54 retired justices and judges to enact stricter recusal rules.
Both Roggensack and Wilcox donated $1,000 each to a Protasiewicz opponent, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. She finished third in the primary behind Protasiewicz and another conservative candidate, Dan Kelly. Wilcox in 2020 gave Kelly $500.
Prosser also donated $500 to Kelly’s campaign this year. Roggensack didn’t give money to Kelly, but she did endorse him after he advanced in the primary.
Arkansas Trooper Gives Fleeing Harley A Little Tap
Read the full story on The Auto Wire
Dealing with a suspect fleeing on a motorcycle can actually be a tricky proposition for cops. After all, they can’t PIT bikes like they do cars, trucks, and SUVs since that kind of maneuver could be fatal for the rider. While some hardline people think that’s a fitting punishment for fleeing from police, we think this little love tap an Arkansas trooper gave to this guy running on his Harley-Davidson is far more appropriate.
Watch a kid on a Honda Grom try outrunning police.
If you just watch the included dashcam footage it looks like the trooper just singles out the Harley rider for no reason at all. Some people might believe that motorcyclists are just persecuted or that the trooper has a beef with Harleys.
The reality is dispatch had already received several calls about the rider behaving recklessly while traveling on Interstate 30 in the Texarkana area. As a result, the trooper was there to pull the guy over and sort everything out.
Speeding was the initial reason for the traffic stop as the trooper clocked the rider at 78 mph in a 65 mph zone. After the trooper activates his lights, other cars in the same lane immediately pull over. However, the Harley rider doesn’t and instead decides to keep on going.
Instead of pushing the speed to insane levels, this rider just cruises along almost like nothing’s happening. The only indication he’s even trying to lose the trooper comes when he cuts across the gore point and takes an exit at the last minute. But on the off-ramp the guy stops at the stop sign, waiting to go like he doesn’t have a care in the world, only speeding off once the trooper tries deploying a taser.
After that, the guy picks up the pace but the chase doesn’t get too crazy. Considering he’s on a cruiser and not a sport bike, that’s probably wise. What would be even wiser is pulling over and just taking a ticket.
The trooper along with a colleague try boxing in the Harley but the rider out-skunked them. That’s when the suspect starts riding more like a maniac, almost hitting a semi-truck while passing on the grassy median. It was time to end the chase, so when the suspect exited the interstate again and slowed down, the trooper tapped the bike.
That little love tap caused the rider to lose control, launching him over a curb and into a grassy area where he went over the handlebars and the bike momentarily sat wheels-up. Was this excessive force or just the right amount? You tell us.
Rival mountaineers killed during final climb of world record attempt
Two climbers who were competing for the title of the first American woman to scale all 14 of the world’s 8,000 metre-high mountains have died at the last hurdle on the same remote peak in Tibet.
Gina Marie Rzucidlo and Anna Gutu were climbing the 26,335ft Mount Shishapangma, in Tibet, in separate teams when they both lost their lives.
For both, it was the final summit in their bid to climb all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.
They died in separate locations when avalanches hit the mountain at the weekend.
Ms Gutu died alongside her Nepalese guide, Mingmar Sherpa.
Fellow American climber Ms Rzucidlo and her Nepalese guide, Tenjen Sherpa, were declared missing on the same day when avalanches hit the slopes at elevations of 7,600m – about 25,000ft – and 8,000m, about 26,000ft.
There was hope that Ms Rzucidlo, 45, from Massachusetts, and her guide might have survived the avalanche, but her family have now been told that they both lost their lives.
Uta Ibrahimi, a mountaineer from Kosovo who turned back after the first avalanche struck the mountain because of fears for her own safety, said she saw Ms Rzucidlo and her guide continuing their ascent despite the danger.
“After some time, I saw the other avalanche, the big huge one, that came from the summit,” she wrote in a post on Facebook.
There were more than 50 mountaineers – including British, Americans, Italians and Japanese climbers – trying to reach the summit of Mount Shishapangma, which at 8,013 metres is the 14th highest mountain in the world.
It is the only mountain standing above 8,000 metres that is located entirely within Tibet.
“The Chinese authorities have declared my sister Gina and her Sherpa Tenjen Lama as deceased,” the Rzucidlo family wrote in a post on Facebook.
“Requests for search by helicopter from Nepal have been declined by the Chinese government. We have been told the search for their bodies may resume in the spring once weather conditions are favourable.”
‘Special human being’
Ms Rzucidlo’s sister, Christy Lavallee, said: “We’re all devastated. We fluctuate between feeling numb and just crying.
“This is something she had been working on for a few years now. It’s heartbreaking because she was so, so close.”
She described her as “always smiling, always happy, a jokester”, adding: “She was a special human being.”
Ms Rzucidlo’s mother, Susan Rzucidlo, said her daughter was in good shape and had already climbed 13 mountains above 8,000 metres, leaving her with only Mount Shishapangma to conquer.
She said her daughter was racing against Ms Gutu to become the first American woman to climb all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.
“Gina was just an amazing person. She just lived life to the fullest. She really wanted to accomplish this,” she said.
Tenjen Sherpa, Ms Rzucidlo’s climbing companion, recently set a record along with Norwegian climber Kristin Harila for climbing the world’s 14 tallest peaks in the fastest time.
They completed the challenge in 92 days, with their final ascent being K2 in Pakistan in July. They had climbed Mount Shishapangma in April.
Ms Gutu had documented her ascent of Mt Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest peak, back in June. She said she found it “a few times tougher than Everest”.
She said that although it was not a technical climb, “it’s very long, with a long summit push”.
But she persevered: “A few hours later we reached the summit and I became another step closer to my big dream.”
‘Inspiring, brave and strong woman’
The Chinese authorities started to allow foreign climbing expeditions to enter Tibet in 2023 after scrapping three years of Covid-19 restrictions that had denied foreign mountaineers the chance to reach the summit of Mount Shishapangma.
Mount Shishapangma is generally regarded as one of the easier 8,000 metre-plus mountains to climb. But it is not without its dangers – any mountain that is higher than 8,000 metres requires climbers to spend time in the so-called death zone, where reduced oxygen levels make it hard to breathe.
Ms Gutu’s Instagram page was flooded with tributes from friends, admirers and fellow mountaineers.
She was described as an “inspiration” and a “brave and strong woman”.
“I will remember you as an incredibly inspiring, brave and strong woman,” one person wrote.
Another wrote: “Rest in peace, your spirit will be living in the mountains.”
