Federal Agency Addresses Alleged Bigfoot Footage Claiming to Show Creature in Broad Daylight
A federal agency has responded to the excitement surrounding the latest alleged footage of the oft-referenced but not-yet-proven creature widely known as Bigfoot, a.k.a. Sasquatch.
As reported by the Denver Gazette’s OutThere Colorado division, the footage making the rounds on social media and beyond was recorded on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train earlier this month. The clip, seen above, shows the alleged creature walking around a mountainous area before eventually squatting down, largely out of view.
Speaking with the outlet about the moment, Shannon Parker—who was traveling with her husband and took photos of the alleged sighting—noted that she was not a Bigfoot believer prior to this potentially fateful train ride.
As for the video, it has been credited to the Instagram account @bt92.travels, which is currently set to private.
Amid the debate regarding whether or not this should be considered a legitimate sighting of the long-speculated creature, the USDA Forest Service has issued a statement, notably highlighting the agency’s inability to “speculate” about the legitimacy of the footage.
“The USDA Forest Service can’t speculate or provide comments on the authenticity of the video,” a spokesperson told TMZ on Wednesday. “We’ll be sure to alert the media if and when a Sasquatch is sighted by officials on National Forest System lands.”
When reached for comment by Complex on Thursday, a Forest Service rep shared the an extended version of the same statement, adding that the agency “is not currently investigating the footage taken on the San Juan National Forest last weekend.”
As those informed on the topic will recall, the FBI added another layer of mystery to matters of Bigfoot with the 2019 confirmation of its agents having tested relevant hairs and tissues back in the 1970s. Per documents released by the agency, however, those particular specimens were later found to have been “of deer family origin.”
Regardless, the public’s longstanding fascination with all things Bigfoot is likely to continue indefinitely. Just this month, a fictionalized take on the creature was featured in To the Stars and blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge’s feature-length directorial debut Monsters of California.
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
By John Davison, Humeyra Pamuk and Sabine Siebold
JERUSALEM/TEL AVIV/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Israel’s government showed U.S. Secretary of State and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Prime Minister ‘s office also released on social media a picture of a dead infant in a pool of blood and the charred body of a child, part of an apparent effort to stoke global anger against the Gaza militants over Saturday’s attack.
Blinken, who flew into Tel Aviv earlier on Thursday, told reporters he was shown photographs and videos of a baby riddled with bullets, soldiers beheaded and young people burned alive in their cars or hideaways.
“It’s simply depravity in the worst imaginable way,” Blinken told a news briefing. “Images are worth a thousand words. These images may be worth a million.”
Netanyahu has vowed to annihilate Hamas following its deadly assault on unsuspecting Israeli communities on Saturday, which killed more than 1,300 people, the deadliest attack by Palestinian militants since Israel was founded in 1948.
The Israeli airforce has launched intense bombing raids on Gaza over the past five days and is massing tens of thousands of troops along the border ahead of a possible ground invasion.
In Israel, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the country’s military chief said on Thursday, “Now is the time for war.”
Gaza authorities said more than 1,400 Palestinians, mainly civilians, including children, have already been killed and more than 6,000 wounded. A land invasion in the densely populated territory could send the toll much higher.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant played a video to his counterparts at NATO’s Brussels headquarters that he said showed horrific scenes from the surprise Hamas attack.
“Children were tied up and shot. Yes, I repeat, children, tied up and shot,” he told fellow ministers by video link according to a text of his address sent to Reuters.
‘HORRIFIC PICTURES’
In a message on the social media site ‘X’, Netanyahu’s office released what it said were “horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters”.
It added: “Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS,” comparing the Palestinian group to the Islamic State, which was notorious for its brutality and gory execution videos.
The images of the dead infants were included in the video played to NATO. It was not released to the public, but was later seen by Reuters in Jerusalem. Reuters could not independently verify the material.
“They were horrific pictures of the attacks and the victims of the attacks,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters, saying it “confirmed the brutality of the attacks”.
In quotes published by Hamas, deputy Hamas chief, Saleh Al-Arouri, said: “The plan was to target the army’s Gaza team and fight occupation soldiers only.”
But the White House said it had no reason to doubt the authenticity of the images. Authenticated video footage and witness accounts paint a picture of a Hamas ground assault and rocket barrages that ripped communities apart.
The video shown to NATO, apparently taken from a mix of social media published by Hamas and unidentified phone videos, showed the bodies of scores of dead civilians, as well as the body of an Israeli soldier in uniform with his head missing.
There were no images to suggest militants had beheaded babies — a particularly explosive accusation that first emerged in Israel’s media and initially confirmed by Israeli officials.
U.S. President Joseph Biden had suggested on Wednesday that he had seen images of children beheaded by militants. The White House later clarified that U.S. officials had not seen any evidence of this.
Netanyahu has not repeated a claim by his office earlier this week that Hamas had indeed cut off the heads of children, nor did Gallant repeat that accusation to NATO ministers.
But medics, international human rights organisations and journalists have documented that militants killed women, children and the elderly as well as young men and soldiers in their rampage.
Foreign reporters shown sites targeted by Hamas, witnessed ruins of burnt-out houses and streets scattered with dead residents and militants.
NATO officials said they did not expect the alliance to be directly involved in the conflict. But multiple NATO states, above all the United States, have offered Israel military aid.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the NATO meeting on Thursday that Washington was not placing any conditions on its security assistance to Israel and expected Israel’s professional military to “do the right things”.
(Additional reporting by Andy Gray in Brussels; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Russia suffers heavy losses in blitzkrieg failure
Russia has suffered heavy losses in a large-scale armoured assault to encircle a strategically important town in Ukraine’s eastern Donestsk region, open source analysis has shown.
Analysts said Kyiv’s forces took out dozens of tanks and other armoured vehicles during Moscow’s two-day offensive operation to encircle the settlement of Avdiivka.
Russian troops attempted a blitzkrieg-style advance on the town in what was seemingly a shift away from its previous reluctance to use heavy armour in an attempt to make sweeping gains.
Geolocated footage showed the Russians had made gains five miles to the north-west of Avdiivka and four miles to the north and west of the settlement.
The bulk of Moscow’s forces are concentrated south-west of the town, according to military analysts.
Vitaliy Barabash, head of the town’s administration, has described the Russian push as “the largest-scale offensive action in our sector since the full-fledged war began”.
But the advance has seemingly faltered after hitting Ukrainian defensive lines consisting of minefields and anti-tank positions.
Ukraine’s general staff said that up to three Russian battalions, supported by tanks and armoured vehicles, had launched the assault on Avdiivka.
Battlefield footage on social media in recent days appeared to show Ukrainian efforts to bring the offensive back under control.
In one clip, a Russian armoured advance of at least a dozen vehicles north of Avdiivka was spotted by a Ukrainian drone before artillery fire was able to halt the advance.
Another clip, apparently captured by a Ukrainian reconnaissance team, shows a Russian column moving along a road, before the lead vehicle slips over the side of a pontoon bridge.
A bridge between Horlivka and Yasynuvata, two towns to the east of the assault, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces.
In one picture of the incident, a Russian 3-STS “Akhmat” armoured vehicle can be seen destroyed under the wreckage of the fallen crossing.
Ukrainian military analysts have estimated that Moscow lost at least 36 vehicles in the two-day assault on Avdiivka.
Russian losses included at least one of each of their four main table tanks: the T-62, T-72, T-80 and T-90.
‘We are holding our ground’
Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, said on Thursday: “We are holding our ground. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end. We must all remember this.”
The town, once home to 30,000 people, is seen as an important point in Ukraine’s defensive lines and considered the “gateway to Donetsk”.
It is a suburb of the city of Donetsk and has been on the front line of the war since the initial Donbas invasion in 2014.
Russian sources claimed the advance was made possible by Russian forces applying lessons they had learned from earlier battles with Ukraine in the south.
Instead of using human wave attacks, Moscow’s commanders were able to integrate assault groups, aerial reconnaissance and artillery fire in order to advance.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.
Sen. John Fetterman Mercilessly Mocks Republicans With Scathing 1-Liner
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) ripped some Republicans in Congress when Stephen Colbert questioned him on his “excellent meme game” during Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”
Colbert asked Fetterman if it was awkward seeing those people he’s “put up a devastating meme about” around the Capitol.
“You all should need to know that America is not sending their best and brightest to Washington, D.C.,” replied Fetterman.
“Like, sometimes you literally just can’t believe these people are making the decisions that are determining the government here. It’s actually scary, too,” he continued, noting how the federal government came this close to shutting down thanks to a handful of Republicans.
He added, “You have some very less gifted kinds of people there that are willing to shut down the government just to score points on Fox.”
Watch the exchange here:
