$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town

Published

30 seconds ago

on

By

$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (AP) — A liquor store in a tiny California mountain town reverberated with excitement Thursday after word that the winning ticket for a $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot was sold there.

The drawing Wednesday night ended a long stretch without a winner of the top prize and brought news media to Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, a community of 2,600 residents about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

“That’s the most exciting news ever (to) happen to Frazier Park,” said store co-owner Nidal Khalil.

The winner had not come forward to him, he said, adding that he hoped it is one of his regular customers. Most are local retirees, he said.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. In California, winners’ names must be disclosed. The store will receive a $1 million reward for selling the lucky ticket.

Clerk Janea Herrera at first thought it was a joke when she was told the winning ticket was sold at the store 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) from the nearest interstate, She said she had no idea who bought the ticket but noted that most customers are local regulars.

“We’re not that close to the freeway so you have to go out of your way to come here,” Herrera said.

“It’s a tightknit community, everybody knows each other,” she said, describing Frazier Park as “pretty quiet, beautiful, you can see the stars at night.”

Before someone won the giant prize, there had been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner, stretching back to July 19 when a player in California matched all six numbers and won $1.08 billion. The latest streak trailed the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier advertised estimate of $1.73 billion, making it the world’s second-largest lottery prize. The only top prize that was ever bigger was the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November.

Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. Wins in recent months have been few and far between.

That didn’t bother those eager to plunk down their money ahead of Wednesday’s drawing for a long shot at instant wealth.

Robert Salvato Jr., a 60-year-old electrician, bought 40 Powerball tickets at a hardware store in Billerica, Massachusetts.

“I would take care of family and give my cat that extra leg that she needs and make her a good kitty,” said Salvato, who got married on Saturday.

“I could give her a ring on every finger, I guess,” Salvato said of his new wife.

Nevada is among the five states without Powerball, so friends Tamara Carter and Denise Davis drove from Las Vegas to California to buy tickets. The line was so long at their first stop that they went in search of another store.

“The line was about three hours long,” Carter estimated. “I was waiting for maybe a half hour, and it didn’t move.”

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2 and players can select their own numbers or leave that task to a computer.

The $1.765 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which was estimated at $774.1 million.

Winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Jim Salter in St. Louis, Rodrique Ngowi in Billerica, Massachusetts, and Ty O’Neil in California, near Primm, Nevada, contributed to this report.

News

Russia condemns Finland's plan to speed confiscation of Russian real estate

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 14, 2023

By

Russia condemns Finland's plan to speed confiscation of Russian real estate

By Anne Kauranen

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday criticised a Finnish government plan to speed the confiscation of Russian-owned real estate in Finland, warning the Nordic country of countermeasures.

Many Russian owners of apartments and holiday homes in Finland have struggled to pay their expenses and taxes due to the European Union’s banking and payment sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Finnish Justice Minister said on Monday that unpaid maintenance bills and expenses were causing problems at Finnish condominiums where homeowners share liability for joint expenses.

Ousting Russian owners over unpaid bills is not currently legal if an official notification threatening confiscation cannot be delivered to them, Meri said. The Finnish government therefore plans to ease its rules on notifications.

“We cannot remain in this kind of everlasting stalemate in these cases just because we cannot get a certain notification delivered through official channels,” Meri told Finland’s public broadcaster YLE.

Meri said electronic notification would be sufficient once the rules change, but did not provide other details on Finland plans.

Russia said Finland was “disregarding the rule of law” with its plans.

“We will not leave without a proper response such actions of the so-called civilized Finnish state,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Finland is also looking at ways to take control of Helsinki’s biggest sports and events arena which has been shut since last year because of sanctions against its billionaire Russian owners.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Rod Nickel)

News

Here's the car that sparked a massive 1,500-vehicle fire at London airport car park

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 14, 2023

By

Here's the car that sparked a massive 1,500-vehicle fire at London airport car park

A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not one that was battery-powered, sparked the widespread fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London, according fire department officials.

The blaze, which damaged about 1,500 vehicles in the car park and led to the temporary closure of the airport, was not instigated by an EV. “We don’t believe it was an electric vehicle,” Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said. “It’s believed to be diesel-powered, at this stage all subject to verification.”

The Daily Mail reported that the fire started under the hood of a Range Rover diesel, caused by an electric fault or fuel line leak.

Five people — four firefighters and an airline official — were treated for minor smoke injuries. As many as 50,000 passengers are thought to have been affected by 273 suspended, cancelled or diverted flights.

The fire erupted on the third floor of the newly-built Terminal 2 car park at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The car park partially collapsed as a result of the fire. It was contained by Wednesday morning and the airport reopened that afternoon, although airlines reported many delays and cancellations. Luton, 35 miies north of central London, is a hub for easyJet, Ryanair and other budget airlines.

News

SPAC to return remaining $533 million raise for Trump social media deal

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 14, 2023

By

SPAC to return remaining $533 million raise for Trump social media deal

By Helen Coster

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s media and technology company, said this week it would return to investors $533 million raised for the deal, after some have already backtracked on $467 million of commitments.

The development means the end of the so-called private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction that would have delivered Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Trump’s Truth Social platform, $1 billion as part of its merger with Digital World.

A SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), or blank-check firm, is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds to merge with a private company.

Digital World raised the $1 billion PIPE last year but failed to complete the merger with TMTG by a September 2022 deadline, as U.S. financial regulators held up the deal over Digital World’s disclosures to investors. That gave the PIPE investors the right to cancel their commitments.

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said in a press release that terminating the PIPE was “in the best interest of TMTG’s equity holders and completing our merger with DWAC as soon as possible.”

A TMTG spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday that the PIPE’s termination was “a key step toward completing our merger.” She did not respond to a question on why terminating the PIPE ahead of the merger was positive for TMTG.

An Aug. 9 amendment of TMTG’s deal with Digital World called for the unwinding of the PIPE. This amendment gives Trump new shares in Digital World with more voting power.

The unwinding of the PIPE would leave Digital World with the $293 million cash it had raised in its initial public offering in September 2021, which is set to go to TMTG upon the deal’s closing. That pot of money could also shrink if investors opt for redemptions.

The TMTG spokesperson did not respond to a question on whether the company plans to raise additional funds. TMTG previously raised $22.8 million in financing from private investors, Reuters reported last October.

Digital World and TMTG have tweaked their merger agreement so that either side can terminate the deal between Oct. 31 and Nov. 21, if their boards no longer believe the merger will benefit shareholders. Trump controls 90% of TMTG, according to a Feb. 2, 2021 services agreement.

Digital World has faced several challenges since its October 2021 deal with TMTG. It has been the target of investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, ousted its chief executive, and shook up its board.

In September, Digital World investors voted to give an extension of up to one year to complete the TMTG deal, the deadline for which had been pushed back several times. It remains unclear when and if Digital World will ask its shareholders to vote on the deal with TMTG, a necessary step for its completion.

Shares of Digital World dropped 2% on Thursday to $15.54, far below their peak of around $97 a share in March 2022.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Josie Kao and Rod Nickel)

Trending