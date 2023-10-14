News
A truck drove around Harvard displaying names and photos of students it said were involved with the letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks
More than 30 Harvard student groups signed a letter blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks.
A driver rode around Harvard in a truck with names and images of students it linked to the letter.
Faculty, students, and people online have been critical of the truck tactic.
On Sunday, dozens of Harvard student groups cosigned a letter blaming Israel for the brutal Hamas attacks over the weekend. The letter’s release sparked a backlash against the student groups that now apparently includes a doxing effort involving a truck.
The Harvard Crimson reported that a truck was spotted being driven through campus on Wednesday featuring a digital billboard claiming to show faces and names of students associated with the letter. Images on social media appear to show that the students’ names and images appeared alongside the title “Harvard’s leading antisemites.”
It’s not clear how long the truck was being driven through campus. Insider was not able to verify that all names and images displayed on the truck were involved in the letter.
The university released a statement Wednesday saying it had been in contact with students and organizations to provide support but did not directly mention the truck. Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.
The president of the conservative watchdog Accuracy in Media has claimed responsibility for the stunt, writing on X that his team was “removing the names of students from groups that withdrew but are also adding new names every hour.”
Accuracy in Media used the truck to advertise a link to its website and a petition calling for Harvard to expel the students whose organizations cosigned the letter. Its website also displayed the full names of students it said were associated with the letter.
The organization did not make clear how it sourced the students’ names. Accuracy in Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.
The truck has drawn significant backlash. One user on X wrote, “This is so grotesque and depraved.” Another added that the truck represented “intimidation & harassment of appalling proportions.”
In a post on X on Wednesday, Jason Furman, a Harvard Kennedy School professor, condemned the letter but criticized the doxing of students. Furman also shared a redacted photo of the truck online.
“Publishing lists of students and personal information under the headings ‘terrorist,’ ‘genocidal murderer’ and ‘anti semite’ is just wrong in any circumstance, especially when many of the people named have nothing to do with the statement,” Furman wrote.
The letter at the heart of the controversy was cosigned by more than 30 Harvard student groups. “We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the letter read.
The billionaire investor Bill Ackman has been one of the loudest voices leading the backlash against the organizations that signed the letter. He called on Harvard to identify student members of groups that cosigned the letter so CEOs would not “inadvertently hire” them.
The Harvard Crimson reported that at least four websites had doxed students by publishing their names, hometowns, photos, and social-media profiles online.
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of Wisconsin’s Assembly refused to back down Thursday from possibly impeaching a newly elected liberal state Supreme Court justice over her refusal to step aside in a redistricting case, even after two former conservative justices advised him against the unprecedented move.
Assembly Speaker originally threatened to impeach Justice if she did not recuse from the redistricting challenge, which is backed by Democrats seeking to throw out Republican-drawn electoral maps. But Protasiewicz said last week she’s staying on the case.
Now, Vos is tying possible impeachment to how she rules on the case, emphasizing the importance of following past precedent.
“If they decide to inject their own political bias inside the process and not follow the law, we have the ability to go to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Vos said, “and we also have the ability to hold her accountable to the voters of Wisconsin.”
Oral arguments in the redistricting case are set for Nov. 21. A ruling likely won’t come until after the Dec. 1 deadline for calling a special election to replace Protasiewicz, if she were removed from office or resigned. That means Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would appoint her replacement, who would almost certainly be another liberal.
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said Vos’s comments are a signal that Republicans are backing off from impeaching Protasiewicz “and moving the goal posts.” He called the impeachment threat “an outrageous attempt at political extortion.”
“Time will tell if it’s just an attempt to save face,” Wikler said. “But right now, it’s a climb-down.”
Vos first floated the possibility of impeachment in August after Protasiewicz called the Republican-drawn legislative boundary maps “rigged” and “unfair” during her campaign. Impeachment has drawn bipartisan opposition and two former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices, asked by Vos to investigate the possibility, told him in the past week it was not warranted. Vos refused to say what advice he got from the third retired justice.
Wisconsin’s Assembly districts rank among the most gerrymandered nationally, with Republicans routinely winning far more seats than would be expected based on their average share of the vote, according to an Associated Press analysis.
The legislative electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 cemented the party’s majorities, which now stand at 64-35 in the Assembly and a 22-11 supermajority in the Senate. Republicans adopted maps last year that were similar to the existing ones.
The lawsuit before the state Supreme Court asks that all 132 state lawmakers be up for election in 2024 in newly drawn districts.
Vos also said Protasiewicz’s acceptance of nearly $10 million from the Wisconsin Democratic Party would unduly influence her ruling.
Protasiewicz last week rejected those arguments, noting that other justices have accepted campaign cash and not recused from cases. She also noted that she never promised or pledged to rule on the redistricting lawsuit in any way. A state judiciary disciplinary panel has rejected several complaints against Protasiewicz that alleged she violated the judicial code of ethics with comments she made during the campaign.
Other justices, both conservative and liberal, have spoken out in the past on issues that could come before the court, although not always during their run for office like Protasiewicz did. Current justices have also accepted campaign cash from political parties and others with an interest in court cases and haven’t recused themselves. But none of them has faced threats of impeachment.
Federal Agency Addresses Alleged Bigfoot Footage Claiming to Show Creature in Broad Daylight
A federal agency has responded to the excitement surrounding the latest alleged footage of the oft-referenced but not-yet-proven creature widely known as Bigfoot, a.k.a. Sasquatch.
As reported by the Denver Gazette’s OutThere Colorado division, the footage making the rounds on social media and beyond was recorded on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train earlier this month. The clip, seen above, shows the alleged creature walking around a mountainous area before eventually squatting down, largely out of view.
Speaking with the outlet about the moment, Shannon Parker—who was traveling with her husband and took photos of the alleged sighting—noted that she was not a Bigfoot believer prior to this potentially fateful train ride.
As for the video, it has been credited to the Instagram account @bt92.travels, which is currently set to private.
Amid the debate regarding whether or not this should be considered a legitimate sighting of the long-speculated creature, the USDA Forest Service has issued a statement, notably highlighting the agency’s inability to “speculate” about the legitimacy of the footage.
“The USDA Forest Service can’t speculate or provide comments on the authenticity of the video,” a spokesperson told TMZ on Wednesday. “We’ll be sure to alert the media if and when a Sasquatch is sighted by officials on National Forest System lands.”
When reached for comment by Complex on Thursday, a Forest Service rep shared the an extended version of the same statement, adding that the agency “is not currently investigating the footage taken on the San Juan National Forest last weekend.”
As those informed on the topic will recall, the FBI added another layer of mystery to matters of Bigfoot with the 2019 confirmation of its agents having tested relevant hairs and tissues back in the 1970s. Per documents released by the agency, however, those particular specimens were later found to have been “of deer family origin.”
Regardless, the public’s longstanding fascination with all things Bigfoot is likely to continue indefinitely. Just this month, a fictionalized take on the creature was featured in To the Stars and blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge’s feature-length directorial debut Monsters of California.
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
By John Davison, Humeyra Pamuk and Sabine Siebold
JERUSALEM/TEL AVIV/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Israel’s government showed U.S. Secretary of State and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Prime Minister ‘s office also released on social media a picture of a dead infant in a pool of blood and the charred body of a child, part of an apparent effort to stoke global anger against the Gaza militants over Saturday’s attack.
Blinken, who flew into Tel Aviv earlier on Thursday, told reporters he was shown photographs and videos of a baby riddled with bullets, soldiers beheaded and young people burned alive in their cars or hideaways.
“It’s simply depravity in the worst imaginable way,” Blinken told a news briefing. “Images are worth a thousand words. These images may be worth a million.”
Netanyahu has vowed to annihilate Hamas following its deadly assault on unsuspecting Israeli communities on Saturday, which killed more than 1,300 people, the deadliest attack by Palestinian militants since Israel was founded in 1948.
The Israeli airforce has launched intense bombing raids on Gaza over the past five days and is massing tens of thousands of troops along the border ahead of a possible ground invasion.
In Israel, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the country’s military chief said on Thursday, “Now is the time for war.”
Gaza authorities said more than 1,400 Palestinians, mainly civilians, including children, have already been killed and more than 6,000 wounded. A land invasion in the densely populated territory could send the toll much higher.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant played a video to his counterparts at NATO’s Brussels headquarters that he said showed horrific scenes from the surprise Hamas attack.
“Children were tied up and shot. Yes, I repeat, children, tied up and shot,” he told fellow ministers by video link according to a text of his address sent to Reuters.
‘HORRIFIC PICTURES’
In a message on the social media site ‘X’, Netanyahu’s office released what it said were “horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters”.
It added: “Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS,” comparing the Palestinian group to the Islamic State, which was notorious for its brutality and gory execution videos.
The images of the dead infants were included in the video played to NATO. It was not released to the public, but was later seen by Reuters in Jerusalem. Reuters could not independently verify the material.
“They were horrific pictures of the attacks and the victims of the attacks,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters, saying it “confirmed the brutality of the attacks”.
In quotes published by Hamas, deputy Hamas chief, Saleh Al-Arouri, said: “The plan was to target the army’s Gaza team and fight occupation soldiers only.”
But the White House said it had no reason to doubt the authenticity of the images. Authenticated video footage and witness accounts paint a picture of a Hamas ground assault and rocket barrages that ripped communities apart.
The video shown to NATO, apparently taken from a mix of social media published by Hamas and unidentified phone videos, showed the bodies of scores of dead civilians, as well as the body of an Israeli soldier in uniform with his head missing.
There were no images to suggest militants had beheaded babies — a particularly explosive accusation that first emerged in Israel’s media and initially confirmed by Israeli officials.
U.S. President Joseph Biden had suggested on Wednesday that he had seen images of children beheaded by militants. The White House later clarified that U.S. officials had not seen any evidence of this.
Netanyahu has not repeated a claim by his office earlier this week that Hamas had indeed cut off the heads of children, nor did Gallant repeat that accusation to NATO ministers.
But medics, international human rights organisations and journalists have documented that militants killed women, children and the elderly as well as young men and soldiers in their rampage.
Foreign reporters shown sites targeted by Hamas, witnessed ruins of burnt-out houses and streets scattered with dead residents and militants.
NATO officials said they did not expect the alliance to be directly involved in the conflict. But multiple NATO states, above all the United States, have offered Israel military aid.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the NATO meeting on Thursday that Washington was not placing any conditions on its security assistance to Israel and expected Israel’s professional military to “do the right things”.
(Additional reporting by Andy Gray in Brussels; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp More...
MADISON,...
A...
By...
Russia...
Sen....
An...
In...
Saturday's...
Bigfoot...
