‘They keep trying to get into my house’; Farm owner claims family targeted by organized crime
GRAHAM, Wash. – Owners of a Pierce County family farm believe their livelihood is at the mercy of an organized crime ring.
Ashley Little, owner of The Little Farm in Graham reports within the last week and a half the same group has showed up at their property three separate times.
“They cornered my daughter and actually they started poking her horse in the side like injuring her horse,” said Little.
Little says she filed multiple complaints with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department about an attempted theft. She’s shared photo evidence.
“We see her come out of the house and my cash box that I take to farmer’s markets was open. Cash was out. She was clearly robbing us,” said Little.
However, the mother of two is concerned authorities are not taking her concerns seriously enough.
“I’ve not been worried so much about what they’ve taken,” said Little. “It’s the fact that they keep trying to get into my house.”
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirms deputies received reports of suspicious activity at the 224th Street SE property both in June and October of this year. The department defends there’s no crime in showing up at a property, but Little argues the group has gone beyond trespassing.
Little claims they’ve let her animals loose, confronted her children and even entered her home.
“We’ve put all the gates, the locks up, we’ve put cameras up,” said Little. “They’ve seen that we mean business, they keep coming back and now I feel quite threatened. Short of this becoming violent, how does this stop?”
On July 10th, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department released photos of a group of women who stole approximately $1,500 worth of produce and bulbs from a small organic farm located in the 5000 block of 40th St E in the Waller area.
The owner was not home at the time of the theft, but a neighbor provided video of the theft and the suspects. They were driving a white 2005 Chrysler minivan, which has been listed as “sold” in the system, with no buyer name.
“While we expect that some community members may have seen this group of women out and about at various stores or other locations, we are specifically looking for names and/or residences,” said the post on Facebook asking people to submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County through the P3 Tips App, at tpcrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS
Pakistan’s ‘shameful’ first Miss Universe contestant
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami party called it “shameful”. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar even ordered an investigation. Online chatter amongst Pakistani men in particular has been scathing.
But what is sparking such outrage?
A 24-year-old woman.
, a Christian from the city of Karachi, is going to represent deeply conservative Pakistan at the Miss Universe beauty pageant.
Ms Robin was chosen as Miss Universe Pakistan from among five finalists at a competition held in the Maldives.
It was organised by Dubai-based Yugen Group, which also owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Egypt. It said the Miss Universe Pakistan competition had received an “overwhelming” number of applications.
The Miss Universe finals will be held in El Salvador in November.
Backlash and support
“It feels great to represent Pakistan. But I don’t understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men,” Ms Robin told the BBC.
Those criticising her nomination say she is representing a country that does not want to be represented, especially as beauty pageants are rare in Muslim-majority Pakistan.
Miss Pakistan World, a pageant for women of Pakistani descent from around the world, is probably the most well-known. It was first held in Toronto in 2002 but moved to Lahore in 2020. The competition has also seen various spin offs such as Miss Pakistan Universal, Mrs Pakistan Universal and even Miss Trans Pakistan.
In the competition’s 72-year history, Pakistan has never nominated a representative for Miss Universe.
Ms Robin recalled that during the second selection round of the pageant which was held over Zoom, she was asked to name one thing she wanted to do for her country. “And I replied, I would want to change this mindset that Pakistan is a backward country.”
This may be difficult, given some of the hostile responses to her nomination.
Nevertheless, models, writers and journalists alike congratulated Ms Robin, with journalist Mariana Babar hailing her “beauty and brains” on X, formerly known as Twitter.
But as Pakistani model Vaneeza Ahmed, who first encouraged Ms Robin to get into modelling, told Voice of America Urdu: “When these men are fine with international competitions called ‘Mister Pakistan’, why do they have a problem with a woman’s achievement?”
From rock and roll to Islamic Republic
“We are a nation of many contradictions and women and the marginalised trigger us the most,” Karachi-based writer and commentator Rafay Mehmood told the BBC.
“Pakistan is at large an authoritarian state and that reflects in the harsh patriarchal values it enables both institutionally and socially. Erica Robin and the policing she has faced is an extension of that,” he added.
But there exists an archive of a Pakistan that was once far more liberal.
Copies of the Dawn newspaper from the 1950s to the late 1970s have advertisements of cabaret and foreign belly dancers performing at a club near the former Elphinstone Street in downtown Karachi. These nightclubs were frequented by activists, diplomats, politicians, air hostesses and young people.
The historic Metropole Hotel in Karachi was also a favoured spot for singing and jazz performances.
But in 1973, Pakistan’s parliament created a constitution that declared the country an Islamic Republic and Islam as the state religion.
Four years later, military leader General Zia ul-Haq overthrew the government of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. What followed in the decade after has been called a “draconian phase” by activists and lawyers as Islamic law was enforced and Pakistani society was drastically altered.
By the mid-1980s, General Zia had even resurrected public flogging to show his commitment to Islamic law.
Today, the nightclubs and bars are long gone, and the Metropole Hotel looks more like it is in danger of collapsing. Just down the road, a skeletal structure of what was initially supposed to be a casino stands abandoned.
But the yearning for a freer, more tolerant Pakistan has not gone away, and Ms Robin is just one of those pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable and what is not. The graduate of St Patrick’s High School and Government College of Commerce and Economics, is adamant that she has done nothing wrong.
“I’m not breaking any law by representing Pakistan on a global platform. I am doing my bit to quell any stereotypes about it,” she said.
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
California became just the third state in the nation to pass a “right to repair” consumer protection law on Tuesday, following Minnesota and New York, when Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 244. The California Right to Repair bill had originally been introduced in 2019. It passed, nearly unanimously, through the state legislature in September.
“This is a victory for consumers and the planet, and it just makes sense,” Jenn Engstrom, state director of CALPIRG, told iFixit (which was also one of SB244’s co-sponsors). “Right now, we mine the planet’s precious minerals, use them to make amazing phones and other electronics, ship these products across the world, and then toss them away after just a few years’ use … We should make stuff that lasts and be able to fix our stuff when it breaks, and now thanks to years of advocacy, Californians will finally be able to, with the Right to Repair.”
Turns out Google isn’t offering seven years of replacement parts and software updates to the Pixel 8 out of the goodness of its un-beating corporate heart. The new law directly stipulates that all electronics and appliances costing $50 or more, and sold within the state after July 1, 2021 (yup, two years ago), will be covered under the legislation once it goes into effect next year, on July 1, 2024.
For gear and gadgets that cost between $50 and $99, device makers will have to stock replacement parts and tools, and maintain documentation for three years. Anything over $100 in value gets covered for the full seven-year term. Companies that fail to do so will be fined $1,000 per day on the first violation, $2,000 a day for the second and $5,000 per day per violation thereafter.
There are, of course, carve outs and exceptions to the rules. No, your PS5 is not covered. Not even that new skinny one. None of the game consoles are, neither are alarm systems or heavy industrial equipment that “vitally affects the general economy of the state, the public interest, and the public welfare.”
“I’m thrilled that the Governor has signed the Right to Repair Act into law,” State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said. “As I’ve said all along, I’m so grateful to the advocates fueling this movement with us for the past six years, and the manufacturers that have come along to support Californians’ Right to Repair. This is a common sense bill that will help small repair shops, give choice to consumers, and protect the environment.”
The bill even received support from Apple, of all companies. The tech giant famous for its “walled garden” product ecosystem had railed against the idea when it was previously proposed in Nebraska, claiming the state would become “a mecca for hackers.” However, the company changed its tune when SB 244 was being debated, writing a letter of support reportedly stating, “We support ‘SB 244′ because it includes requirements that protect individual users’ safety and security as well as product manufacturers’ intellectual property.”
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — New public records have widened questions over when Arkansas Gov. ‘ office planned to use Republican Party funds to reimburse the state for a $19,000 lectern, which was bought in June using a government credit card.
The Arkansas GOP paid for the lectern in September, but the words “to be reimbursed” were only added later to the original invoice, records released this week show. The undated reimbursement note adds to weeks of scrutiny over the purchase, which has dominated political talk in Arkansas.
A legislative panel is expected to vote this week on a lawmaker’s request for an audit of the lectern’s purchase.
An email about the reimbursement note was among dozens of documents released to The Associated Press on Monday under a Freedom of Information Act request related to the lectern. Republican Sen. Jimmy Hickey, who requested the audit, told the AP that the email “further indicates the need for a full blown audit to get all the facts” but declined to comment further.
The custom blue and wood-paneled lectern was bought using a state credit card in June for $19,029.25, significantly higher than prices listed online for other lecterns. The Republican Party of Arkansas reimbursed the state for the purchase on Sept. 14, and Sanders’ office has called the use of a state credit card for the lectern an accounting error. Sanders’ office said it received the lectern in August.
Sanders, a Republican who served as press secretary for former President Donald Trump and was inaugurated governor in January, has said she welcomes an audit of the lectern but has also dismissed questions about the purchase.
Laura Hamilton, executive assistant and office manager for Sanders, added the note after being instructed that she or the agency that handles state purchasing should put it on the original invoice, according to the email released Monday. The Sept. 15 email written by Department of Transformation and Shared Services employee Cassie Cantlon to her superiors doesn’t say who instructed Hamilton.
“I asked if she wanted to date the note and she stated that she was told not to date it, but to just make the note that the invoice was to be reimbursed,” Cantlon, administrative services manager for the department, wrote in the email.
Sanders’ office acknowledged Tuesday that the note was added, but did not say who told Hamilton to add it.
“A note was added to the receipt so that it would accurately reflect that the state was being reimbursed for the podium with private funding the governor raised for her inauguration and the check was properly dated,” Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Sanders’ office, said. She called questions about the invoice “nothing more than a manufactured controversy.”
Tom Mars, an attorney, confirmed Tuesday that the note is the example of a public record about the purchase being altered that he referenced in a letter to Hickey. Mars has said he has a client willing to give a confidential statement to lawmakers who has firsthand knowledge that Sanders’ office interfered with open records requests.
Mars said his client is not Cantlon, who did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday afternoon.
The executive committee of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee will take up Hickey’s request on Thursday.
The AP requested from the state invoices from and communications about Beckett Events LLC, the Virginia company listed as the seller of the lectern. The company did not respond to a message requesting more information about the lectern.
Earlier emails about the purchase released Monday don’t reference plans for the Arkansas Republican Party to reimburse the state. Appearing on the TV program Capitol View on Sunday, state Republican Party Chairman Joseph Wood dismissed questions about the purchase but did not say whether the original plan was for the party to reimburse the state.
Sanders’ office has not said what features contributed to the lectern’s seemingly high cost. The price also included a road case, taxes, shipping and a 3% credit card processing fee.
The lectern’s purchase was first uncovered last month by Matthew Campbell, a lawyer and blogger who has sued the Arkansas State Police and claimed the agency illegally withheld public documents he requested about Sanders’ travel and security. Days after Campbell filed his initial lawsuit, Sanders proposed restricting the public’s access to a broad range of documents.
Sanders signed into law legislation restricting public access to her security and travel records after her original proposal faced backlash from media groups, transparency advocates and some conservatives.
