Warren Buffett’s Daughter Once Asked Him For A Loan To Remodel Her Kitchen To Make Room For Her Baby’s High Chair — He Told Her, ‘Go To The Bank And Do It Like Everyone Else’
Legendary investor Warren Buffett, known for his investment acumen and frugality, has always shown a different perspective on wealth and legacy. Living in the same home for over six decades, he epitomizes the adage that it’s not about how much you have but what you do with it.
His daughter Susan shared a glimpse of this philosophy on “Good Morning America” in 2006. After requesting a $41,000 loan for a kitchen renovation to fit her daughter’s high chair, her father’s response was straightforward: “Go to the bank and do it like everyone else.” Such anecdotes are emblematic of Buffett’s stance on dollar-based legacies.
In 1977, each of the three Buffett offspring received $90,000. This sum wasn’t a gift from their father but rather their inheritance from the sale of their late grandfather’s farm. Aside from Christmas presents, this inheritance stands as the only significant monetary gift Buffett has confirmed giving his children.
This mindset does not stem from a lack of generosity. It’s actually the exact opposite. Buffett’s announcement to donate approximately $37 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was a testament to his commitment to social welfare. While the world was shocked, his children were not. They had known and supported their father’s intentions. “It would be insane to leave us that much money,” said Susan Buffett, aligning with her father’s ethos.
Buffett is set to grant a cumulative $1 billion to his children’s charitable organizations. From the Susan A. Buffett Foundation, focusing on early education for underprivileged children, and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which has extended assistance to 42 nations, to the Novo Foundation helmed by Peter Buffett, the children are set to continue the Buffett legacy in their own way.
Howard Buffett appreciates his father’s wisdom. “He’s given us the kind of money that we can use to help many in the world.”
But his children’s inheritance isn’t just financial. A heartfelt letter from the magnate expressed his pride in their humanitarian endeavors, stating, “I am proud of what you are doing, and your mother would be proud as well.”
Recollections from their childhood echo this ethos. From a mere 75 cents in allowance to the attic slot machine that ensured Buffett always won it back, the lessons were clear.
Forbes reports that Buffett has donated over $51 billion to various causes, aiming to give away 99% of his entire fortune. Rejecting the concept of legacy wealth, Buffett’s philosophy resonates with many who admire him.
Buffett’s latest annual letter to his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders reinforced this philosophy. The 2023 report highlighted a 3,787,464% growth in the market value of Berkshire Hathaway stock from 1964-2022, dramatically contrasting the 24,708% for the S&P 500. More than investment insights, the emphasis was on approaching savings as the cornerstone of generational wealth.
Buffett’s financial philosophy is more than frugality and strategic giving. At the heart of it, Buffett teaches the world about the wisdom of long-term investment, a principle he’s upheld with business partner Charlie Munger for decades. Rather than being swayed by the capricious nature of stock prices, they’ve consistently focused on the underlying business value.
Buffett’s belief is that investing in companies with strong business models and potential will, given enough time, yield solid returns. It’s not about quick wins or fleeting market trends but about investing in a business’s inherent value.
This philosophy can also extend to startups. Today, the next big idea could lie in healthcare innovations, artificial intelligence breakthroughs or the surge of electric vehicles. Investing in these startups doesn’t just mean putting money into trendy industries but backing strong business models with longevity and potential to reshape the future.
Anyone can become part of this wave of change by investing in startups through platforms like StartEngine. There’s tremendous potential in being part of the next significant innovation. As Buffett emphasizes, it’s crucial to look beyond immediate gratification and seek out opportunities with lasting value. Whether it’s an established corporation or a fresh startup, the key lies in understanding its true worth, not just its current price tag.
Panama, Costa Rica agree to a plan to speed migrants passing through from Darien Gap
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama and Costa Rica announced a plan to quickly bus thousands of migrants through Panama to the Costa Rican border, as the countries continue to grapple with a steady increase in the number of migrants moving through the jungle-clad Darien Gap.
Panama estimates that 420,700 migrants have crossed the Gap from Colombia to Panama so far this year, making it likely the full-year number will top a half million.
Industrial-scale smuggling operations in Colombia have now reduced the dangerous crossing to a little over two days for the strongest walkers. The expedited bus service in Panama will likely decrease further the amount of time migrants take to reach the U.S. border, now down to about two and a half weeks.
Panama hopes the new plan will disrupt the smuggling networks that charge migrants to get through the country, as well as reduce crowding at reception camps in Panama where migrants stay once they exit the Darien Gap trail.
Panama’s National Immigration Service said 30 buses carried a group of almost 1,600 migrants Tuesday from Panama to a Costa Rican migrant center in Corredores, just inside Costa Rica.
In April, the U.S., Panama and Colombia announced a campaign to slow migration through the Darien jungle, but migrants’ numbers have only grown forcing the Biden administration to seek other options.
The majority of the migrants are from Venezuela, with others from Ecuador, Colombia and Haiti.
____
Follow AP's global migration coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/migration
Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the case was dismissed Wednesday as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.
The order from U.S. District formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by a three-count indictment.
The president’s son is charged with violating measures against drug users having guns when he bought and kept a revolver for about 11 days in 2018, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.
He pleaded not guilty earlier this month as the case moved toward a potential trial with the 2024 election looming. His lawyers have said he did not break the law and they planned to push for dismissal of the indictment.
Hunter Biden, 53, was originally expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax counts in an agreement with prosecutors and avoid prosecution on a single gun possession charge related to the 2018 purchase if he stayed clean and out of trouble.
But the deal collapsed in July after Noreika raised questions about it and the current gun indictment was filed weeks later. No new tax counts have yet been filed by special counsel David Weiss.
Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts
During the Sam Bankman-Fried trial on Wednesday, former Alameda Research CEO testified that the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to get their Alameda trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China unlocked.
Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that the defendant is not charged in this case with bribery of Chinese officials, and the evidence was being offered for “limited purposes to display trust and confidence” as well as “motive” between Bankman-Fried and Ellison.
Bankman-Fried was CEO in 2020 when the accounts, valued around $1 billion, were frozen, Ellison testified. But in November 2021, Bankman-Fried said a colleague, David Ma, who was “Chinese and had connections,” found a way to get the accounts unfrozen, Ellison testified. (By the time the freeze was resolved, Ellison was co-CEO of Alameda, alongside Sam Trabucco.)
Bankman-Fried seemed slightly distracted, looking toward jurors rather than at the monitor, where a transcription of the testimony was being displayed in real time. His Poland Spring water bottle was half full and slightly crunched in from him gripping it and placing it down. Bankman-Fried’s parents sat nearby writing notes feverishly.
The accounts were reopened to Alameda after Ellison made about $100 million to $150 million in payments of “crypto transfers” to accounts, even though she “didn’t know for certain who it was,” she said. It was later revealed that the accounts were to Chinese officials. Ellison said that Bankman-Fried and Trabucco told her via a Signal chat to make the payments.
Prior to the accounts reopening, Ellison said employees tried to come up with a number of “strategies” to open the accounts, like getting their lawyers to contact the exchanges and government officials. They even considered getting Thai prostitutes to open accounts on the exchanges, in hopes that they could transfer funds to them, she testified, though these efforts didn’t work.
An Alameda trader, Handi Yang, quit in early January 2022 because she disagreed with the decision to pay bribes to Chinese officials, as her father was one himself. Prior to her transfer being complete, she argued with Bankman-Fried about it; during that argument, he allegedly told her to “shut the fuck up,” Ellison testified.
On February 2, 2022, about a month after Yang quit, Trabucco wrote in a Signal chat, “Did Handi’s father immediately turn us in or something?” Bankman-Fried replied, “lol.”
Ellison shared a list with prosecutors, in which she wrote things to consider, including one note that said “150m from the thing?” referring to the money transferred to regain the accounts.
When asked in examination why she didn’t put in writing that the $150 million was a payment to China, Ellison said she “didn’t want to put in writing we paid to get the accounts unlocked,” because she “thought [it] might leak and be used against [Alameda] in a court case.”
Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried’s main lawyer, tried to strike Ellison’s statement about not wanting the payments in writing, but it was overruled. Cohen tried again and Kaplan replied curtly: “Well counsel, when I overrule, that’s the end of discussion.”
The article has been updated to include Handi Yang’s full name.
