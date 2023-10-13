News
James Webb Space Telescope Detected Temperature On Trappist 1 B Exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope has set it sights on Trappist 1 system’s innermost planet, Trappist 1 b. It has discovered that “the planet’s dayside has a temperature of about 500 kelvins (roughly 230°C), and suggests that it has no significant atmosphere,” according to the ESA/Webb team. Credit: Space.com | animation courtesy: ESO/L. Calçada / Space Engine/NASA/GSFC | edited by Space.com’s Steve Spaleta Music: Stay in Orbit by Victor Lundberg / courtesy of Epidemic Sound
News
Tesla now sells $8,000 vinyl wraps, hinting at clever Cybertruck solution
Model 3 and Model Y owners can now have a “self-healing urethane-based film” installed by Tesla. It costs $7,500 – $8,000 and is only compatible with 2023+ models. The range of colors available include blue, green, gold, white, black, red and, for some reason, grey. Or, for $5,000, Tesla will install a clear wrap, protecting the vehicle’s original paint and body. The service is currently only offered at Tesla Service Centers in West Covina, California and Carlsbad, California.
Similar vinyl wraps have long been applied to vehicles, but this is the first time they have been offered by a major vehicle manufacturer as an after-purchase service. These wraps can be applied in a few hours and offer owners a relatively low-cost and easy option to radically change the look of their vehicle. Tesla only offers wraps in solid colors; third-party services will print basically anything on a wrap.
This product doesn’t come as a surprise. Several Cybertruck prototypes have been spotted sporting various wraps, including ones that mimic the designs of the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra. Others were spotted wearing various forms of camouflage.
These wraps could be how Tesla addresses major concerns around the Cybertruck. As Tesla notes, these urethane-based films feature self-healing properties that would provide extra protection on the Cybertruck’s scratch-prone stainless steel body. And if the wrap rips, tears or gets beat up, the owner can replace just the damaged section, or replace the entire wrap, changing the look of the vehicle in the process. Of course, this is all speculation as Tesla has yet to announce these wraps for the Cybertruck.
Several outfitters already announced plans to offer wraps for the Cybertruck, and launched configurators to let potential buyers explore the options.
News
Newly released emails spark GOP demand for “full blown audit” of deepening Sarah Sanders scandal
New public records have sparked additional questions about when Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office intended to use Republican Party funds to reimburse the state for a $19,000 lectern purchased in June with a government credit card. Records released this week, obtained by The Associated Press, show that the Arkansas GOP paid for the lectern in September but the words “to be reimbursed” were added to the original invoice later. The undated reimbursement notice has only fueled weeks of scrutiny in the state over the purchase.
This week, a legislative panel is expected to vote on Republican state Sen. Jimmy Hickey’s request for an audit of the lectern’s purchase. An email about the reimbursement notice was among a number of other documents related to the lectern that were released to AP through a Freedom of Information Act request. Hickey told AP that the email “further indicates the need for a full blown audit to get all the facts.” The custom lectern was bought for $19,029.95 and the Arkansas Republican Party reimbursed the state for the purchase on Sept. 14. Sanders’ office called the use of a state credit card for the transaction an accounting error.
Sanders has said she welcomes the audit but has also dismissed questions about the purchase, and her office acknowledged the addition of the reimbursement note. “A note was added to the receipt so that it would accurately reflect that the state was being reimbursed for the podium with private funding the governor raised for her inauguration and the check was properly dated,” Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Sanders’ office, told AP, dubbing questions about the invoice “nothing more than a manufactured controversy.”
News
2nd former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises Republican leader against impeachment
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A second conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice asked to investigate taking the unprecedented step of impeaching a liberal justice on Wednesday came out against it.
Former Justice Jon Wilcox told The Associated Press that there was nothing to justify impeaching Justice , as some Republican lawmakers have floated because of comments she made during the campaign about redistricting and donations she accepted from the Wisconsin Democratic Party.
“I do not favor impeachment,” Wilcox told AP in a telephone interview. “Impeachment is something people have been throwing around all the time. But I think it’s for very serious things.”
The Wisconsin Constitution reserves impeachment for “corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors.”
Wilcox, along with former justices and Patience Roggensack, were tapped by Republican Assembly Speaker to look into possible impeachment.
Prosser advised against impeachment in an email to Vos on Friday, saying “there should be no effort to impeach Justice Protasiewicz on anything we know now.” Prosser told Vos he did not think Protasiewicz had met the standard for impeachment.
Roggensack has not returned numerous messages seeking comment, including Wednesday. Vos did not respond to a text seeking comment Wednesday.
Vos floated impeaching Protasiewicz if she did not recuse from a redistricting lawsuit seeking to toss GOP-drawn legislative district boundary maps. On Friday, she declined to recuse herself, and the court voted 4-3 along partisan lines to hear the redistricting challenge.
Vos asked three former justices to review the possibility of impeachment, but he refused to name them. Prosser told the AP that he was on the panel, but other justices either said they weren’t on it or did not comment.
In a court filing, Vos identified the other two as Roggensack and Wilcox. All three of those picked by Vos are conservatives. Roggensack served 20 years on the court and her retirement this year created the vacancy that Protasiewicz filled with her election win in April.
Wilcox was on the court from 1992 to 2007 and Prosser served from 1998 to 2016.
A state judiciary disciplinary panel has also rejected several complaints lodged against Protasiewicz that alleged she violated the judicial code of ethics with comments she made during the campaign.
Prosser turned that email over to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight as part of an open records request. The group is also suing, arguing that the panel created by Vos is violating the state open meetings law.
Vos, in his court filing Wednesday, said he never asked the three retired justices to prepare a report or any other written work.
Wilcox said he had no plans to submit a written report. He said he, Prosser and Roggensack met one time and he told them then that he didn’t think impeachment was warranted.
Wilcox said he informed Vos of his opinion within the past two days.
Vos said that his seeking advice from the former justices was no different from any lawmaker meeting privately with someone and is not a violation of the state open meetings law.
“I have never asked them to meet with one another, to discuss any topics, or to conduct any governmental business,” Vos told the court. “I do not know whether the retired justices have or will collaborate with one another, as I have not given them a directive on how they are supposed to research the topic of impeachment.”
Vos raised the threat of impeachment in August just after Protasiewicz joined the court, flipping majority control from conservatives to liberals for the first time in 15 years.
Vos argued that Protasiewicz had prejudged the redistricting case when during her campaign she called the maps “rigged” and “unfair.” Vos also said her acceptance of nearly $10 million from the Wisconsin Democratic Party would unduly influence her ruling.
Protasiewicz on Friday rejected those arguments, noting that other justices have accepted campaign cash and not recused from cases. She also noted that she never promised or pledged to rule on the redistricting lawsuit in any way.
Other justices, both conservative and liberal, have spoken out in the past on issues that could come before the court, although not always during their run for office like Protasiewicz did. Current justices have also accepted campaign cash from political parties and others with an interest in court cases and haven’t recused themselves. But none of them has faced threats of impeachment.
Prosser and Roggensack accepted in-kind donations from the Wisconsin Republican Party when they were on the court. Roggensack also accepted campaign cash from Republican candidate committees and county parties during her last run in 2013.
Roggensack and Prosser voted to enact a rule allowing justices to sit on cases involving campaign donors. In 2017, a year after Prosser left the court, Roggensack voted to reject a call from 54 retired justices and judges to enact stricter recusal rules.
Both Roggensack and Wilcox donated $1,000 each to a Protasiewicz opponent, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. She finished third in the primary behind Protasiewicz and another conservative candidate, Dan Kelly. Wilcox in 2020 gave Kelly $500.
Prosser also donated $500 to Kelly’s campaign this year. Roggensack didn’t give money to Kelly, but she did endorse him after he advanced in the primary.
James Webb Space Telescope Detected Temperature On Trappist 1 B Exoplanet
Tesla now sells $8,000 vinyl wraps, hinting at clever Cybertruck solution
Newly released emails spark GOP demand for “full blown audit” of deepening Sarah Sanders scandal
2nd former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises Republican leader against impeachment
If you get a call like this, Florida deputies want you to hang up the phone immediately
Arkansas Trooper Gives Fleeing Harley A Little Tap
Rival mountaineers killed during final climb of world record attempt
Caroline Ellison’s Explosive Second Day of Testimony Against Sam Bankman-Fried
Egypt discusses Gaza aid, rejects corridors for civilians, say sources
Startup CEO says ‘the house of the future costs as much as a car’ — here’s how the company plans to make it happen
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
James Webb Space Telescope Detected Temperature On Trappist 1 B Exoplanet
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Tesla now sells $8,000 vinyl wraps, hinting at clever Cybertruck solution
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Model...
Newly released emails spark GOP demand for “full blown audit” of deepening Sarah Sanders scandal
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp New...
2nd former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises Republican leader against impeachment
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp MADISON,...
If you get a call like this, Florida deputies want you to hang up the phone immediately
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Floridians...
Arkansas Trooper Gives Fleeing Harley A Little Tap
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Read...
Rival mountaineers killed during final climb of world record attempt
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Two...
Caroline Ellison’s Explosive Second Day of Testimony Against Sam Bankman-Fried
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Caroline...
Egypt discusses Gaza aid, rejects corridors for civilians, say sources
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Startup CEO says ‘the house of the future costs as much as a car’ — here’s how the company plans to make it happen
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp New...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News3 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News6 days ago
Police found 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home while investigating putrid smells
-
News5 days ago
North Dakota Fossil Site Reveals When Asteroid Killed Dinosaurs
-
News3 days ago
Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher
-
News1 day ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News2 days ago
Hamas’ attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea
-
News4 days ago
Dog Born with Six Legs Stuns Animal Rescue After Being Found Abandoned in Parking Lot