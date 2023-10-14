Connect with us

News

Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit?

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit?

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

Bigfoot believers are fired up about a video, shared by OutThere Colorado on Oct. 10, that was recorded from inside a tourist train in southwestern Colorado. The footage shows a large, hairy biped walking across a hillside before squatting in the sagebrush. Some Sasquatch hunters are pointing to the clip as obvious proof of Bigfoot’s existence, while skeptics say it’s clearly a prankster in costume.

In an email to OutThere Colorado, Shannon Parker said she saw Bigfoot over the weekend of Oct. 7. Parker and her husband were riding on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Train when they spotted the creature on the hillside. Another passenger seated next to Parker recorded the video on their phone while she snapped photos with hers. That video has since been viewed 3.5 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter) alone.

The short clip clearly shows the creature walking and then squatting as the train passes by. When crouched, it blends in perfectly with the surrounding grasses.

Parker told the news outlet that “seeing was believing,” and that she and her husband were convinced the creature was Bigfoot in the flesh. She said employees on the train agreed that it could have been a legitimate sighting.

However, the footage still falls within the dubious genre of Bigfoot videos, which are about as credible as your Uncle Kenny’s latest UFO sighting. And while the video is less shaky and more in-focus than your typical Sasquatch flick, there are plenty of people who just aren’t buying it.

Several users on the Bigfoot Believers Facebook page have said it’s clearly a prankster wearing a costume or a ghillie suit. Others point to the zoomed-in image of the creature’s face, which could pass for an ape but also looks a little bit like a man wearing sunglasses.

“We’ll take archery hunter for $200,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote in its response to the video post.

There’s also the location to consider since the creature was seen within eyeshot of a well-known tourist train. Skeptics wonder why such an elusive creature would pop a squat by a train route frequented by hundreds of tourists if not for a prank or a publicity stunt.

“Much as I want it to be real, a train full of tourists would be a prime opportunity for a hoaxer or a practical joker,” another user wrote.

Read Next: Ohio Woman Claims to Have Recorded Bigfoot Howls … Or Was it Coyotes?

Others in the Centennial State will keep on believing, as Colorado ranks among the top 10 states in the U.S. in terms of the number of Bigfoot sightings, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Out of the 130-plus sightings recorded there, a fair number of those have taken place in and around the rugged San Juan Mountains.

Traipsing around those mountains in a Sasquatch suit would be risky proposition, even though the laws around Bigfoot hunting are unclear in Colorado. (Shooting a Skunk Ape is perfectly legal in Texas but it’s against the law in Washington, for example.) Regulations aside, it seems some believers in the state will only feel vindicated by a corpse and not a recording.

“I don’t know why we keep posting videos and pictures,” one commenter wrote in the Bigfoot Believers group page. “The issue won’t be resolved until a body makes it into the hands of the scientific community before the government has a chance to suppress it.”

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 14, 2023

By

China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Thursday it had sent fighter jets to monitor and warn a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the Taiwan Strait.

China claims sovereignty over democratically-governed Taiwan, and says it has jurisdiction over the narrow waterway. Taiwan and the United States dispute that, saying the Taiwan Strait is an international waterway.

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s 7th fleet said the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, which is also used for anti-submarine missions, flew through the strait in international airspace.

“By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,” the Navy said, adding that the aircraft’s transit demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

China’s military described the flight as “public hype”, adding it had sent fighters to monitor and warn the U.S. plane.

“Troops in the theatre are always on high alert and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability,” the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said in a statement.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the U.S. aircraft had flown in a northerly direction through the strait and stuck to its median line. Taiwan’s forces kept watch the situation was “as normal”, the ministry added.

China stages almost daily military activities of its own in the Taiwan Strait and seas and skies around Taiwan.

The United States last announced a Poseidon mission through the strait in July.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Kim Coghill and Miral Fahmy)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 14, 2023

By

Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Weaver, a Florida-based photographer who captured a definitive image of space shuttle Challenger breaking apart into plumes of smoke and fire after liftoff, has died. He was 77.

A statement released by the North Brevard Funeral Home said Weaver died in his sleep Friday with his wife and family by his side. He was living in Titusville, Florida, along the state’s Space Coast.

Working as a freelance photographer for The Associated Press, Weaver was among hundreds of witnesses on the ground at the Kennedy Space Center who watched Challenger lift off from the launch pad carrying aboard New Hampshire schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe and six other astronauts on Jan. 28, 1986.

The space shuttle disintegrated 73 seconds later, killing all seven crew members. Launched on an exceptionally cold morning, Challenger was brought down by eroded O-ring seals in the right booster.

At a time when film was still being used, Weaver had not filled up the 36 frames on his roll by the time the shuttle started breaking apart, while other photographers who had gone through their film needed to rewind the roll before inserting a new roll of film.

Because of that, Weaver was able to capture the horrifying images of Challenger as it disintegrated into forking plumes of smoke and flames.

Weaver was born in Pittsburgh in 1946 and his family moved to Florida five years later. Besides photography, he had careers in engineering and video production, according to the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deloris, who also was his high school sweetheart, as well as a son and grandson.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 14, 2023

By

Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

HOUSTONThe Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting of two young boys at 8200 Gulck Lane on Tuesday.

Police say Addrian Nicolas Garcia, 22, is responsible for shooting the boys.

SUGGESTED:Houston crime: 4 suspects in jail following dangerous pursuit with shots fired at officers

Garcia told investigators the juveniles stole his car from his home. Police say, once Garcia located the boys, he confronted them, which lead to shooting.

According to officials, Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the juveniles to the hospital, and they are expected to survive their injuries.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

<div>Houston police are investigating the shooting of two juvenile males at 8200 Gulck Lane</div> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/C_TKFDSLfTK0CdUy4wOIPA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/kriv_fox_local_articles_563/16a78f2cdcca341e6374e53de7b2bd78″/><noscript><img alt=Houston police are investigating the shooting of two juvenile males at 8200 Gulck Lane

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/C_TKFDSLfTK0CdUy4wOIPA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/kriv_fox_local_articles_563/16a78f2cdcca341e6374e53de7b2bd78″ class=”caas-img”/>

Houston police are investigating the shooting of two juvenile males at 8200 Gulck Lane

Detective Q. Nguyen of the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division said patrol officers responded to the shooting and found the two boys with gunshot wounds.

RELATED:Teen who witnessed best friend killed in hit-and-run delivers emotional victim impact statement

Officials say after investigating and consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Garcia was charged with two counts of aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit? Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit?
News13 seconds ago

Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit?

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Bigfoot...
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
News1 hour ago

China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BEIJING...
Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died
News2 hours ago

Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp FILE...
Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged
News3 hours ago

Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp HOUSTON...
@roxystylezz26 / Via tiktok.com @roxystylezz26 / Via tiktok.com
News4 hours ago

This Woman Just Schooled Us On The Smart Way To Buy A Car, And I’m Actually Amazed At All The Ways Car Dealerships Try To Screw You Over

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Roxy...
Pet Buck Euthanized by Police After Attacking Man in Florida Neighborhood Pet Buck Euthanized by Police After Attacking Man in Florida Neighborhood
News5 hours ago

Pet Buck Euthanized by Police After Attacking Man in Florida Neighborhood

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Warren Buffett's Daughter Once Asked Him For A Loan To Remodel Her Kitchen To Make Room For Her Baby's High Chair — He Told Her, 'Go To The Bank And Do It Like Everyone Else' Warren Buffett's Daughter Once Asked Him For A Loan To Remodel Her Kitchen To Make Room For Her Baby's High Chair — He Told Her, 'Go To The Bank And Do It Like Everyone Else'
News6 hours ago

Warren Buffett’s Daughter Once Asked Him For A Loan To Remodel Her Kitchen To Make Room For Her Baby’s High Chair — He Told Her, ‘Go To The Bank And Do It Like Everyone Else’

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Legendary...
Panama, Costa Rica agree to a plan to speed migrants passing through from Darien Gap Panama, Costa Rica agree to a plan to speed migrants passing through from Darien Gap
News7 hours ago

Panama, Costa Rica agree to a plan to speed migrants passing through from Darien Gap

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp PANAMA...
Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal
News8 hours ago

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WASHINGTON...
Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts
News9 hours ago

Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp During...

Trending