News
Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit?
Bigfoot believers are fired up about a video, shared by OutThere Colorado on Oct. 10, that was recorded from inside a tourist train in southwestern Colorado. The footage shows a large, hairy biped walking across a hillside before squatting in the sagebrush. Some Sasquatch hunters are pointing to the clip as obvious proof of Bigfoot’s existence, while skeptics say it’s clearly a prankster in costume.
In an email to OutThere Colorado, Shannon Parker said she saw Bigfoot over the weekend of Oct. 7. Parker and her husband were riding on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Train when they spotted the creature on the hillside. Another passenger seated next to Parker recorded the video on their phone while she snapped photos with hers. That video has since been viewed 3.5 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter) alone.
The short clip clearly shows the creature walking and then squatting as the train passes by. When crouched, it blends in perfectly with the surrounding grasses.
Parker told the news outlet that “seeing was believing,” and that she and her husband were convinced the creature was Bigfoot in the flesh. She said employees on the train agreed that it could have been a legitimate sighting.
However, the footage still falls within the dubious genre of Bigfoot videos, which are about as credible as your Uncle Kenny’s latest UFO sighting. And while the video is less shaky and more in-focus than your typical Sasquatch flick, there are plenty of people who just aren’t buying it.
Several users on the Bigfoot Believers Facebook page have said it’s clearly a prankster wearing a costume or a ghillie suit. Others point to the zoomed-in image of the creature’s face, which could pass for an ape but also looks a little bit like a man wearing sunglasses.
“We’ll take archery hunter for $200,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote in its response to the video post.
There’s also the location to consider since the creature was seen within eyeshot of a well-known tourist train. Skeptics wonder why such an elusive creature would pop a squat by a train route frequented by hundreds of tourists if not for a prank or a publicity stunt.
“Much as I want it to be real, a train full of tourists would be a prime opportunity for a hoaxer or a practical joker,” another user wrote.
Read Next: Ohio Woman Claims to Have Recorded Bigfoot Howls … Or Was it Coyotes?
Others in the Centennial State will keep on believing, as Colorado ranks among the top 10 states in the U.S. in terms of the number of Bigfoot sightings, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Out of the 130-plus sightings recorded there, a fair number of those have taken place in and around the rugged San Juan Mountains.
Traipsing around those mountains in a Sasquatch suit would be risky proposition, even though the laws around Bigfoot hunting are unclear in Colorado. (Shooting a Skunk Ape is perfectly legal in Texas but it’s against the law in Washington, for example.) Regulations aside, it seems some believers in the state will only feel vindicated by a corpse and not a recording.
“I don’t know why we keep posting videos and pictures,” one commenter wrote in the Bigfoot Believers group page. “The issue won’t be resolved until a body makes it into the hands of the scientific community before the government has a chance to suppress it.”
News
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Thursday it had sent fighter jets to monitor and warn a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the Taiwan Strait.
China claims sovereignty over democratically-governed Taiwan, and says it has jurisdiction over the narrow waterway. Taiwan and the United States dispute that, saying the Taiwan Strait is an international waterway.
Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s 7th fleet said the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, which is also used for anti-submarine missions, flew through the strait in international airspace.
“By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,” the Navy said, adding that the aircraft’s transit demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.
China’s military described the flight as “public hype”, adding it had sent fighters to monitor and warn the U.S. plane.
“Troops in the theatre are always on high alert and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability,” the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said in a statement.
Taiwan’s defence ministry said the U.S. aircraft had flown in a northerly direction through the strait and stuck to its median line. Taiwan’s forces kept watch the situation was “as normal”, the ministry added.
China stages almost daily military activities of its own in the Taiwan Strait and seas and skies around Taiwan.
The United States last announced a Poseidon mission through the strait in July.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Kim Coghill and Miral Fahmy)
News
Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Weaver, a Florida-based photographer who captured a definitive image of space shuttle Challenger breaking apart into plumes of smoke and fire after liftoff, has died. He was 77.
A statement released by the North Brevard Funeral Home said Weaver died in his sleep Friday with his wife and family by his side. He was living in Titusville, Florida, along the state’s Space Coast.
Working as a freelance photographer for The Associated Press, Weaver was among hundreds of witnesses on the ground at the Kennedy Space Center who watched Challenger lift off from the launch pad carrying aboard New Hampshire schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe and six other astronauts on Jan. 28, 1986.
The space shuttle disintegrated 73 seconds later, killing all seven crew members. Launched on an exceptionally cold morning, Challenger was brought down by eroded O-ring seals in the right booster.
At a time when film was still being used, Weaver had not filled up the 36 frames on his roll by the time the shuttle started breaking apart, while other photographers who had gone through their film needed to rewind the roll before inserting a new roll of film.
Because of that, Weaver was able to capture the horrifying images of Challenger as it disintegrated into forking plumes of smoke and flames.
Weaver was born in Pittsburgh in 1946 and his family moved to Florida five years later. Besides photography, he had careers in engineering and video production, according to the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deloris, who also was his high school sweetheart, as well as a son and grandson.
News
Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting of two young boys at 8200 Gulck Lane on Tuesday.
Police say Addrian Nicolas Garcia, 22, is responsible for shooting the boys.
SUGGESTED:Houston crime: 4 suspects in jail following dangerous pursuit with shots fired at officers
Garcia told investigators the juveniles stole his car from his home. Police say, once Garcia located the boys, he confronted them, which lead to shooting.
According to officials, Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the juveniles to the hospital, and they are expected to survive their injuries.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!
Detective Q. Nguyen of the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division said patrol officers responded to the shooting and found the two boys with gunshot wounds.
RELATED:Teen who witnessed best friend killed in hit-and-run delivers emotional victim impact statement
Officials say after investigating and consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Garcia was charged with two counts of aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit?
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died
Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged
This Woman Just Schooled Us On The Smart Way To Buy A Car, And I’m Actually Amazed At All The Ways Car Dealerships Try To Screw You Over
Pet Buck Euthanized by Police After Attacking Man in Florida Neighborhood
Warren Buffett’s Daughter Once Asked Him For A Loan To Remodel Her Kitchen To Make Room For Her Baby’s High Chair — He Told Her, ‘Go To The Bank And Do It Like Everyone Else’
Panama, Costa Rica agree to a plan to speed migrants passing through from Darien Gap
Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal
Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Bigfoot...
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp BEIJING...
Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp FILE...
Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp HOUSTON...
This Woman Just Schooled Us On The Smart Way To Buy A Car, And I’m Actually Amazed At All The Ways Car Dealerships Try To Screw You Over
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Roxy...
Pet Buck Euthanized by Police After Attacking Man in Florida Neighborhood
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp A...
Warren Buffett’s Daughter Once Asked Him For A Loan To Remodel Her Kitchen To Make Room For Her Baby’s High Chair — He Told Her, ‘Go To The Bank And Do It Like Everyone Else’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Legendary...
Panama, Costa Rica agree to a plan to speed migrants passing through from Darien Gap
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp PANAMA...
Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp WASHINGTON...
Alameda Research allegedly paid Chinese officials around $150M to regain $1B worth of exchange accounts
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp During...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Who is Pavel Prigozhin – the 25-year-old who has inherited the Wagner group and its fortune?
-
News3 days ago
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
-
News2 days ago
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
-
News1 day ago
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
-
News7 days ago
Police found 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home while investigating putrid smells
-
News4 days ago
Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher
-
News6 days ago
North Dakota Fossil Site Reveals When Asteroid Killed Dinosaurs
-
News2 days ago
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details