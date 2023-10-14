A couple who won a $2.7 million home on a TV show claim the prize has been a nightmare: report

An Australian couple won a $2.7 million home as part of a TV show, according to multiple reports.

But they accused the original owner of removing luxury items including a treadmill and wine fridge.

The owner said the items were added for staging purposes and were not listed in the giveaway.

A couple who won a $2.7 million home say they are furious because it has been stripped of decorative and luxury items, according to multiple reports.

Kevin and Andrea Griffin won the multimillion-dollar home in Gisborne, a town close to Melbourne, Australia, as part of a reality TV show called “The Block,” MailOnline reported.

The original owner of the house was Melbourne businessman Adrian Portelli who announced last year that he would raffle it off as a prize through his online business LMCT+.

But after arriving in the house, the couple accused Portelli of removing more than $64,800 worth of goods from the home, which included a wine fridge, a meat smoker, a treadmill, and luxury kitchen appliances, MailOnline reported.

Security footage, obtained by MailOnline, appears to show Portelli and his team carrying some of these items out of the home.

“We were just like, what the hell?” Andrea Griffin told the Herald Sun. “Why has he done this?”

The Griffins are creating a website detailing their account, entitled “Our LMCT nightmare,” according to MailOnline.

Portelli clapped back at their accusations, saying that the items “weren’t part of the giveaway,” the report said.

“It was just part of the show, it wasn’t in our T’s and C’s,” he added. “Our T’s and C’s say this is a fully-furnished house, which is what we delivered on.”

Portelli said that it is “up to me” to decide what to do with the items.

“Wherever I want to use them personally or I want to use them to stage future giveaway houses, who bloody cares,” he said.

He has since announced a $1 giveaway for all the items that were removed from the house.

Portelli and the Griffins did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

LMCT+, which Portelli founded in 2018, is best known for its monthly member giveaways of luxury cars, houses, and cash prizes. Most of the giveaways are posted on social media.

The couple had been paying a $20 per month membership with LMCT+ for over a year before they won the home through a giveaway, reports claim.

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) and South Australia’s Consumer and Business Services (CBS) said earlier this week that LMCT+ is under investigation following complaints made about the company.

It is unclear whether the complaints are related to the claims made by the Griffin couple.

