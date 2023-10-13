News
‘The parent needs to be arrested’
Parents of a young tourist at Yellowstone National Park are being called out as “tourons” (tourist + moron) after alarming footage of a child navigating treacherous waters recently surfaced.
A video from Instagram user Abbey Morales (@itsabbeyhollaaa) shows a boy climbing on rocks in the midst of what appears to be potentially dangerous flowing waters in the park.
The video was shared by the account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), which is dedicated to posting about the outrageous behavior of tourists in America’s national parks. The account quoted Abbey in the caption: “I honestly thought that kid might be swept away and drowned! Also, he was barefoot!”
Clueless tourons are nothing new, and Tourons of Yellowstone has more than 1,000 posts. In June, it shared a video of an elk mom chasing two tourists. The caption explained that she was protecting her babies from people coming in close for photos.
This phenomenon isn’t confined to the United States, either. In another display of selfie-obsessed behavior, tourists on the Gower Peninsula in Wales caused the death of a wild pony foal by crowding it near a cliff’s edge to snap photos. The newborn staggered to its feet before falling over the edge.
Not following the rules at national parks — and in wild places in general — can have terrible consequences for people, wildlife, and the natural environment.
From 2007 to 2018, 2,727 people died in America’s national parks, with a whopping 668 of those deaths because of drowning. Historically, more than 100 people have died in Yellowstone’s lakes and rivers alone.
Obsession with animal selfies is also harming wildlife, but sometimes “do-gooder” tourists also put animals in harm’s way. In 2016, a bison calf passed away after tourists at Yellowstone “rescued” it from the cold. Earlier this year, a man removed another bison calf from a river in the park. Staff were forced to euthanize the young bison after its herd rejected it.
People were livid after watching the video of the child playing in treacherous waters. A few people identified the area as Gibbon Falls, an 84-foot waterfall.
“It is illegal if the rangers have to risk their lives to save someone for their stupidity, turbulent water, and the drop in the waterfall,” one said.
Most of the comments were aimed at the carelessness of the parents.
“The parent needs to be arrested,” one person commented, with another asking, “Who would EVER let their kids do that?”
Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
News
90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren Speak Out About Terrorist Attacks in Israel
‘90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren are addressing the war in Israel, following the terrorist attacks by Hamas that began Saturday. Alexei, an Israel native, gives an update on his and his family’s well-being and expresses the pain he’s feeling. The terrorist attacks come after Alexei and Loren have discussed moving their family to Alexei’s home country multiple times during the last season of their TLC show, ‘Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.’
News
‘They keep trying to get into my house’; Farm owner claims family targeted by organized crime
GRAHAM, Wash. – Owners of a Pierce County family farm believe their livelihood is at the mercy of an organized crime ring.
Ashley Little, owner of The Little Farm in Graham reports within the last week and a half the same group has showed up at their property three separate times.
“They cornered my daughter and actually they started poking her horse in the side like injuring her horse,” said Little.
Little says she filed multiple complaints with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department about an attempted theft. She’s shared photo evidence.
“We see her come out of the house and my cash box that I take to farmer’s markets was open. Cash was out. She was clearly robbing us,” said Little.
However, the mother of two is concerned authorities are not taking her concerns seriously enough.
“I’ve not been worried so much about what they’ve taken,” said Little. “It’s the fact that they keep trying to get into my house.”
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirms deputies received reports of suspicious activity at the 224th Street SE property both in June and October of this year. The department defends there’s no crime in showing up at a property, but Little argues the group has gone beyond trespassing.
Little claims they’ve let her animals loose, confronted her children and even entered her home.
“We’ve put all the gates, the locks up, we’ve put cameras up,” said Little. “They’ve seen that we mean business, they keep coming back and now I feel quite threatened. Short of this becoming violent, how does this stop?”
On July 10th, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department released photos of a group of women who stole approximately $1,500 worth of produce and bulbs from a small organic farm located in the 5000 block of 40th St E in the Waller area.
The owner was not home at the time of the theft, but a neighbor provided video of the theft and the suspects. They were driving a white 2005 Chrysler minivan, which has been listed as “sold” in the system, with no buyer name.
“While we expect that some community members may have seen this group of women out and about at various stores or other locations, we are specifically looking for names and/or residences,” said the post on Facebook asking people to submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County through the P3 Tips App, at tpcrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS
News
Pakistan’s ‘shameful’ first Miss Universe contestant
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami party called it “shameful”. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar even ordered an investigation. Online chatter amongst Pakistani men in particular has been scathing.
But what is sparking such outrage?
A 24-year-old woman.
, a Christian from the city of Karachi, is going to represent deeply conservative Pakistan at the Miss Universe beauty pageant.
Ms Robin was chosen as Miss Universe Pakistan from among five finalists at a competition held in the Maldives.
It was organised by Dubai-based Yugen Group, which also owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Egypt. It said the Miss Universe Pakistan competition had received an “overwhelming” number of applications.
The Miss Universe finals will be held in El Salvador in November.
Backlash and support
“It feels great to represent Pakistan. But I don’t understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men,” Ms Robin told the BBC.
Those criticising her nomination say she is representing a country that does not want to be represented, especially as beauty pageants are rare in Muslim-majority Pakistan.
Miss Pakistan World, a pageant for women of Pakistani descent from around the world, is probably the most well-known. It was first held in Toronto in 2002 but moved to Lahore in 2020. The competition has also seen various spin offs such as Miss Pakistan Universal, Mrs Pakistan Universal and even Miss Trans Pakistan.
In the competition’s 72-year history, Pakistan has never nominated a representative for Miss Universe.
Ms Robin recalled that during the second selection round of the pageant which was held over Zoom, she was asked to name one thing she wanted to do for her country. “And I replied, I would want to change this mindset that Pakistan is a backward country.”
This may be difficult, given some of the hostile responses to her nomination.
Nevertheless, models, writers and journalists alike congratulated Ms Robin, with journalist Mariana Babar hailing her “beauty and brains” on X, formerly known as Twitter.
But as Pakistani model Vaneeza Ahmed, who first encouraged Ms Robin to get into modelling, told Voice of America Urdu: “When these men are fine with international competitions called ‘Mister Pakistan’, why do they have a problem with a woman’s achievement?”
From rock and roll to Islamic Republic
“We are a nation of many contradictions and women and the marginalised trigger us the most,” Karachi-based writer and commentator Rafay Mehmood told the BBC.
“Pakistan is at large an authoritarian state and that reflects in the harsh patriarchal values it enables both institutionally and socially. Erica Robin and the policing she has faced is an extension of that,” he added.
But there exists an archive of a Pakistan that was once far more liberal.
Copies of the Dawn newspaper from the 1950s to the late 1970s have advertisements of cabaret and foreign belly dancers performing at a club near the former Elphinstone Street in downtown Karachi. These nightclubs were frequented by activists, diplomats, politicians, air hostesses and young people.
The historic Metropole Hotel in Karachi was also a favoured spot for singing and jazz performances.
But in 1973, Pakistan’s parliament created a constitution that declared the country an Islamic Republic and Islam as the state religion.
Four years later, military leader General Zia ul-Haq overthrew the government of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. What followed in the decade after has been called a “draconian phase” by activists and lawyers as Islamic law was enforced and Pakistani society was drastically altered.
By the mid-1980s, General Zia had even resurrected public flogging to show his commitment to Islamic law.
Today, the nightclubs and bars are long gone, and the Metropole Hotel looks more like it is in danger of collapsing. Just down the road, a skeletal structure of what was initially supposed to be a casino stands abandoned.
But the yearning for a freer, more tolerant Pakistan has not gone away, and Ms Robin is just one of those pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable and what is not. The graduate of St Patrick’s High School and Government College of Commerce and Economics, is adamant that she has done nothing wrong.
“I’m not breaking any law by representing Pakistan on a global platform. I am doing my bit to quell any stereotypes about it,” she said.
‘The parent needs to be arrested’
90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren Speak Out About Terrorist Attacks in Israel
‘They keep trying to get into my house’; Farm owner claims family targeted by organized crime
Pakistan’s ‘shameful’ first Miss Universe contestant
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
US Labor Dept ‘disappointed’ by VU Manufacturing plant closure in Mexico
Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting abortion rights amendment on 2024 ballot
32 Of The Dumbest, Most Mind-Numbing Things People Have Seen Their Coworkers Do While At Work
104-year-old Chicago woman dies days after making a skydive that could put her in the record books
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
‘The parent needs to be arrested’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Parents...
90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren Speak Out About Terrorist Attacks in Israel
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ‘90...
‘They keep trying to get into my house’; Farm owner claims family targeted by organized crime
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp GRAHAM,...
Pakistan’s ‘shameful’ first Miss Universe contestant
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Senator...
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp California...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp LITTLE...
US Labor Dept ‘disappointed’ by VU Manufacturing plant closure in Mexico
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp By...
Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting abortion rights amendment on 2024 ballot
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp TALLAHASSEE,...
32 Of The Dumbest, Most Mind-Numbing Things People Have Seen Their Coworkers Do While At Work
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Reddit...
104-year-old Chicago woman dies days after making a skydive that could put her in the record books
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Dorothy...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News7 days ago
College student escapes kidnapping suspect after stranger dragged her into his car: report
-
News6 days ago
Police found 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home while investigating putrid smells
-
News5 days ago
North Dakota Fossil Site Reveals When Asteroid Killed Dinosaurs
-
News2 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News7 days ago
Do I need to worry about sleeping with my phone next to my bed?
-
News3 days ago
Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher
-
News3 days ago
Dog Born with Six Legs Stuns Animal Rescue After Being Found Abandoned in Parking Lot