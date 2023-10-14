News
It’s Official: Here’s Your Social Security Raise for 2024
In 2022, inflation wreaked havoc on consumers, leading the Federal Reserve to take action by hiking up interest rates in an effort to cool the economy. And the Fed’s efforts seem to have worked. Inflation levels moderated in 2023, resulting in much-needed relief for cash-strapped consumers.
Meanwhile, in early 2023, Social Security recipients saw their benefits rise 8.7% in conjunction with the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to come down the pike in decades. Last year’s COLA far surpassed the 5.9% COLA beneficiaries got in 2022 — and that was considered huge at the time.
Now it’s been clear for a while that cooling inflation was apt to result in a much smaller COLA for 2024. And for months on end, seniors have been wondering what their upcoming COLA would look while economic experts have been trying to narrow down a number.
Today, however, we have our answer thanks to the release of September’s Consumer Price Index. Social Security COLAs are based on third-quarter data from a subset of that index — the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. And based on that data, the Social Security Administration was able to put out an official COLA announcement.
Next year’s COLA will be 3.2%
In early 2024, seniors on Social Security will see their benefits rise by 3.2%. Clearly, that’s a far cry from the raise they received at the start of the current year. But let’s also give that raise some context.
While it’s not as robust as 8.7%, it’s worth noting that in recent years, we’ve seen COLAs that have been much smaller. Since 2008, in fact, seniors have had three years with no COLA at all. And in 2021, Social Security recipients only got a 1.3% boost. So by comparison, 3.2% doesn’t seem so terrible.
Medicare will be the deciding factor
A 3.2% COLA could still do a fair amount of good for Social Security beneficiaries — that is, if a giant Medicare Part B hike doesn’t ruin things. Seniors who are enrolled in Medicare and Social Security at the same time have their Part B premiums deducted from their benefits automatically. But a significant rise in the cost of Part B could eat away at next year’s COLA.
Worse yet, Medicare Part B costs are expected to rise in 2024 because of added costs the program is expected to incur. By contrast, in 2023, the cost of Medicare Part B actually decreased, allowing Social Security recipients to enjoy their COLA in full. So after accounting for a rise in Part B costs, next year’s Social Security raise may not end up being so much to write home about.
There is, however, a silver lining. Social Security COLAs are directly tied to inflation. And the fact that inflation is cooling is apt to provide seniors with a world of relief. So while Social Security benefits may not increase to such a notable degree, seniors who rely on the program may find that they’re still able to make ends meet in 2024.
See how much of the partial solar eclipse will be visible in your city
Saturday’s eclipse will be partially visible for hundreds of millions of residents from Canada through South America, with the U.S. being one of the premier destinations to see the sights.
The highest obstruction values will be within a path of annularity that runs from the Pacific Northwest through the Lone Star State, but cities such as New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and Los Angeles will all see a period where the Moon will block out part of the Sun.
Astronomers say an annular solar eclipse is not rare, and at least one can be seen from Earth every two years.
An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the sun while at its furthest point from the globe. During this episode, the lunar body is more than 250,000 miles from Earth.
Due to its orbit, the Moon cannot completely block out the sun, leaving what appears to be a ring around the Moon.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES FACE CHALLENGES FROM SATURDAY’S ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE
Communities furthest away from the path of annularity will see the least Sun blockage, and those close to the path will see upwards of 90% obstruction.
According to NASA, most of the U.S. will be in the 30-80% obstruction zone. This includes cities such as Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego.
New York City is expected to see its peak obstruction around 1:22 p.m., with around 23% of the sun being covered up.
The least amount of visibility of the celestial sight will occur in Hawaii, where only around 1% of the sun will be blocked by the Moon.
WHERE TO SEE THE ‘RING OF FIRE’ IN CALIFORNIA DURING THE ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE
Since the Moon will not completely block the sun, NASA says looking directly at the giant star is unsafe without specialized eye protection.
Severe eye injury can even occur without specialized solar filters on camera lenses, telescopes and binoculars.
To find out when the eclipse will be partially visible in your community, visit NASA’s 2023 Eclipse Explorer map.
Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit?
Bigfoot believers are fired up about a video, shared by OutThere Colorado on Oct. 10, that was recorded from inside a tourist train in southwestern Colorado. The footage shows a large, hairy biped walking across a hillside before squatting in the sagebrush. Some Sasquatch hunters are pointing to the clip as obvious proof of Bigfoot’s existence, while skeptics say it’s clearly a prankster in costume.
In an email to OutThere Colorado, Shannon Parker said she saw Bigfoot over the weekend of Oct. 7. Parker and her husband were riding on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Train when they spotted the creature on the hillside. Another passenger seated next to Parker recorded the video on their phone while she snapped photos with hers. That video has since been viewed 3.5 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter) alone.
The short clip clearly shows the creature walking and then squatting as the train passes by. When crouched, it blends in perfectly with the surrounding grasses.
Parker told the news outlet that “seeing was believing,” and that she and her husband were convinced the creature was Bigfoot in the flesh. She said employees on the train agreed that it could have been a legitimate sighting.
However, the footage still falls within the dubious genre of Bigfoot videos, which are about as credible as your Uncle Kenny’s latest UFO sighting. And while the video is less shaky and more in-focus than your typical Sasquatch flick, there are plenty of people who just aren’t buying it.
Several users on the Bigfoot Believers Facebook page have said it’s clearly a prankster wearing a costume or a ghillie suit. Others point to the zoomed-in image of the creature’s face, which could pass for an ape but also looks a little bit like a man wearing sunglasses.
“We’ll take archery hunter for $200,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote in its response to the video post.
There’s also the location to consider since the creature was seen within eyeshot of a well-known tourist train. Skeptics wonder why such an elusive creature would pop a squat by a train route frequented by hundreds of tourists if not for a prank or a publicity stunt.
“Much as I want it to be real, a train full of tourists would be a prime opportunity for a hoaxer or a practical joker,” another user wrote.
Read Next: Ohio Woman Claims to Have Recorded Bigfoot Howls … Or Was it Coyotes?
Others in the Centennial State will keep on believing, as Colorado ranks among the top 10 states in the U.S. in terms of the number of Bigfoot sightings, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Out of the 130-plus sightings recorded there, a fair number of those have taken place in and around the rugged San Juan Mountains.
Traipsing around those mountains in a Sasquatch suit would be risky proposition, even though the laws around Bigfoot hunting are unclear in Colorado. (Shooting a Skunk Ape is perfectly legal in Texas but it’s against the law in Washington, for example.) Regulations aside, it seems some believers in the state will only feel vindicated by a corpse and not a recording.
“I don’t know why we keep posting videos and pictures,” one commenter wrote in the Bigfoot Believers group page. “The issue won’t be resolved until a body makes it into the hands of the scientific community before the government has a chance to suppress it.”
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Thursday it had sent fighter jets to monitor and warn a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the Taiwan Strait.
China claims sovereignty over democratically-governed Taiwan, and says it has jurisdiction over the narrow waterway. Taiwan and the United States dispute that, saying the Taiwan Strait is an international waterway.
Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s 7th fleet said the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, which is also used for anti-submarine missions, flew through the strait in international airspace.
“By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,” the Navy said, adding that the aircraft’s transit demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.
China’s military described the flight as “public hype”, adding it had sent fighters to monitor and warn the U.S. plane.
“Troops in the theatre are always on high alert and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability,” the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said in a statement.
Taiwan’s defence ministry said the U.S. aircraft had flown in a northerly direction through the strait and stuck to its median line. Taiwan’s forces kept watch the situation was “as normal”, the ministry added.
China stages almost daily military activities of its own in the Taiwan Strait and seas and skies around Taiwan.
The United States last announced a Poseidon mission through the strait in July.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Kim Coghill and Miral Fahmy)
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2024
See how much of the partial solar eclipse will be visible in your city
Is This the Best Bigfoot Sighting Yet or Just a Bowhunter in a Ghillie Suit?
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died
Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged
This Woman Just Schooled Us On The Smart Way To Buy A Car, And I'm Actually Amazed At All The Ways Car Dealerships Try To Screw You Over
Pet Buck Euthanized by Police After Attacking Man in Florida Neighborhood
Warren Buffett's Daughter Once Asked Him For A Loan To Remodel Her Kitchen To Make Room For Her Baby's High Chair — He Told Her, 'Go To The Bank And Do It Like Everyone Else'
Panama, Costa Rica agree to a plan to speed migrants passing through from Darien Gap
