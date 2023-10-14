News
‘I Have Nothing In My Pocket Now’
The UK beauty supply shop owner caught on camera restraining a Black woman by the neck inside his store says he and his family are struggling.
Sohail Sindho, owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics in London, told local media that he “lost everything” after a video went viral of him tussling with a Black woman inside the shop last month.
The footage recorded by a bystander shows a man, later identified as Sindho, appearing to grab the woman by her neck while walking into the store. The woman fights back and starts hitting him in the head with a green basket. The owner then begins to hold her hands behind her back.
The eyewitness who recorded the altercation said it happened after the woman requested a refund, but Sindho only offered her store credit. That person added that when the woman attempted to leave the store, he “proceeded to drag her” back inside, and the situation escalated.
Sindho said he was trying to stop the woman from leaving the shop because she grabbed additional items after he offered her the store credit instead of the refund. He told a news website that he grabbed her by the throat to “neutralize” her while they waited for police.
The incident sparked a wave of demonstrations outside his store, calling out violence against Black women. Now Sindho has told MyLondon that he has no customers, sold the shop, and is about £700,000 (about $855,823.50 USD) in the hole. He also said he plans to leave South London and take his children out of school as a safety measure.
“I have nothing in my pocket now, and I’m living off loans from my friends and family,” Sindho said during an interview with the news website. “Things are getting worse every day. My kids haven’t had a warm meal in a month. They have been eating bread with jam and chocolate.”
According to the Daily Mail, when the store opened under new management on Sunday, Oct. 9, they were forced to close due to the demonstrators potentially turning customers away.
“We will be out here every day making sure that you do not serve people. So we are ready for you. We are ready,” one protestor said, the outlet reported. The group added: “‘You touch one, you touch all.”
However, when police arrived on Tuesday, they said the protesters were “peaceful and good-natured,” Daily Mail reported.
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (AP) — A liquor store in a tiny California mountain town reverberated with excitement Thursday after word that the winning ticket for a $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot was sold there.
The drawing Wednesday night ended a long stretch without a winner of the top prize and brought news media to Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, a community of 2,600 residents about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.
“That’s the most exciting news ever (to) happen to Frazier Park,” said store co-owner Nidal Khalil.
The winner had not come forward to him, he said, adding that he hoped it is one of his regular customers. Most are local retirees, he said.
The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. In California, winners’ names must be disclosed. The store will receive a $1 million reward for selling the lucky ticket.
Clerk Janea Herrera at first thought it was a joke when she was told the winning ticket was sold at the store 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) from the nearest interstate, She said she had no idea who bought the ticket but noted that most customers are local regulars.
“We’re not that close to the freeway so you have to go out of your way to come here,” Herrera said.
“It’s a tightknit community, everybody knows each other,” she said, describing Frazier Park as “pretty quiet, beautiful, you can see the stars at night.”
Before someone won the giant prize, there had been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner, stretching back to July 19 when a player in California matched all six numbers and won $1.08 billion. The latest streak trailed the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.
Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier advertised estimate of $1.73 billion, making it the world’s second-largest lottery prize. The only top prize that was ever bigger was the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November.
Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. Wins in recent months have been few and far between.
That didn’t bother those eager to plunk down their money ahead of Wednesday’s drawing for a long shot at instant wealth.
Robert Salvato Jr., a 60-year-old electrician, bought 40 Powerball tickets at a hardware store in Billerica, Massachusetts.
“I would take care of family and give my cat that extra leg that she needs and make her a good kitty,” said Salvato, who got married on Saturday.
“I could give her a ring on every finger, I guess,” Salvato said of his new wife.
Nevada is among the five states without Powerball, so friends Tamara Carter and Denise Davis drove from Las Vegas to California to buy tickets. The line was so long at their first stop that they went in search of another store.
“The line was about three hours long,” Carter estimated. “I was waiting for maybe a half hour, and it didn’t move.”
In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2 and players can select their own numbers or leave that task to a computer.
The $1.765 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which was estimated at $774.1 million.
Winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
___
Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Jim Salter in St. Louis, Rodrique Ngowi in Billerica, Massachusetts, and Ty O’Neil in California, near Primm, Nevada, contributed to this report.
Russia condemns Finland’s plan to speed confiscation of Russian real estate
By Anne Kauranen
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday criticised a Finnish government plan to speed the confiscation of Russian-owned real estate in Finland, warning the Nordic country of countermeasures.
Many Russian owners of apartments and holiday homes in Finland have struggled to pay their expenses and taxes due to the European Union’s banking and payment sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine last year.
Finnish Justice Minister said on Monday that unpaid maintenance bills and expenses were causing problems at Finnish condominiums where homeowners share liability for joint expenses.
Ousting Russian owners over unpaid bills is not currently legal if an official notification threatening confiscation cannot be delivered to them, Meri said. The Finnish government therefore plans to ease its rules on notifications.
“We cannot remain in this kind of everlasting stalemate in these cases just because we cannot get a certain notification delivered through official channels,” Meri told Finland’s public broadcaster YLE.
Meri said electronic notification would be sufficient once the rules change, but did not provide other details on Finland plans.
Russia said Finland was “disregarding the rule of law” with its plans.
“We will not leave without a proper response such actions of the so-called civilized Finnish state,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
Finland is also looking at ways to take control of Helsinki’s biggest sports and events arena which has been shut since last year because of sanctions against its billionaire Russian owners.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Rod Nickel)
Here’s the car that sparked a massive 1,500-vehicle fire at London airport car park
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not one that was battery-powered, sparked the widespread fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London, according fire department officials.
The blaze, which damaged about 1,500 vehicles in the car park and led to the temporary closure of the airport, was not instigated by an EV. “We don’t believe it was an electric vehicle,” Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said. “It’s believed to be diesel-powered, at this stage all subject to verification.”
The Daily Mail reported that the fire started under the hood of a Range Rover diesel, caused by an electric fault or fuel line leak.
Five people — four firefighters and an airline official — were treated for minor smoke injuries. As many as 50,000 passengers are thought to have been affected by 273 suspended, cancelled or diverted flights.
The fire erupted on the third floor of the newly-built Terminal 2 car park at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The car park partially collapsed as a result of the fire. It was contained by Wednesday morning and the airport reopened that afternoon, although airlines reported many delays and cancellations. Luton, 35 miies north of central London, is a hub for easyJet, Ryanair and other budget airlines.
