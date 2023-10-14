News
Russia condemns Finland’s plan to speed confiscation of Russian real estate
By Anne Kauranen
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday criticised a Finnish government plan to speed the confiscation of Russian-owned real estate in Finland, warning the Nordic country of countermeasures.
Many Russian owners of apartments and holiday homes in Finland have struggled to pay their expenses and taxes due to the European Union’s banking and payment sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine last year.
Finnish Justice Minister said on Monday that unpaid maintenance bills and expenses were causing problems at Finnish condominiums where homeowners share liability for joint expenses.
Ousting Russian owners over unpaid bills is not currently legal if an official notification threatening confiscation cannot be delivered to them, Meri said. The Finnish government therefore plans to ease its rules on notifications.
“We cannot remain in this kind of everlasting stalemate in these cases just because we cannot get a certain notification delivered through official channels,” Meri told Finland’s public broadcaster YLE.
Meri said electronic notification would be sufficient once the rules change, but did not provide other details on Finland plans.
Russia said Finland was “disregarding the rule of law” with its plans.
“We will not leave without a proper response such actions of the so-called civilized Finnish state,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
Finland is also looking at ways to take control of Helsinki’s biggest sports and events arena which has been shut since last year because of sanctions against its billionaire Russian owners.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Rod Nickel)
Here’s the car that sparked a massive 1,500-vehicle fire at London airport car park
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not one that was battery-powered, sparked the widespread fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London, according fire department officials.
The blaze, which damaged about 1,500 vehicles in the car park and led to the temporary closure of the airport, was not instigated by an EV. “We don’t believe it was an electric vehicle,” Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said. “It’s believed to be diesel-powered, at this stage all subject to verification.”
The Daily Mail reported that the fire started under the hood of a Range Rover diesel, caused by an electric fault or fuel line leak.
Five people — four firefighters and an airline official — were treated for minor smoke injuries. As many as 50,000 passengers are thought to have been affected by 273 suspended, cancelled or diverted flights.
The fire erupted on the third floor of the newly-built Terminal 2 car park at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The car park partially collapsed as a result of the fire. It was contained by Wednesday morning and the airport reopened that afternoon, although airlines reported many delays and cancellations. Luton, 35 miies north of central London, is a hub for easyJet, Ryanair and other budget airlines.
SPAC to return remaining $533 million raise for Trump social media deal
By Helen Coster
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s media and technology company, said this week it would return to investors $533 million raised for the deal, after some have already backtracked on $467 million of commitments.
The development means the end of the so-called private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction that would have delivered Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Trump’s Truth Social platform, $1 billion as part of its merger with Digital World.
A SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), or blank-check firm, is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds to merge with a private company.
Digital World raised the $1 billion PIPE last year but failed to complete the merger with TMTG by a September 2022 deadline, as U.S. financial regulators held up the deal over Digital World’s disclosures to investors. That gave the PIPE investors the right to cancel their commitments.
TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said in a press release that terminating the PIPE was “in the best interest of TMTG’s equity holders and completing our merger with DWAC as soon as possible.”
A TMTG spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday that the PIPE’s termination was “a key step toward completing our merger.” She did not respond to a question on why terminating the PIPE ahead of the merger was positive for TMTG.
An Aug. 9 amendment of TMTG’s deal with Digital World called for the unwinding of the PIPE. This amendment gives Trump new shares in Digital World with more voting power.
The unwinding of the PIPE would leave Digital World with the $293 million cash it had raised in its initial public offering in September 2021, which is set to go to TMTG upon the deal’s closing. That pot of money could also shrink if investors opt for redemptions.
The TMTG spokesperson did not respond to a question on whether the company plans to raise additional funds. TMTG previously raised $22.8 million in financing from private investors, Reuters reported last October.
Digital World and TMTG have tweaked their merger agreement so that either side can terminate the deal between Oct. 31 and Nov. 21, if their boards no longer believe the merger will benefit shareholders. Trump controls 90% of TMTG, according to a Feb. 2, 2021 services agreement.
Digital World has faced several challenges since its October 2021 deal with TMTG. It has been the target of investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, ousted its chief executive, and shook up its board.
In September, Digital World investors voted to give an extension of up to one year to complete the TMTG deal, the deadline for which had been pushed back several times. It remains unclear when and if Digital World will ask its shareholders to vote on the deal with TMTG, a necessary step for its completion.
Shares of Digital World dropped 2% on Thursday to $15.54, far below their peak of around $97 a share in March 2022.
(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Josie Kao and Rod Nickel)
Jordan’s king and Palestinian leader warn against escalation in Gaza
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian called on Thursday for steps to prevent a deterioration in the Gaza crisis and they condemned what they called Israel’s “collective punishment” of Palestinians.
In a statement after a meeting in Amman, they also warned against a “rise in violence and its spread” as a humanitarian crisis worsens amid Israel’s intense bombing campaign in Gaza after a devastating cross-border attack by Hamas.
Both leaders met ahead of talks with U.S. Secretary of State who was expected to arrive later on Thursday from Israel and meet the king and Abbas to discuss ways to defuse the Gaza crisis, officials said.
Abdullah and Abbas also called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow humanitarian corridors into Gaza to allow food and aid as NGOs and aid groups warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.
Israel announced a total siege on Gaza on Monday, home to 2.3 million people, blocking the entry of food, fuel and water into the coastal territory and shuttering all crossing points.
Jordan has sent a military plane with medical aid to the Egyptian city of Rafah in Sinai, Egypt, to try to get Israel to allow the cargo into the enclave through a single border crossing with Gaza.
Jordan’s interior ministry also said they would not allow protesters planning anti-Israeli marches to reach the border zone with the West Bank, where it said this area was a closed to civilians.
Amman, which lost the West Bank including East Jerusalem to Israel during the 1967 Middle East war, is worried widening violence could have repercussions with a large percentage of Jordan’s population made up of Palestinians.
The outpouring of anger against Israel also fueled a large rally on Tuesday in downtown Amman. Security has been stepped up ahead of a large rally on Friday called by the Islamist movement, Jordan’s main political opposition, officials said.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)
